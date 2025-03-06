Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 7 Habits Keeping You “Skinny Fat”

Burn fat by correcting them.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Lea Dombrowski Lea_Dombrowski
Copyright lea_dombrowski/instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Are you skinny but can’t seem to tone up? Skinny fat is a term that many people use to describe this. If you connect with the term, there is something you can do about it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent post, she reveals a few recommendations for turning it around. “7 big mistakes that are keeping you skinny fat,” she writes. “Losing fat isn’t about luck—it’s about strategy. These habits might be holding you back.”

Your Workouts Are Ineffective

Woman,lifting,dumbbells,Weight,fitness,gym,exercise, weights​She Lifted WeightsShutterstock

“Your workouts aren’t effective” could be the first reason why you are skinny fat. “Going to the gym isn’t enough—you need to be training SMART. Are you lifting heavy enough? Doing the RIGHT exercises for your goals? If not, you’re leaving results on the table,” she says.

You Snack Too Much

happy young woman preparing tasty snacks at the kitchen table in the morning lightShutterstock

The second habit is snacking too much instead of eating real meals. “Snacking all day keeps you in a calorie surplus without even realizing it. Instead, stick to 3 balanced meals with protein, fiber, and healthy fats,” she says.

You Drink Your Calories

Chiang Mai, Thailand : 22/07/2020 : A cup of Choco-choco Nutty Frappuccino in Starbucks coffee shop. This menu is new to Starbucks store in Asia for perfect summer.​10. High-Calorie Coffee DrinksShutterstock

Another reason? “You’re drinking your calories,” she says. “Alcohol, sugary coffee, juices, and even ‘healthy’ smoothies can pack hundreds of calories without keeping you full. Food keeps you satisfied—drinks just leave you hungry.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

You Eat Out Too Much

Young beautiful hispanic woman eating at the restaurantShutterstock

If you eat out too often, “yes, even on weekends,” she says, it could be keeping you skinny-fat. “Restaurant meals are LOADED with extra oils, butter, and hidden calories to make them taste amazing—but they can wreck your progress. Stick to home-cooked meals most of the time.”

You Don’t Move Enough

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.

Shutterstock

Another reason is that you’re not moving enough. “If you’re sitting all day, fat loss will stall. Get 6-10k steps daily, take the stairs, do jumping jacks, and just MOVE more,” she says.

Your Eating Habits Are inconsistent

Hungry overweight woman holding hamburger on wooden plate, Fried chicken and Pizza on table .Concept of binge eating disorder (BED).​Managing Binge Eating TendenciesShutterstock

If your eating habits are all over the place, it could keep you from toning up. “Skipping meals one day, overeating the next, constantly changing calories—this confuses your metabolism and makes fat loss harder. Consistency is key,” she says.

You Don’t Have a Strategy

Young female nutritionist with healthy food writing diet plan in office, closeupShutterstock

Her last habit to correct? “You don’t have a strategy for your nutrition & workouts: Guessing won’t get you results. Winging it with random workouts and ‘eating healthy’ isn’t enough. You need a custom plan built for YOUR body, metabolism, and goals,” she says. “When you have the RIGHT plan, your body becomes a fat-burning machine. Stop spinning your wheels—get a strategy that actually works.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-lossfat-loss

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 7 Habits Keeping You “Skinny Fat”

Lea Dombrowski Lea_Dombrowski
Copyright lea_dombrowski/instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you skinny but can’t seem to tone up? Skinny fat is a term that many people use to describe this. If you connect with the term, there is something you can do about it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent post, she reveals a few recommendations for turning it around. “7 big mistakes that are keeping you skinny fat,” she writes. “Losing fat isn’t about luck—it’s about strategy. These habits might be holding you back.”

Your Workouts Are Ineffective

Woman,lifting,dumbbells,Weight,fitness,gym,exercise, weights​She Lifted WeightsShutterstock

“Your workouts aren’t effective” could be the first reason why you are skinny fat. “Going to the gym isn’t enough—you need to be training SMART. Are you lifting heavy enough? Doing the RIGHT exercises for your goals? If not, you’re leaving results on the table,” she says.

You Snack Too Much

happy young woman preparing tasty snacks at the kitchen table in the morning lightShutterstock

The second habit is snacking too much instead of eating real meals. “Snacking all day keeps you in a calorie surplus without even realizing it. Instead, stick to 3 balanced meals with protein, fiber, and healthy fats,” she says.

You Drink Your Calories

Chiang Mai, Thailand : 22/07/2020 : A cup of Choco-choco Nutty Frappuccino in Starbucks coffee shop. This menu is new to Starbucks store in Asia for perfect summer.​10. High-Calorie Coffee DrinksShutterstock

Another reason? “You’re drinking your calories,” she says. “Alcohol, sugary coffee, juices, and even ‘healthy’ smoothies can pack hundreds of calories without keeping you full. Food keeps you satisfied—drinks just leave you hungry.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

You Eat Out Too Much

Young beautiful hispanic woman eating at the restaurantShutterstock

If you eat out too often, “yes, even on weekends,” she says, it could be keeping you skinny-fat. “Restaurant meals are LOADED with extra oils, butter, and hidden calories to make them taste amazing—but they can wreck your progress. Stick to home-cooked meals most of the time.”

You Don’t Move Enough

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.

Shutterstock

Another reason is that you’re not moving enough. “If you’re sitting all day, fat loss will stall. Get 6-10k steps daily, take the stairs, do jumping jacks, and just MOVE more,” she says.

Your Eating Habits Are inconsistent

Hungry overweight woman holding hamburger on wooden plate, Fried chicken and Pizza on table .Concept of binge eating disorder (BED).​Managing Binge Eating TendenciesShutterstock

If your eating habits are all over the place, it could keep you from toning up. “Skipping meals one day, overeating the next, constantly changing calories—this confuses your metabolism and makes fat loss harder. Consistency is key,” she says.

You Don’t Have a Strategy

Young female nutritionist with healthy food writing diet plan in office, closeupShutterstock

Her last habit to correct? “You don’t have a strategy for your nutrition & workouts: Guessing won’t get you results. Winging it with random workouts and ‘eating healthy’ isn’t enough. You need a custom plan built for YOUR body, metabolism, and goals,” she says. “When you have the RIGHT plan, your body becomes a fat-burning machine. Stop spinning your wheels—get a strategy that actually works.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

7 Morning Mistakes “Keeping You Fat”

Liam Topham theliamtopham
Copyright theliamtopham/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are your morning habits preventing you from losing weight? Liam Topham is a diet and fitness coach who helps professionals “shed belly fat, get jacked, and feel energized by running their body like a high-performing business,” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new post, he reveals some of the things you might be doing in the morning that are keeping you from achieving your weight loss goals. “7 morning mistakes that are keeping you fat and low energy,” he writes in the post.

Drinking Coffee Immediately

What is the first morning habit you should avoid? Drinking coffee first thing in the morning. “Your body naturally releases cortisol (stress hormone) in the morning to wake you up. Drinking caffeine immediately upon waking can spike cortisol further leading to dips in energy later. Fix it: Wait 30-60 minutes after waking before drinking coffee,” he says.

Eating a Sugary Breakfast

Eating a sugary breakfast is the second habit. “Cereal, pastries, or flavored yogurt cause a rapid spike in blood sugar, followed by a crash, making you hungrier and more tired. Fix it: Start the day with a high protein breakfast, like scrambled eggs” he says.

Not Drinking Water

Rise and hydrate. “Not drinking water,” is habit three. “You’ve just gone 7+ hours without drinking water. Dehydration can mimic hunger and fatigue, making you overeat and feel tired,” h says. “Fix it: Drink 500ml–1L of water in the morning to hydrate, reduce hunger and feel more energized.”

Poor Sleep Routine

Another habit to avoid? A poor sleep routine. “Your morning starts the night before. Get 7+ hours of quality sleep to reduce cravings, energy crashes and stress hormones spikes,” he says. “Fix it: Set a cutoff time for food (7 PM is ideal) so digestion does not disrupt your sleep and create a consistent sleep schedule.”

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Checking Your Phone First Thing

Next on his list is checking your phone first thing in the morning. “Looking at your phone immediately can lead to stress, anxiety, and overstimulation. It puts your brain into reactive mode instead of starting your day with focus,” he explains. “Fix: Delay phone use for 30-60 minutes after waking and focus on hydration, movement, or mindfulness like Morning Pages.”

Hitting Snooze

Don’t hit snooze! “When you hit snooze, you restart your sleep cycle but don’t complete it, leaving you feeling more groggy,” he says. “Fix it: Get up on the first alarm and expose yourself to bright light ASAP (sunlight or light therapy lamp).”

Not Taking a Morning Walk

The final mistake? Not taking a morning work. “Morning movement + sunlight improves circadian rhythm, energy, and mood. Exposure to natural light early in the day boosts serotonin (which later converts to melatonin for better sleep),” he says. “Fix it: A short 15-30 minute walk gets blood flowing, wakes you up, and supports fat loss.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Smartnews Feed

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss

Coach Reveals the 5 Basics of Weight Loss
Instagram.com/@rivafitness
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight? There’s a good chance you are overcomplicated it, according to one expert. Riva Siggins is an online coach who “loves food and movement.” She regularly shares tips on the best ways to burn fat and build muscle with her hundreds of thousands of followers. In a new post, she breaks down how to keep weight loss simple. “These tips may sound simple but often fat loss is over complicated. Nail the basics and you’ll get results,” she writes.

Eat Lots of Protein

Her first tip has to do with diet. “Make protein your best friend,” she writes. “Not only will it help you retain more muscle as you lose body fat which will contribute to a leaner physique but it is also the most filling macronutrient so will be sticking to a deficit easier.” To get enough protein she adds a scoop of protein powder to her oats so she starts the day with 20 grams. “Utilise lean protein sources as well such as chicken breast, beef mince, turkey means and white fish,” she says.

Prioritize Sleep

Next, get enough rest. “Stop underestimating how important sleep is. Lack of sleep can increase hunger as your hormones ghrelin and leptin which send signals to your brain telling you when you’re hungry/satiated don’t work as efficiently when you’re sleep deprived and this can result in your feeling hungrier, food focus being higher and more cravings which can make sticking to a deficit a LOT harder,” she writes.

Lift Weights and Do Cardio

Next, prioritize weight training while utilizing cardio “as a tool instead of solely doing cardio,” she explains. “Weight training will help you maintain more muscle so as you drop body fat you won’t just get smaller and flatter, you’ll maintain shape and have a lean, strong looking physique. Cardio can be utilized to help increase your output but if you just do cardio you’ll lose a lot of muscle which you don’t want.”

Consume Whole Foods

Next, prioritize whole foods. “200 calories of potatoes is going to give you a lot more volume compared to 200 calories or chocolate, include the foods you enjoy in moderation of course as this’ll help you stick to it but if you’re sensible with your food selection you’re going to feel like you’re eating a lot and by prioritizing food sources such as complex carbs, lean protein and fruit/veg you will be left feeling fuller for longer too,” she says.

Take It One Day at a Time

Her last tip to simplify weight loss? “One day at a time,” she suggests. “If you go over your calories or have a day where you fall off track so what? Just pick yourself up a go day, it isn’t about perfection every day it’s about consistency over time.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

3 Habits That Slow Down Your Progress at the Gym

Barbi Kvisz barbikvisz
Copyright barbikvisz/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you working out regularly but not getting the results you want? You could be making some common but fixable mistakes. Barbi Kvisz is a fitness trainer and online coach who helps “women lose fat and tone up sustainably,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new post, she discusses the mistakes in her routine that kept her from achieving her body goals. “These 3 Habits Held Me Back,” she writes.

She Could Have Made Progress Faster If She Hadn’t Made Them

“If I’d known better, I could’ve made so much more progress early on in my fitness journey. So I wanted to share what not to do so you don’t make the same mistakes I did,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Not Timing My Rests

The first mistake she made was not timing her rests. “Which often meant scrolling on my phone or chatting… and It made my workouts drag on, and I wasn’t challenging my muscles enough. I was always wondering why my workouts took so long,” she said.

What She Did

What did she do to fix the mistake? “I started timing my rests. 60 seconds for most lifts and 90 seconds for heavier sets. My workouts became more efficient, and my progress sped up!” she explains.

Going to the Gym Hungry

Another mistake she made? Going to the gym hungry. “I used to think working out on an empty stomach would burn more fat. Instead, I felt weak, unmotivated, and barely finished my workouts and also the amount of times I felt nauseous wasn’t fun,” she said.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

What She Did

What did she do instead? “I started eating a small snack with carbs and protein before the gym, ( Greek yogurt + fruit, oatmeal + protein powder) My energy skyrocketed, and my lifts improved! I felt much stronger and saw results,” she says.

Skipping Warm-Ups

The third workout mistake she made was skipping warm-ups. “I used to jump straight into heavy lifts without warming up. I’d feel stiff, and sometimes I’d actually cause injury, which then I had to take days off the gym,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

What She Did

Instead, she incorporated a warm up into her routine. “I started dedicating 5–10 minutes to warming up with dynamic stretches and mobility work,” she says.

FIxing These Small Things Will Make a Huge Difference

The moral of the story? “Fixing these small habits made a huge difference for me. If you’re feeling stuck, take a look at your own routine. Have you done any of these habits?” she writes.

Fitness & Workouts

10 "Normal" Habits That Are Keeping You Overweight

Diarmid Murphy murphysmethods_onlinecoach
Copyright murphysmethods_onlinecoach/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 25, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Diarmid Murphy is an online fitness coach and trainer who helps his clients lose weight and build muscle to achieve their best bodies. In a new social media post, he reveals some habits that could prevent you from losing weight. “10 ‘normal’ behaviors causing you to stay overweight,” he writes. “Why you can’t lose weight,” he continues. “I see this all the time. You could be training hard or watching what you eat…But you’re also doing these things 🫠And that’s why you can’t make any progress!”

Cheating on the Weekends

Do you eat healthy during the week but cheat on the weekends? “Relying on weekends as a free-for-all,” is the first habit that could be keeping you overweight. “Undoing your week’s hard work with overeating or bingeing on junk,” he says.

Mindless Snacking

That handful of chips or nuts may seem harmless, but it could derail your diet. “Mindless snacking,” is the second habit on Murphy’s list. “Grabbing handfuls of food without realizing how much it adds up,” is a big mistake.

Drinking Your Calories

Don’t be tempted by that delicious Starbucks drink or flavored martini. “Drinking calories,” is a common faux pas. “Overindulging in sugary coffees, sodas, or alcohol without tracking them,” will prevent you from losing weight.

Skipping Meals

You might think that nixing breakfast or lunch will keep you from consuming as much, but this isn’t always true. In fact. skipping meals to “save calories,” could be causing you to hold onto weight. “Leading to overeating later out of hunger and poor planning,” he says.

Underestimating Portion Sizes

“Underestimating portion sizes,” is another mistake he sees his clients making. This includes “Serving more than you think, even with ‘healthy’ foods,” he says.

Using Food as a Reward

Are you setting goals and have a reward system for motivation? “Using food as a reward,” is not a good idea, he says. “Treating yourself with high-calorie foods for every small achievement,” might have you eating more.

Overestimating Exercise Burns

“Overestimating exercise burns,” is mistake seven. “Thinking one workout ‘earns’ you a massive calorie surplus,” he explains.

Always Finishing Your Plate

Don’t listen to the words of your mother. “Always finishing your plate,” isn’t going to do you any weight loss favors. “Eating out of habit, not hunger, because you ‘don’t want to waste food,’” will prevent you from achieving your goals, he says.

Late Night Eating

It can be tempting but stay out of the kitchen at night. “Late-night eating,” is a common culprit that will keep you heavy. “Mindlessly grazing in the evening while watching TV or scrolling online,” he says.

Avoiding Accountability

And finally, the last mistake is avoiding accountability. “Not tracking food, avoiding scales, or dismissing progress checks,” he explains. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Nutrition & Diet

6 Tricks to Lose 20 Pounds in 8 Weeks

Ruth Soukup
Copyright ruthsoukup/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose 20 pounds by Memorial Day weekend? According to an expert, it’s doable. Ruth Soukup is a midlife health and mindset coach who lost almost 50 pounds. She regularly shares her tips and tricks with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals her plan to lose weight fast. “If I wanted to lose 20 pounds in the next 8 weeks as a woman over 40, this is exactly what I would do,” she writes.

She Stuggled with Her Weight for Years, Until She Took the Following Steps

“I struggled with my weight for YEARS, failing at diet after diet, before I finally figured out what works, especially for women over 40 like me. My own journey to lose weight and get healthy started in June 2021. Within 8 weeks, I had shed more than 20 pounds, and by Christmas I had reached my weight loss goal. And I’ve kept it off ever since. And if you want this to be your story too, here are the exact steps I would take,” she writes.

Cut Out Sugar and Processed Foods

The first thing she did was cut out sugar and all processed foods. “This is the most crucial step for reversing insulin resistance in order to balance your hormones,” she writes.

Amp Up Healthy Fat Intake

To lose weight, you need to eat more healthy fat. “It’s also key to rebalancing your hormones and kickstarting your metabolism,” she writes.

Eat More Protein

She also loaded up on protein. “Shoot for at least 25-35 grams of protein at every meal,” she writes.

Hydrate

Hydration – with electrolytes – is also part of her plan. “This will keep you feeling good as your body makes big changes,” she says.

Avoid Alcohol

She also recommends avoiding alcohol. “Only for the first six weeks!” she says. Alcohol is not only high in calories, but studies have found that people are more likely to eat unhealthy food and skip workouts when drinking.

Track Your Macros

The last thing she suggest is tracking your macros. “Don’t worry about calories but DO worry about getting the right balance of macronutrients,” she says.

She Also Reveals Her Go-To High-Protein Meals for Weight Loss

In another post she reveals some of her go-to high-protein meals to aid in weight loss. “Losing weight doesn’t mean boring meals or spending hours in the kitchen. If I were focused on dropping 10 pounds in 6 weeks, these 5 quick, high-protein meals (all under 15 minutes!) would be my go-to,” she writes.

Steak & Veggie Stir-Fry

Grilled top sirloin or cup rump beef meat steak on marble board. Black background. Top viewShutterstock

Macros: 350 cal | 40g protein | 15g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz sirloin steak (sliced thin) in 1 tsp olive oil.

• Add 1 cup bell peppers & broccoli + 1 tbsp coconut aminos.

• Serve over 1/2 cup cauliflower rice.

Buffalo Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Homemade chicken rotisserie with thyme, lemon closeup on a slate board on the table. Horizontal top view from aboveShutterstock

Macros: 320 cal | 42g protein | 8g carbs | 12g fat

Recipe:

• Mix 6 oz shredded rotisserie chicken with 2 tbsp buffalo sauce.

• Serve in Romaine or butter lettuce wraps with diced celery.

• Add 1 tbsp Greek yogurt ranch for extra flavor.

Turkey & Egg Scramble

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

Macros: 380 cal | 45g protein | 10g carbs | 18g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 4 oz lean ground turkey with 1/2 tsp garlic powder & paprika.

• Add 2 eggs + 1/4 cup egg whites and scramble together.

• Serve with 1/2 cup sautéed spinach.

Garlic Shrimp & Quinoa Bowl

Pan fried butter garlic shrimp on plate​Garlic Butter Shrimp & Sweet PotatoesShutterstock

Macros: 370 cal | 38g protein | 30g carbs | 10g fat

Recipe:

• Sauté 6 oz shrimp with 1 tsp olive oil, garlic, & paprika.

• Add 1/2 cup cooked quinoa & 1/2 cup zucchini.

• Finish with squeeze of lemon & red pepper flakes.

Chicken Bacon Avocado Salad

Young woman eating a healthy salad after workout.20 Ways to Lose Body Fat Really Fast From Top Nutritionist

Shutterstock

Macros: 400 cal | 42g protein | 10g carbs | 22g fat

Recipe:

• Toss 6 oz grilled chicken with 2 cups mixed greens.

• Add 2 slices turkey bacon, 1/4 avocado, & 1 tbsp balsamic.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.