Ever wonder which exercise gives you the most bang for your buck when it comes to living longer? Between countless fitness trends and contradicting advice, finding what truly matters for longevity can feel overwhelming. In a recent podcast conversation, Dr. Mike Israetel shared game-changing insights with host Chris Williamson about the specific type of exercise that science shows can actually extend your life. Read on to discover the 30-minute activity that longevity experts recommend for adding years to your life—and why how you do it matters more than you might think.
The Baseline for Longevity
While general movement is important for health, Dr. Israetel explains that precise amounts matter. "Generally a moderate to high amount of physical activity has a good combination of promoting the longest lifespan and the longest health span," he states. According to Dr. Israetel, most people should aim for "six to 12,000 steps per day," noting that "if you're doing a lot fewer than five or 6,000 steps per day all the time, and you don't get a lot of physical activity otherwise, you could be living longer if you did more physical activity in most cases."
Beyond Strength Training
Many fitness enthusiasts focus exclusively on strength training, but Dr. Israetel points out the limitations of this approach. When discussing the "gym bro" who exercises intensely for an hour but remains sedentary otherwise, Dr. Israetel acknowledges, "I think you're doing really well for yourself." However, he emphasizes that something crucial is missing: "If you wanted a small, but meaningful enhancer to quality of life and longevity later down the road, you would break up your periods of physical inactivity at least another one time in the day for a serious bout of some kind of aerobic output."
The 30-Minute Cardio Connection
Here's where Dr. Israetel reveals the exercise that truly extends your life: cardiovascular activity. "If you lift weights and you do all that, and if you get, you know, roughly 10,000 ish steps a day, very roughly huge variation for individuals, you're pretty good to go," he explains. But for maximum longevity benefits, he recommends "two to four sessions of 30 to 60 minutes of intense cardiovascular activity" each week. Dr. Israetel states clearly: "So if you really want to live as long as possible, I would say some pretty intense, regular aerobic activity is probably a good thing and unlikely to be a bad thing."
Measuring Your Intensity
How do you know if your cardiovascular exercise is intense enough to deliver these longevity benefits? Dr. Israetel offers a practical measurement: "For most people, a really easy way to measure that is: can you have a conversation with someone while you exercise?" He elaborates, "If we were in really good shape, we could have it on a jog, but we're not pushing the pace with aerobic exercise if we can talk." The key is reaching an intensity where "you can't talk and you're huffing and puffing, doing that at least twice a week for 30 minutes on end and all the way up to four times a week for 60 minutes on end or any combination therein is probably that extra cherry on top for longevity and quality of life enhancement."
Making It Sustainable
Knowledge about the best exercise isn't helpful if you can't stick with it. Based on his experience teaching about exercise participation, Dr. Israetel highlights two critical factors: "Your physical activity should be pretty fun and it should also hopefully be something that involves you with other people so that the community reinforcement part is in play."
The social component provides accountability that solo exercise often lacks. As Dr. Israetel notes, "If you fall out of activity that nobody gives a shit, cause you're just on a treadmill at home and you have no friends and no one to talk to, you're maybe kind of done." However, with group activities, social pressure becomes a positive force: "If people are like, 'dude, are you going to make it to jujitsu again? I heard you healed up,' you're like 'I should go back.'"
Finding Joy in Longevity Exercise
For 30 minutes of cardio to truly extend your life, it needs to be something you'll do consistently. Dr. Israetel emphasizes that exercise shouldn't feel like a burden: "You don't want physical activity and nutrition, everything in longevity pursuit to start feeling like medicine." The ideal scenario combines enjoyment, social connection, and health benefits. As Dr. Israetel concludes, when "you like what you're doing, you're doing it with friends and it's healthy for you... You got a real good thing going."
By incorporating just 30 minutes of intense cardiovascular exercise at least twice weekly, finding activities you enjoy, and exercising with friends, you can implement Dr. Israetel's evidence-based approach to potentially add years to your life—while making those years more enjoyable along the way.