Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals Exactly How Long You Should Work Out to Lose Weight

She also reveals how many meals you should eat a day and when

McKenna Olsen mckennahenrie
Woman Added 800 Calories Daily and Lost 10 Pounds Without Exercise in 90 Days
Copyright mckennahenrie/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you unsure about how long you should be working out to lose weight? One expert has the answer. McKenna Olsen is an influencer and health coach who recently lost 10 pounds. In a new social media post, she answers the burning question: “How long should you be working out for best results?⁣” she asks, continuing to reveal the answer.

It Depends, She Says

How long should you work out? “I know you won’t like this answer but.... it DEPENDS and quality over quantity ultimately is what matters,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Ask Yourself the Following Questions

She suggests questions to ask before determining time or frequency:⁣

  • “⁣Where are you starting from?⁣
  • What is realistic for your life?⁣
  • What is your lifestyle like?⁣

What are your specific goals? (Do you want to lose body fat? Compete? Obviously frequency will differ in those scenarios.)⁣”

Fcus on Quality Over Quantity

Overall, you should focus on quality over quantity. “Obviously lotttts to consider here, but one thing I’ll say is it’s easy to get caught up in HOW MUCH you should be working out when really, QUALITY is what matters MOST,” she says.

Focus on Efficiency

“How long you workout doesn’t matter as you can make a 45 min workout just as efficient as 2 hours, if you focus and have intention going into it. ⁣You can go to the gym for 2 hours a day or do 2 a day everyday, but not have intention when you go. ⁣You can go to the gym 3-4 days a week, with intention, focusing on progressing, and being more focused than the person who goes 2 hours a day and still makes great progress,” she says.

Strength Train 3 Days a Week

“If your goal is to gain muscle and lose fat, aiming for strength training at least 3 days a week is going to be the best route to get you there. ⁣Of course, working out with a plan and intention instead of going through the motions, matters, too. Quality over quantity always,” she concludes.

Is Meal Frequency Important

In another post, she answers another question: “Does meal frequency matter for fat loss?” she writes. According to McKenna, meal frequency isn’t important. “Simply put: There is no magic frequency or timing of meals,” she says in her post. “The old belief that 6 meals a day, 2 hours apart, was best for metabolism and losing fat is dead. ⁣Your body simply knows caloric intake.”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eating at Least 3 Meals a Day Will Help You Feel Your Best

However, there are a few things that come into play. “I will say that for sustained energy and better digestion, eating at least three main meals is going to likely make you feel your best and allow you to get in all the nutrients your body actually needs,” she says.

Protein Should Also Be Dispersed

Protein also plays a huge role. “Also, science shows dispersing protein intake does make a difference in recovery AND muscle growth/repair,” she says.

Only Eating One Meal a Day Isn’t Good for Fat Loss, She Says

OMAD (one meal a day) isn’t good for fat loss, she claims. “It’s going to be really tough to get in the protein, carbs, fat, and fiber your body needs by eating 1x a day, and you likely are going to feel run down, tired, low energy, and potentially lack proper digestion. Not only that, but you will notice a difference in regulated blood sugar and hormonal fluctuations, directly affecting everything I listed above,” she explains.

It Is Also Not Good for Hormones

It can also have a hormonal impact. “As women especially, fueling yourself ENOUGH for hormonal health is so important. Again, it’s hard to get the calories you need in ONE feeding,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Frequency Is “Personal Dependent”

“At the end of the day, frequency is personal dependent,” she maintains, suggesting a few questions to ask yourself when figuring out proper meal frequency/timing for your life:⁣

  • How many meals is realistic for my schedule? (Do you have more time to eat or less?)⁣
  • Do I notice I feel better energy-wise, eating smaller, more frequent meals or larger, less frequent meals?⁣
  • Do I notice a difference in satisfaction with bigger or smaller meals?⁣

She Sticks to 3 Meals and 2 Snacks

“I used to eat six meals a day, but now I am more of a three with two snacks type-a-gal,” she says. “It’s realistic for me, and I feel so much more satisfied with bigger meals vs. a small meal every 2 hours.”⁣

