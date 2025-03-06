Are you skinny but can’t seem to tone up? Skinny fat is a term that many people use to describe this. If you connect with the term, there is something you can do about it. Lea Dombrowski is a holistic health coach who helps women lose 20 pounds and improve gut health. In a recent post, she reveals a few recommendations for turning it around. “7 big mistakes that are keeping you skinny fat,” she writes. “Losing fat isn’t about luck—it’s about strategy. These habits might be holding you back.”
Your Workouts Are IneffectiveShe Lifted WeightsShutterstock
“Your workouts aren’t effective” could be the first reason why you are skinny fat. “Going to the gym isn’t enough—you need to be training SMART. Are you lifting heavy enough? Doing the RIGHT exercises for your goals? If not, you’re leaving results on the table,” she says.
You Snack Too MuchShutterstock
The second habit is snacking too much instead of eating real meals. “Snacking all day keeps you in a calorie surplus without even realizing it. Instead, stick to 3 balanced meals with protein, fiber, and healthy fats,” she says.
You Drink Your Calories10. High-Calorie Coffee DrinksShutterstock
Another reason? “You’re drinking your calories,” she says. “Alcohol, sugary coffee, juices, and even ‘healthy’ smoothies can pack hundreds of calories without keeping you full. Food keeps you satisfied—drinks just leave you hungry.”
You Eat Out Too MuchShutterstock
If you eat out too often, “yes, even on weekends,” she says, it could be keeping you skinny-fat. “Restaurant meals are LOADED with extra oils, butter, and hidden calories to make them taste amazing—but they can wreck your progress. Stick to home-cooked meals most of the time.”
You Don’t Move Enough
Shutterstock
Another reason is that you’re not moving enough. “If you’re sitting all day, fat loss will stall. Get 6-10k steps daily, take the stairs, do jumping jacks, and just MOVE more,” she says.
Your Eating Habits Are inconsistentManaging Binge Eating TendenciesShutterstock
If your eating habits are all over the place, it could keep you from toning up. “Skipping meals one day, overeating the next, constantly changing calories—this confuses your metabolism and makes fat loss harder. Consistency is key,” she says.
You Don’t Have a StrategyShutterstock
Her last habit to correct? "You don't have a strategy for your nutrition & workouts: Guessing won't get you results. Winging it with random workouts and 'eating healthy' isn't enough. You need a custom plan built for YOUR body, metabolism, and goals," she says. "When you have the RIGHT plan, your body becomes a fat-burning machine. Stop spinning your wheels—get a strategy that actually works."