Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals the Viral Workout Trend That Actually Works for Weight Loss

This workout is going viral for all the right reasons, according to a fitness pro

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 13, 2025
Chris Freytag ChrisFreytag
Copyright chrisfreytag/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Not every workout you see on social media is all it’s hyped up to be. However, there are some you should try. Chris Freytag is a fitness and lifestyle coach and the founder of Get Healthy U, a comprehensive fitness hub. In a new social media post, she reveals a fitness trend that lives up to its hype. “The Viral Workout Trend That Actually WORKS,” she writes in the caption. Here is everything you need to know about it.

The 4-2-1 Method

She goes on to reveal the concept of the 4-2-1 method:

  • 4 days of strength training workouts
  • 2 days of cardio
  • 1 day of mobility/ activity recovery.

It Is Effective for Weight Loss and Building Muscle

“This 4-2-1 training method that took off on Tik-Tok has 4 strength training days, 2 days of cardio, and 1 day of mobility or active recovery each week,” she writes. “This 4-2-1 workout plan can be an effective way to lose weight, maintain muscle mass, and improve your overall fitness.”

She Also Endorses This Walking Hack

In another post, she reveals a walking hack to improve your health. “Here’s a game-changer: Walking for 10 minutes after each meal can be more effective than walking for a full hour at another time of day,” she says. “I am a follower of the @gluecosegoddess (Jessie Inchauspé), who says walking after a meal is a crucial practice to help manage blood sugar levels by preventing large spikes and promoting better glucose absorption into your muscle!”

Walk After Every Meal

“If you can just get up and take some steps: 10 minutes after breakfast, lunch and, dinner,” she continues. “That’s only 30 minutes total—but research shows you’ll see more health benefits than from one continuous 60-minute walk!”

There Are Lots of Benefits of Walking After Meals

She explains that fat loss isn’t the only benefit of walking after you eat. “Besides getting in some steps, post-meal walks help stabilize blood sugar levels, boost digestion, and increase energy and metabolism.

Break Walking Into Smaller Chunks to Make It More “Doable”

“So break it down into smaller chunks and walk around the block; hop on your walking pad; march around your house; just move after every meal,” she concludes. She adds that many people will find that this method makes it more “doable.”

weight-lossworkout-routines

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

How Long You Should Work Out to Lose Weight

McKenna Olsen mckennahenrie
Woman Added 800 Calories Daily and Lost 10 Pounds Without Exercise in 90 Days
Copyright mckennahenrie/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Are you unsure about how long you should be working out to lose weight? One expert has the answer. McKenna Olsen is an influencer and health coach who recently lost 10 pounds. In a new social media post, she answers the burning question: “How long should you be working out for best results?⁣” she asks, continuing to reveal the answer.

It Depends, She Says

How long should you work out? “I know you won’t like this answer but.... it DEPENDS and quality over quantity ultimately is what matters,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Ask Yourself the Following Questions

She suggests questions to ask before determining time or frequency:⁣

  • “⁣Where are you starting from?⁣
  • What is realistic for your life?⁣
  • What is your lifestyle like?⁣

What are your specific goals? (Do you want to lose body fat? Compete? Obviously frequency will differ in those scenarios.)⁣”

Fcus on Quality Over Quantity

Overall, you should focus on quality over quantity. “Obviously lotttts to consider here, but one thing I’ll say is it’s easy to get caught up in HOW MUCH you should be working out when really, QUALITY is what matters MOST,” she says.

Focus on Efficiency

“How long you workout doesn’t matter as you can make a 45 min workout just as efficient as 2 hours, if you focus and have intention going into it. ⁣You can go to the gym for 2 hours a day or do 2 a day everyday, but not have intention when you go. ⁣You can go to the gym 3-4 days a week, with intention, focusing on progressing, and being more focused than the person who goes 2 hours a day and still makes great progress,” she says.

Strength Train 3 Days a Week

“If your goal is to gain muscle and lose fat, aiming for strength training at least 3 days a week is going to be the best route to get you there. ⁣Of course, working out with a plan and intention instead of going through the motions, matters, too. Quality over quantity always,” she concludes.

Is Meal Frequency Important

In another post, she answers another question: “Does meal frequency matter for fat loss?” she writes. According to McKenna, meal frequency isn’t important. “Simply put: There is no magic frequency or timing of meals,” she says in her post. “The old belief that 6 meals a day, 2 hours apart, was best for metabolism and losing fat is dead. ⁣Your body simply knows caloric intake.”

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eating at Least 3 Meals a Day Will Help You Feel Your Best

However, there are a few things that come into play. “I will say that for sustained energy and better digestion, eating at least three main meals is going to likely make you feel your best and allow you to get in all the nutrients your body actually needs,” she says.

Protein Should Also Be Dispersed

Protein also plays a huge role. “Also, science shows dispersing protein intake does make a difference in recovery AND muscle growth/repair,” she says.

Only Eating One Meal a Day Isn’t Good for Fat Loss, She Says

OMAD (one meal a day) isn’t good for fat loss, she claims. “It’s going to be really tough to get in the protein, carbs, fat, and fiber your body needs by eating 1x a day, and you likely are going to feel run down, tired, low energy, and potentially lack proper digestion. Not only that, but you will notice a difference in regulated blood sugar and hormonal fluctuations, directly affecting everything I listed above,” she explains.

It Is Also Not Good for Hormones

It can also have a hormonal impact. “As women especially, fueling yourself ENOUGH for hormonal health is so important. Again, it’s hard to get the calories you need in ONE feeding,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Frequency Is “Personal Dependent”

“At the end of the day, frequency is personal dependent,” she maintains, suggesting a few questions to ask yourself when figuring out proper meal frequency/timing for your life:⁣

  • How many meals is realistic for my schedule? (Do you have more time to eat or less?)⁣
  • Do I notice I feel better energy-wise, eating smaller, more frequent meals or larger, less frequent meals?⁣
  • Do I notice a difference in satisfaction with bigger or smaller meals?⁣

She Sticks to 3 Meals and 2 Snacks

“I used to eat six meals a day, but now I am more of a three with two snacks type-a-gal,” she says. “It’s realistic for me, and I feel so much more satisfied with bigger meals vs. a small meal every 2 hours.”⁣

Coach Reveals Easy Exercise Hack That Helped Her Lose 75 Pounds

Hey Aimee Meier
Copyright hey.aimee.meier/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 07, 2025
You must spend hours a day at the gym to lose weight: True or false? According to an expert who lost a whopping 75 pounds, this is far from the truth. Aimee Meier is a weight loss warrior and fat loss-slash-hormone expert who helps her clients lose weight without medication. In a new social media post, she reveals a simple trick that got her body ready to lose weight and blast fat. “The one hack that helped me start 2025 in fat-burning mode,” she writes in the post.

Exercise Snacks Are Effective for Fat Loss, She Says

Profile of a hiker eating a cereal bar in the mountainShutterstock

The hack? Exercise snacks, she reveals. What are exercise snacks? “Quick bursts of movement that help your blood sugar levels stay balanced & avoid the glucose rollercoaster of cravings/crashes,” Aimee says.

She Recommends Three 10-Minute Walks Per Day

Woman exercise walking in the park listening to music with headphoneShutterstock

Aimee explains that research supports short bursts of energy. “Three 10 minute walks daily can reduce post-meal blood sugar spikes by up to 30% compared to sitting, reducing insulin spikes that drive fat storage,” she says.

You Will Experience Reduced Cravings

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hungerShutterstock

Doing this may also have you craving less food. “Boosts metabolic health (& lowers ghrelin, the hunger hormone) helping to reduce hunger naturally,” she writes.

Walking in the Morning Will Help Reset Circadian Rhythm

Back view of young fitness woman running on the road in the morning. People and sport concept, Sun light flare, Selective focusShutterstock

There are also benefits to starting the day with a walk. “Morning walks help reset your circadian rhythm, balance cortisol, & improve sleep — key factors in effective weight loss,” she says.

And, They Won’t Spike Stress Hormones

Sportswoman stretching arms and relaxing in a field after sportShutterstock

There are even studies showing that walks are better than HIIT workouts. “Plus, unlike intense workouts that may spike stress hormones, short walks keep you in a relaxed, fat-burning parasympathetic state,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Says They Give Her Energy Throughout the Day

Mindfulness,Woman,Breathing,Fresh,Air,happyShutterstock

She has personally reaped the benefits. “This year I started doing three brisk 10 minute walks every single day,” she confirmed, adding that she “immediately I noticed” a few changes starting with her energy, which “went way up throughout the day consistently,” she said.

And, They Reduce Her Cravings

Woman practicing yoga and meditation at home sitting in lotus pose on yoga mat, relaxed with closed eyes. Mindful meditation concept. Wellbeing.Shutterstock

She also experienced reduced cravings and found it to be convenient. “It was so much easier to work three quick walks into my day almost like little bathroom breaks compared to finding the time for a 45-60 minute walk,” she said. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

10 Things to Lose Belly Fat Faster

Dillon Swinney builtbydillonn
I'm a Coach and These 10 Fruits Will Help You Burn Body Fat
Copyright builtbydillonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 25, 2025
Are you trying to blast belly fat? It might be time to infuse some new habits into your routine. Dillon Swinney is an online fitness coach who helps his clients burn fat and build lean muscle, eating foods they love. In a new post, he reveals the habits that helped him blast belly fat more quickly. “These 10 things were crucial and really helped my progress with losing belly fat,” he writes in the post.

Cutting Out Alcohol

Bartender pours alcoholic drink into small glasses on bar​Don’t Drink as Much AlcoholShutterstock

Putting down the bottle and cutting out alcohol was instrumental in Dillon’s fat loss – and not just because of the calories in booze. “This was a game-changer. Reducing alcohol intake helped my body recover and shed fat faster,” he writes.

Stick to a Plan

His next healthy habit was sticking to a plan. “I stayed committed, even when it got tough. Pushing through the hardest part—those first two weeks—made all the difference,” he writes.

Prioritizing Sleep

Rear View Of Young Man Stretching In Bed After Waking Up In The Morning, Unrecognizable Male Resting In Light Bedroom After Good Sleep, Looking At Window, Enjoying Start Of New Day, Copy SpaceShutterstock

Prioritizing sleep was also key. “Getting 7-8 hours a night helped my body recover and kept my metabolism running smoothly,” he says. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Walking

Person walking to Freedom ConceptShutterstock

“Walking instead of doing intense cardio” was also surprisingly helpful. “I kept it simple by walking regularly. It was easy on my body and helped burn fat consistently,” he says. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Patience and Consistency

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Habit five is “staying patient and consistent,” he says. “Results take time, and consistency was key. I stayed focused even when progress seemed slow.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Following the 80/20 Rule

ice-cream​8. Ice CreamShutterstock

Dillon makes sure to eat healthy most of the time, focusing on an 80/20 approach. “I didn’t deprive myself. I made sure 80% of my meals were healthy, and allowed myself flexibility in the remaining 20%,” he says.

Decreasing Inflammation

Different fresh ripe berries as background, top viewShutterstock

He also prioritized decreasing inflammation, especially regarding nutrition. “I focused on eating anti-inflammatory foods that helped reduce bloating and belly fat,” he writes.

He Found a Plan

Woman,Making,Meal,Plan,In,Kitchen,fridge,cooking​Meal PlanningShutterstock

There should be no winging it, Dillon says. “I found a plan that worked – Instead of feeling lost, having a structured plan to follow kept me on track,” he writes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Hydration

Stylish Afro-American male runner drinking water out of plastic bottle after cardio workout, wearing white earphones. Sportsman in black sportswear hydrating during outdoor training.Shutterstock

He also prioritized hydration by drinking more water. “Staying hydrated helped with digestion and energy, which fueled my workouts,” he says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Food Tracking

Healthy diet. Male hands holding a smartphone and keeping track of the calories of his food with a fitness appTrick 2: Strategic Food Tracking for SuccessShutterstock

His last belly fat-blasting habit? “Tracking my food,” he writes. “Keeping track of what I ate made me more mindful and helped me stay on top of my goals.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.