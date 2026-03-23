Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds Using the Rainbow Diet and Here Are 10 Foods She Ate on Repeat

When it comes to healthy eating, the simplest plan can often be the most productive. One method that's been gaining much traction the past few years is the Rainbow Diet. It's a colorful, plant-based eating plan that involves filling your plate with colorful foods—and one Christina Aguilera apparently tried during her weight-loss journey. The singer and actress reportedly lost 50 pounds—and here's exactly how she did it.

1 What Is The Rainbow Diet?

The concept behind this way of eating is pretty simple. The more colorful your plate is, the more nutrients you're consuming. Every colorful fruit and veggie represents different vitamins, antioxidants, and plant compounds. They're all beneficial for your overall well-being.

By eating a large variety of colors, you will boost your nutrient consumption. This is helpful in kicking up your immunity, lowering inflammation, and fighting illness, including heart disease and cancer.

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2 Red Foods

Every color group is chock-full of goodness. For instance, red foods—including red apples, peppers, and tomatoes—contain carotenoid lycopene. These foods may protect against heart and lung disease, according to Harvard Health Publishing.

3 Orange and Yellow Foods

Orange and yellow foods—like carrots, sweet potatoes, squash, and oranges—are nutrient-rich and offer beta cryptothanxin. They promote healthy skin and eyes and can reduce the risk of heart disease.

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4 Green Foods

Green foods—such as broccoli, spinach, and kale—support immunity and strong bones. According to Harvard Health Publishing, they're chock-full of cancer-blocking chemicals, including isothiocyanates, sulforaphane, and indoles.

5 Blue and Purple Foods

There's also the blue and purple family, consisting of foods like blueberries, grapes, elderberries, rains, figs, plums, and eggplant. These items provide antioxidants called anthocyanins, which promote a healthy heart and can slow cellular aging.

6 White and Brown Foods

White and brown foods—such as onions, mushrooms, and garlic—support heart health and boost immunity.

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7 Foods Christina Aguilera Likely Consumed on the Rainbow Diet

For proof that this diet can also result in weight loss, many fans look to Christina Aguilera for inspiration. The singer reportedly lost about 50 pounds while sticking with nutrient-dense foods that are filling and provide energy throughout the day.

If you're curious about what foods Aguilera likely consumed while sticking with this colorful regimen, check out these 10+ foods that are included in the Rainbow Diet:

Blueberries Blackberries Avocado Sweet potatoes Bananas Oranges Apricots Artichokes Collard greens Mushrooms Cauliflower Peaches Tomatoes Red peppers

The goal is to consume a variety of fruits and veggies each day, combining plant colors at every meal. According to Harvard Health Publishing, aiming for 4.5 cups of colorful fruits and vegetables each day is a solid goal.

8 Fresh or Frozen, It All Counts

To make things easy, you can choose fresh or frozen produce—both options work! To switch things up, you can also mix up Greek yogurt with fresh berries, add leafy greens to your protein smoothies, and toss sliced peppers and other colorful veggies into your salads.

For an extra challenge, keep a journal of your meals so you can be sure to maximize your choices and create new scrumptious combinations.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack.