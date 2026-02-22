Tammy Slaton Lost 500 Pounds and Here Are 4 Foods She Swapped Out for Healthier Options

​​If you're looking for a great success story to spark your own personal weight-loss plan, a great person to turn to is Tammy Slaton. The reality TV star lost a total of 500 pounds by integrating major lifestyle changes into her routine—one of them was cutting certain foods out of her diet. Any successful weight-loss journey starts with education, and that includes learning what's worked for others who walked a similar path. Here are the foods Tammy Slaton tossed to the curb.

1 She Ditched Soda

One of the most difficult things for Slaton to give up? Soda. This bubbly beverage is filled with empty calories. In fact, one 12-ounce can generally has between 125 to 180 calories, so giving up soda can be a total game-changer for weight loss.

"For me, it was giving up the soda… and the fried foods. I mean, I'm still having trouble giving up soda and fried foods, but I think I'm doing a lot better than what I used to do," Slaton told InTouch.

2 She Eliminated Fried Foods

Adding protein to your diet is essential when you're losing weight but maintaining muscle—but we're not talking about fried chicken. Greasy, fried foods are a major no-no for anyone who's on a weight-loss journey.

3 She Swapped Out Mac and Cheese for Cauliflower Mac

Who doesn't love a creamy bowl of mac and cheese? While it may taste good, once on the lips doesn't favor your hips!

"Instead of like, macaroni and cheese, we'll have cauliflower macaroni and cheese, or instead of the [mashed potatoes], we'll have cauliflower potatoes. So you can find an alternative that is healthy," Slaton told InTouch.

4 She Opted for Protein Bars Instead of Candy Bars

As Slaton said, there really is a healthy, sustainable swap for everything—it's just important to be mindful of choices whenever you have the urge to snack. The star told InTouch that, instead of a sugary candy bar, she'd reach for a protein bar, which boosts satiety.

5 She Chose Protein Shakes Over Milkshakes

Another healthy swap Slaton made? She chose protein shakes rather than ordering a sugar-packed milkshake. The great thing about protein shakes is you can make them in just about every flavor you're craving while getting your fill of protein and healthy fruits and veggies.

"If we want a milkshake, we'll drink a protein shake," Slaton told InTouch.

6 She Opted for Sugar-Free Treats

Experts agree that depriving yourself can set you up for failure. Finding healthy options and having them on-hand is key. Slaton still enjoys Reese's Cups, but she gets the sugar-free version.

An occasional treat can be the difference between sticking with a diet and making your efforts fall to the curb. Why not make it a healthier choice?

If you're looking for more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kelly Clarkson Lost 60 Pounds Without Ozempic and Here Are 4 Foods She Cut Completely.