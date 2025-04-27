7 Things You Must Know Before Starting Semaglutide

The growing popularity of weight loss medications has created both opportunities and challenges for patients. Finding safe, effective treatments at reasonable prices isn't always straightforward. Christy Reisinger, MD, a General Internal Medicine Physician, has guided countless patients through this process. "There's been so much misinformation that's been given to the public," explains Dr. Christy, who wants to clear up confusion around these medications. Before you start semaglutide therapy, here are seven critical factors to consider for your safety and success.
Research your pharmacy thoroughly
When considering compounded semaglutide, verifying your pharmacy's credentials is non-negotiable. "I did my research, and you can too," Dr. Christy says in her post. She specifically recommends using the BeSafeRx tool to investigate potential pharmacies before making your decision. This resource reveals if a pharmacy has faced safety concerns or regulatory issues in the past. Dr. Christy even mentions, "There's actually a compounding pharmacy that I refuse to use because it's had several safety concerns."RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss
Confirm sterile compounding practicesMental Clarity and Reduced Food NoiseShutterstock
Injectable medications require strict sterile protocols to prevent contamination and infection. "Because semaglutide is an injectable medication, it needs to be made under a sterile hood in sterile conditions, and that's really important," Dr. Christy emphasizes. When speaking with your provider, specifically ask if they work exclusively with sterile compounding pharmacies. This seemingly small detail can make an enormous difference in medication safety and in reducing potential complications.
Beware of financial incentives How Much Lysine You Need DailyShutterstock
Your provider should have your best interests at heart, not profit motives. "I don't receive any money or kickbacks when I write a prescription for compounded semaglutide," Dr. Christy states firmly. She explains that the proper process involves patients paying pharmacies directly, with physicians receiving no financial benefit from these transactions. "If your doctor or your med spa or wherever you're getting your compounded medication is getting benefit monetarily from it, I would be wary," she cautions.
Ask about ingredient sourcingCombining Natural GLP-1 Boosters for Maximum ResultsShutterstock
Not all semaglutide is created equal, and quality control matters significantly. Dr. Christy notes that reputable "compounding pharmacies are getting semaglutide from FDA-registered facilities." This ensures pharmaceutical-grade ingredients rather than questionable alternatives. When discussing treatment with your provider, ask specifically where they recommend that you obtain semaglutide. Any hesitation or vague answers should raise immediate concerns about quality and safety.RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects
Question added ingredientsCheck In Regularly with Your DoctorShutterstock
Simple formulations tend to be safer when it comes to compounded medications. "I don't add anything to semaglutide," says Dr. Christy. She explains that while some providers mix in vitamin B12 or other additives, "we don't really know how other ingredients will interact with the semaglutide." Requesting pure semaglutide without additional components can reduce potential interactions and keep your treatment protocol straightforward and easier to monitor.
Understand reasonable pricingShutterstock
Affordability drives many patients toward compounded options, but extreme bargains should trigger suspicion. "Whereas Wegovy and Ozempic without a coupon cost about $1,200 a month, compounded semaglutide tends to be around $300 a month," Dr. Christy explains. She specifically warns against "bargain basement" prices, noting, "I think realistically, you should be spending a couple of hundred dollars a month to get it from a reputable compounding source." Unusually low prices often indicate corners being cut.
Consult with obesity medicine specialists
Shutterstock
Generic weight loss advice can't replace specialized medical expertise. "Please don't buy semaglutide from an online source without talking with knowledgeable physicians, preferably trained in obesity medicine," urges Dr. Christy. These specialists understand proper dosing protocols, potential side effects, and how to integrate medication into comprehensive treatment plans. Dr. Christy emphasizes that "there are ways to use these medications well and then there are ways to use them in an unsafe way," highlighting the importance of professional guidance.RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic
Conclusion11 Signs Ozempic Is Not for YouShutterstock
Navigating the world of weight management medications requires careful consideration of safety, quality, and proper medical supervision. By following these seven essential guidelines from Dr. Christy Reisinger, you can make more informed decisions about semaglutide treatment. Remember that even with compounded versions, professional medical oversight remains crucial throughout your treatment journey. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.