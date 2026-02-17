Lizzo Lost 60 Pounds and This Is the Diet She Ditched and the Foods She Now Prioritizes

Looking at successful weight-loss journeys can serve as endless motivation when planning your own strategy. It's important to focus on what's realistic and sustainable for you and your body. Lizzo, who lost 60 pounds, has been incredibly transparent about how she got there. To help you gather some tips before you get started, here's the diet Lizzo shifted away from and the foods she now prioritizes.

1 She Shifted Away From a Vegan Diet

Lizzo used to be vegan, but she decided to gradually reintroduce meat into her meals.

"There were a lot of things that led to me returning to eating animal protein. One of them was just how I felt," the "Juice" singer shared (via EatingWell). "It was a long journey, but I think that it was based on a feeling. I had a period where I had very low energy, and I had a period where I was experiencing a lot of stomach pain and stomach issues."

2 She Enjoys a "Savory Breakfast"

Lizzo kicks off her mornings with a protein-packed, "savory breakfast."

"For instance, this morning, I had two scrambled eggs and a cup of piping hot bone broth with Celtic sea salt in it. It was fabulous, it's one of my favorite breakfasts," she said (via EatingWell).

3 She Added More Carbs to Her Lunches

While Lizzo's top pick for lunch used to be a salad, she's now added more carbs to this midday meal. Some examples include a rice bowl or a sandwich.

4 She Loves Protein-Packed Snacks, Like Hard-Boiled Eggs

Lizzo makes healthy choices throughout the day—including her snacks. Some of her go-to's include tuna salad with saltine crackers, hard-boiled eggs, or a lettuce wrap (via EatingWell). Both tuna and eggs are packed with protein, a nutrient that keeps you fuller for longer.

5 Chicken-Vegetable Soup Is One of Her Go-to Dinners

The singer is a major fan of homemade soups. In fact, she comes from a "soup family."

"I would do a chicken-vegetable soup for dinner typically because it's packed with vegetables, it's packed with protein, it has a nice, warm, relaxing broth," Lizzo shared (via EatingWell).

6 She Finishes Eating by 5 p.m.

Since Lizzo has gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), she aims to wrap up her last meal of the day by 5 p.m. to avoid any side effects, such as acid reflux. Her dinners typically are loaded with protein.

7 She Doesn't Deprive Herself

We're totally here for Lizzo's treat-yourself-in-moderation mindset. After all, any sustainable eating plan requires the occasional indulgence.

"If your body wants salty, crunchy chips, go eat some chips or go eat a pickle," the celeb shared. "If your body wants sweet, eat the damn cookie. If your body wants bread, eat the bread, [and] if your body wants butter, eat the butter."

