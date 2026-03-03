I'm an Obesity Specialist and These Are 3 Questions You Must Ask Before Buying Compounded GLP-1 Drugs Online

If you're ready to start a weight-loss journey with GLP-1 drugs, it's important to be well informed. There are serious side effects to beware of, and you'll have to decide if you will fill your prescription at your pharmacy or use an online drug company. We spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Holmes, M.D., an Obesity Specialist who sits on the Medical Advisory Board at metabolic health platform Eden, and are here with three questions you must ask before buying compounded GLPL-1 drugs online. Doing so will help you make a decision that's right for you.

1 Three Questions To Ask Before Purchasing Compounded GLP-1s Online

Below, Dr. Holmes addresses three essential questions to ask before considering buying GLP-1 drugs online.

"Which pharmacy is compounding this medication, and are they a state-licensed 503A or FDA-registered 503B facility?" "Does this medication contain the base form of semaglutide, or is it a salt form like semaglutide sodium or semaglutide acetate?" "Can you provide a Certificate of Analysis (CoA) or potency testing results for this batch?"

2 What To Know About Where and How the GLP-1 Drug Is Compounded

Keep in mind that not all compounding is created equal. Legit telehealth platforms work with regulated pharmacies that are state-licensed and follow USP <797> standards when it comes to sterility.

3 Check Your Pharmacy

"'Kitchen sink' compounding or buying from sites that source directly from overseas chemical labs lacks these safety rails. You must confirm that the pharmacy handling your medication is subject to regulatory inspections in the United States," Dr. Holmes explains.

4 Confirming Which Form of Semaglutide Was Used

According to Dr. Holmes, FDA-approved clinical trials were performed with semaglutide serving as the base.

"Many unregulated sources use 'semaglutide sodium' or 'semaglutide acetate'; these are salt forms that are chemically different. They have not been rigorously tested for human safety or efficacy in the same way, and the FDA has specifically warned against them. You want to ensure you are receiving the active pharmaceutical ingredient that matches what has been proven to work," Dr. Holmes explains.

