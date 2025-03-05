Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Reveals 3 Habits That Slow Down Your Progress at the Gym

Making small changes will help you achieve significant results.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Barbi Kvisz barbikvisz
Copyright barbikvisz/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fitness & Workouts

Are you working out regularly but not getting the results you want? You could be making some common but fixable mistakes. Barbi Kvisz is a fitness trainer and online coach who helps “women lose fat and tone up sustainably,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new post, she discusses the mistakes in her routine that kept her from achieving her body goals. “These 3 Habits Held Me Back,” she writes.

She Could Have Made Progress Faster If She Hadn’t Made Them

“If I’d known better, I could’ve made so much more progress early on in my fitness journey. So I wanted to share what not to do so you don’t make the same mistakes I did,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Not Timing My Rests

The first mistake she made was not timing her rests. “Which often meant scrolling on my phone or chatting… and It made my workouts drag on, and I wasn’t challenging my muscles enough. I was always wondering why my workouts took so long,” she said.

What She Did

What did she do to fix the mistake? “I started timing my rests. 60 seconds for most lifts and 90 seconds for heavier sets. My workouts became more efficient, and my progress sped up!” she explains.

Going to the Gym Hungry

Another mistake she made? Going to the gym hungry. “I used to think working out on an empty stomach would burn more fat. Instead, I felt weak, unmotivated, and barely finished my workouts and also the amount of times I felt nauseous wasn’t fun,” she said.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

What She Did

What did she do instead? “I started eating a small snack with carbs and protein before the gym, ( Greek yogurt + fruit, oatmeal + protein powder) My energy skyrocketed, and my lifts improved! I felt much stronger and saw results,” she says.

Skipping Warm-Ups

The third workout mistake she made was skipping warm-ups. “I used to jump straight into heavy lifts without warming up. I’d feel stiff, and sometimes I’d actually cause injury, which then I had to take days off the gym,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

What She Did

Instead, she incorporated a warm up into her routine. “I started dedicating 5–10 minutes to warming up with dynamic stretches and mobility work,” she says.

FIxing These Small Things Will Make a Huge Difference

The moral of the story? “Fixing these small habits made a huge difference for me. If you’re feeling stuck, take a look at your own routine. Have you done any of these habits?” she writes.

More For You

Fitness & Workouts

3 Habits That Slow Down Your Progress at the Gym

Barbi Kvisz barbikvisz
Copyright barbikvisz/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you working out regularly but not getting the results you want? You could be making some common but fixable mistakes. Barbi Kvisz is a fitness trainer and online coach who helps “women lose fat and tone up sustainably,” according to her Instagram bio. In a new post, she discusses the mistakes in her routine that kept her from achieving her body goals. “These 3 Habits Held Me Back,” she writes.

She Could Have Made Progress Faster If She Hadn’t Made Them

“If I’d known better, I could’ve made so much more progress early on in my fitness journey. So I wanted to share what not to do so you don’t make the same mistakes I did,” she writes.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Not Timing My Rests

The first mistake she made was not timing her rests. “Which often meant scrolling on my phone or chatting… and It made my workouts drag on, and I wasn’t challenging my muscles enough. I was always wondering why my workouts took so long,” she said.

What She Did

What did she do to fix the mistake? “I started timing my rests. 60 seconds for most lifts and 90 seconds for heavier sets. My workouts became more efficient, and my progress sped up!” she explains.

Going to the Gym Hungry

Another mistake she made? Going to the gym hungry. “I used to think working out on an empty stomach would burn more fat. Instead, I felt weak, unmotivated, and barely finished my workouts and also the amount of times I felt nauseous wasn’t fun,” she said.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

What She Did

What did she do instead? “I started eating a small snack with carbs and protein before the gym, ( Greek yogurt + fruit, oatmeal + protein powder) My energy skyrocketed, and my lifts improved! I felt much stronger and saw results,” she says.

Skipping Warm-Ups

The third workout mistake she made was skipping warm-ups. “I used to jump straight into heavy lifts without warming up. I’d feel stiff, and sometimes I’d actually cause injury, which then I had to take days off the gym,” she says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

What She Did

Instead, she incorporated a warm up into her routine. “I started dedicating 5–10 minutes to warming up with dynamic stretches and mobility work,” she says.

FIxing These Small Things Will Make a Huge Difference

The moral of the story? “Fixing these small habits made a huge difference for me. If you’re feeling stuck, take a look at your own routine. Have you done any of these habits?” she writes.

Nutrition & Diet

4 Habits to Become Unrecognizable in 6 Months

Loren Mattingly lorenmattingly
Copyright lorenmattingly/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 04, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to completely transform yourself in half a year? According to an expert, there’s an easy way to do it without any exercise. Loren Mattingly is a fat loss coach with over 264,000 Instagram followers who helps her “35+ women” clients “lose inches & build strength in 42 days while eating foods they love - no restriction,” she says in her bio. In a new post, she unveils some of her top transformation tips. “If you want to become unrecognizable (without stepping foot in the gym) become addicted to these 4 habits for the next 6 months,” she writes in the post.

Amp Up Your Protein Intake

The first thing she suggests is amping up your protein intake. “Hitting 30 grams of protein at every meal, 3 meals a day. And the most important meal- that first one, you guessed it,” she writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Spend 30 Minutes Prepping Food

Her next tip involves food prep. “Spend 30 at some point in the week to prep easy protein to have on hand. It’s just a fact, when you have healthy choices on hand you are more likely to succeed. Being hangry is real,” she writes.

Walk More

Next, get more steps in. “Up your step count by 2k steps a week until you are consistently hitting 8-10k steps a day. Walking is the most underrated form of exercise and can change your mood with just 10 minutes of movement,” she writes.

Spend 30 Minutes on Your Mental Health

She also recommends investing time in your mental health. “Find 30 minutes in the morning, midday or evening to spend in prayer / devotion / consuming a non fiction book. This has been a game changer in my own life in the past 3 months,” she says.

Eat “Intentionally” and “Purposefully”

In another post, she reveals three more key things you should do to get in shape, starting with eating “intentionally & purposefully,” she writes. “There’s a huge gap b/w eating “healthy” & eating intentionally. Your body needs adequate energy & balanced macros for hormone regulation, energy, blood sugar balance, cortisol regulation, to build muscle, & burn fat effectively. Macro tracking will help you dial in your nutrition. You can’t manage what you don’t measure.”

Follow a Specific Training Program

If you want to up your game, “follow a specific training program,” she says. “Random action yields random results. Quick & effective workouts that are intentional, strategic & implement progressive overload is the most efficient way to utilize your time. 30 min is all you need & at home workouts work incredibly well.”

Don’t Forget About Rest and Recovery

Don’t underestimate the power of rest and recovery. “Sometimes we have to SLOW DOWN to get ahead. Allowing our bodies time to heal, recover, BUILD, & minimize stress gives our bodies a better chance at fat loss,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Reveals 4 Mistakes Preventing You From Losing Weight

Kim Schlag kimschlagfitness
Copyright kimschlagfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight? You might be making a mistake that is getting in the way of your progress, according to an expert. Kim Schlag is a midlife and menopause fitness specialist who helps clients achieve their weight loss goals. In a new post, she discusses the main ways people complicate weight loss and reveals what to do about it. “Ways you are making weight loss harder than it needs to be,” she writes. “Want weight loss that’s less complicated?” she asks, going into revealing the answers.

Stop Playing “Macro Tetris"

The first way you may be overcomplicating weight loss is by spending too much time calculating marcos. “Stop playing macro Tetris because research indicates that when calories and protein are equal you can lose weight just as well with a lower fat/higher carb diet as you can with a lower carb/higher fat diet,” she says.

Instead, Keep It Simple

What should you do instead? “So keep it simple,” she responds. “Track your calories and protein and then let carbs and don’t worry about tracking carbs and fat.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat.

Don’t Make Spontaneous Decision

“Do you make your most important work decisions for big projects shooting from the hip? Likely you strategize & plan ahead. Do the same with the project of losing weight,” she says. “Deciding as you go what to eat complicates the process and sets you up for success at hitting your deficit calories and protein target.”

Instead, Try Meal Planning

One great way to do this is meal planning. “My most successful Fitter After 40 members & 1-1 online clients PRELOG THEIR MEALS the night before,” she says.

Eating Out Multiple Times a Week

And, the third mistake you might be making? “Eating out multiple times a week if you’re struggling to stay in your deficit calories is like going to Target & Home Goods many times per week when you’re struggling to keep to your budget,” she says.

Instead, Eat Out in a Defiicit or Eat More Meals at Home

“The calories add up fast eating out,” she says. “Way more butter and & oil hidden in there, outrageous portion sizes, and the easy-to-add-on bread, appetizers, dessert & drinks. Eating out in a deficit is a skill that takes practice to learn, and if you haven’t mastered your deficit calories in your home setting, you will likely struggle even more with take-out or restaurant meals. Prep & eat more meals at home.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Finally, Eat the Same Meals Deal

She offers an extra mistake. “Bonus way you’re making weight loss harder than it needs to be: you’re coming up with different meals every day. Girl, put those meals on repeat!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals Number One Mistake Keeping You From Toning Up

Dragana_Jasprica3
Copyright dragana.jasprica/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you making a common fitness mistake that is preventing you from achieving the desirable “toned” look? Dragana Jasprica is a body transformation expert and fitness coach who helps women who “love to lift” achieve their best body ever. In a new Instagram post, she reveals a huge mistake that she finds a lot of her clients make that is keeping them from firming up – and you might be making it too.

The Mistake? Fasted Training

According to Dragana, fasted training is a common mistake that women make, preventing them from toning up. “If you want to achieve the toned look, eat before you lift weights. Period,” she writes in her post. “One sure way to look soft is training on an empty stomach.”

RELATED: This Mom Walked 30 Minutes Every Day for a Month, "It Made Me Feel Strong in Ways I Never Expected"

Your Energy Depletes

She goes on to explain “what happens when you train fasted,” starting with energy. When you don’t eat before you lift, “your body limits your power output because the energy demand of the training isn’t met by your nutrition strategy. This leads to less muscle growth,” she says.

Then, Your Body Breaks Down Muscle

Then, “your body breaks down muscle to compensate for the lack of energy from food,” she continues. “This leads to muscle loss, and the muscle loss is even greater if you are in a fat loss phase because of the overall calorie deficit.”

RELATED: 7 Protein Swaps a Dietitian Uses to Cut Calories Not Muscle

And Then Your Body Releases More Cortisol, Leading to More Cravings

Stress hormones are also impacted. “Your body has to release more cortisol to get the energy for training, which can lead to more cravings after your training. Cortisol can lead to more body fat accumulating around your belly and more water retention in your lower body,” she writes.

Over Time, the Impact Worsens

Over time, the impact worsens. “Do this over the years, and your body swims in stress hormones. This downregulates your metabolic rate, which leads to poorer recovery, performance, digestion, mood, sleep, and, of course, a worse look. If you ask me…No bueno,” she writes.

Here Is What to Do

Luckily, there are some things you can do to prevent this from happening. First, “have a proper meal within 60-90 min before training,” she writes. “Keep this pre-workout meal light in fat but rich in carbs & protein,” she adds. Also, “only eat foods that you digest well.”

RELATED: 77-Year-Old Former Model Reveals 6 Simple Arm Exercises She's Done for 30 Years

This Is Just the First Step

This is just the first step in your toning journey. “If you haven’t paid attention to this until now, you will notice a difference when you start to apply this strategy. But this is only one part of what is needed to look toned. If you want to make sure that you integrate it in the big picture of body transformation,” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

11 Strength-Building Secrets From a Pro Coach Who Knows

Strong woman and man holding heavy barbells in gym. Horizontal indoors shot
Shutterstock
Jordan Fernandez, nasm-cpt
By Jordan Fernandez, nasm-cptAug 16, 2024
Jordan Fernandez, nasm-cpt
Jordan is dedicated to improving health, strength, and cardiovascular fitness through resistance and aerobic ...
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Want some strength-building secrets? Ask me. I've been a fitness coach for over five years, first getting certified through the National Academy of sports medicine as a personal trainer, and then I did their corrective exercise specialist program. I wanted to get more into the strength and performance side of coaching, so I then earned my CSCS from the National Strength and Conditioning Association. My focus has been on helping novice and intermediate fitness clients build foundational levels of strength through proper biomechanical movement patterns, progressive overload, and appropriate periodization.

For the average person, getting stronger using safe and well-structured exercise programs is virtually 100% upside, minus the time and effort required to stick with a program.

Aside from the obvious benefit of being able to lift heavier objects and have better endurance when performing day-to-day tasks, strength training with exercises like squats, deadlifts, overhead presses, and other compound movements improves mobility, bone density, metabolism, and a wide range of health markers associated with longevity, health span, and an overall improved quality of life.

For individuals interested in developing a more muscular appearance, strength training has the benefit of increasing muscle mass as well with the degree of increase varying depending on the exact resistance and program design.

Overall, however, beginner and intermediate clients generally see strength improvements, muscle improvements, and health improvements from strength training.

Related: I’m a Nutritionist And Here Is Why You Should Be Eating More Sourdough Bread

The Top Secret to Strength Building

Gym and dumbbell weight training equipment on sport ,Healthy life and gym exercise equipments and sports concept ,copy spaceShutterstock

The top secret for strength building is consistency, which is by far the most important factor when it comes to getting results.

Focus less on the intensity and duration of every single workout and focus more on consistently hitting the gym two to three times a week for an extended period of time, or theoretically your entire life as fitness is always an ongoing process.

Start Light With Higher Reps

Athlete making effort to do last sit-upShutterstock

Use a weight that allows good form for 15 repetitions and stick with that for 4-8 weeks.

Focus on These Movements

Barbell deadlift hands, strong fitness and power of black woman, athlete and bodybuilder in gym, sports workout and exercise. Closeup floor start, healthy muscle training and heavy challenge liftingShutterstock

Focus mostly, if not entirely on compound movements like squats, deadlifts, pull ups, overhead presses, and chest presses.

Use free weights

Kettlebell,Training,Gym,weights,training,exercise,Shutterstock

Uee free weights like barbells, dumbbells, and kettlebells for 80 percent of your training. Machines are okay, but they are not as beneficial as free weights because they require less stabilization.

Eat these Essentials

Ketogenic low carbs diet concept. Healthy eating and dieting with salmon fish, avocado, eggs and nuts. Top viewShutterstock

Eat protein and carbohydrates. Most people focus on protein, but you need carbs to fuel your workouts.

Don't Forget Rest Days

Bare legs in running shoes preparing to exercise on a bright summer day on an empty roadShutterstock

Take at least 2 active rest days per week, and even up to 4 is okay. Do some light walking, cycling, and physical movement but do not push too hard on those days.

Sleep!

Man sleeping on bed in bedroom at homeShutterstock

Sleep is key for recovery. If you are not sleeping 7-8 hours a night, your gains will be affected over time.

Warmup

Young sporty man squatting or exercising on the beach during sunset. Athletic man doing fitness workout or training outdoors. Sports and healthy lifestyleShutterstock

Make sure to do a warmup at the beginning of your workout. The warmup should consist of light cardio to elevate your body temperature followed by active and dynamic stretches such as walking lunges and body weight squats, then perform warm up sets for each exercise using light weights as you ease into your heavier working sets.

Add Mobility Work

Man foam rolling. Athlete stretches using foam roller.Shutterstock

Adding mobility work such as foam rolling can help improve your range of motion at the beginning of a workout. Save static stretching for after your strength workout.

Avoid Cardio After a Workout

Tired,Runner,Rest,Running,recover,jogging,exerciseShutterstock

If your goal is to maximize strength, avoid doing cardio after your workout. It's vital to allow your body to recover from strength training. For health benefits, cardio is still good, however keep it to around 30 minutes and separate it from your strength training sessions, ideally on non-lifting days.

Think About Long-Term Gains

Gorgeous brunette warming up and doing some push ups a the gymShutterstock

Understand that strength building is a long term gain. It takes years to completely transform yourself from where you are now to a newer, much stronger version. You will see benefits in the short term, but making strength training a way of life as opposed to a temporary program is the only way to truly lasting results.

Related: I Lost 100 Pounds While Eating This Kind of Spaghetti

Common Mistakes to Avoid When Strength Training

Barbel weights in gymShutterstock

The most common mistake by far that newer lifters would make is focusing on the amount of weight they lift in each workout or exercise as opposed to having clean lifting technique and long term consistency. While there's nothing wrong with pushing yourself using heavy weights, absolutely never sacrifice your form in the pursuit of heavier weightlifting. An injury will set you back substantially and there is little marginal benefit in lifting excessively heavy weights when it comes to gaining real strength.

The next common mistake is creating a program that is so intense or has so many days a week per lifting that it becomes unrealistic for your schedule. Even a consistent two-day-a-week program is going to be a four or five day week lifting program that you are not consistent with.

Be realistic when planning your workout program that fits within your lifestyle. While you will need to make sacrifices to get your workouts in, if the program you are trying is completely unrealistic for your schedule, it's not going to deliver the results.

The final mistake I will mention here is attempting to dramatically lose weight while also gaining strength. Beginner fitness enthusiasts can lose weight and build strength at the same time, and including strength training in a weight loss program is definitely recommended.

However, in the long run, gaining maximal strength requires eating enough food to fuel your workouts which can often conflict with aggressive weight loss goals. With that said, a slow and steady improvement to your muscle-to-fat ratio as your body transforms from the strength training is definitely feasible.

Precautions to Take Before Strength Training

Shot of a muscular young woman in sportswear working out with personal trainer at the gym. She is pumping up her biceps muscule with heavy weight.Shutterstock

If you have any pre-existing health conditions or injuries, you should always get clearance from your health care provider before beginning any exercise program.

For otherwise healthy individuals, the most important thing is to start with a light weight and focus on exercise technique and form. In a perfect world, you would have supervision from a professional coach, however if this is not possible you can opt for virtual coaching programs and finding qualified coaches online who put out free content regarding the proper exercise techniques.

If you feel any pain, especially in your joints while lifting, stop immediately and get evaluated by a health care professional.

Generally speaking, strength training is far safer than many other common recreational activities and has a much lower injury rate.

In fact, strength training is associated with decreases in injury risk from other activities due to the improved resilience of your body as you get stronger.

Related: 15 Proven Ways to Sculpt Your Dream Body by An Expert Coach

Final Word From the Pro Coach

Waist up portrait of muscular couple smiling at camera while standing with arms crossed in modern gym lit by sunlightShutterstock

I cannot emphasize consistency enough. If you follow any reasonable workout program consistently and ensure that over time you are progressing your weight on your exercises, you will get stronger.

💪🔥Body Booster: Don’t stress about workout intensity. Consistent gym visits are the secret to strength building.

Jordan Fernandez is a strength and conditioning coach and personal trainer at Trainer Academy
Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.