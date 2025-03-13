Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”
Take Probiotics
Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.
Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit
Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.
Eat Protein
Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Walk
Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.
Lift Weights
She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills
Drink Water
Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.
Sleep
Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.
Reduce Alcohol
Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.
Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.
Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.
Drink Coffee After Eating
Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou
Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends
Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.