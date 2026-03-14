Tammy Slaton Lost 500 Pounds After Hitting 725 and Here's What She Eats in a Day at 39

Tammy Slaton and her sister Amy star in TLC's reality show, 1000-Lb Sisters. Tammy has made headlines after losing 500 pounds, and her story is pretty incredible. She implemented a combination of several changes to achieve her weight loss since 2022, starting with bariatric surgery.

The star's journey also included adding low-impact exercise, like walking and chair movements, to her routine, according to Us Weekly. She cut back on soda and highly-processed foods and focused on all-around healthier eating.

The drastic changes she made were totally life-altering. Slaton has increased her mobility and no longer requires a walker to walk, nor does she need oxygen 24/7, according to PEOPLE. We're here with everything Tammy Slaton eats in a day after her 500-pound weight loss. (At her heaviest, Slaton was 725 pounds.)

1 Sustainability is Key

There's one critical thing to focus on once reaching your weight-loss goal: Sustainability. It's an uphill climb to lose weight—especially when talking about 500 pounds. The thing to remember is, once the weight is lost, it's essential to have a sustainable maintenance plan in place. If not, the weight will come back on pretty easily.

These are the things Slaton consumes post weight-loss.

2 Plenty of Protein

Protein is a must when dieting. Not only does it help you feel full and lower your calorie consumption, but it also maximizes fat loss while preserving muscle. Plus, it keeps your metabolism going strong.

This is why Slaton opts for protein-forward meals. Her bariatric surgeon, Eric Smith, MD, shared with Women's Health, "Tammy has incorporated non-processed foods into her diet [and] maintained a steady protein intake of 90 to 100 grams per day."

Slaton also previously told InTouch, "If we're craving a candy bar, we'll get a protein bar, or if we want a milkshake, we'll drink a protein shake."

3 Nutrient-Dense Swaps

Nutrient-dense foods are low in calories and provide important vitamins, fiber, protein, and fiber. Not only do they help avoid empty calories, but they also boost your energy and stabilize your blood sugar.

Tammy chooses non-starchy veggies, like cauliflower, when making healthier food swaps. For instance, the celeb told InTouch, "Instead of like, macaroni and cheese, we'll have cauliflower macaroni and cheese, or instead of the [mashed potatoes], we'll have cauliflower potatoes. So you can find an alternative that is healthy."

4 Sugar-Free Alternatives

One of the most difficult things for Tammy to give up was soda—a go-to beverage. The celeb noted on TikTok (via PEOPLE), "In moderation, you can drink or eat whatever you want." She addressed that while she's not supposed to drink soda as much, she does drink "a lot of" water.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack.