Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

30 Minutes of This Exercise Adds Years To Your Life

Just 30 minutes of this activity can extend your lifespan

Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 17, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Chris Williamson ChrisWillx
Copyright ChrisWillx/YouTube
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 17, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Fitness & Workouts

Ever wonder which exercise gives you the most bang for your buck when it comes to living longer? Between countless fitness trends and contradicting advice, finding what truly matters for longevity can feel overwhelming. In a recent podcast conversation, Dr. Mike Israetel shared game-changing insights with host Chris Williamson about the specific type of exercise that science shows can actually extend your life. Read on to discover the 30-minute activity that longevity experts recommend for adding years to your life—and why how you do it matters more than you might think.

The Baseline for Longevity

While general movement is important for health, Dr. Israetel explains that precise amounts matter. "Generally a moderate to high amount of physical activity has a good combination of promoting the longest lifespan and the longest health span," he states. According to Dr. Israetel, most people should aim for "six to 12,000 steps per day," noting that "if you're doing a lot fewer than five or 6,000 steps per day all the time, and you don't get a lot of physical activity otherwise, you could be living longer if you did more physical activity in most cases."

Beyond Strength Training

Many fitness enthusiasts focus exclusively on strength training, but Dr. Israetel points out the limitations of this approach. When discussing the "gym bro" who exercises intensely for an hour but remains sedentary otherwise, Dr. Israetel acknowledges, "I think you're doing really well for yourself." However, he emphasizes that something crucial is missing: "If you wanted a small, but meaningful enhancer to quality of life and longevity later down the road, you would break up your periods of physical inactivity at least another one time in the day for a serious bout of some kind of aerobic output."

The 30-Minute Cardio Connection

Here's where Dr. Israetel reveals the exercise that truly extends your life: cardiovascular activity. "If you lift weights and you do all that, and if you get, you know, roughly 10,000 ish steps a day, very roughly huge variation for individuals, you're pretty good to go," he explains. But for maximum longevity benefits, he recommends "two to four sessions of 30 to 60 minutes of intense cardiovascular activity" each week. Dr. Israetel states clearly: "So if you really want to live as long as possible, I would say some pretty intense, regular aerobic activity is probably a good thing and unlikely to be a bad thing."

Measuring Your Intensity

How do you know if your cardiovascular exercise is intense enough to deliver these longevity benefits? Dr. Israetel offers a practical measurement: "For most people, a really easy way to measure that is: can you have a conversation with someone while you exercise?" He elaborates, "If we were in really good shape, we could have it on a jog, but we're not pushing the pace with aerobic exercise if we can talk." The key is reaching an intensity where "you can't talk and you're huffing and puffing, doing that at least twice a week for 30 minutes on end and all the way up to four times a week for 60 minutes on end or any combination therein is probably that extra cherry on top for longevity and quality of life enhancement."

Making It Sustainable

Knowledge about the best exercise isn't helpful if you can't stick with it. Based on his experience teaching about exercise participation, Dr. Israetel highlights two critical factors: "Your physical activity should be pretty fun and it should also hopefully be something that involves you with other people so that the community reinforcement part is in play."

The social component provides accountability that solo exercise often lacks. As Dr. Israetel notes, "If you fall out of activity that nobody gives a shit, cause you're just on a treadmill at home and you have no friends and no one to talk to, you're maybe kind of done." However, with group activities, social pressure becomes a positive force: "If people are like, 'dude, are you going to make it to jujitsu again? I heard you healed up,' you're like 'I should go back.'"

Finding Joy in Longevity Exercise

For 30 minutes of cardio to truly extend your life, it needs to be something you'll do consistently. Dr. Israetel emphasizes that exercise shouldn't feel like a burden: "You don't want physical activity and nutrition, everything in longevity pursuit to start feeling like medicine." The ideal scenario combines enjoyment, social connection, and health benefits. As Dr. Israetel concludes, when "you like what you're doing, you're doing it with friends and it's healthy for you... You got a real good thing going."

By incorporating just 30 minutes of intense cardiovascular exercise at least twice weekly, finding activities you enjoy, and exercising with friends, you can implement Dr. Israetel's evidence-based approach to potentially add years to your life—while making those years more enjoyable along the way.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here's How You Can, Too

Fitness & Workouts

This 30-Second Trick Burns More Fat Than Long Runs After 50

Dr.-Vonda-Wright8
Copyright The Diary Of A CEO/YouTube
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 20, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:

Worried about losing your strength and energy as you get older? Dr. Vonda Wright, a top orthopedic surgeon and researcher, has good news for you. Her work is changing how we think about aging and staying fit. In a chat with Steven Bartlett on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Dr. Wright shared some surprising tips for burning fat and staying healthy as we age. Read on to discover proven strategies that can help you burn fat more effectively and improve your overall health, no matter your age.

The 30-Second Fat-Burning Secret

In the podcast episode, Dr. Wright reveals a quick way to burn fat that works better than long runs. She says, "You only have to do that for 30 seconds. That will burn 40% more fat than even high-intensity interval training." Here's how it works:

"When I'm done with that because that's good for my cardiovascular base, I punch it up to 11, and I go as hard as I can because I'm not very tall, and I don't want to fly off the back of the treadmill, but my heart rate goes up to about 186, and I keep it there for 30 seconds. What that does, that will burn 40% more fat than just even high-intensity interval training, which is done at about 80%."

Try this twice a week: sprint as hard as you can for 30 seconds, then rest for 2-3 minutes. Repeat a few times.

Stay Strong as You Age

Portrait of senior woman lifting dumbbellsShutterstock

Getting older doesn't mean you have to get weaker. Dr. Wright's research shows we can stay strong for longer than we think. She states, "We have no excuse until our mid-seventies for slowing down." In fact, "if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

The FACE of Healthy Aging

Dr. Wright uses the word FACE to help us remember four key things for staying healthy:

F - Flexibility and stretching

A - Aerobic exercise

C - Carry weights (strength training)

E - Equilibrium and balance

She says, "There are four components that we should try to find time for. Number one is flexibility and dynamic stretching... A is aerobic... C is this weightlifting we talked about... E is equilibrium and balance."

Why Muscle Matters

Muscular Caucasian forty year old woman doing exercises with dumbbells in the gym.Shutterstock

Keeping your muscles strong is super important as you age. Dr. Wright explains, "We know from other people's studies that lifting weights consistently infers a 20-year advantage, such that if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

This is especially true for women going through menopause. Dr. Wright says, "We know that without estrogen, we can lose two to 3% of our muscle mass, and rapidly during this period, we have estrogen is an anabolic steroid. It's made for muscle building through the mTOR system."

Her advice? "We must lift as heavy as our bones will let us."

Boost Your Metabolism with Strength Training

WebMD supports Dr. Wright's focus on strength training: "To boost your metabolism, try strength training and lifting weights. Building muscle mass also helps your body burn more calories, so you don't convert them to fat as easily."

Eat Right to Age Right

What you eat matters, too. Dr. Wright suggests eating "one gram of protein per ideal body pound" and avoiding sugar. She warns, "Sugar is a huge inflammatory which increases your arthritis pain." Don't forget fiber: "30 grams of fiber, so that just means complex carbs. Your microbiome needs fiber."

RELATED:I Lost 22 Pounds in 3 Months and Feel Amazing With These 17 Hacks

The Importance of Protein as You Age

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Alex Oskian, a registered dietitian, agrees with Dr. Wright on the importance of protein, "As you age, you require more protein to build or maintain muscle. A good rule of thumb is to include a protein food (animal or plant-based source of protein) at all meals and snacks."

Stay Above the Frailty Line

Dr. Wright talks about something called VO2 max and the "frailty line". She explains, "Fragility means you get older, slower, weaker, you lose your functional capacity. 25% of all people are frail and unable to live independently by the time they're 85, not on my watch."

To avoid this, try VO2 max training: "It's four minutes as hard as you can go, torture, and then you recover for four minutes, only four minutes, and then four minutes as hard as you can go."

Watch Your Weight for Joint Health

Weight scale 120 kilogramShutterstock

Extra weight can really hurt your joints. Dr. Wright explains it this way: "If you gain one pound, this rock is one pound, you would think that this is all the amount of pressure you're going to feel. But because of the mechanics, what you actually feel is the weight of these bricks, which is nine pounds."

So, losing even a little weight can make a big difference for your joints.

The Power of Hydration

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) underlines the importance of staying hydrated: "Some evidence suggests that drinking water before a meal can curb your appetite to help with portion control."

RELATED: 10 Daily Routines That Helped Me Shed 80 Pounds After 50

Women and Menopause: What to Know

For women going through menopause, Dr. Wright has some important info: "80% of all women going through perimenopause, we'll experience what the term we've coined the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause."

This can affect your muscles, bones, and joints. But with the right exercise and diet, you can stay strong and healthy.

The Role of Hormones in Weight Management

Group of senior women at bar cafeteria enjoying breakfast drinking coffee and eating croissant - Life style concept - Mature female having fun at bistrò cafe and sharing time togetherShutterstock

Sarah Hormachea, a registered dietitian, speaking to the National Council of Ageing, says: "Female hormones like estrogen play a significant role in weight maintenance and boosting metabolism. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, the challenges of weight loss can intensify."

The Importance of Regular Check-ups

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

Regular medical check-ups are crucial for tailoring your weight loss approach, especially as you age. They can help you monitor your overall health and adjust your strategies as needed.

RELATED: Jordyn Ray in 2-Piece Workout Gear Shares 4 Mistakes She Stopped Doing to Lose 20 Pounds

Focus on Sustainable Changes

Cheerful senior friends exercising in park. Women in sportive clothes stretching on cloudy day. Sport, friendship conceptShutterstock

Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a family medicine physician, offers this encouraging advice: "You're not just losing pounds—you're gaining life. Focus on sustainable changes that celebrate your body. Small, consistent tweaks over time can lead to remarkable transformations."

By following Dr. Wright's advice on quick sprints, strength training, eating right, and staying active, along with the additional tips from other experts, you can burn fat faster and stay healthy as you get older. It's never too late to start taking care of yourself! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Fitness & Workouts

This Quick & Easy Two-Minute Workout Tones Your Body Fast

Woman wear pink shirt walking up stairs on blu background.
Shutterstock/Roman Samborskyi
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothApr 22, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

In a perfect world, you could devote an hour daily to exercise. Unfortunately, many of us don’t have a 60-minute chunk of time available for a sweat session. This is where “exercise snacks” can be a game-changer. In a new YouTube video, Darrel Gumm, MD, OSF Cardiovascular Institute, explains the benefits of doing mini-workouts throughout the day. Here is everything you need to know about exercise snacks and how they can maximize health benefits in a minimum amount of time.

1. Mini-Workouts for Busy Lives

Doctor Darrel GummYouTube/OSF HealthCare

In the brief video, Dr. Gumm emphasizes “the importance of cardiovascular toning and exercise. We hear this all the time: 10,000 steps and you have to get to the gym, but this is not possible for everyone to do,” he points out.

“What if I could give you a little tidbit where you could get some cardiovascular toning without all that exercise? It's called exercise snacking.” He explains that it involves “little bits of exercise throughout the day, and it's so simple, you're just going to love it.”

Related: The Best 20-Minute Full-Body Workout, by Selena Gomez's Trainer

2. It's Simple

Brunette woman in a yellow sweater climbing up the stairs.Shutterstock/Pavel_Kostenko

“It's three flights of stairs three times a day, three days a week,” he continues. “Now, of course, we've got to be able to handle stairs, but for everybody that can handle stairs, this is a great way to get a little bit of toning.”

3. Add Them to Your Routine

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

He added that at the end of six weeks, the group who engaged in exercise snacking “had better cardiovascular toning and strength, all things that really helped with our general health,” he said. “It's really, really important to think about incorporating exercise into our daily routine. This is a great way to do it.”

4. Scientists Agree: It Works

Stairs climbing running woman doing run up steps on staircaseShutterstock/Maridav

The Cleveland Clinic elaborates on the concept. “It’s a way of getting closer to the recommended 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise each week by doing short bursts of intense activity — moving around vigorously for a minute or two at a time,” they say.

They define exercise snacking as “a brief period of high-intensity movement or exercise that typically lasts for no more than two minutes,” comparing the concept to high-intensity interval training (HIIT). However, unlike HIIT workouts, which involve exerting your body for a short period followed by a short period of rest and repeating the exercise, “snacking” involves two minutes of exercise with an hour or more in between.

Related: This is the #1 Carb You Could Eat For Your Body

5. Big Health Gains

A doctor is taking the blood pressure of a woman who is wearing sportswear.Shutterstock/Andriiii

Recent studies have found that exercise snacking can be beneficial in several ways, including improved cardiovascular function, increased endurance, improved flexibility, improved muscle strength, and reduced blood sugar levels.

💪🔥Body Booster: Exercising for just two minutes at a time – like climbing three flights of stairs — a few times a day can help you reach the recommended 150 minutes a week of exercise without having to put in hours at the gym.

Fitness & Workouts

I am a Fitness Pro and Here Are 7 Reasons I Only Train for 15 Minutes a Day

Cara_Metz7
carametz_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 04, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

You don’t need an hour or day every day to get in shape. In fact, according to Cara Metz, a fitness trainer with over 20 years of experience and nearly 500,000 followers on Instagram, all you need is 15 minutes. In a new social media post Metz explains why shorter, more consistent workouts are the key to getting into and staying in shape. “Why do I swear by only working out for just 15 minutes?” she asks, going on to answer the questions.

Consistency Is Key, She Says

Cara_Metz8carametz_/Instagram

According to Metz, it’s simple. “You must have heard the words ‘consistency is key’ 🔑So that is it!! Super simple, no frills, no fuss just plain old consistency!” she says.

If You Set Goals for Longer Workouts, You Are Less Likely to Actually Do Them

Cara_Metz1carametz_/Instagram

“We are all busy and if I told you to workout for 1 hour per day, even maybe 30-45 minutes you may do it for a while but at some point, life will get in the way and something will steer you away from doing ‘the thing’ you promised yourself!” she continues.

15 Minutes Is More Realistic

Smart watch woman using smartwatch touching button and touchscreen on active sports activity or morning jogging during beach sunrise or sunset. Closeup of hands and wrist with smart watch screen.Shutterstock

“BUT if I said to you just find 15 minutes, that’s it! You can find that time because I can guarantee you have been sat on your phone scrolling for at least 15 minutes now!! Am I right??” she points out.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

She Recommends Short and Intense Workouts

Cara_Metz6carametz_/Instagram

“My workouts are short, sharp, intense and most of all fun!! You will be surprised what you can achieve in such a short time. Even after all these years of doing just 15 minutes I am still amazed how much the workouts work!” she says.

She Is “Living Proof”

Cara_Metz4carametz_/Instagram

“I am living proof! Do you need to see a before pic? The short time is the best thing, the 2nd best is that they are designed for us ladies in midlife and beyond! I am there with you at the same stage of life, understanding the trials and tribulations this era can bring!” she concludes.

Here Is Her 15 Minute Arm Workout

Cara_Metz3carametz_/Instagram

In another video, Cara gives her “workout breakdown” of her 15-minute arm workout. She says that you should do each exercise for 50 seconds each with 10 seconds of rest in between. Then, “repeat the sequence 3 times for a 15 minute workout.”

1️⃣ Cross bicep curl

2️⃣ Tricep kickbacks & hold

3️⃣ Upright row & clean

4️⃣ Back to front & front drive

5️⃣ Stepping shoulder press

RELATED: Rekindle Intimacy in 4 Weeks With These Tips

Here Is Her 15 Minute Step Workout

Cara_Metz9carametz_/Instagram

In another post, she shares a 15-minute workout to get 1,500 steps in. “How many daily steps do you do? Do you struggle to get your steps in each day! Try this….Stick some music on, set a timer for 1 minute a move and let’s go!” she writes. Repeat twice.

  1. March
  2. Wide march
  3. In & out March
  4. Two side steps
  5. Rock step
  6. Box step
  7. Walk forward & back
  8. Let loose & boogie

💪🔥Body Booster: Set a goal to exercise 15 minutes daily and assess the situation at the end of the week. Did you reach your goal?

Fitness & Workouts

This Is the Best Time of the Day to Exercise, According to Science

Trail runner athlete using her smart watch app to monitor fitness progress or heart rate during run cardio workout. Woman training outdoors on mountain rocks. Closeup of tech gear.
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 10, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Some people like to exercise first thing in the morning, while others enjoy hitting the gym at lunchtime or even late at night. The question commonly asked: Is there actually the best time of the day to exercise? Over the years, researchers have studied the topic extensively, coming up with contradictory results. Here is everything you need to know about what they have determined is the best time of the day to exercise and the pros and cons of each.

Exercising in the Morning Might Be Good for Heart Health and Lead to Better Sleep

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

Exercising in the morning may boost heart health benefits, a 2022 study determined. Another study also linked it to better sleep and psychological function.

It Also Might Lead to a Lower BMI

BMI body mass index formula rate formula in a notepad.Shutterstock

Another study published in Obesity linked morning workouts to a lower BMI. Researchers determined that people who exercised between the hours of 7 am and 9 am had a lower body mass index than afternoon or night exercisers.

Morning Exercise Gets It Out of the Way

Female going for a early morning run.Shutterstock

Many experts and weight loss warriors recommend morning workouts as they get exercise out of the way. You are also less likely to procrastinate and actually get it done.

Afternoon Workouts Offer More Time to Sleep

Athlete making effort to do last sit-upShutterstock

According to small studies of competitive athletes, afternoon workouts are better than morning workouts. One study found that compared to early morning workouts, afternoon sessions enabled them to play better and even sleep longer.

RELATED: 10 "Lazy Girl" Weight Loss Tips

Afternoon Workouts May Help Heart Health

Smart watch on the woman's handShutterstock

A large Chinese study found that heart health can be improved by working out in the afternoon. Researchers pinpointed the ideal time for your heart to exercise is between 11 am and 5 pm.

Evening Workouts May Improve Longevity

Guy with girl warming up on a skipping rope before the competition. Jumping on the a skipping rope outdoors. Sport workout outdoors. Athletics.Shutterstock

A recent study published in Diabetes Journals maintains that evening is ideal for exercise – especially for those who are overweight. Researchers analyzed data from 30,000 middle-aged people with obesity, finding that evening exercisers were 28 percent less likely to die of any cause than those who worked out in the morning or afternoon.

Evening Workouts May Promote Muscle Strength

Close up of woman back with flexing her muscles in sweat on skin after workout. Female bodybuilder with perfect bicepsShutterstock

One study published in Journal of Sports Science & Medicine determined that peak muscle performance occurs in the afternoon and early evening due to fluctuations in hormone levels and core body temperature.

RELATED: Lose 10 Pounds with These 5 Tips

It Might Not Matter What Time of the Day You Exercise

LOS ANGELES - MAY 22: Arnold Schwarzenegger at the FUBAR TV Series Premiere Screening at The Grove on May 22, 2023 in Los Angeles, CAShutterstock

Arnold Schwarzenegger addressed the new Australian study in his newsletter, drawing upon 2023 study, which found that the time of the day you exercise doesn’t really matter. “I will continue to train in the morning,” he wrote. “It’s automatic for me.”

Here Is How Long You Should Exercise

Person sitting in an exercise room checking the time on a smartwatch with gym machines behind herShutterstock

Most experts agree that exercising any time of the day is better than not exercising at all. How long do you need to sweat? Each week, adults need 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity and 2 days of muscle-strengthening activity, according to the current Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans.

You Can Also Try to Move Throughout the Day

Image of happy young man walking on the street and looking aside while talking by his phone.Shutterstock

Some experts also recommend getting in movement periodically throughout the day. This could be in the form of taking 10-minute walk breaks after meals or dividing your weight lifting and cardio into separate sessions.

💪🔥Body Booster: Make sure you exercise at least 150 minutes per week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Reveals the 4 Biggest Cardio Mistakes You Are Making

Angelina Stebich angeeelina.fit
Copyright angeeelina.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you doing cardio to build muscle and lose weight? You should avoid a few common mistakes. Angelina Stebich is a fitness coach and influencer who shares her workout tips with hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers. In a new post, she reveals common mistakes people make during workouts. “4 worst ways to do cardio if you want to build muscle,” she writes. “Cardio is great for heart health and fat loss, but if your goal is muscle growth, the wrong type can sabotage your progress. Here’s what to avoid,” she says.

Doing Cardio Before Lifting

Her first mistake is super common: Doing cardio before lifting weights. According to Angelina, “it drains energy, making your strength training less effective.” Instead, you should do it after strength training.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Doing Fasted Cardio

The second mistake is doing fasted cardio. While skipping your meal before hitting the treadmill is “popular for fat loss,” she says it isn’t good for your muscles. “It can increase muscle protein breakdown without proper fueling,” she says.

Doing Cardio on Rest Days

Another mistake lots of people make it doing cardio on rest days. “Treat rest days as true recovery. Light walking? Fine. Intense cardio? You’re just burning potential gains,” she says.

Ignoring Heart Rate Zones

Her final mistake is ignoring heart rate zones. “Staying in the fat-burning zone (low intensity) preserves muscle better than constant high-intensity work,” she says.

RELATED:20 Foods You Didn't Know Were Ultra-Processed

Cardio Isn’t the Enemy

Her bottom line? “Cardio isn’t the enemy,” she says. “It’s about balance. Stick to 2–3 sessions per week, prioritize strength training & fuel up properly!”

More Reasons Why Doing Cardio Before Lifting Is a Bad Idea

In another post, she reveals why doing cardio before lifting is a bad idea. “Many gym-goers swear by doing cardio before lifting. While it may seem like a good idea, here are some reasons why you might put strength training first,” she says. The first reason? “Fatiguing your muscles before lifting can limit your power, performance & energy,” she says.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here's How You Can, Too

Other Reasons?

Other reasons include reduced muscle gains, as “strength training relies on energy reserves, and cardio can deplete them too soon,” higher injury risk, “tired muscles = compromised form = greater risk of injury,” she says, slower progress, as “prioritizing cardio first may make it harder to progressively overload in weight training,” and decreased focus for form. “Cardio can leave you fatigued, making it harder to focus on proper lifting technique,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

5 Things Mom Didn’t Do to Lose 2 Pounds Per Week

Whitney Reyes workoutwithwhitney_
Copyright workoutwithwhitney_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but aren’t sure what to do—or what not to do? One trainer has the answer. Whitney Reyes is a “fitness mom” and influencer who helps other moms lose weight and get in shape despite having very little time. In a new social media post, she gets real about some of the things she didn’t do to achieve her weight loss goals. “Here are the 5 important things I did NOT do while losing 2lbs per week,” she writes, adding that she ended up losing 30 pounds in three months as a “full time working mom of four.”

She Didn’t Starve Herself

Rear View Of Young Woman Looking In Fridge At Kitchen, hunger​Not Viewing Hunger as the EnemyShutterstock

The first thing she didn’t do was starve herself. “In fact I feel like all I do is eat, even my kids make that joke—“oh mom’s eating again”😂 most nutrient dense and high protein meals like sweet potatoes & chicken are very low calorie so you can eat more of it and not rack up your calories,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

She Didn’t Do Tons of Cardio

Woman Running In Countryside Wearing Earphones​Putting It All TogetherShutterstock

The second thing she didn’t do? Tons of cardio. “This is something that was widely promoted years ago in the fitness industry. HIIT ALL THE TIME. 5 mile runs a day. Recent science has shown that zone 2 cardio is the highest fat burning zone aka incline walking for 30 min!” she writes.

She Didn’t Cut Out Her Favorite Foods Completely

Neapolitan,Pizza,With,Spices,,Tomatoes,And,Cheese,Mozzarella,On,DarkShutterstock

She also refused to completely cut out her favorite foods. “Doing this leads to binge eating and isn’t even necessary. You can make room for your favorite foods in moderation. For example I will still eat in n out or pizza and ice cream but only once per week as a ‘cheat meal’” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Didn’t Spend Hours in a Gym

Blurred and cropped image of a beautiful young athletic girl in leggings and top crouches with dumbbells at home. Sport, healthy lifestyle.Shutterstock

She also didn’t spend hours in a gym. “Guys I haven’t been inside a gym in 4 years lol I’ve gotten in the best shape of my life with dumbbells and bands. It’s all you need,” she writes.

She Didn’t Skip Workouts Because of Hard Work Days

Young,Sports,Woman,Doing,Exercises,With,Dumbbells,In,The,Gym.Dumbell Chest FlyShutterstock

The last thing she didn’t do was skip workouts because of hard work days. “I never skipped days bc work was stressful or hard that day. Doing this allows your brain to give into weakness. Show up ESP the days you don’t feel like it. Not only is it good for you mentally but consistency is the only way to see results,’ she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Morning Drinks to Boost Metabolism

amaka shred_with_amaka
Copyright shred_with_amaka/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to get your day started on a fat-burning note? Amaka of Shred with Amaka is a certified nutritionist who helps men and women lose weight and stay fit. In a new pos, she shares a few recommendations of drinks that will help you start the day on a fat-burning note. “5 morning drinks that boost your metabolism for faster weight loss,” she captioned the post. “It’s very important to take them upon waking up before breakfast.”

Chia Seed Water

Chia,SeedsShutterstock

Her first drink is chia seeds and water. “Aids digestion for better results in your weight loss journey,” she says. The ingredients are just one tablespoon of chia seeds and a cup of warm water. Pour chia seeds into a cup of warm water, “allow for some minutes to soak, then drink,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Lemon Slices and Cayenne Pepper in Warm Water

Woman squeezes lemon juice into a glass.Shutterstock

Her next go-to drink? Lemon slices and cayenne pepper in warm water. “This powerful combo detoxifies and aids in digestion and helps to boost metabolism, ensuring you lose weight,” she says. Take one medium-sized lemon and juice it. Add a pinch of cayenne pepper and warm water. “Pour your squeezed lemon juice into your cup of warm-hot water, add your cayenne pepper and stir, allow for 3 minutes, then drink,” she says.

Ginger Shot

Ginger root and ginger powder in the bowlShutterstock

Take a shot of ginger in the morning, “AKA “Fat Burner,” she says. “Reduces bloating, aids digestion and speeds up metabolism for faster weightloss results.” Take a big piece of ginger, a “thumb size” of turmeric, 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, 1/2 medium-sized lemon juice, and one tablespoon of honey. “Blend your ginger, turmeric, black pepper, and lemon juice,” she says. “Pour into your cup, add your honey, stir, and keep in the fridge overnight. Drink upon waking up in the morning.”

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Apple Cider Vinegar and Warm Water

Los Angeles, CA/USA 07/20/2019 Shoppers hand holding a bottle of Bragg brand organic raw unfiltered apple cider vinegar in a supermarket aisleShutterstock

Apple cider vinegar and warm water is another drink you don’t want to skip. “Also know for its fat burning properties, it controls blood sugar levels; thereby helping to reduce cravings, which prevents overeating and weight gain,” she says. All you need is 2 tablespoons of ACV and a cup of warm water. “Pour two tablespoons of ACV into your cup of warm water, stir, and drink.”

Green Tea and Lemon Slices

A,Glass,Cup,Of,Fresh,Green,Herbal,Tea,With,Lemon,Shutterstock

Craving something hot? Her last drink is green tea and lemon slices. “The combination of both helps to stimulate fat burning, digestion, and detoxification; which helps you see better results in your weightloss journey,” she says. All you need is one teabag of pure green tea, lemon slices and a cup of hot water. “Pour your hot water into your cup, add your green tea and lemon slices, allow to cool down, and drink warm,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

