Oprah Lost 50 Pounds and Here's What She Eats in a Day to Stay Lean at 71

Dedication and consistency are key when it comes to leading a healthy lifestyle—especially after weight loss. It's essential to have a nutritious diet and exercise plan in place that works best for you—because, let's face it: If your eating plan is not sustainable, you're setting yourself up for failure. Oprah Winfrey lost an impressive 50 pounds—and she's keeping the weight off. Clearly, she's onto something good! To inspire your own wellness journey, here are the healthy habits Oprah follows and exactly what she eats to stay lean at 71.

1 She Took a GLP-1

During an episode of "The Oprah Podcast," Oprah revealed she took a GLP-1 agonist to aid her weight-loss journey.

"One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people just had more willpower, they ate better foods, they were able to stick to it longer, they never had a potato chip, and then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, 'Oh, they're not even thinking about it. They're only eating when they're hungry, and they're stopping when they're full," the actress and producer shared.

But weight-loss medication was only one part of Oprah's wellness journey.

2 She Works Out Regularly

Exercise has been a staple in Oprah's life for quite some time. On her website, the celeb shared a sample sweat session with trainer Bob Greene—and it's chock-full of cardio and strength training goodness.

Oprah's Boot Camp includes 45 minutes of aerobic work six mornings a week (i.e., power walking, elliptical, jogging, rowing, or stair climbing) and 20 minutes of cardio four to five evenings per week before dinner. The routine also features 30 to 40-minute strength training workouts four to five days a week, which are typically completed two days in a row, followed by one day off. Think of exercises like squats, chest presses, lat pulldowns, lateral raises, back extensions, and leg curls.

Oprah also performs ab exercises daily and stretches her entire body after wrapping up a workout.

In addition to structured fitness routines, Oprah is a major fan of hiking.

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day," the celeb shared with PEOPLE in 2023. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years."

3 She Utilizes the Point System in Her Diet

Oprah served as a spokesperson, board member, and investor for WeightWatchers. While she has since stepped away from the brand, Oprah still implements the program's point system in her diet.

"I eat my last meal at 4 o'clock, drink a gallon of water a day, and use the WeightWatchers principles of counting points," Oprah shared with PEOPLE.

She also revealed during a WeightWatchers member call, "I don't feel like I'm on a diet that I'm ever going to go off of again. I feel like I'll be counting points for the rest of my life."

4 She Eats Plenty of Protein and Fiber

On Oprah's website, we have a glimpse into her healthy diet—which is rich in protein, healthy fats, fiber, and healthy carbs (like whole grains, veggies, and fruit). Foods high in protein and fiber help you feel fuller. These items slow digestion and control your hunger hormones, prompting you to eat less and keep your weight in check. High-protein foods boost your fullness hormones, and include lean meats and poultry, dairy, eggs, and plant-based items. High-fiber foods add volume and slow digestion.

5 Some of Her Go-To Eats Include Sliced Apple With Peanut Butter and Steel-Cut Oats With Blueberries and Walnuts

Some of Oprah's go-to meals include fresh fruit with yogurt and a handful of almonds, steel-cut oats, chocolate-strawberry smoothie with wheat germ, smoked turkey-avocado open-faced sandwich on Ezekiel 4:9 Organic Sprouted Whole Grain Bread, fresh-scooped watermelon balls, and wild rice with mixed veggies and boneless, skinless chicken breasts.

