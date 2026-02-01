Lizzo Lost 60 Pounds and Here's What She Eats in a Day to Maintain It

Lizzo began her wellness journey in 2023 and ended up losing 60 pounds. In addition, the "Juice" singer lowered her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and dropped 16% body fat. Lizzo adopted certain habits in her routine that helped her improve her well-being and promote an all-around healthier lifestyle. The celeb has been incredibly open with fans along the way, previously sharing that she's dealt with anxiety and food "binging," according to PEOPLE. Here's everything Lizzo eats in a day.

1 She Embarked on a "Weight Release Journey"

Lizzo has been very open about the fact that she was on a "weight release journey," instead of framing her experience around "weight loss." The celeb noted that she wanted to be "very intentional" about her wording.

"I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth. Because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world and they're applying to their own experience and their own life like I did when I was a kid," Lizzo previously shared.

2 She Stopped Drinking Starbucks

The singer used to sip "two to three" large Starbucks beverages per day. Once Lizzo realized the amount of calories she was consuming, she kicked her Starbucks habit to the curb, according to PEOPLE. She also quit coffee altogether to support a more regulated nervous system.

3 She Has Protein Toast in the Morning

For breakfast, one of Lizzo's go-to's is almond butter with toast, which is jam-packed with protein, an essential nutrient that promotes satiety.

"I do something sweet. It's gotta be with some sort of like carb. I'll have like almond butter and toast. So, everybody's body is different. Find out what works for you," the singer shared on TikTok Live (via PEOPLE).

4 Eggs With Bone Broth Is Another One of Her Go-To Picks

In an interview with Women's Health, Lizzo shared another one of her go-to morning eats: scrambled eggs, accompanied by bone broth.

"I eat a savory breakfast, so for instance this morning, I had two scrambled eggs and a cup of piping hot bone broth with Celtic sea salt in it. It was fabulous, it's one of my favorite breakfasts," she told the publication.

5 For Lunch, She Has a Rice Bowl or Sandwich

While the singer used to enjoy a salad for lunch, she now leans more toward sandwiches or rice bowls to work in some carbs.

6 She Has a Protein-Packed Dinner by 5 p.m.

Lizzo aims to have her dinner by 5 p.m., to avoid potential symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) later on in the night, according to EatingWell. Her dinner always consists of sufficient protein.

7 She Loves Soup

A warm, comforting bowl of soup is a nighttime favorite of Lizzo's.

"I love a soup. I come from a soup family…I would do a chicken-vegetable soup for dinner typically because it's packed with vegetables, it's packed with protein, it has a nice, warm, relaxing broth and it puts your a** right to bed," Lizzo shared with Women's Health.

8 She Doesn't Deprive Herself

Sustainability is key in any weight-loss and weight management journey, which means enjoying the occasional treat.

"If your body wants salty, crunchy chips, go eat some chips or go eat a pickle. If your body wants sweet, eat the damn cookie. If your body wants bread, eat the bread, [and] if your body wants butter, eat the butter," Lizzo said (via EatingWell).

