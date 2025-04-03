Skip to content
10 Simple Habits That Can Add 10 Years to Your Life

Improve longevity with these expert-recommended tips.

By Leah SuzanneApr 03, 2025
By Leah SuzanneApr 03, 2025
Unfortunately, the fountain of youth doesn’t exist. The good news is, that some health and wellness habits can improve longevity, and may even add years to your life. Amanda Hester-Smith, Ayurvedic & Naturopathic Practitioner, herbalist, certified yoga instructor, and founder of Balaveda, a clean energy drink brand infused with adaptogens. Body Network recently spoke to her about her wellness habits and those she recommends to her clients. According to Hester-Smith, here are 10 wellness habits that can add 10 years to your life.

1. Start Using Adaptogens

Her first wellness habit? Start using adaptogens. “Think of adaptogens like nature’s stress support team. Herbs like ashwagandha, cordyceps, Amalaki, and reishi help your body stay balanced during a hectic life. They don’t work like caffeine—they work deeper, helping you feel more calm, clear, and steady over time,” she says.

2. Move a Little Every Day

Exercise is also key. “You don’t need a hardcore gym routine. Just make movement part of your day. A 30-minute walk, stretching in the morning, or a few bodyweight exercises can do wonders for your energy, strength, and long-term health,” she says.

3. Eat Real Food

Fuel your body with real food, not processed. “Your body runs best on food that looks like it came from the earth, not a package,” she says. “Focus on veggies, fruits, lean proteins, healthy fats, and whole grains. The fewer ingredients on the label, the better, and forget the processed junk.”

4. Take Sleep Seriously

She also recommends sleep. “Sleep is where your body resets, heals, and recharges,” she says, recommending at least 7 to 9 hours. “Create a bedtime routine, shut down the screens, and make your room cool and dark. Quality sleep is one of the best long-term health tools you have.”

5. Keep Your Brain Busy

Next, keep your brain busy. “Your brain loves a challenge,” she says. “Read, learn something new, play a game, or pick up a hobby you’ve been curious about. Keeping your mind engaged keeps it sharp and healthy as you age.”

6. Drink More Water, Cut the Sugar

Drink more water, and consume less sugar. “Most of us don’t drink enough water, and it shows up as fatigue, cravings, and foggy thinking,” she says. “Hydrate throughout the day and keep added sugar to a minimum. Less sugar means better energy, skin, and overall health.”

7. Take Stress Management Seriously

Stress isn’t just a feeling—it impacts your whole body. “Build in small daily habits to manage it. Try deep breathing, journaling, sitting outside, or taking 10 quiet minutes for yourself. It adds up,” she explains.

8. Stay Connected

Next, don’t underestimate the power of connectedness “Strong relationships are a powerful part of a long, healthy life. Call a friend. Have dinner with family. Say yes to that coffee meet-up. Humans are wired for connection—don’t go it alone,” she suggests.

9. Get Some Sunlight

Get vitamin D every day. “Daily sunshine can lift your mood, help you sleep better, and support your immune system. Aim for 10–20 minutes of natural light in the morning, if you can. It really makes a difference,” she says.

10. Live With Purpose

Finally, live with purpose. “Having a reason to get out of bed each day—a project, a mission, a calling—can literally add years to your life. Whether it’s your family, work, or something you’re building, lean into what lights you up,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

