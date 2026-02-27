I'm a Dietitian and Here Are 4 Spices That Naturally Suppress Appetite the Same Way Ozempic Does

When it comes to successful, sustainable weight loss, optimizing your diet is key. Many people have turned to popular prescription weight-loss drugs like Ozempic to achieve results, while others prefer a more natural approach. Both paths require adopting healthier lifestyle habits, including regular strength training and consuming a nutritious diet. We spoke with Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN, a Physician who has extensive hands-on experience in patient care and a Medical Advisor with Welzo, who shares four spices that naturally suppress appetite, similar to how GLP-1s do.

1 Capsaicin

Capsaicin is an active compound found in hot peppers—it's what gives them their signature heat. Research shows it can suppress appetite and promote satiety.

"The capsaicin found in cayenne pepper has been shown to produce small increases in heat loss through thermogenesis as well as small increases in the sensation of being full," Dr. Joy tells us. "In some studies, this increased sense of fullness may have led to a slight reduction in overall caloric intake; however, its overall effect on appetite awareness is relatively modest."

2 Cinnamon

Another spice that can help you get a handle on hunger swings? Cinnamon. It's the perfect addition to your morning bowl of oats and/or cup of joe.

"Stabilizing blood sugar can also help to provide more consistent control over hunger swings. Cinnamon is believed to be able to provide a more stable blood sugar level, thus providing fewer opportunities for rapid swings in hunger or energy crashes that lead to overeating at times when you may feel hungry due to low blood sugar," Dr. Joy explains.

3 Ginger and Turmeric

Both ginger and turmeric may support healthy digestion and metabolism.

"Ginger potentially [influences] the rate at which food leaves your stomach (gastric emptying) and [increases] feelings of fullness, and curcumin in turmeric [promotes] regulation of metabolic processes," Dr. Joy notes. "However, both ginger and turmeric will take time to affect your body and should be used in moderation in addition to other foods rather than as a replacement for them."

4 Who Should Be Cautious of Spicy Ingredients

As with any food, certain individuals should err on the side of caution. For instance, those with gastrointestinal sensitivities are more likely to experience unsavory side effects—including intestinal and stomach irritation—when consuming large amounts of spicy ingredients.

5 Cayenne and Ginger Are Most Likely To Irritate the Stomach

"Two of the most common ingredients that irritate stomachs and increase acid reflux are cayenne and ginger. These individuals should consume them in moderation," Dr. Joy explains. "Turmeric and ginger are both blood thinners. Therefore, individuals who take anticoagulants (blood-thinning medications) should be careful when consuming high-dose turmeric or ginger supplements. Consuming concentrated extracts may cause an interaction with certain medications. It would be prudent to consult your healthcare provider prior to using large supplemental doses of either ingredient."

6 How To Incorporate These Spices Into Your Diet

Adding a bit of cinnamon to a hearty bowl of oats, a yogurt parfait, or a fresh fruit smoothie could help stabilize blood sugar levels. In addition, ginger and turmeric can easily be added to many meals, such as stir-fries or soups. A small amount of cayenne pepper can be sprinkled onto roasted veggies or lean protein for a flavorful boost.

"While no spice will completely suppress your hunger, when paired with high protein and high fibre meals, they can help to control your appetite with a much lower expectation than other weight-loss products," Dr. Joy says.

