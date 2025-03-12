Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

8 High-Protein Meals That Build Muscle While Burning Fat According to Expert

Transform your physique with these expert-approved meal ideas

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Ivana Chapman
Sports Scientist Reveals 6 Hidden Signs Your Body Is Actually Burning Fat
Copyright ivana.chapman/Instagram/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Nutrition & Diet

Trying to lose fat and build muscle simultaneously might seem impossible, but nutrition expertIvana Chapman disagrees. "In the over 20 years I've been coaching other people, I've found that most of them are able to build muscle and lose fat together," she explains. As a former International Karate athlete and Canadian National Natural Bikini Competitor, Ivana has mastered the science of body recomposition—and these eight protein-packed meals form the foundation of her approach that's helped thousands transform their physiques.

The Science Behind Simultaneous Fat Loss and Muscle Gain

Before diving into the meal ideas, it's important to understand why this approach works for most people. "For very experienced trainees who've been consistent and precise with both their diet and their weight training for long periods of time, they might need to do either a bulk or a cut to achieve their goals," Ivana says in her video. "But that's not most people. I've been training for decades, and even I haven't been consistent with both of those things all the time."

This approach works particularly well if you're:

  • New to proper strength training
  • Returning after a training break
  • Within about 20 pounds of your target weight
  • Inconsistent with your previous nutrition or training

Creating the Perfect Environment for Transformation

Calories counting , diet , food control and weight loss concept. woman using Calorie counter application on her smartphone at dining table with salad, fruit juice, bread and vegetableShutterstock

While these protein-rich meals form the foundation of your recomposition plan, understanding the overall nutrition strategy is crucial. "To achieve body recomposition, most people will do well with a slight calorie deficit of about 200 to 300 calories per day," Ivana explains. "That's for people who are already physically active and within about 20 pounds of their target weight."

If you're just beginning your fitness journey and carrying more excess weight, you might see improvements simply by adding exercise while incorporating these high-protein meals. But for most, maintaining a small calorie deficit while prioritizing protein creates the perfect environment to lose fat while supporting muscle growth.

Protein: The Foundation of Your Recomposition Diet

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and Spinach​Start Your Day with 40 Grams ProteinShutterstock

The single most important nutritional factor for successful body recomposition is protein intake. "You need the right amount of protein for muscle growth and retention," Ivana emphasizes. "I recommend a minimum of 0.7 grams per pound of body weight per day. That's 1.6 grams per kilo per day."

This protein requirement increases if:

  • You're over 35 (as muscle protein synthesis becomes less efficient)
  • You're already quite lean (as muscle retention becomes more challenging)
  • You're in a significant calorie deficit for extended periods

"Muscle protein metabolism slows down by about 4% to 5% per decade and it gets harder to retain lean muscle mass," Ivana notes. However, she doesn't recommend exceeding 1 gram per pound of body weight daily, even in these circumstances.

Protein Timing for Maximum Muscle Growth

Back view of strong sporty girl showing muscles at the beach during sunset.Move Your Body DailyShutterstock

While total daily protein matters most, how you distribute it also impacts results. "For building muscle, it does seem to be better to spread your protein intake out over the course of the day," Ivana shares. "Muscle growth seems to be maximized by an intake of about 0.4 grams per kilo per meal across a minimum of four meals."

For someone weighing 176 pounds (80 kilos), this translates to roughly 32 grams of protein per meal, spread across at least four meals daily. This approach ensures your muscles have a consistent supply of amino acids for optimal growth and recovery.

Balancing Fats and Carbs

A girl holding an avocado in close-up. Avocado with a bone. Slicing avocadoShutterstock

Once protein is set, the remaining calories can come from a flexible mix of fats and carbohydrates based on your personal preferences. "Your protein is fixed and consistent. Your fat and carbs are flexible depending on your preferences," Ivana advises.

However, don't go too low on fats. "Fat is important for your hormones, so you want to make sure that you're getting enough. If you're tracking, then a minimum of about 25% of your calories from fat is reasonable," she recommends. Quality fat sources include:

  • Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel)
  • Olive oil
  • Avocados
  • Nuts and seeds

As for carbohydrates, they provide crucial energy for performance. "Carbs in general give you energy for your daily life and for better workouts, and you'll need those workouts for better muscle retention and building," Ivana explains. Focus on nutrient-dense sources like:

  • Potatoes and sweet potatoes
  • Whole grains
  • Fruits and vegetables

Fiber: The Unsung Hero of Body Recomposition

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.​Fundamental 3: Prioritize Whole FoodsShutterstock

Don't overlook the importance of fiber in your diet. "Most foods that contain fiber are also low in calorie density, meaning that you can consume a lot of them for fewer calories," Ivana points out. "Fruits and vegetables are a winner here."

Aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily—more if you're trying to increase fullness while decreasing calories. Just be mindful of added oils and sauces, which can significantly increase the calorie content.

8 High-Protein Meals for Body Transformation

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Here are the eight meal ideas Ivana recommends for anyone looking to simultaneously build muscle and lose fat:

1. Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled or roasted chicken breast, whole and sliced on a wooden serving plate​Greek Chicken BowlShutterstock

"It's not very original, but it does have a lean source of protein," Ivana admits. Mix in vegetables you enjoy, add avocado for healthy fats, and dress with a little olive oil.

2. Turkey Stuffed Bell Peppers

Midsection of mid adult female caucasian farmer holding red bell peppers in farm during sunny day.Shutterstock

"This is a really interesting way of putting together a ground meat source," says Ivana. About five ounces of ground turkey provides over 30 grams of protein, and you can add any vegetables you prefer.

3. Salmon with Roasted Vegetables

Wild Salmon Patty Served with Brussels Sprouts and Mushroom HashShutterstock

"Salmon is a great way to incorporate healthy omega-3 fats into your meal plan," Ivana recommends. Pair with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, zucchini, or any vegetables you enjoy.

4. Beef Stir-Fry

pan with stir fry fried beef and vegetables close up

Shutterstock

"A stir-fry is always a good option if you keep it pretty light with the oil," Ivana suggests. Use extra lean beef strips with plenty of colorful vegetables for a quick, protein-rich meal.

5. Greek Yogurt Parfait

Blueberry and raspberry parfaits in mason jars, scene on a rustic wood backgroundShutterstock

"Greek yogurt is used because it's higher in protein than regular plain yogurt," Ivana explains. Choose plain yogurt to minimize added sugars, then add berries, chia seeds, and a small amount of granola.

6. Tofu Scramble

Scrambled tofu egg vegan breakfastShutterstock

For a plant-based option, "you can use firm tofu and mix that up with spinach, mushrooms, onions, or peppers," Ivana recommends.

7. Turkey Meatballs with Pasta

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

"I tend to use very lean turkey ground meat," says Ivana. Serve with measured portions of whole grain pasta or zucchini noodles if preferred.

8. Protein-Packed Omelet

Egg concept.Woman hands broken egg flows into a bowl for making egg menu.chicken eggs for good health high protein the best for Ketogenic diet program.

Shutterstock

"Eggs themselves only have about six grams of protein per egg," Ivana notes. She suggests using two whole eggs plus additional egg whites to boost protein content while retaining nutrients from the yolks.

The Expert's Own Approach to Simple Meals

Salmon fillet. Slices of fresh raw salmon fish on ice​Eat Hormone Boosting FoodsShutterstock

"I'm not much of a cook," Ivana admits. "When I do make something, it's generally just a simple combination of foods that provide everything that I need—protein, fat, carbs, veggies, or fruit."

While not a formal ninth meal option, Ivana shares her personal approach to quick, balanced nutrition. Her typical lunch includes:

  • A protein source (fish, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese)
  • A starch (bread, potatoes, or sweet potatoes)
  • Vegetables or fruit
  • A healthy fat source

"A really common lunch for me is just potatoes with olive oil and cottage cheese," she shares. "I personally just keep things really simple and it works for me."

Making These Meals Work for You

One woman doing goblet squat exercise in a gym with a dumbbellShutterstock

While these eight high-protein meals provide the nutritional foundation for body transformation, remember that exercise is equally important. "To get body recomposition, you need to be working on building muscle as well," Ivana emphasizes. Progressive resistance training is essential for stimulating muscle growth while these protein-rich meals support both recovery and fat loss.

The beauty of these meal options is their flexibility—you can adjust portions based on your specific protein needs and preferences while maintaining the core principles. With consistency in both your diet and training, you'll be well on your way to achieving the lean, muscular physique you desire—no extreme bulking or cutting required.

fat-lossproteins

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

8 High-Protein Meals That Build Muscle While Burning Fat According to Expert

Ivana Chapman
Sports Scientist Reveals 6 Hidden Signs Your Body Is Actually Burning Fat
Copyright ivana.chapman/Instagram/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 12, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Trying to lose fat and build muscle simultaneously might seem impossible, but nutrition expertIvana Chapman disagrees. "In the over 20 years I've been coaching other people, I've found that most of them are able to build muscle and lose fat together," she explains. As a former International Karate athlete and Canadian National Natural Bikini Competitor, Ivana has mastered the science of body recomposition—and these eight protein-packed meals form the foundation of her approach that's helped thousands transform their physiques.

The Science Behind Simultaneous Fat Loss and Muscle Gain

Before diving into the meal ideas, it's important to understand why this approach works for most people. "For very experienced trainees who've been consistent and precise with both their diet and their weight training for long periods of time, they might need to do either a bulk or a cut to achieve their goals," Ivana says in her video. "But that's not most people. I've been training for decades, and even I haven't been consistent with both of those things all the time."

This approach works particularly well if you're:

  • New to proper strength training
  • Returning after a training break
  • Within about 20 pounds of your target weight
  • Inconsistent with your previous nutrition or training

Creating the Perfect Environment for Transformation

Calories counting , diet , food control and weight loss concept. woman using Calorie counter application on her smartphone at dining table with salad, fruit juice, bread and vegetableShutterstock

While these protein-rich meals form the foundation of your recomposition plan, understanding the overall nutrition strategy is crucial. "To achieve body recomposition, most people will do well with a slight calorie deficit of about 200 to 300 calories per day," Ivana explains. "That's for people who are already physically active and within about 20 pounds of their target weight."

If you're just beginning your fitness journey and carrying more excess weight, you might see improvements simply by adding exercise while incorporating these high-protein meals. But for most, maintaining a small calorie deficit while prioritizing protein creates the perfect environment to lose fat while supporting muscle growth.

Protein: The Foundation of Your Recomposition Diet

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and Spinach​Start Your Day with 40 Grams ProteinShutterstock

The single most important nutritional factor for successful body recomposition is protein intake. "You need the right amount of protein for muscle growth and retention," Ivana emphasizes. "I recommend a minimum of 0.7 grams per pound of body weight per day. That's 1.6 grams per kilo per day."

This protein requirement increases if:

  • You're over 35 (as muscle protein synthesis becomes less efficient)
  • You're already quite lean (as muscle retention becomes more challenging)
  • You're in a significant calorie deficit for extended periods

"Muscle protein metabolism slows down by about 4% to 5% per decade and it gets harder to retain lean muscle mass," Ivana notes. However, she doesn't recommend exceeding 1 gram per pound of body weight daily, even in these circumstances.

Protein Timing for Maximum Muscle Growth

Back view of strong sporty girl showing muscles at the beach during sunset.Move Your Body DailyShutterstock

While total daily protein matters most, how you distribute it also impacts results. "For building muscle, it does seem to be better to spread your protein intake out over the course of the day," Ivana shares. "Muscle growth seems to be maximized by an intake of about 0.4 grams per kilo per meal across a minimum of four meals."

For someone weighing 176 pounds (80 kilos), this translates to roughly 32 grams of protein per meal, spread across at least four meals daily. This approach ensures your muscles have a consistent supply of amino acids for optimal growth and recovery.

Balancing Fats and Carbs

A girl holding an avocado in close-up. Avocado with a bone. Slicing avocadoShutterstock

Once protein is set, the remaining calories can come from a flexible mix of fats and carbohydrates based on your personal preferences. "Your protein is fixed and consistent. Your fat and carbs are flexible depending on your preferences," Ivana advises.

However, don't go too low on fats. "Fat is important for your hormones, so you want to make sure that you're getting enough. If you're tracking, then a minimum of about 25% of your calories from fat is reasonable," she recommends. Quality fat sources include:

  • Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel)
  • Olive oil
  • Avocados
  • Nuts and seeds

As for carbohydrates, they provide crucial energy for performance. "Carbs in general give you energy for your daily life and for better workouts, and you'll need those workouts for better muscle retention and building," Ivana explains. Focus on nutrient-dense sources like:

  • Potatoes and sweet potatoes
  • Whole grains
  • Fruits and vegetables

Fiber: The Unsung Hero of Body Recomposition

Farmer woman holding wooden box full of fresh raw vegetables. Basket with vegetable (cabbage, carrots, cucumbers, radish, corn, garlic and peppers) in the hands.​Fundamental 3: Prioritize Whole FoodsShutterstock

Don't overlook the importance of fiber in your diet. "Most foods that contain fiber are also low in calorie density, meaning that you can consume a lot of them for fewer calories," Ivana points out. "Fruits and vegetables are a winner here."

Aim for at least five servings of fruits and vegetables daily—more if you're trying to increase fullness while decreasing calories. Just be mindful of added oils and sauces, which can significantly increase the calorie content.

8 High-Protein Meals for Body Transformation

Animal protein sources- meat, fish, cheese and milk.​Amp Up Your Protein IntakeShutterstock

Here are the eight meal ideas Ivana recommends for anyone looking to simultaneously build muscle and lose fat:

1. Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled or roasted chicken breast, whole and sliced on a wooden serving plate​Greek Chicken BowlShutterstock

"It's not very original, but it does have a lean source of protein," Ivana admits. Mix in vegetables you enjoy, add avocado for healthy fats, and dress with a little olive oil.

2. Turkey Stuffed Bell Peppers

Midsection of mid adult female caucasian farmer holding red bell peppers in farm during sunny day.Shutterstock

"This is a really interesting way of putting together a ground meat source," says Ivana. About five ounces of ground turkey provides over 30 grams of protein, and you can add any vegetables you prefer.

3. Salmon with Roasted Vegetables

Wild Salmon Patty Served with Brussels Sprouts and Mushroom HashShutterstock

"Salmon is a great way to incorporate healthy omega-3 fats into your meal plan," Ivana recommends. Pair with roasted sweet potatoes, broccoli, zucchini, or any vegetables you enjoy.

4. Beef Stir-Fry

pan with stir fry fried beef and vegetables close up

Shutterstock

"A stir-fry is always a good option if you keep it pretty light with the oil," Ivana suggests. Use extra lean beef strips with plenty of colorful vegetables for a quick, protein-rich meal.

5. Greek Yogurt Parfait

Blueberry and raspberry parfaits in mason jars, scene on a rustic wood backgroundShutterstock

"Greek yogurt is used because it's higher in protein than regular plain yogurt," Ivana explains. Choose plain yogurt to minimize added sugars, then add berries, chia seeds, and a small amount of granola.

6. Tofu Scramble

Scrambled tofu egg vegan breakfastShutterstock

For a plant-based option, "you can use firm tofu and mix that up with spinach, mushrooms, onions, or peppers," Ivana recommends.

7. Turkey Meatballs with Pasta

Raw Turkey breast fillets minced meat on black plate ready to cook​Lean Turkey Taco Lettuce WrapsShutterstock

"I tend to use very lean turkey ground meat," says Ivana. Serve with measured portions of whole grain pasta or zucchini noodles if preferred.

8. Protein-Packed Omelet

Egg concept.Woman hands broken egg flows into a bowl for making egg menu.chicken eggs for good health high protein the best for Ketogenic diet program.

Shutterstock

"Eggs themselves only have about six grams of protein per egg," Ivana notes. She suggests using two whole eggs plus additional egg whites to boost protein content while retaining nutrients from the yolks.

The Expert's Own Approach to Simple Meals

Salmon fillet. Slices of fresh raw salmon fish on ice​Eat Hormone Boosting FoodsShutterstock

"I'm not much of a cook," Ivana admits. "When I do make something, it's generally just a simple combination of foods that provide everything that I need—protein, fat, carbs, veggies, or fruit."

While not a formal ninth meal option, Ivana shares her personal approach to quick, balanced nutrition. Her typical lunch includes:

  • A protein source (fish, Greek yogurt, or cottage cheese)
  • A starch (bread, potatoes, or sweet potatoes)
  • Vegetables or fruit
  • A healthy fat source

"A really common lunch for me is just potatoes with olive oil and cottage cheese," she shares. "I personally just keep things really simple and it works for me."

Making These Meals Work for You

One woman doing goblet squat exercise in a gym with a dumbbellShutterstock

While these eight high-protein meals provide the nutritional foundation for body transformation, remember that exercise is equally important. "To get body recomposition, you need to be working on building muscle as well," Ivana emphasizes. Progressive resistance training is essential for stimulating muscle growth while these protein-rich meals support both recovery and fat loss.

The beauty of these meal options is their flexibility—you can adjust portions based on your specific protein needs and preferences while maintaining the core principles. With consistency in both your diet and training, you'll be well on your way to achieving the lean, muscular physique you desire—no extreme bulking or cutting required.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Protein Foods Burn Fat Without Losing Muscle

Ivana Chapman
Sports Scientist Reveals 6 Hidden Signs Your Body Is Actually Burning Fat
Copyright ivana.chapman/Instagram/Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 28, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio

Struggling to hit your protein targets without blowing your calorie budget? You're not alone. Whether you're trying to shed those stubborn last few pounds or completely transform your physique, protein intake can make or break your results. Ivana Chapman, a BSc in Sports Science, Certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist (NSCA), and former International Karate athlete and Canadian National Natural Bikini Competitor, shares her expert insights on optimizing protein intake for maximum fat loss. With over 60,000 YouTube followers, Ivana has helped thousands achieve their fitness goals through smart nutrition strategies. Read on to discover how to strategically incorporate high-protein foods that will keep you satisfied while torching fat.

Why Lean Protein Matters: Beyond Burgers and Steaks

"A high protein diet doesn't necessarily mean that you'll lose weight," Ivana points out in her video. "If you're getting your protein with greasy burgers or fatty steaks, it's going to be hard to keep your calories down." She explains that to maximize fat loss, you need to prioritize lean protein sources—those lower in fat with more protein per calorie. This approach allows you to maintain muscle while creating the calorie deficit necessary for fat loss.RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Classic Protein Powerhouses: Chicken Breast, Eggs, and Whey

Grilled chicken breasts and vegetablesShutterstock

Most fitness enthusiasts are already familiar with certain protein staples. "My regular protein sources are chicken breast, which has about 35 grams of protein per 150 gram serving, Greek yogurt and cottage cheese, eggs and egg whites of course," says Ivana. She also mentions occasionally using whey protein powder after workouts, which provides 27 grams of protein per scoop with only 110 calories—an efficient protein-to-calorie ratio for those tracking their intake closely.

Greek Yogurt & Cottage Cheese: Choosing the Right Fat Percentage

Woman hold bowl with cottage cheese, close upShutterstock

When it comes to dairy products, not all options are created equal. "Greek yogurt has more protein than regular yogurt, but you'll also want to look at the percentage of milk fat because that will affect the calories per protein serving," Ivana advises. She compares different fat percentages in Greek yogurt: an 8% fat version provides 8 grams of protein for 270 calories, while a 0% version delivers 17 grams of protein for just 100 calories. Ivana personally prefers 2% versions as a compromise between taste satisfaction and nutrition profile.

Fairlife: The High-Protein Milk Game-Changer

container,Fairlife, milk,grocery, store.food,shopping,supermarketShutterstock

"One protein source that you might not have thought about is high-protein milk," Ivana shares. She recommends Fairlife milk, which is lactose-free and offers 14 grams of protein per cup with just 130 calories. Ivana starts her mornings with a matcha latte made with this milk, sometimes adding extra protein to reach about 25 grams per serving. There are also 1% and 0% versions available for those wanting even more protein per calorie.

Scallops, Shrimp & White Fish: Seafood Protein Treasures

Cook hands cooking big tiger shrimps and frying on wok pan, close up steps recipe on kitchen backgroundShutterstock

While tracking her macros, Ivana discovered some surprisingly protein-rich seafood options. "I realized how high scallops are in protein for low calories," she notes, adding that "six oysters is less than 60 calories with about six grams of protein." While fresh seafood isn't always convenient for daily meals, Ivana suggests considering options like shrimp for stir-fries or cocktails (avoiding battered versions), shrimp rings for easy snacking, and lean white fish like cod, haddock, and sole. She cautions about mercury levels in certain fish, recommending limiting chunk light canned tuna to three times weekly and avoiding larger predatory fish entirely.RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Jerky & Meat Sticks: Protein On-The-Go

Portion of Beef Jerky on vintage wooden background​Smart Protein AlternativesShutterstock

For on-the-go protein, Ivana recommends jerky and meat sticks. "Be careful of the sodium level and try not to rely on these too much because they're highly processed meat," she cautions. However, she notes that there are increasingly more options made from better-quality meat sources. These can be convenient protein boosters when you need something portable.

Tofu & Edamame: Plant-Based Protein Stars

Organic,Raw,Soy,Tofu​16. TofuShutterstock

"One of the best plant-based sources of protein is tofu," Ivana states. With about 12 grams of protein per 100 grams for approximately 120 calories, tofu absorbs the flavors of other ingredients and sauces, making it versatile for stir-fries and other dishes. She particularly enjoys lemongrass-flavored tofu in salads from a local delivery place, demonstrating how protein sources can be incorporated into convenient meal options.

3, 4, or 5 Meals: Spreading Your Protein Throughout the Day

Happy,Multiethnic,Millennials,Playing,Together,Eating,Skewers,And,Eating,TogetherShutterstock

Regarding protein timing, Ivana believes in consistency. "It's helpful to have protein with every meal. It doesn't matter how many meals you decide to have," she explains. While the minimum for a fat loss or body recomposition diet is typically three meals daily, she recommends thinking about protein first when planning meals. Using her personal example of 140 grams daily (appropriate for someone weighing around 200 pounds), Ivana shows how to distribute this across different meal frequencies: 35 grams per meal for four meals, 47 grams for three meals, or 28 grams for five meals.RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

The 10x Protein Test: Parmesan, Bocconcini & Beyond

Parmesan,Pieces,On,A,Green,Table,,View,From,Above.,BackgroundShutterstock

Ivana shares a simple trick to determine if a food is truly high in protein. "Look at the amount of protein in the serving and add a zero to the end. If the calories are equal or less than the amount of protein with the zero, it passes," she explains. For example, if a food has 8 grams of protein, it should have no more than 80 calories to pass this test. She demonstrates with several examples: bocconcini cheese (8g protein/70 calories—pass), high-protein milk (16g protein/120 calories—pass), and parmesan cheese (6g protein/60 calories—pass). This quick calculation helps identify truly protein-dense foods.

Beans, Lentils & Chickpeas: Supplemental Protein Sources

Wooden bowl and wooden spoon full of chickpeas on wooden background. Top view.​23. ChickpeasShutterstock

Not all protein sources need to be "pure" protein foods. "You can also consider adding supplemental sources of protein," Ivana suggests, referring to foods that contribute meaningful protein along with other nutrients. These include chickpeas, lentils, black beans, green peas, black-eyed peas, edamame, and soybeans. While not as protein-dense as animal sources, they add fiber and can boost total protein intake when combined with main protein sources. For example, Ivana recommends adding black beans to lean turkey nachos for a protein boost.

Salmon & Steak: Balancing Fattier Protein Choices

Gourmet salmon fillet sesoned with fresh herbs and spices grilling on a griddle in close up witb lemon wedges and copyspaceShutterstock

Despite her emphasis on lean protein, Ivana doesn't suggest eliminating fat entirely. "Don't misunderstand me with the lean protein idea, it doesn't mean that you can't enjoy some fattier protein choices like steak or salmon," she clarifies. Instead, she recommends having them less frequently, in smaller portions, and balancing them with leaner options to manage total daily calories. She reminds readers that some fat is essential for absorbing fat-soluble vitamins and supporting hormonal health.RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Conclusion

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,Black​Stick to Certain ProteinsShutterstock

Focusing on protein-rich foods is one of the most effective strategies for fat loss. By prioritizing lean protein sources, applying the 10x protein test, and distributing protein intake throughout the day, you can manage hunger, preserve muscle, and enhance your body's fat-burning capacity. As Ivana emphasizes, "When you're getting enough protein, it helps you manage your appetite in a calorie deficit, and you also support muscle protein synthesis." Additionally, protein increases the thermic effect of food, boosting your daily energy expenditure and making it easier to maintain a calorie deficit. With these strategies, you'll be well-equipped to transform your body composition and achieve sustainable fat loss results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Protein Tricks for Burning Fat You’ll Love, From a Nutritionist

_lillie_kane9
Copyright Lillie Kane/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 31, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially when food cravings keep derailing your progress. But what if the key to weight loss isn’t cutting carbs or sugar but simply eating more protein?

Lillie Kane, a Certified Nutrition Health Coach and metabolism specialist with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, believes the solution lies in prioritizing protein. With expertise in micronutrients, longevity, and biohacking, she shares how eating the right amount of protein can help you curb cravings, feel full, and achieve sustainable weight loss.

If you’ve been struggling with diets that don’t work, read on to discover 10 protein-packed tricks to take control of your health and “start small and win big.”

Protein Deficiency Causes Overeating

"One of the biggest reasons people overeat is because they’re deficient in protein," says Lillie in her post. Research supports this, showing that humans continue eating until their bodies get enough protein. When your meals lack protein, your body doesn’t signal fullness, leaving you hungry and prone to overeating.

"If I eat salad, a donut, and an apple, none of those foods provide enough protein. My body will still scream, ‘Keep eating!’ because I haven’t satisfied its protein needs," Lillie explains.

Start Small to Increase Protein

Eating more protein doesn’t mean overhauling your diet overnight. "It would be unrealistic to double or triple your protein intake tomorrow," says Lillie. Instead, she recommends easing into it: "Start small by adding more protein to each meal, and let your body adapt over time."

Even increasing your daily protein intake to 90 grams is a great starting point. "Small steps add up, and your body will thank you," she says.

Eat 1 Gram of Protein Per Pound of Ideal Weight

Lillie’s golden rule is to aim for one gram of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. "If your goal weight is 130 pounds, aim for at least 130 grams of protein daily," she advises. For many, this target ensures enough protein to stay full and prevent cravings.

"Protein is essential for building muscle, repairing tissues, and keeping you alive. It also signals to your brain that you’re full," she adds.

Make Protein Your Craving Crusher

Protein isn’t just filling—it can help you cut down on sugar cravings. "If someone tells me they can’t stop eating sugar, my first thought is, they’re not getting enough protein," Lillie explains. Once you’re full on protein, sugary treats become less tempting.

She compares it to leaving an all-you-can-eat buffet: "When you’re so full your buttons are popping off, if I offered you a donut, you’d say, ‘I can’t even look at food right now.’ That’s the power of being full on protein."

Know Your Protein Portions

For portion sizes, Lillie suggests a quick visual guide: "Four to five ounces of most raw meats equals roughly 30 grams of protein. That’s about the size of your palm—without the fingers."

Examples include chicken breast, salmon, pork chops, or ground beef. "This simple trick can help you estimate your protein intake and stay on track," she says.

Build High-Protein Meals

Lillie offers practical ideas for creating protein-packed meals:

Breakfast: "Try a three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon or sausage. If you’re in a rush, Greek yogurt with fruit is a great option."

Lunch: "Air-fried pork chops, cucumber sandwiches with turkey and cheese, or a hearty salad topped with chicken or tuna work wonders."

Dinner: "I love shredded chicken soup with bone broth, eggs, and bacon bits—it’s warm, filling, and protein-packed."

RELATED:CDC Warns of Norovirus Outbreak Across the US as "Stomach Bug" Cases Rise

Snack Smart with Protein

Lillie discourages frequent snacking but offers protein-rich ideas if hunger strikes. "Hard-boiled eggs, beef jerky, and cheese are great options," she says. For a creative twist, add protein powder to your coffee or crack a raw egg into it. "The hot coffee will gently cook the egg, creating a creamy texture."

The Scale Isn’t Everything

As you increase protein, the scale might not reflect immediate progress. "Protein helps repair and grow muscle, so you may be losing fat while gaining muscle," Lillie explains. Instead of relying on the scale, she suggests: "Measure your waist, check how your clothes fit, or look at yourself in the mirror for a better sense of progress."

Plan for a Week of High-Protein Meals

To make things simple, Lillie shares a week’s worth of meal ideas:

Day 1 Breakfast: Three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon

Day 2 Lunch: Ground beef bowl with spices

Day 3 Dinner: Baked salmon with butter and olives

"Each meal provides roughly 30 grams of protein, making it easy to hit your daily target," she says.

RELATED:Woman Lost 72 Pounds in 6 Months with Semaglutide, "I’m Ready to Date Again!"

Stay Consistent for Long-Term Results

"Weight loss isn’t about eating healthy for a month—it’s about building habits for life," says Lillie. By prioritizing protein, you’ll curb cravings, feel full longer, and sustain your weight loss journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The One Habit Worth Adopting to Transform Your Body, According to Weight Loss Champions

Woman,Stretching,Her,Arms,In,Bamboo,Garden
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 04, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight? You have likely heard that weight loss is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. Many people believe the key to slimming down is staying in a caloric deficit: Burning more calories than you consume. However, it is a lot more complicated than that. According to several weight loss warriors and experts, there is one habit that you can adopt that will totally transform your body — and Body Network has the answer.

Lacey Baier Lost 250 Pounds, and Protein Was Key

Lacey Baier (@LaceyBaier_) is a Sweet Pea chef and social media influencer who promotes a healthy "cleanish" lifestyle on her YouTube channel and is a weight loss warrior who lost over 250 pounds. In one YouTube video, she reveals her top hacks, and “getting enough protein” is on her list. “Having more protein in your diet is so important for fat loss,” she says, noting that it helps your muscles grow and helps burn fat, "especially in your abdomen, which is where a lot of people have that excess body fat because of that visceral fat."

Luisana Carrero Lost 28 Pounds in 4 Months and Says the Same

Luisana Carrero is a nutrition coach and social media influencer who lost 28 pounds in 4 months, stressing the importance of eating high-protein foods in one of her Instagram posts. “As a general guideline, if your goal is to lose fat, aim to consume .8-1.2g of protein per lb of target body weight a day,” she says.

RELATED:25 Surprising Benefits of Walking Backwards: Why Experts Say It's Better Than 1,000 Steps Forward

Another Expert, Katya Campbell, Agrees

Couple of Young Happy Travelers Hiking with Backpacks on the Beautiful Rocky Trail at Warm Summer Sunset. Family Travel and Adventure Concept.Shutterstock

Katya Campbell, GM/Fitness Director, Mountain Trek Health Reset Retreat agrees that adding protein to your diet is the top habit you should incorporate if you want to lose weight. “As we age, we begin to lose one of our body's most precious resources, our skeletal muscle. This incredible endocrine organ is what we call 'the organ of longevity,’” she says.

Protein Feeds Your Muscles

Grilled chicken breasts and vegetablesShutterstock

“Not only does having muscle make the body look more toned, but it burns more calories just keeping it alive. But we need to do something to build and maintain this incredible metabolic sink, and that is to feed it,” she says.

It Is Difficult for Your Body to Store Protein As Fat

Happy,Female,Diner,Savoring,Fresh,And,Tasty,Shrimp,,A,HighlightShutterstock

“Protein is the builder macro (the others being carbohydrates and fats). It is very difficult for your body to store protein as fat, and has the greatest satiety of all the macronutrients,” she continues.

RELATED:Get a Zero Belly Without Counting Calories or Starving Yourself

It Has a High Thermic Effect

Young woman in kitchen. Beautiful woman making delicious food.Shutterstock

Another bonus of protein. “It also has the highest thermic effect of all the macros,” says Katya. This means “it burns more calories in the process of digestion and absorption of nutrients,” she explains.

Here’s How Much Protein You Need

Raw chicken breast on tray on white backgroundShutterstock

So how much protein is enough? “We recommend consuming at minimum .8 grams per pound of ideal body weight and ideally we target 1 gram per one pound of ideal body weight,” suggests Katya. “This means if we are 180 lbs, but according to our doctor our ideal weight is 140 lbs, we then eat 140 grams of protein per day. This will allow you to build your metabolic warehouse, feel full longer while doing it, and burn more calories just to digest it!”

Science Backs This Up

A female scientist controls the operation of devices for laboratory research. Modern laboratory technologiesShutterstock

What does science say about protein aiding in weight loss? According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Here Are Some Tips for Getting Enough Protein

Close-up Of Pen With Meal Plan FormShutterstock

In Carrero’s post she offers some tips on how to make sure you are eating enough protein.

  • Spend 5 mins in the morning planning what you’ll eat.
  • Cook protein in bulk to quickly put meals together in less than 5 mins.
  • Start your day with at least 30g protein, this helps control hunger levels, decrease cravings and it makes it easier to reach your protein goal.
  • Opt mainly for lean protein sources for higher volume, fewer calories and more protein per serving.

RELATED:9 Skincare Mistakes Aging You Prematurely

And, Here Are Some Food Recommendations

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the backgroundShutterstock

She also offered some high protein food suggestions in order to “140g of protein in a day and make fat loss easier.”

  • Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt: “I opt for plain greek yogurt for lower calories and more protein. 200g greek yogurt provides 22g of protein. I add stevia, peanut butter and frozen blueberries to mine, I eat that for dessert every night,” she says.
  • Chicken breast: “130g of cooked chicken breast will give you 40g of protein. I cook it in bulk and use it to make many different meals like grilled chicken sandwiches, tacos, salads, bowls,” she explains.
  • 96/4 Lean Ground Beef: “140g of cooked ground beef provides 40g of protein. I cook it in bulk and make burger patties or use it for my pasta,” she says.
  • Egg whites: “200g of liquid egg whites will give you only 108 calories and 22g of protein. You can add liquid egg whites to your full eggs for more protein and more volume. I mix a cup of egg whites with 2 full eggs, or use it for my french toast or my pancakes,” she explains.
  • Fat Free Cottage Cheese: “A serving of cottage cheese gives you 13g of protein. You can add it to your eggs, eat it with fruits or add it to your salads,” she adds.

And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

11 High-Protein Hacks for Women to Burn Fat and Build Muscle Every 4 Hours

Dr. Taz MD
Copyright Dr. Taz MD/YouTube
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabSep 30, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Does the thought of another restrictive diet make you want to reach for the cookie jar? You're not alone. Many women find themselves trapped in a cycle of severe calorie cutting and frustrating results. But what if the secret to successful weight loss isn't about eating less but eating smarter? Dr. Taz Bhatia, M.D., CNS, L.AC, and Danni Patton, AKA the Macro Coach, are two experts championing a high-protein approach to weight loss and overall health. Their insights might just revolutionize the way you think about food and weight management.

1. Why Protein Matters

High protein food for body builders as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, buckwheat, oatmeal, nuts, bean, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed. Top view.Shutterstock

In her video, Dr. Taz explains, "Protein is becoming increasingly important in our diets because we are starting to really understand that the entire conversation around weight, belly fat hormone balance, and so much more centers around blood sugar." She adds, "Blood sugar is regulated in our body by our gut, our liver, and our pancreas, and we really need all of those organs working together in harmony."

Nutritionist Danni Patton echoes this sentiment, saying, "Did you know that protein burns more calories through the digestive process than carbs + fats? On top of that, eating the right amount of protein for you can aid in smoother fat loss, hormone regulation, appetite regulation, energy levels and build/preserve muscle mass."

2. How Much Protein Do You Need?

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

Dr. Taz recommends aiming for "30 to 40 grams of protein every four hours or so." She clarifies, "Now that rule is an average. If you are smaller, maybe you need a little bit under that 30 grams. If you are a bodybuilder or doing a lot of weights, a lot of times you'll need more."

3. Protein Sources: Animal vs. Plant

selection food sources of protein. healthy diet eating concept. close upShutterstock

"Your meat proteins are going to provide the maximum bang for your buck," Dr. Taz notes. "We know that meat has more bioavailable amino acids than plants. Meats are also a complete source of protein." However, she emphasizes that portion control is key: "For every three ounces of meat or animal-based protein, you are getting roughly 25 to 30 grams of protein. It's half of a piece of a fish filet. It's half a chicken breast."

For vegetarians and vegans, Dr. Taz suggests creative combinations: "You can still get the protein in, but you're going to have to be a little bit creative. One of the biggest issues with plant-based proteins are the amino acids are sometimes a little bit harder to absorb, and they're not complete."

4. Eggs: The Perfect Protein

Young beautiful woman holding fresh egg at home with angry face, negative sign showing dislike with thumbs down, rejection conceptShutterstock

"Eggs are a complete protein," Dr. Taz explains. "They actually have choline, Omega-3 fats. One egg has about seven grams of protein." She suggests combining protein sources to reach your target: "Maybe it's two eggs plus something else, or three eggs plus something else."

RELATED:He Gave Up Sugar for 30 Days and These 5 Things Happened to His Body

5. Plant-Based Protein Power

Black beans in a wooden spoon with cilantro and onions in the backgroundShutterstock

For those following a plant-based diet, Dr. Taz recommends beans and lentils: "We're going to move on to the entire family of beans, lentils, all of those that have roughly about 20 grams of protein per cup." She adds, "Lentils have a lot of great amino acids in it. They also have fiber. You're also a source of carbohydrates. It is a complete food in that it is sort of serving all the different categories against some of your macronutrients."

6. Protein Powders: A Convenient Option

Close up of women with measuring scoop of whey protein and shaker bottle, preparing protein shake.Shutterstock

Dr. Taz acknowledges the role of protein powders in a busy lifestyle: "One scoop will give us 20 grams of protein. So by adding a scoop of protein powder into different meals, you can add up those protein grams." She suggests, "Maybe you just add a scoop of protein powder into something. Maybe it's just in straight water, honestly, you don't want to mess with it, or you add it in as a smoothie, and you have a little mini smoothie along with your meals."

7. Nuts and Seeds: Use Caution

Various seeds , nuts seeds , pumpkin seeds and varies in glass jarShutterstock

Dr. Taz warns about relying too heavily on nuts and seeds: "They have protein, but they don't have a lot of protein and people find themselves snacking on those throughout the day thinking, oh my gosh, I'm getting my protein in. But here again is the rule of thumb, about seven almonds give you about five grams of protein. So seven to 10 macadamia nuts will give you about two to three grams of protein."

RELATED:I Lost 45 Pounds Using This 3-Step "Trifecta" Method

8. Creative Protein Hacks

Chickpea bean fusilli pasta on a gray concrete background. Bowl with raw pasta and chickpea bean. Gluten free pasta.Shutterstock

Danni Patton offers several innovative ways to boost your protein intake:

  • "Buy chickpea/lentil/black bean type kinds of pasta for added protein in your spaghetti with meatballs." This can add an extra 12 to 20g of protein per meal.
  • "Add in protein powder to Greek yogurt, oatmeal, or chia pudding." This adds an extra 18 to 20 grams of protein.
  • "Sneak in lean ground meats to pasta, bowls, and stir-fries." This can add an extra 25 to 40 grams of protein.
  • "Add collagen powder to your morning cup." This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.
  • "Make your rice with bone broth instead of rice." This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.
  • "Drink a cup of warm bone broth." This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.
  • "Add cottage cheese to pasta sauce, blend and make a creamy low-fat, high protein sauce." This adds an extra 10 to 20 grams of protein.
  • "Swap Greek yogurt for sour cream." This adds an extra 8 to 15 grams of protein.
  • "Use a Greek yogurt cream cheese instead of regular cream cheese." This adds an extra 10 grams of protein.

9. The Importance of Protein as We Age

Diabetes,Blood,Sugar,Level,Lancelet,GlucometerShutterstock

Dr. Taz emphasizes the increasing importance of protein as we age: "We need protein for blood sugar management, really to keep inflammation down, to keep our muscle mass intact. And that becomes more and more important for many of us as we're crossing that 35, 40, 50 threshold because muscle mass is going down every decade by a certain amount, and as muscle mass goes down, our blood sugar becomes more unstable."

10. Meal Planning for Success

Healthy diet plan for weight loss, daily ready meal menu. Close up Woman weighing lunch box cooked in advance,ready to eat on kitchen scale. Balanced portion with healthy dish. Pre-cooking conceptShutterstock

Danni is an advocate of meal planning. She advises, "Pre-plan your day in a food tracking app and build your meals around the protein source." She adds that this is the "easiest way to understand how to add protein to your meals."

RELATED:8 Signs You Are Burning Fat During Exercise

11. Start Small and Be Consistent

"You don't have to go from 0-100! Start by adding a little each week until you get more comfortable with your protein choices!" Danni Patton advises.

By focusing on adequate protein intake, you can address multiple health concerns simultaneously. As Dr. Taz concludes, "To really solve this issue with blood sugar, slow metabolism, insulin going all over the place, muscle mass going down, weight gain going up, inflammation going up, getting your protein grams continues to be an important part of the conversation." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Wellness Habits to Lose 10 Pounds Before Summer

Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan paulinastein
Copyright paulinastein/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Swimsuit season is almost here: Are you ready? If not, one expert has some suggestions to help you shape up before slipping into your swimsuit. Paulina Stein, aka Paulina Hefferan, is a celebrity trainer and fitness influencer who boasts over 96,300 followers on Instagram. In a new social media post, she unveils her summer prep plan. “If I wanted to drop 10 pounds before summer, here are 10 wellness habits I’d start doing now,” she writes. “Ready to lose 1.5-2 lbs PER WEEK? Try this!”

Take Probiotics

Her first tip? Take probiotics to restore gut health. “Take 3 Reset Pm Gut cleanse nightly! SUPER IMPORTANT to improve stagnant digestion. Also add in daily probiotic in the AM! Also, gut inflammation can slow down weight loss,” she writes.

Eat in a Small Calorie Deficit

Next, she recommends eating in a slight calorie deficit. “Reduce about 200-300 calories per day (I suggest cutting back on fats that are high in calories like nut butters, oils, or starchy carbs like pasta). Cut out carbs and you’ll drop water weight, not fat!” she says.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Eat Protein

Amp up your protein intake. “Eat protein at every meal! Eat around 4-6 oz,” she writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk

Walking will also help shape you up fast. “Walk 20-30 minutes per day! This speeds up digestion. BONUS if you can get in 10k + steps daily!” she writes. A 2018 study published in Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights

She also recommends strength training. “Add 3 weight lifting days in weekly (Lower body, upper body, full body)” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

Drink Water

Don’t forget to hydrate. “Drink 1 gallon of water daily! SUPER IMPORTANT! Not 1 Stanley or 2. You need 4!” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Sleep

Don’t sleep on sleep. “Try to prioritize 7+ hours of sleep nightly. Lack of sleep can affect hormones and slow down weight loss,” she writes. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Reduce Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Reduce alcohol to 1x per week (stops fat burn!)” she says. Not only are alcoholic drinks high in calories, but when you drink you are more likely to eat unhealthy food and exercise less.

Reduce Salt Intake and Cut Back on Gas-Causing food.

Don’t overlook sodium. “Reduce salt intake (not cut out),” she suggests. Also, cut back on “gas causing food,” she says. “FODMAPS, including seasonings, onions, garlic, broccoli,” she says.

RELATED:7 Simple Daily Exercises To Shrink Hanging Belly Fat

Drink Coffee After Eating

Another surprising suggestion? She says to drink coffee after eating in the morning “to balance cortisol.” According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point ou

Don’t Go Overboard on the Weekends

Her last tip? Don’t go overboard on the weekends, because they matter. “If you are great during the week and go ravenous on weekend,” she says, noting that it’s all about “balance.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Muscle vs. Toning: Doctor's Take

Dr. Shannon Ritchey dr.shannon.dpt
5 Strength Training Mistakes That Sabotage Your Weight Loss
Copyright dr.shannon.dpt/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Many women fear building muscle because they think it will make them look bulky. Instead, they prefer the concept of “toning.” But is there even a difference between the two? Dr. Shannon Ritchey, PT, DPT, is a physical therapist and personal trainer who helps people build muscle via “Gentle Consistency,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a new post, she tackles the question: What’s the difference between building muscle and toning? You might be surprised by the answer.

This Is What Building Muscle Requires

Dr. Ritchey explains that building muscle requires the following. First, “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also involves diet. “Eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day)” she reveals.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

This Is What Toning Requires

Toning (body recomposition) requires three things. “Using challenging enough resistance and taking each set close to failure,” she says. It also required “eating enough protein (the RDs we work with recommend .75-1g per pound of body weight per day),” she says, and also “nutrition for fat loss,” with her RDs recommending either maintenance calories or a small deficit.

Toning and Muscle Building Workouts Can Be the Same

“The fitness industry has made us believe that a toning workout looks different than one that builds muscle. This implies that light weights/high reps burn or spot-treat fat, which isn’t true,” she says.

RELATED:The Only 4 Exercises You Need for Total-Body Fitness

You Don’t Have to Lift Super Heavy to Build Muscle

“You don’t have to lift super heavy to build muscle. Studies show that sets as high as 30 taken close to failure can build as much muscle as lower rep/higher weight. But if you’re doing much more than 30 reps, it isn’t shown to build much (if any) muscle for most,” she says.

Here Are Tips to Know If You’re Lifting Heavy Enough

In another post, she reveals 4 tips to know if you’re lifting heavy enough. “Getting close to failure matters most for muscle growth. Any rep scheme from about 6-30/set will work. Focus less on reps and more on your proximity to failure in each set. That’s why we don’t count reps and don’t give you a timer. We give the time frame as a reference, but always say to stop the set sooner or take it longer to reach YOUR failure point,” she says.

Tip One: You Shouldn’t Be Able to Do More Than 30 Reps

Her first tip to know if you’re getting close to failure? “You shouldn’t be able to do more than about 30 reps with that weight. If you can, go heavier,” she says.

Tip Two: You Should Need to Take a Break

“After your final rep, set the weight down and break for a few seconds. You weren’t close to failure if you could easily keep going after a short break. This is because approaching failure recruits larger muscle fibers, which require minutes to recover, not seconds. Smaller muscle fibers can recover within seconds,” she says.

RELATED:8 No-Equipment Moves That Build Strength Like Weight Training

Tip Three: Your Last Rep Should Take Longer

Tip three? “Try to perform your last rep quickly (of course with good form!). A decrease in rep speed is one of the most reliable ways to know you’re close to failure. If you can quickly perform the movement, you aren’t close to failure, and you can either do more reps or go heavier,” she says.

Tip Four: You Feel a Spike in Heart Rate in Last Few Reps

“If you feel a spike in heart rate in your last few reps, you’re likely close to failure. Larger muscle fibers require more energy, which can increase heart rate. Some lifts will more drastically increase heart rate than others, so this isn’t the most reliable test, but it can be helpful,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things That Changed Trainer's Physique

Stevie Ann Griffin
Copyright stevieanngriffin/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 14, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight and change your body's shape and composition? One expert claims it all comes down to a handful of diet and fitness habits. Stevie Ann Griffin is a fitness trainer and digital creator who shares tips and tricks on how to get into shape. In a new post, she revealed how she added swerve and definition to her curves. “5 Things That Changed My Physique,” she titled the post, revealing what she did.

Progressive Overload

The first thing that helped change her physique was progressive overload. “Real changes happened when I focused on increasing weights, reps, or sets each week. Strength builds over time, and so do results,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Nutrition

She also maintains that nutrition is 80% of the work. “You cannot outwork a bad diet. Prioritizing protein, whole foods, and eating in a calorie deficit (if fat loss is the goal) is non-negotiable,” she writes.

Sticking to a Plan

Next, sticking to a plan is key if you want to transform your body. “Random workouts = random results. Following a 4-5 day strength split, progressively overloading, and staying consistent is what changed my body,” she says.

She Stopped Overtraining

She also stopped overtraining. “More isn’t always better. Training 2-3 hours a day left me inflamed and exhausted. Recovery is just as important as the work itself,” she points out.

RELATED:10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

Cardio & Strength Go Hand in Hand

What is better for transforming your body: Cardio or strength training? Both.“Cardio keeps your heart strong. Strength training builds muscle. You need both—just don’t overcomplicate it,” she says.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Be Consistent

Her final message? “At the end of the day, results come from simple, consistent habits: eat enough protein, strength train, get your steps in, and fuel your body properly. That’s it.”

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

In another post, she reveals that she is also a fan of high intensity interval training. “There are many opinions on HIIT, but ultimately, it’s about what suits your body. For me, HIIT has been crucial for fat loss. Short bursts of intense activity followed by brief recovery periods keep your heart rate up, enhancing fat burning and calorie expenditure in a shorter time compared to other workouts,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.