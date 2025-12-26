I Lost 35 Pounds in 4 Months With Walking and These 5 Protein-Packed Meals 

Embarking on a weight-loss journey is a deeply personal experience. It requires establishing just the right game plan that best suits your body's needs and goals. Most of the time, that includes working out regularly and consuming a nutritious diet. To give you some inspiration in your own journey, we chatted with Tamil Arasan, Founder, NatFit Pro, who lost an impressive 35 pounds in four months. His secrets? He walked and added five protein-packed meals to his weekly rotation—all while balancing a full-time tech job and his business.

1 What Inspired Him To Choose Walking Over Other Forms of Cardio

"I chose walking over other cardio because no matter the volume, I never feel tired from walking. With my playlist, I walk miles at a stretch," Arasan tells us.

High-intensity cardio typically leaves him feeling exhausted, which hinders his lifting performance and energy to complete daily tasks pertaining to his job.

"Walking allowed me to burn fat without the fatigue. Also, it helps me to maintain my muscle volume while in a calorie deficit," he shares.

2 The Biggest Challenge He Faced Early on in His Weight-Loss Journey

Time proved to be the biggest obstacle Arasan needed to address.

"I work full time as a CRO specialist and run my business. So, scheduling becomes hard," he explains. "I usually start early in the morning to get most of the hard work done early in the day. I walk at least 10K steps in the morning and complete the rest before I go to bed. It wasn't about feeling like it, it was about getting it done."

Rather than motivation, Arasan heavily relied on mindset.

"I set a hard target of 15,000 to 24,000 steps per day, and I complete it every single day. That itself will be a motivation for me during low energy days," he says. "I also shift my mind to 'it's time to listen to my favorite songs,' that's an additional boost. But, my mindset is the main motivation."

3 How His Relationship With Food Changed

Arasan experienced a major mindset shift when it came to food. He no longer saw it as "the source of happiness," but rather the fuel to help him achieve his fat-loss goal.

"For those four months, I had a zero-cheat policy. I eat what I plan and never go beyond that whatever the situation is," he tells us.

4 5 Protein-Packed Meals That Helped Him Lose Weight

Arasan prioritized the below protein-rich meals while on his weight-loss journey.

Breakfast: two whole eggs, along with boiled egg whites and veggies Pre-Workout: whey protein mixed with rolled oats Lunch: boiled chicken breast, rice, and Greek yogurt Dinner: lentils with whole-wheat flatbread (roti) Snack: lean beef slices and avocado on wheat bread

