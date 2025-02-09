Skip to content
Nurse Lost 80 Pounds by Doing These "10 Weird Things"

One nurse gets honest about the unconventional habits that helped her lose fat and get rid of inflammation.

By Leah Groth Feb 09, 2025
Allie Janszen
Copyright alliejanszen/Instagram
Are all the conventional weight loss habits and tips not working for you? Try some unique methods one expert recommends. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the unconventional things that helped her achieve her weight loss goals. "10 weird things I do that actually work and helped me lose 80 pounds of fat & inflammation," she writes.

Infrared Saunas

The first thing that helps her is taking infrared saunas. She does this three times a week “to help with detox, inflammation, & brain health.

Increased Her Step Count

Next, she increased her step count to at least 8-10k steps/day. “Usually end up between 10-14,000 steps per day with help from my walking pad,” she writes.

Red Light Therapy

She also started doing red light therapy sessions. She says it helps to “decrease inflammation” works as a “pain reliever,” and “improves cell function.”

Lymphatic Massage and Dry Brushing

Her fourth healthy habit is lymphatics like massage and dry brushing.

“Every day before getting in the shower to help promote lymph fluid movement for enhanced detoxification,”

Supplementation

Supplementation is also key, she says. She takes supplements like creatine, collagen, and salt and electrolytes in her morning water bottle. These “help build muscle” are “great for joint health,” and aid in “cellular hydration and hormone balance.”

Progressive Overload Training

When it comes to her workouts she does progressive overload weight training. She aims for three to five times a week, “just depending how my body feels that week.”

Stress Reduction Techniques

Next, she practices “stress reduction techniques” like legs up the wall “to regulate my nervous system & balance cortisol levels post-workout.

Vagal Toning Techniques

A unique practice she does? Vagal toning techniques like cold rolling, she says. It also helps with “nervous system regulation, which helps balance cortisol levels.”

Sleep

“Better sleep strategies,” like getting weight to 10 hours of sleep per night, have also been a game-changer. A few of the things she does? She sprays magnesium spray on her feet before bed and avoids screens one hour before going to sleep.

Getting Outside

Her final tip? "Get outside daily — especially with the morning sun and walk after meals," she writes. She tries to get out within two hours of sunrise "to help synch my circadian rhythm.

Nurse Lost 80 Lbs by Doing “10 Weird Things”

9 People Share Proven Ways to Lose Over 40 Pounds

Dils_Lee_dilshealth1
dilshealth/Instagram
By Leah Groth May 16, 2024
Do you want to lose more than 40 pounds? While it might seem intimidating to embark on a major weight loss journey, there are lots of weight loss warriors who have shared their success stories to keep you inspired and motivated. Many of them have revealed the easy and doable lifestyle changes they made that enabled them to slim down and keep the weight off. Here are 20 tips from nine men and women who have lost up to 165 pounds to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Indya Ago Lost 120 Pounds by Learning How to Have a “Balanced” Approach to Food

@indyaagos

Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance. when I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much, I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for. Which just led me to cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body. Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power. WIEIAD DEETS: 💚 breakfast: protein, pancakes, egg, white scramble, turkey bacon 💚 snack: fruit, salad, and protein smoothie 💚 lunch: birria tacos + veg 💚 dinner: seafood boil Babe, if you’re ready to finally create a lifestyle transformation that’s sustainable while still eating all of the foods that you enjoy, I would love to work with you. I’m now accepting new clients, the link is in my bio. Let’s get to work! #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #caloriedeficit #summerbody #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach #mindset #mindsetcoach #mentalhealth #weightlosstransformation #fatlosstips #fatlosstransformation #whatieatinaday #highprotein

Indya Agos (@indyaagos) is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost a whopping 120 pounds via natural methods. “Something I tell my clients when they first start coaching with me is that in order for these results to be sustainable we have to create balance,” she says. “When I first started my weight loss journey, I used to restrict myself so much,” she continues. “I would demonize so many different kinds of foods that diet culture had brainwashed me, and into believing were the reason why I wasn’t able to reach the results I was looking for.”

She Also Educated Herself on Macronutrients

Indya previously suffered from “cycles of binging, and creating a very unhealthy relationship between nutrition and my body,” she maintains. “Through proper education on macronutrients, I was able to heal this relationship. And this is how I help my clients and maintain their goals as well. Education is power.”

She “Started Slow” and Learned “Self-Trust”

@indyaagos

If you wanna lose 80 pounds next year, I’m gonna tell you exactly how to do it! No gatekeeping the secret to success here. The number one thing that you need to get clear on, is the amount of time it’s going to take you to achieve your goal, the amount of effort required for you to get there, and, of course, why it’s so important to you. Setting a realistic expectation for yourself, while also simultaneously connecting with your why is the first step to create the foundation. You need to be successful through 2024. When you understand that this journey is going to take time, it’s going to require sacrifice, it’s going to require you stepping so far out of your comfort zone, that you may be paralyzed by fear at times. But being okay with the discomfort. Surrendering to knowing that in those moments of uncertainty, in those moments of insecurity, and discomfort, are facilitating growth. Connecting with knowing that, allowing yourself to grow, is what is going to help you reach your goals. And not only reach your goals, sustain those achievements. Baby, 2024 can be your year, and the first thing that you need to do, is get your mindset right. Know why you’re on this journey, know what you need to do to get from point A to point B, and set yourself up for success. Start building the mindset, habits, and routines into your daily life now in order to be successful 2024. and if you’re ready to take the next step, you’re ready to invest in yourself. I’m now accepting applications for January. The link is in my bio let’s get to work!🤘🏽 #weightlosstransformation #weightlosstips #weightlossjourney #weightlossgoals #weightlosscoach #weightlosshelp #weightlosschallenge #fatlosstips #fatlossjourney #nutritiontips #mindsetcoach #newyearsresolution #newyearnewme #nutritioncoach #fitnesscoach

In another video, Indya reveals another tactic that helped her lose so much weight. “You got to start slow,” she says. “If you approach this from an all or nothing mentality, you are only setting yourself up for failure. A big part of this journey is regaining self-trust. You are so used to letting yourself down. The way that you build trust with yourself again is by following through with the promises that you've made to yourself.”

And Took a Deep Dive Into Her Failed Attempts at Weight Loss

Another thing she did is “going to require you to dig deep,” she says. “We need to figure out what your main excuses or your repeated point of failure chances are. You've been stuck in the same exact cycle, repeating the same narratives as to why you haven't been able to be successful in the past. If your story is that you never have any time, then we need to figure out why you're not prioritizing making time. People make time for what's important to them. If the story is that you are overwhelmed and you have no idea where to start, then it is time to reach out for help so that you have a plan of action as well as guidance.”

Raven Norwood Lost 165 Pounds By Cutting Processed Foods From Her Diet

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven1rowwithraven/Instagram

Raven Norwood, 28, of Huntington Beach, California, started her weight loss journey at 212 pounds and has managed to drop down to 155 pounds, losing 165 pounds in two years. In an interview with Body Network, she explains that she used to eat food containing several dyes, fast food, and packaged food with GMOs, too much MSG, and preservatives. While she didn’t eliminate “any specific food groups because balance is the key to longevity,” she did cut the above from her diet and started cooking her own meals “as much as possible.” Creating healthy relationships with all food groups is so important when it comes to keeping the weight off, she stresses. “Balance is key, so, if I want a cookie here and there, I eat the cookie… no biggie!”

RELATED: 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time

She Also Amped Up Her Water Intake

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven2raven.grl/Instagram

Raven adds that “lots of water” keeps her hydrated and feeling full. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is important for a variety of reasons. Water helps get rid of waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature normal, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

She Fell in Love with a Boutique Fitness Method

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven4raven.grl/Instagram

Raven also encourages finding a fitness form that you love. She discovered rowing at her local Row House. “I love how boutique and specialized gyms are getting more recognition! When I first found Row House, I had never seen a gym dedicated to rowing,” she says. “And on top of that you get floorwork exercises, group fitness and the wonderful community that comes along with it! I think a lot of people would benefit from boutique gyms.”

She Took Progress Pictures

Raven_Norwood_rowwithraven6raven.grl/Instagram

Progress photos were also an important part of Raven’s weight loss journey. “Sometimes your mind will play tricks on you, and make you feel like you haven’t done as much as you have,” she says. If she feels discouraged, she will look at her “Day 1” photo and it will provide instant motivation. “Take photos because your mind will play tricks on you, but those photos won’t,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Dils Less Lost 50 Pounds by Not Drinking Coffee on an Empty Stomach

Dils Lee (@dilshealth) lost 50 pounds by making a few simple lifestyle habit changes, which not only aided in weight loss, but were a game-changer in her overall health, especially with her inflammation and hormonal imbalance. One of the first changes that she made? “I stopped drinking coffee on an empty stomach and started making my breakfast look like this,” she said. “Drinking coffee on an empty stomach can lead to bloating, nausea, and anxiety, and it can also raise your cortisol levels, which can negatively impact ovulation weight and hormonal imbalances.”

She Also Switched From HIIT to Low Intensity Workouts

You don’t have to do HIIT workouts to lose weight. The second change that she made “was stopping all high intensity training while I was losing weight,” she said. “I found that I harbored a lot of inflammation in my face, arms, body, stomach, and legs everywhere.” Instead, she opted for lower intensity training. “Basically, by switching to lower intensity workouts, I've found that my waist has drastically come in. My stomach is much more flat, and I'm actually building a lot of tone and muscle in my arms and legs,” she says.

And, She Prioritized Sleep

“The fourth change that I made is that I introduced a healthy sleep routine,” Dils reveals. “My routine includes using supplements like magnesium and then not using my phone an hour before bed. Prioritizing sleep will help your body recover after physical activity. It'll also help with hormone regulation, metabolic regulation, stress and emotional wellbeing.” What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

Joseph Graham Jr. Lost 75 Pounds By Jump Roping and Doing Pushups

@theguywiththepinkshoes

🎟️ before and after - 50 lbs (weight loss transformation)🔥 show people where you started🌸✌🏾 #WeightLossJourney #WeightLoss #Fittok #jumprope #jumpropechallenge #transformationchallenge #HealthyLiving #FitnessGoals #BeforeAndAfter #BodyPositivity #WellnessWednesday #GlowUp #FitnessMotivation #LifestyleChange #DietTransformation #MindBodySoul #SelfLoveJourney #EmpowerYourself #FitnessInspiration #ChangeIsGood #WeightLossStory #ProgressNotPerfection #InspireOthers #WellnessTransformation #MotivatedMindset #FitnessJourney #PositiveChanges #NewYou #HealthyHabits #fyp #foryourpage #beforeandafterweightloss #ilikewhenitrains

No gym, no problem. Joseph Graham Jr. (@theguywiththepinkshoes) is a fitness influencer and “crossrope athlete” who lost a whopping 75 pounds and toned up his dad bod by jumping rope and doing push ups at home. He does “harder” push ups, he says. “It's not enough to just do as many as you can and do them fast. Once you feel comfortable doing pushups, once you feel like you've kind of got it down, you have to start making it harder for yourself,” he explains. “The resistance is what builds the strength, right?

Alexandra Lost 40 Pounds by Eating the Same Meals Every Day

Online fitness coach Alexandra (@alexx.fitt) personally lost 40 pounds by eating the same meals daily. “For 1-2 months I ate the same meals every single day why? Because I was confused I didn’t know what to eat or where to start so I ate the same thing everyday,” Alexandra confesses in the caption of her video.

She Also Walks 10,000 Steps a Day

In another video she reveals that walking 10,000 steps a day was also key. “I weigh around 150lbs so walking 10k steps burns an extra 300-400 calories a day without spending hours on the stair master,” says Alexandra. “Walking can be done anywhere you don’t have to get fancy gym clothes you can literally walk in your pjs,” she adds. And, it helps regulate hunger. “Walking is not an extremely difficult exercise and it can help regulate your appetite hormones and reduce feelings of hunger,” she says.

David Tuckfield Lost 60 Pounds EMS Workouts

David_Tuckfield7David Tuckfield

David Tuckfield, 61, dropped 60 pounds and reduced his body fat by 23 percent in 16 months by incorporating electro muscle stimulation (EMS) workouts into his routine, which he discovered at BODY20. “I was very skeptical when I first tried the EMS workouts. I was shocked after my demo workout how much I felt a difference,” he told Body Network. “For me, the amazing thing about the EMS workouts to me is that I can actually feel or sense my muscles. That was something that I had never experienced. At first I could feel them only during the workouts, but now when I exert myself I can discern which muscles are engaged. I don’t have huge or impressive muscles, but that I am more in-tune with the muscles I have. It is a good feeling to feel your muscles engage when you do an activity.” Another “great thing” about the workout “is that you really get a full workout (or better) in 20 minutes,” he says.

He Also Set Long-Term Goals

David_Tuckfield5David Tuckfield

He also started looking at weight loss as a long-term goal. “Don’t think short term. Think of it as a very long journey,” he suggests. “You will plateau, and you should just be comfortable with that. If you don’t stress out about the plateaus, you will eventually work through them.” Daily weigh-ins also helped him. “If you’ve gained weight, ask yourself what you did yesterday that would have made you gain weight. Usually the answer is obvious,” he says.

Joy Maria Lost 70 Pounds with Hot Girl Walks

@therealjoyymaria

Replying to @177777734 this is exactly how I did & you can too 🫶🏽🥂 #postpartumweightloss #weightlosstransformation #fatlossjourney #weightlossgoals #greenscreen

Joy Maria (@therealjoyymaria/video) is a weight loss influencer and mother who lost 70 pounds in less than 11 months with the help of, wait for it, “Hot girl walks,” she reveals in a video. “Walking is a thousand percent, the most underrated way to lose weight,” she adds, “and one of my favorite things to do is walk.” She started walking to her errands, walking to and from workouts, and whenever else she could get steps in.

She Also Followed a Meal Plan

@therealjoyymaria

Dont sleep on walking 🫶🏽 #hotgirlwalk #walking #weightloss #weightlosstransformation #weightlosscheck #postpartumweightloss

“If somebody is telling you that you can lose weight without being in a calorie deficit run because they're lying,” she adds, calling it “the most important step” to losing weight. “I know you guys have heard the saying, you cannot outrun a bad diet, and it's so true. Google, TDEE calculator. From there, put in your information. I'm gonna tell you exactly how many calories you need to eat. I ate about 1600 to 1800 calories daily, just depending on my activity level for the day. If I did two workouts that day, I would eat closer to 1800. If I had a more sedentary day, I would eat closer to 1500 to 1600.” She also followed a meal plan. “I have a seven day meal plan available at the top of my profile. It just makes it really easy when you're going to a grocery shop, when you're first starting out, when things are structured, it's gonna make it a lot easier to follow and just to stay consistent, not skipping breakfast, especially if we're exercising.”

Gen Cohen Lost 50 Pounds by Doing the 12-3-30

Gen Cohen, CNC, lost 50 pounds by doing a few different workouts, including the 12-3-30.

She said that “rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60 minute walk in per day,” in a video. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how, just 60 minutes of walking.”

Joan Henning Lost 130 Pounds with Keto

Joan_HenningJoan Henning

In 2019, Joan Henning started her 130-pound weight loss journey with the keto diet.“ I was able to start keto,” she says. She stayed on the low carb diet for “months.” While on keto, “I probably lost about 10 pounds because keto, it comes off quickly,” she said.

💪🔥Body Booster: Start your weight loss journey slowly and avoid an all-or-nothing mentality to prevent setting yourself up for failure. Focus on regaining self-trust by consistently following through with the promises you make to yourself.

12 People Who Lost Over 10 Pounds in Under 4 Months

By Leah Groth Sep 08, 2024
Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Dropping 10 pounds in the next few months is easier than you think. All it takes is making a few simple lifestyle changes – and learning from other weight loss warriors who came before you is always a great idea. Here are 20 ways 12 people who lost over 10 pounds in 4 months achieved their weight loss goals.

Gen Cohen Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months by Maintaining a Caloric Deficit

In a recent Instagram post, Gen Cohen, CNC, shared how she lost 10lbs in the first two months of her health journey. “What I would do is eat in a modest caloric deficit, which if you're a woman watching this video means you'll probably be eating an average of 1500 to 2000 calories per day in order to lose weight,” she says.

She Also Used an App

New Delhi, India 4 September 2023:- My fitness pal app on iphone used to calculate caloriesShutterstock

Apps also helped Cohen achieve her weight loss goals. “I would download an app like MyFitnessPal and preplan my meals the day before to make sure I was able to hit my calories and my protein goal while still enjoying my social life,” she continued.

And, She Drank A LOT of Water

Happy beautiful young woman drinking water. Smiling caucasian female model holding transparent glass in her hand. Closeup. Focus on the armShutterstock

Another helpful habit in her weight loss was investing in a big water bottle. “I would drink 16 ounces of water before getting out of bed in the morning, which helps regulate your cortisol and stress levels throughout the day,” she says. “And I would also drink 16 ounces of water before each meal. This will help you feel full quicker while you're still learning proper portion control.”

Blake Sanburg Lost 23 Pounds in 2 Months by Hitting the Gym

@thenutritionnarc

10 weight loss tips

Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) is a diet and fitness influencer with over 415,900 TikTok followers who lost 23 pounds in two months. His number one tip to lose weight? “Start going to the gym,” Blake suggests. “Do weightlifting and cardio. This will help not only burn calories, but it'll also increase your muscle mass, which will make you seem less fat.”

He Also Avoided “Liquid Calories”

Barman prepares exotic cocktails at the night clubShutterstock

“Number two, avoid liquid calories such as sugary drinks, alcohol, soda, and stuff like that instead of diet soda,” Blake continued. “These are scientifically proven to be the easiest calories to cut out.”

He Amped Up His Protein Intake

High protein food for body builders as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, buckwheat, oatmeal, nuts, bean, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed. Top view.Shutterstock

Blake also amped up his protein intake. “The general rule of thumb is one gram of protein per pound of body weight. So if your goal weight is 150 pounds, try to eat 150 grams of protein.”

He Took Progress Pictures

Portrait of proud bodybuilder boasting his arm muscles taking selfie in gym mirror flexing biceps after working outShutterstock

And, for accountability purposes, “take progress pictures,” he said. “It is very tough to see changes when you're looking at yourself every single day. So go back and look at the first day.”

Cam Jones Lost 10 Pounds in 50 Days by Rigorously Tracking His Eating Habits

Cam Jones, one half of the brother influencer duo who make up Goal Guys, a YouTube account providing “different goals in fitness and productivity,” revealed in a viral video how he lost 10 pounds in 50 days.

“I genuinely do not understand how I've put on so much weight. I eat pretty healthy. I exercise two to three times a week, so what am I doing wrong?” he says in the video, setting a goal of losing 10 pounds of body fat in 50 days. Cam starts with a goal of “paying careful attention” to nutrition.

“The first thing I'm aiming for a daily calorie goal of just 1900 calories, and as crazy as it is to say I actually think my current diet is pretty healthy, so I'm also going to track every food I eat for the next 50 days to figure out where I've been going wrong,” he says

He Also Cut Snacks

Unsweetened,Baking,Block,Chocolate,,Cocoa,Powder,And,Cocoa,Beans,Shutterstock

Cam points out that the little snacks you eat in the day add up. Just three squares of dark chocolate, half a bag of popcorn in one glass of wine total 660 calories. “I was severely underestimating how many calories were in those snacks because I was having those four times a week,” he says, pointing out “that's an extra 2,400 calories per week. That's more than I'm going to eat today. So no wonder I was putting on weight even though I was exercising.”

Melissa Lattari Lost 15 Pounds in a Month by Reducing Sodium Intake

@melissa.lattari

Replying to @A how to lose 10lbs of water #fyp #wateretention #howtofixbloating #weightloss #weightlosshack #viral

Melissa Lattari (@melissa.lattari) dropped 15 pounds in a month, explaining in a viral video how she did it. “Losing 10 to 15 pounds of water weight is easier than you think it is,” she says in the clip. Melissa maintains that dropping the weight is simple. “The easiest way to lose water weight, okay, listen up, is by switching up your diet,” she maintains. “Water retention happens when we're consuming too much sodium in our diet,” she continues. “Therefore, if you're eating a lot of overly processed foods such as pizza, frozen foods, prepackaged foods or going out and eating at a restaurant where they usually cook most foods with vegetable oils, your body is going to obtain more water.”

Sydney St-Aubin Lost 20 Pounds in 4 Months by Increasing Her Steps Every Day

@sydneystaubin

19 lbs down since january and still going 👏🏻 here’s what i’ve been doing and what i plan to continue to do to reach my goal by hopefully september 🤍 #weightloss #caloricdeficit #athomeworkouts #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogram

Weight loss coach Sydney St-Aubin, who goes by the TikTok handle @sydneystaubin, revealed that she lost a whopping 20 pounds in less than four months. One of her main recommendations? Not only should you “get your steps in,” but “increase your steps every single day,” she suggests. “Try to get a little bit better.” How many steps should you strive for?

A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Jenna Evelyn Lost 20 Pounds in Three Months by Meal Prepping

@jennaevelynnn

How I lost 15-20 pounds after my freshman year of college. 10k steps a day, low-cal, high protein meals, and strength training + pilates! #weightloss #freshman15 #howilostweight #weightransformation #healthylifestyle #mealprep #pilates

Jenna Evelyn (@jennaevelyn) is lost “15 to 20 pounds in two to three months” after “gaining the freshman 15” while living on campus during her first year of college. In one viral TikTok video, she reveals that meal prepping and using high-quality ingredients were crucial to her weight loss. “It was so important that I made enough time to meal prep local, high-protein meals so that they were always on hand,” she said. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning.

Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Isis Kellier Lost 15 Pounds in 6 Weeks by Intermittent Fasting

Isis Kellier revealed in one TikTok video that she dropped an average of 2.5 pounds a week and 15 pounds in 6 weeks by intermittent fasting, or “OMAD,” she reveals, which stands for “one meal a day. “The Lightly intermittent fasting app helps to keep everything on track,” she added.

In another video, she details what she eats in a day, starting at 2:00 pm with two glasses of green juice followed by a bowl of fruit. For her main meal of the day, “dinner,” she eats at 4:00 pm and enjoys spicy vodka pasta with a grilled chicken breast on top. At 5:30 pm, she drinks two Premiere Protein shakes.

Nour T Lost 40 Pounds in 5 Months by Eating Less

@nourrtann

the best weight loss hack, have you heard of it before? #volumeeatinghack #volumeating #volumeeatinghacks #weightlosshacks #sustainableweightlosstips #sustainableweightlosstip #realisticweightlossmeals

Nour T (@nourrtann/) lost a whopping 40 pounds in just five months with one simple habit. In one of her viral videos, she reveals that no matter what diet you want to go on, simply eating less will result in weight loss. “One thing I will say: Keto, paleo, Atkins, high protein, low fat, low carb, whatever it is, they all work. They all work because you're probably eating less,” she continues. “And also, please remember that eating healthy and eating to lose weight are completely different things.”

She Also Started Volume Eating

Freshly grated raw cauliflower rice in wooden bowlShutterstock

“In my opinion, the most sustainable way to lose weight without tracking calories or stressing out is volume eating. Volume eating is in no means a diet plan. It is actually just a technique,” Nour continues. “You're basically mainly eating large amounts of low-calorie foods, so some examples of that would be like instead of having a cup of rice, you would have a half cup of rice and then a half cup of cauliflower rice,” she says. Another example? “Instead of having a whole serving of pasta, you would split it in half and then have zoodles,” she adds, explaining that you would mix in your cauliflower rice with your rice or zucchini noodles with your noodles. “You're eating the same exact amount as you would've, but the calories you're cut in half, and you're allowing yourself to eat much more vegetables, which are good for you,” she says.

Briana Farnsworth Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months by Interval Training on a Treadmill

@brianafarnsworthx

Replying to @$ I like to implement other workouts everyone now and then but I swear by walks!! #walkingroutine #hotgirlwalks #slimlegs #slimarms #weightloss #modelworkout #modelroutine #modelarms

Briana Farnsworth (@brianafarnsworthx) lost a whopping 30 pounds in three months just by walking. “People literally don't believe me when I tell them that I changed my body from this to this just by walking alone,” she says in the clip. Her key to losing weight with walking is doing interval training on an incline. “So my treadmill has this option here, it's called Fat Burner, and I love this one. It alternates between the incline of 1.5 to 4.5, and then I usually keep my speed between 3 and 4,” she explains, adding that if you don’t have that option, you can manually change the incline and speed accordingly.

Blake Also Amped Up His Fiber Intake

Healthy natural ingredients containing dietary fiber. Healthy high fiber diet eating concept with antioxidants and vitaminsShutterstock

Blake (@thenutritionnarc) offers another weight loss tip that helped him get in shape, “eat more fiber,” he says. This is probably one of the most underrated macronutrients. It's not a macronutrient, but it is one of the most underrated things you can eat. It will not only keep you full, it'll improve your gut microbiome health, and it'll also keep you regular,” he explains.

Keisha Lost 40 Pounds in One Month by Filling Up on Healthy Fats

@kickweightwithkeisha

#grocerylist #kickweightwithkeisha @Kick Weight With Keisha

Keisha (@kickweightwithkeisha) is a diet and fitness influencer who lost 40 pounds in just one month. She claims that amping up her intake of healthy fats was instrumental in her weight loss. “Fats are going to consist of things like avocados, olive oil, avocado oil, butter, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and cheese,” she says.

And, by Cutting Out Added Sugar

Coffee blended with ghee butter and MCT coconut oil, paleo, keto, ketogenic drink breakfast.Shutterstock

“Now, the only thing that I drank, water, tea, and coffee,” she continued. However she avoided buying calorie-heavy sweeteners. “Okay, if you're going to do sugar for your tea and your coffee, you want to do a natural sugar substitute, which are things like Stevia, monk, fruit, Truvia,” she says.

Amber Clemens Lost 160 Pounds by Eating Fast Food

@amber_c_fitness

Something I still struggle with after losing 160 pounds ❤️ #weightloss #weightlossstruggle #growingupfat #beforeandafter #fatphobia #thinprivilege

Amber Clemens (@amber_c_fitness) is a weight loss warrior and influencer on TikTok who lost a whopping 160 pounds while still eating fast food. In a viral video, she describes her before meal at Wendy’s: A Four for Four meal with a Junior cheeseburger, four piece chicken nugget, a small fry, “and I would actually order an additional six piece nugget because I wanted 10 and I would get a large root beer and that one meal would be 1,450 calories,” she says, noting “that's not including any dipping sauces that I would get to dip this stuff in, but I couldn't find the nutrition information for that.”

Now, she chooses from two lower calorie alternatives, the apple pecan salad “because it's so filling,” she says. “You get a high volume of food for about 550 calories.” Her other option is a six piece nugget and a small fry paired with a medium light lemonade. “And you can get that meal for 545 calories,” she says. “It's not about cutting things out, it's about finding things that you like equally as much, making swaps in moderation,” she points out. Read about more of her swaps here.

She Lost Her First 10 Lbs by Doing 4 Things

She Lost Her First 10 Pounds by Doing These 4 Things
By Leah Groth Jan 15, 2025
Are you trying to get started on your weight loss journey? Doing a few simple things can be exactly what you need to jumpstart the process, claims one woman who is currently in the process of losing big. Ryan Shedrick is a social media influencer who is detailing her 100-pound weight loss on her Instagram account. In a recent post, she revealed the four habits that helped her drop her first 10 pounds. “I’ve lost my first 10 lbs on my journey to losing 100lbs and here are the things that are working!” she writes in the Instagram post.

Just 23 Minutes of Exercise Per Day

Keep your workouts short but consistent, says Ryan in her post. "23 minutes of exercise a day. That's all! I have committed to doing the @theladiesedgeofficial workouts 5 days a week, and while they are kicking my back, they are making me feel so strong and capable again. They are fast, impactful, and fun!" she writes.

Sticking to a Low Calorie/High Protein Diet

Next, there are two main things you need to tailor your diet around. "Sticking to a low calorie/ high protein diet and not letting anything else get in my head. This is something I know I can do and maintain because I'm not restricted, and I'm not missing out. Keeping my focus on what I can control and stick to is making a huge difference," she writes.

Celebrating Every Win

Third, don't overlook your victories – even when they are small. "Celebrating every damn win! Celebrating getting through a hard workout. Losing my first 10 lbs. Showing up every day. Becoming more kind to my body. This is all worth celebrating and keeps me in a positive attitude," she says.

Daily Supplements

Lastly, she claims that her daily supplements are game-changing. "I drink them every single morning, and these things have made a huge impact. Curbing cravings, giving me the boost of energy and drive to get my workout done, keep me from getting sick, and boosts my mood!" she writes.

Self-Love Is Key

In another post, she explains why she is on a weight loss journey. "As a 42-year-old, plus-size woman who is on a journey to losing 100 lbs…. I told myself that THIS TIME, I'm gonna wear the cute clothes NOW. NOW!! I'm done with the idea that I will only be worth wearing cuter workout clothes once I lose 20, 40, 60 lbs," she writes. "I'm worth of that NOW. My journey this year is about working hard… but loving myself every damn step of the way! I hope this finds the women who needed to hear this message today. That YOU ARE WORTHY right now, in this moment! So wear cute clothes, boo!" And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

She Dropped 60 Pounds in 3 Months, Here's How

By Leah Groth Jun 27, 2024
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it can seem hopeless and impossible. However, Samantha Costa, a 23-year-old influencer, lost a whopping 60 pounds in 3 months. In a viral YouTube video, she explains exactly how she did it, and a lot of it had to do with shifting her perspective and overall approach to weight loss.

Losing 60 Pounds in 6 Months with PCOS

Samantha_CostaSamantha Costa/YouTube

She starts with her backstory: In 2018 she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which resulted in weight gain. “I fluctuate weight a lot and it also affects my periods. With that being said, because I was diagnosed with PCOS, I put on a lot of weight very fast, and it wasn't a type of weight that was healthy,” she said. Costa, who is five-foot-one, topped the scale at around 200 pounds. “Being in a place where I knew I wasn't healthy was really scaring me.” At the time she was able to drop 50 to 60 pounds in “five to six months” by going to Orangetherory and eating right. “I think I weighed around 196 pounds and I got down to around 135,” she specified.

The Power of Whole Grains

Wholemeal,Fusilli,Pasta,Whole, GrainsShutterstock

Her main dietary change at the time involved swapping out white carbs with whole grain and whole wheat. “I literally had grilled chicken, pasta, grated cheese, and tomato sauce every single day because that's what made me happy,” she said. After graduating from college in May 2022, “and I honestly was a very steady weight of around probably 129 pounds to 140 throughout all of my senior year of college,” she felt like she was at a healthy weight for herself around 135 pounds. She spent the summer lifeguarding. “I was having a really fun time, and honestly everything was going very well,” she continued.

A Stressful Job Ruined Her Health and Happiness

Samantha_Costa2Samantha Costa/YouTube

However, in August she started her “big job at a big four company” and it was “the downfall of everything,” she claims. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, but the stress of that job, which I am no longer working in, was very, very hard for me.” She stopped working out and spent most of her free time isolating. Over a period of about 7 months she probably gained 60 to 70 pounds, and was “very, very sad,” she says. “I wasn't happy with how I looked and I was having a hard time with it, but it was more that I knew I wasn't healthy and I knew I needed to get healthy because of this. I would always tell myself, ‘You know what? You did it once. You can definitely do it again.’”

From 10,000 Steps to 500

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

She couldn’t motivate herself to go to fitness studio again, “something that I used to love going to do,” she says. While she used to walk 10,000 steps a day, she “was lucky if I hit probably 500 steps a day because I was always at my computer, always doing something for work, and there was really just no time for me to do it.”

She Lost 10 Pounds in a Week and Kept Going

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Every day she looked in the mirror and told herself “in three months from now, you will look so much better. You'll feel so much better, which is the most important, and you will want to do things because you started.” Eventually she started seeing progress, claiming that she lost 10 pounds in one week, which she knew was water weight. Within a few weeks she noticed a “little bit of a difference” and once she started to see that difference, “it was a lot easier to believe in myself and notice that there was real progress happening and that there was change happening, which allowed me to keep going within my journey.”

The Secrets to Her Success

Healthy,Eating,Food,Low,Carb,Keto,Ketogenic,Diet,Meal,Plan,salmon,avocado,egg, broccoliShutterstock

She revealed that she did keto, which is “very hard to sustain,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to eat a certain amount of carbs every single day, and it was very hard for me to cut out sugar. I'm someone who loves sugar, but I knew that in order to be in a healthy place again, and in order to get to my goal in the most efficient way, especially with summer coming up, I needed to do something that would really change and really allow my body to adapt.” She also emphasizes the importance of protein. “Eating carbs is something that obviously we all need. I am not saying don't eat carbs. Please eat your macros. Please eat carbs. Please allow yourself to have the energy that you need. I'm just saying what I did was I lowered the amount of carbs that I ate, but I was still eating enough to feel energized to be able to go to the gym and to give my body what it needs.”

She Increased Intake of Proteins and Exercised

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

Amping up your protein intake may help you lose weight. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. She also went back to fitness studio four to five times a week, starting with gentle workouts and working her way up to more intense ones. She also recommends taking rest days.

Stay Motivated and Positive on Your Journey

Samantha_Costa5sam.costaa/Instagram

“In the beginning, you're probably going to feel like you can't do it and it's probably going to feel impossible, and if you are someone who doesn't feel like that, I give you so much credit because I've been there so many times and I felt like it was impossible every single time,” she adds. “The number one thing I want to tell you is to prove yourself wrong. Prove every single person that may have doubted you wrong. The only thing that matters is that you believe in yourself. The only thing that matters is that you have the mindset that will allow you to feel better, and every single time you question yourself, make one of those videos, take progress pictures, tell yourself that you are so much better than you were even one day ago, and if you are really having trouble starting, just try for one day.”

💪🔥Body Booster: Increasing your protein intake and decreasing your carbohydrates is a scientifically backed tactic for weight loss. However, you still need a sufficient amount of carbs to stay energized.

He Lost 100 Lbs Eating These 50 Low-Calorie Foods

By Leah Groth Feb 10, 2025
The age-old weight loss dilemma: How do you satisfy your hunger while cutting calories? Weight loss coach Dusty Young, who shed 100 pounds on his own journey, has cracked the code with a revolutionary approach that's taking social media by storm. The self-described "recovering fat kid" has compiled a game-changing list of 50 nearly zero-calorie foods that could transform your weight loss journey – and the best part? You can eat them virtually guilt-free.

"The math of weight loss is simple: you need to consume fewer calories than you burn," Young explains in his post. "But that doesn't mean you have to go hungry." His viral posts reveal a strategic approach to weight management that focuses on low-calorie, high-volume foods that keep you satisfied while maintaining a caloric deficit.

Young's method isn't just about what to eat – it's about how to eat smart. He advocates for loading up on nutrient-rich, filling foods that won't derail your calorie goals. His three-pronged strategy includes using these foods to bulk up meals, snacking on them between meals to manage hunger, and combining them with protein for lasting satiety.

Ready to transform your weight loss journey? Keep reading to discover all 50 zero-calorie foods (sorted by calories per 100g) that could change the way you think about dieting forever. Your path to sustainable weight loss starts here.

50.Cottage cheese (fat-free): 48 calories

Packed with protein and calcium, fat-free cottage cheese supports muscle maintenance and bone health. It's a creamy, satisfying addition to meals—spread it on toast, mix it into smoothies, or pair it with fruit for a balanced snack.

49.White fish (like cod): 48 calories

Fresh fish, raw cod fillets with addition of herbs and lemonShutterstock

Lean, high in protein, and low in calories, white fish like cod helps build muscle while keeping you full. Try it grilled with lemon and herbs for a light but flavorful meal.

48.Cranberries (fresh): 46 calories

Organic Raw Red Cranberries in a Bowl Ready to Use

Shutterstock

These tart little berries are loaded with antioxidants and vitamin C, great for immune support. Toss them into oatmeal, blend them into smoothies, or add them to a salad for a refreshing zing.

47.Raspberries: 45 calories

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.Shutterstock

With a high fiber content and natural sweetness, raspberries keep digestion in check while satisfying sugar cravings. Sprinkle them on yogurt or enjoy a handful as a low-calorie snack.

46.Blueberries: 45 calories

Fresh,Blueberry,antioxidants,fruit,food,berries,berryShutterstock

Known for their brain-boosting antioxidants, blueberries are also packed with vitamin C. Eat them fresh, frozen, or blended into a protein shake for an easy nutrition boost.

45.Edamame (boiled): 44 calories

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with saltShutterstock

A plant-based protein powerhouse, edamame is rich in fiber and essential nutrients. Snack on them with a pinch of sea salt or toss them into salads for extra protein.

44.Brussels sprouts: 43 calories

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetableShutterstock

These mini cabbages are loaded with fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants that support digestion and overall health. Roast them with olive oil for a crispy, caramelized side dish.

43.Blackberries: 43 calories

Girl,Holding,Up,A,Glass,Bowl,Of,Blackberries.,Blackberries,InShutterstock

A fiber-rich berry packed with vitamin C, blackberries help with digestion and immune function. They taste great in smoothies, yogurt, or straight out of the container.

42.Papaya: 43 calories

Fresh ripe papaya fruits on wooden table, closeup​PapayaShutterstock

This tropical fruit is full of vitamin C and digestive enzymes that support gut health. Enjoy it fresh, blended into a smoothie, or sprinkled with a dash of lime juice.

41.Sugar snap peas: 42 calories

Snap peas placed on an old wooden board. Close-up, image of snap peas.Shutterstock

Crunchy, naturally sweet, and full of vitamin C, sugar snap peas make the perfect guilt-free snack. Eat them raw or toss them into stir-fries for extra texture.

40.Grapefruit: 42 calories

Juicy grapefruit pieces with fresh mint in a bowl, close up​GrapefruitShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and hydration-boosting properties, grapefruit is known for supporting metabolism. Eat half a grapefruit in the morning for a refreshing start to the day.

39.Carrots: 41 calories

Bunch of carrots in basket. Fresh carrots bunch. Fresh organic carrots.Shutterstock

A top source of beta-carotene, carrots support eye health and provide natural sweetness. Munch on them raw with hummus or roast them for a delicious side.

38.Miso soup: 40 calories

Healthy Japanese Tofu Miso Soup with Green Onions

Shutterstock

Fermented miso paste gives this soup gut-friendly probiotics while keeping calories low. Sip on it as a light starter to curb hunger before meals.

37.Honeydew melon: 36 calories

Fresh whole and cut honeydew melons on white wooden table, closeup

Shutterstock

High in water and vitamin C, honeydew is a refreshing way to stay hydrated. Enjoy chilled cubes as a snack or blend it into a smoothie for a cooling treat.

36.Kale: 35 calories

kaleShutterstock

This leafy green is packed with vitamins A, C, and K, plus antioxidants for overall health. Add it to salads, blend it into smoothies, or bake it into crispy kale chips.

35.Pumpkin puree: 35 calories

Homemade organic pumpkin puree in glass jars and mini pumpkins on dark background close up. Ingredient for autumn or winter recipes. Seasonal cooking concept. Fall time. Macro with shallow dof.

Shutterstock

Low in calories but high in fiber and beta-carotene, pumpkin puree is great for digestion and eye health. Stir it into oatmeal, yogurt, or soups for a seasonal boost.

34.Broccoli: 34 calories

Fresh green broccoli on a dark brown background. Macro photo green fresh vegetable broccoli. Green Vegetables for diet and healthy eating. Organic food.Shutterstock

A nutrient-dense veggie, broccoli is rich in fiber, vitamin C, and antioxidants. Steam it, roast it, or toss it into stir-fries for a satisfying crunch.

33.Cantaloupe: 34 calories

Whole and sliced \u200b\u200bmelon, honeydew melon or melon cantaloupe and food texture close up. Cantaloupe melon composition and design elements.Shutterstock

This juicy melon delivers vitamins A and C while keeping you hydrated. Eat it as a snack or add it to a fruit salad for natural sweetness.

32.Okra: 33 calories

Farm fresh raw okra slices on wooden rustic aged chopping board. Close up of Lady Fingers or Okra over wooden background.Shutterstock

A unique veggie with gut-friendly fiber, okra supports digestion and heart health. Sauté it, add it to soups, or try it roasted for a crispy treat.

31.Strawberries: 32 calories

Female holding ripe strawberry in hands. Harvest of fresh juicy strawberry on farmShutterstock

Low in calories but high in vitamin C and antioxidants, strawberries are a deliciously healthy treat. Slice them over oatmeal, yogurt, or eat them on their own for a naturally sweet snack.

30.Green Beans: 31 calories

Green beans in a steel strainer sieve metal on a white wooden table, selective focus.Shutterstock

A fiber-rich veggie packed with vitamins C and K, green beans support digestion and bone health. Enjoy them steamed, sautéed, or roasted for a low-calorie side dish.

29.Leeks: 31 calories

Macro photo green onion leek. Stock photo lettuce vegetable background

Shutterstock

Mildly sweet and loaded with prebiotics, leeks support gut health and digestion. Use them in soups, stir-fries, or roasted with a drizzle of olive oil.

28.Watermelon: 30 calories

Fresh sliced watermelon wooden backgroundShutterstock

With over 90% water content, watermelon keeps you hydrated while delivering a dose of vitamin C. Enjoy fresh slices on hot days or blend it into a refreshing drink.

27.Red Peppers: 27-30 calories

Red bell peppers on a counter in the supermarket. A large number of red peppers in a pileShutterstock

Red bell peppers are high in vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting skin and immune health. Eat them raw with hummus, roast them for a smoky flavor, or add to stir-fries.

26.Turnips: 28 calories

Bunch of purple and yellow turnips on a rustic wooden table.Shutterstock

A low-calorie root vegetable rich in fiber and vitamin C, turnips help digestion and immunity. Roast them like potatoes, mash them, or slice them into soups.

25.Banana Peppers: 27 calories

Banana Peppers Raw Organic Yellow Banana Peppers Ready to Cut

Shutterstock

Mildly spicy and tangy, banana peppers are loaded with vitamin C and add a zesty kick to meals. Use them in salads, sandwiches, or as a crunchy snack.

24.Eggplant: 25 calories

Eggplants and other vegatables on display at farmer's marketShutterstock

Full of fiber and antioxidants, eggplant is a heart-healthy, versatile veggie. Grill it, roast it, or use it in low-calorie pasta dishes for extra texture.

23.Cabbage (Green): 25 calories

young cabbage grows in the farmer field, growing cabbage in the open field. agricultural businessShutterstock

A crunchy, fiber-packed vegetable that supports digestion and heart health. Shred it for slaws, stir-fry it, or add it to soups for a nutrient boost.

22.Cauliflower: 25 calories

Fresh cauliflower on wooden tableShutterstock

A low-calorie alternative to starchy carbs, cauliflower is high in fiber and vitamin C. Roast it, mash it like potatoes, or blend into a creamy soup.

21.Cauliflower Rice: 25 calories

Freshly grated raw cauliflower rice in wooden bowlShutterstock

A great low-carb swap for regular rice, cauliflower rice is packed with fiber and nutrients. Sauté it with garlic and herbs for a light, flavorful side dish.

20.Arugula: 25 calories

Arugula on a white background. Raw and fresh arugula, green leaves, from above.Shutterstock

This peppery green is rich in antioxidants and vitamin K, supporting bone and heart health. Toss it into salads, add it to sandwiches, or mix it into pasta dishes.

19.Salsa (fresh): 25 calories

Bowl of tasty Pico de Gallo salsa on tableShutterstock

Made from fresh tomatoes, onions, and peppers, salsa is low in calories but big on flavor. Spoon it over grilled chicken, eggs, or salads for a tangy kick.

18.Water Chestnuts: 24 calories

peeled water chestnuts

Shutterstock

These crunchy, water-filled veggies are low in calories and high in antioxidants. Add them to stir-fries, salads, or soups for extra texture.

17.Radicchio: 23 calories

Woman with ripe radicchios on black background, closeup

Shutterstock

A slightly bitter leafy vegetable, radicchio is full of fiber and antioxidants that aid digestion. Grill it, toss it into salads, or pair it with balsamic for a delicious contrast.

16.Spinach: 23 calories

Background from fresh green spinach leaves with water drops. Texture of raw organic baby spinach close up. Food backgroundShutterstock

Packed with iron, fiber, and vitamins A and C, spinach supports overall health. Add it to smoothies, salads, or omelets for a nutrient boost.

15.Spinach (cooked): 23 calories

vegetarian food cooked spinach in black dish

Shutterstock

Cooking spinach enhances its iron absorption while keeping it low in calories. Sauté it with garlic, toss it into soups, or mix it into pasta dishes for a nutritious touch.

14.Mushrooms: 22 calories

Fresh champignon mushrooms on wooden table, closeup. Space for textShutterstock

Low in calories but high in flavor, mushrooms provide important minerals like selenium and potassium. Sauté them, toss them into soups, or use them as a meat substitute in burgers and stir-fries.

13.Asparagus: 20 calories

Asparagus. Fresh Asparagus. Pickled Green Asparagus. Bunches of green asparagus in basket, top view- ImageShutterstock

A natural diuretic, asparagus helps reduce bloating while delivering vitamins A, C, and K. Roast it with olive oil, steam it, or chop it into salads for a fresh crunch.

12.Bell Peppers: 20 calories

Red, Green and Yellow Bell PeppersShutterstock

Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants, bell peppers support immune health while adding natural sweetness to meals. Enjoy them raw, roasted, or stuffed with lean protein for a satisfying dish.

11.Sauerkraut: 19 calories

Homemade sauerkraut with black pepper and parsley in wooden bowl on rustic background. Top view. Copy space.Shutterstock

Fermented and full of probiotics, sauerkraut supports gut health and digestion. Add it to sandwiches, salads, or eat it as a tangy side dish.

10.Tomato: 18 calories

Ripe,Tomato,Plant,Growing,In,Greenhouse.,Tasty,Red,Heirloom,Tomatoes.Shutterstock

Rich in lycopene, an antioxidant linked to heart health, tomatoes are both nutritious and hydrating. Eat them fresh in salads, blend them into sauces, or snack on cherry tomatoes.

9.Zucchini: 17 calories

several zucchini isolated on a wooden table

Shutterstock

A versatile, fiber-rich veggie that’s great for digestion, zucchini is perfect for low-carb meals. Spiralize it into zoodles, roast it, or add it to stir-fries.

8.Celery: 16 calories

Bunch,Of,Fresh,Celery,Stalk,With,Leaves.,Studio,PhotoShutterstock

Mostly water but packed with fiber, celery keeps you hydrated and full. Dip it in hummus, add it to soups, or enjoy it as a crunchy snack.

7.Radish: 16 calories

Fresh radish harvest on soil in garden.

Shutterstock

A peppery, crunchy veggie with detoxifying properties, radishes support digestion and hydration. Slice them into salads, eat them raw, or pickle them for extra flavor.

6.Kimchi: 15 calories

Korean,Traditional,Kimchi,On,A,Dark,Background.Shutterstock

This spicy, fermented Korean dish is packed with probiotics that promote gut health. Enjoy it as a side dish, mix it into stir-fries, or top off your favorite grain bowl.

5.Broth (chicken or vegetable): 15 calories

Bone,Broth,Chicken,diet,foodShutterstock

A low-calorie way to add flavor, broth is rich in minerals and helps with hydration. Use it as a base for soups, stews, or sip it warm as a light, savory snack.

4.Lettuce (Iceberg): 14 calories

Chopped iceberg lettuce -ingridient for cooking Studio PhotoShutterstock

Crisp and refreshing, iceberg lettuce is mostly water but still provides fiber and hydration. Use it as a base for salads, in wraps, or as a crunchy burger topping.

3.Cucumber: 12 calories

Portion of fresh and healthy Cucumbers (close-up shot)Shutterstock

With high water content and a refreshing crunch, cucumbers help with hydration and digestion. Slice them into salads, infuse them in water, or snack on them plain.

2.Dill Pickles: 12 calories

Fresh pickled cucumbers in a bowl with garlic and dill on a concrete table, village harvest, homemade pickling recipe, cucumbers and ingredients for pickling, home canning concept,

Shutterstock

Tangy and satisfying, dill pickles add a crunchy, salty kick without many calories. Enjoy them as a snack, chop them into salads, or add them to sandwiches.

1.Sugar-free Jello: 11 calories

Hayward, CA - July 24, 2014: Jello brand gelatin in Black Cherry flavor, sugar free

Shutterstock

A light, guilt-free dessert, sugar-free Jello satisfies your sweet tooth with almost no calories. Enjoy it on its own or mix it with fruit for extra flavor and texture. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

10 Core Moves That Beat Kegels

By Christopher Roback Feb 09, 2025
Looking for a more effective way to strengthen your core and pelvic floor? Dr. Christy Ennis, DPT, has developed a comprehensive approach that goes beyond traditional Kegel exercises. "We're gonna get deep in there to help work that six pack a little bit and to support our back all without doing kegels," says Dr. Ennis, explaining how these carefully selected movements can help build foundational strength while protecting your spine.

Set Your Foundation Right

Start by finding your optimal position. "Before we get started with the exercises, we wanna make sure we've got our center set," Dr. Ennis explains in her post. Lie on your back, either on the floor or in bed, and gently rock your pelvis until you find a comfortable position. Draw your belly button toward your spine while maintaining natural breathing.

Begin With Controlled Marches

Middle age beautiful sportwoman smiling happy. Lying down on mat practicing yoga doing bridge pose at gymShutterstock

The sequence starts with gentle marching movements. "I'm raising just a little bit while still keeping those ab muscles engaged and not tilting that pelvis from side to side," Dr. Ennis demonstrates. This controlled movement helps activate your deep core muscles while maintaining pelvic stability.

Progress to Gentle Crunches

Crunches, High Intensity Interval Training or HIITShutterstock

With hands behind your head or crossed over your chest, perform small, controlled crunches. "I am not lifting up super duper high," Dr. Ennis emphasizes. "I'm trying to help protect that spine a little. And I'm really thinking about leading with those lower abs as I go."

Combine Core Movements

Young sporty woman practicing, doing crisscross exercise, bicycle crunches pose, working out, wearing sportswear, black pants and top, indoor full length, white sport studioShutterstock

Merge the crunch with knee lifts for increased engagement. Dr. Ennis notes, "Upper body and my legs are moving, but that core, that center is really trying to stay nice and stabilized." This combination helps integrate multiple muscle groups while maintaining core stability.

Target Side Core Muscles

Abs workout - fitness woman working out on beach doing russian twists abs exercises with raised legs for stomach weight loss toning. Fit body oblique muscles training Asian girl.

Shutterstock

The oblique reach exercise adds rotational stability. Keep your gaze upward while reaching across your body, maintaining proper form throughout. "It's really important to make sure that you are focusing in on that form and how you're moving," Dr. Ennis advises.

Master the Single Leg Extension

Single athletic woman with blond hair in blue outfit on back stretching hamstring muscles for leg in mid airShutterstock

This movement challenges core stability while protecting your back. Dr. Ennis recommends starting slowly: "If you are just starting out and new to exercise or back after an injury, make sure you listen to your body. I would start out with two to three non-consecutive days."

Practice the Struggling Turtle

Sports training of a girl. Exercise dead bug. From the position of lying on the back alternately with the hand and foot

Shutterstock

This modified dead bug exercise coordinates opposite arm and leg movements. "Dead bugs don't move," Dr. Ennis jokes, explaining why she renamed this effective core stabilization exercise. The focus remains on maintaining central stability while moving limbs.

Bridge for Multiple Benefits

Side view of young woman doing gymnastics the half bridge pose in fitness studio or home practices yoga warming up exercises for spine, backbend, strengthening back and shoulders muscles.Shutterstock

"Research has actually shown that even without trying to activate those pelvic floor muscles or those Kegel muscles, the bridge does a great job of helping to strengthen those muscles," Dr. Ennis shares. This exercise also helps with prolapse and hip mobility.

Flow Through Cat-Cow

Calm of Athlete Attractive Asian woman relaxing in yoga Cat Cow Pose on the pool above the Mountain peak in front of beautiful nature views,comfortable and relax in vacationsShutterstock

On hands and knees, move through spinal flexion and extension. This yoga-inspired movement not only helps the pelvic floor but also engages the core through its full range of motion. "We're getting some nice movement through the pelvis, which helps that pelvic floor too," explains Dr. Ennis.

Challenge Yourself With Hover Work

Pilates or yoga. A slender athletic girl on the mat performs a stand on all fours. Exercise Quadruped. This is the starting position for wellness exercises. Isolated on a white background. Visual aid

Shutterstock

The final exercise involves hovering your knees while in a quadruped position. "The abs have to work really hard here," Dr. Ennis notes. This advanced movement integrates all the previous work while challenging your core stability.


Remember: These exercises are designed to work together as a complete system for core and pelvic floor strength. As Dr. Ennis emphasizes throughout, proper form and gradual progression are key to achieving optimal results. Start with 2-3 non-consecutive days per week and build up as your strength improves. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks

Trainer Lost 10 Lbs with These 8 Easy Tips

By Leah Groth Feb 09, 2025
Do you want to lose weight but aren’t exactly sure what to do? One expert who lost 10 pounds has some tips to get you started. Monica is a registered nurse and MASM CPT certified personal trainer who shares her body transformation on social media. In a few recent posts, she reveals the simple tips that helped her to achieve her fat loss goals and transform her body.

TUT Technique

The first tip is incorporating the TUT (Time under tension) technique. “Most muscle is built during the amount of time the muscle is put under tension,” she writes. “What this means is when you slow down and control your exercises more, you will get more benefits out of them. I started noticing the biggest changes in my physique when I went down in weight, and up in time under tension. The number one thing here is to make sure your form is never compromised as that is when injury is more likely to occur.”

Rest

Her second tip is to rest. “Make sure you are allowing your body the proper amount of rest it needs to recover,” she says. “Resting does not always look like skipping the gym or not being active. You can actively rest by going on long walks, attending low impact classes like some forms of yoga or pilates and many other ways. When I stopped intensely training 6-7 days a week and cut down to 4-5 with a couple active rest days, I notice a lot more changes physically.”

Follow a Consistent Workout Split

Next, she recommends following a consistent workout split. “When I started scheduling out my days and my workouts it helped me go into the gym with a plan and leave feeling like I had accomplished what I needed to,” she said. “If you have a goal, you need a clear path on how to get to it. My workout split does change depending on my goals, but currently it consists of 2 lower body days, 1-2 upper body day, 1 heavy cardio day and 2 active rest days.”

Clean Up Your Diet

Her fourth tip? Clean up your diet. “Avoid heavily processed foods as much as you can,” she says, noting that there is a lot of added junk in many of the foods you think are healthy. “Be aware of what you’re putting into your body. When I started eating a diet that was more dense in whole and nutritious foods, I started noticing the biggest change in my physique. My cravings also went down significantly. It’s true what they say about your diet being 70% of the battle when it comes to losing fat and getting healthy. Trust m,e it is worth it!” she says.

LISS Cardio

In another video she reveals some other tips that helped her lose weight, starting with LISS (low-intensity stead state cardio), “the most efficient method of cardio to reduce fat,” she writes. “The idea here is that you keep your heart rate in your “fat burning zone” which is about 65%-75% of your max heart rate. I would do a 45 min brisk walk everyday or a low speed on the stair stepper for example!”

Drink Water

Hydration is another one of her tips. “Drink your water! Once I started drinking enough water I felt my false hunger cues start to go away. This is because our bodies sometimes have a hard time differentiating between hunger and thirst. Keep yourself hydrated to be more in tune with when you are actually hungry,” she writes.

Take Progress Photos

Next, take progress photos. “On days you feel like quitting and like you look the same or don’t feel much different, you can look at the pictures from where you started,” she explains. “You will see all the changes that have happened gradually over time. This will prevent you from quitting and ending up back at square one all over again.”

Lift Weights

Her final tip? Weight training. “But do it right! Time under tension will always beat amount of weight lifted in my person opinion,” she explains. “When you focus on time under tension (slowing down your movements and controlling them) you are putting more stress on the muscle. When you lift so heavy that you can’t slow and control your movements, momentum comes more into play and you may not be getting the max benefits of an exercise. It may also cause the movement to not target the muscles you wanted and engage surround muscles to help compensate for loading too much weight.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

