Nurse Loses 80 Pounds with This Daily 30-Minute Workout Plan

One expert reveals simple habits to help you lose big.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Allie Janszen
Instagram.com/@alliejanszen
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to look like a different person by spring? Now is the time to make changes to your approach to health and fitness, says one expert. Allie Janszen, RN, is a hormone health and fat loss coach who lost 80 pounds naturally and helps other people do the same. In a recent post, she details exactly what you should do in order to achieve a major glow-up by spring. “For the next 4 months…become addicted to these 5 habits, and you’ll become unrecognizable by May,” she writes across the video. “5 health habits that can help you become unrecognizable in just 4 months,” she writes in the Instagram post.

Balance Blood Sugar

The first thing you need to learn how to do is “balance blood sugar like a pro,” she writes in her post. “Stable blood sugar reduces insulin spikes, promotes fat loss, and improves energy levels.” Do this by starting every meal with protein and healthy fats, avoiding “naked carbs,” she says, explaining that you should “always pair them with a protein source.” Her last tip is to add 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar to 8oz water before meals “to help stabilize post-meal glucose spikes.”

Optimize Sleep

Top view of young woman sleeping on side in her bed at night. Beautiful girl sleeping profoundly and dreaming at home with blue blanket. High angle view of woman asleep with closed eyes.Shutterstock

Next, “optimize your sleep for hormone reset,” she continues. “Quality sleep supports cortisol balance, reduces cravings, and aids in muscle repair and fat loss.” Here is how to do it: “Go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to regulate your circadian rhythm,” “limit blue light exposure an hour before bed,” and “create a calming bedtime routine with magnesium glycinate &/or herbal teas.”

Eat Hormone Boosting Foods

Salmon fillet. Slices of fresh raw salmon fish on iceShutterstock

Next, improve your diet with hormone-boosting foods. “The right nutrients nourish your body, reduce inflammation, and optimize estrogen, progesterone, and cortisol levels,” she writes. How to do it? “Focus on anti-inflammatory foods like salmon, leafy greens, berries, and olive oil,” “incorporate cruciferous vegetables (e.g., broccoli, kale) to support estrogen detoxification,” and “prioritize protein intake of at least 100g/day to support lean muscle and satiety.”

Manage Stress

Woman, stress and moving on floor in house with boxes, headache and chaos with clothes in living room. Person, worry and anxiety with mess in lounge, apartment and relocation with property in Germany

Shutterstock

Her fourth strategy is to “manage stress with intentional practices,” she reveals. “Chronic stress dysregulates cortisol, leading to weight gain, fatigue & hormonal imbalances.” How to do it? “Add daily breathwork (4-7-8 breathing) or vagal toning exercises like humming or gargling,” “incorporate lymphatic drainage techniques such as dry brushing or rebounding,” and “take short breaks throughout the day to reset cortisol levels.”

Move Your Body Daily

Back view of strong sporty girl showing muscles at the beach during sunset.Shutterstock

Lastly, move your body daily, she recommends. “Regular movement supports healthy hormone levels, builds lean muscle, and improves metabolic health.” She suggests doing at least 30 minutes of movement every day, prioritizing weight training 3 to 4 times per week to build lean muscle and boost metabolism, and including low-intensity movement (e.g., walking, stretching) on recovery days. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

12 People Who Lost Over 10 Pounds in Under 4 Months

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 08, 2024
Do you want to lose weight fast and keep it off? Dropping 10 pounds in the next few months is easier than you think. All it takes is making a few simple lifestyle changes – and learning from other weight loss warriors who came before you is always a great idea. Here are 20 ways 12 people who lost over 10 pounds in 4 months achieved their weight loss goals.

Gen Cohen Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months by Maintaining a Caloric Deficit

In a recent Instagram post, Gen Cohen, CNC, shared how she lost 10lbs in the first two months of her health journey. “What I would do is eat in a modest caloric deficit, which if you're a woman watching this video means you'll probably be eating an average of 1500 to 2000 calories per day in order to lose weight,” she says.

She Also Used an App

New Delhi, India 4 September 2023:- My fitness pal app on iphone used to calculate caloriesShutterstock

Apps also helped Cohen achieve her weight loss goals. “I would download an app like MyFitnessPal and preplan my meals the day before to make sure I was able to hit my calories and my protein goal while still enjoying my social life,” she continued.

And, She Drank A LOT of Water

Happy beautiful young woman drinking water. Smiling caucasian female model holding transparent glass in her hand. Closeup. Focus on the armShutterstock

Another helpful habit in her weight loss was investing in a big water bottle. “I would drink 16 ounces of water before getting out of bed in the morning, which helps regulate your cortisol and stress levels throughout the day,” she says. “And I would also drink 16 ounces of water before each meal. This will help you feel full quicker while you're still learning proper portion control.”

Blake Sanburg Lost 23 Pounds in 2 Months by Hitting the Gym

10 weight loss tips

Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) is a diet and fitness influencer with over 415,900 TikTok followers who lost 23 pounds in two months. His number one tip to lose weight? “Start going to the gym,” Blake suggests. “Do weightlifting and cardio. This will help not only burn calories, but it'll also increase your muscle mass, which will make you seem less fat.”

He Also Avoided “Liquid Calories”

Barman prepares exotic cocktails at the night clubShutterstock

“Number two, avoid liquid calories such as sugary drinks, alcohol, soda, and stuff like that instead of diet soda,” Blake continued. “These are scientifically proven to be the easiest calories to cut out.”

He Amped Up His Protein Intake

High protein food for body builders as meat, fish, dairy, eggs, buckwheat, oatmeal, nuts, bean, pumpkin seed and sunflower seed. Top view.Shutterstock

Blake also amped up his protein intake. “The general rule of thumb is one gram of protein per pound of body weight. So if your goal weight is 150 pounds, try to eat 150 grams of protein.”

RELATED:Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss Treatment

He Took Progress Pictures

Portrait of proud bodybuilder boasting his arm muscles taking selfie in gym mirror flexing biceps after working outShutterstock

And, for accountability purposes, “take progress pictures,” he said. “It is very tough to see changes when you're looking at yourself every single day. So go back and look at the first day.”

Cam Jones Lost 10 Pounds in 50 Days by Rigorously Tracking His Eating Habits

Cam Jones, one half of the brother influencer duo who make up Goal Guys, a YouTube account providing “different goals in fitness and productivity,” revealed in a viral video how he lost 10 pounds in 50 days.

“I genuinely do not understand how I've put on so much weight. I eat pretty healthy. I exercise two to three times a week, so what am I doing wrong?” he says in the video, setting a goal of losing 10 pounds of body fat in 50 days. Cam starts with a goal of “paying careful attention” to nutrition.

“The first thing I'm aiming for a daily calorie goal of just 1900 calories, and as crazy as it is to say I actually think my current diet is pretty healthy, so I'm also going to track every food I eat for the next 50 days to figure out where I've been going wrong,” he says

He Also Cut Snacks

Unsweetened,Baking,Block,Chocolate,,Cocoa,Powder,And,Cocoa,Beans,Shutterstock

Cam points out that the little snacks you eat in the day add up. Just three squares of dark chocolate, half a bag of popcorn in one glass of wine total 660 calories. “I was severely underestimating how many calories were in those snacks because I was having those four times a week,” he says, pointing out “that's an extra 2,400 calories per week. That's more than I'm going to eat today. So no wonder I was putting on weight even though I was exercising.”

Melissa Lattari Lost 15 Pounds in a Month by Reducing Sodium Intake

@melissa.lattari

Replying to @A how to lose 10lbs of water #fyp #wateretention #howtofixbloating #weightloss #weightlosshack #viral

Melissa Lattari (@melissa.lattari) dropped 15 pounds in a month, explaining in a viral video how she did it. “Losing 10 to 15 pounds of water weight is easier than you think it is,” she says in the clip. Melissa maintains that dropping the weight is simple. “The easiest way to lose water weight, okay, listen up, is by switching up your diet,” she maintains. “Water retention happens when we're consuming too much sodium in our diet,” she continues. “Therefore, if you're eating a lot of overly processed foods such as pizza, frozen foods, prepackaged foods or going out and eating at a restaurant where they usually cook most foods with vegetable oils, your body is going to obtain more water.”

Sydney St-Aubin Lost 20 Pounds in 4 Months by Increasing Her Steps Every Day

@sydneystaubin

19 lbs down since january and still going 👏🏻 here’s what i’ve been doing and what i plan to continue to do to reach my goal by hopefully september 🤍 #weightloss #caloricdeficit #athomeworkouts #weightlosstransformation #weightlossprogram

Weight loss coach Sydney St-Aubin, who goes by the TikTok handle @sydneystaubin, revealed that she lost a whopping 20 pounds in less than four months. One of her main recommendations? Not only should you “get your steps in,” but “increase your steps every single day,” she suggests. “Try to get a little bit better.” How many steps should you strive for?

A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Jenna Evelyn Lost 20 Pounds in Three Months by Meal Prepping

@jennaevelynnn

How I lost 15-20 pounds after my freshman year of college. 10k steps a day, low-cal, high protein meals, and strength training + pilates! #weightloss #freshman15 #howilostweight #weightransformation #healthylifestyle #mealprep #pilates

Jenna Evelyn (@jennaevelyn) is lost “15 to 20 pounds in two to three months” after “gaining the freshman 15” while living on campus during her first year of college. In one viral TikTok video, she reveals that meal prepping and using high-quality ingredients were crucial to her weight loss. “It was so important that I made enough time to meal prep local, high-protein meals so that they were always on hand,” she said. There is scientific evidence supporting the benefits of meal planning.

Studies the more meals you eat prepared away from home, the higher your risk of cardiovascular disease, cancer, and early death. And, one study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found meal planning was associated with a healthier diet and less obesity.

Isis Kellier Lost 15 Pounds in 6 Weeks by Intermittent Fasting

Isis Kellier revealed in one TikTok video that she dropped an average of 2.5 pounds a week and 15 pounds in 6 weeks by intermittent fasting, or “OMAD,” she reveals, which stands for “one meal a day. “The Lightly intermittent fasting app helps to keep everything on track,” she added.

In another video, she details what she eats in a day, starting at 2:00 pm with two glasses of green juice followed by a bowl of fruit. For her main meal of the day, “dinner,” she eats at 4:00 pm and enjoys spicy vodka pasta with a grilled chicken breast on top. At 5:30 pm, she drinks two Premiere Protein shakes.

Nour T Lost 40 Pounds in 5 Months by Eating Less

@nourrtann

the best weight loss hack, have you heard of it before? #volumeeatinghack #volumeating #volumeeatinghacks #weightlosshacks #sustainableweightlosstips #sustainableweightlosstip #realisticweightlossmeals

Nour T (@nourrtann/) lost a whopping 40 pounds in just five months with one simple habit. In one of her viral videos, she reveals that no matter what diet you want to go on, simply eating less will result in weight loss. “One thing I will say: Keto, paleo, Atkins, high protein, low fat, low carb, whatever it is, they all work. They all work because you're probably eating less,” she continues. “And also, please remember that eating healthy and eating to lose weight are completely different things.”

She Also Started Volume Eating

Freshly grated raw cauliflower rice in wooden bowlShutterstock

“In my opinion, the most sustainable way to lose weight without tracking calories or stressing out is volume eating. Volume eating is in no means a diet plan. It is actually just a technique,” Nour continues. “You're basically mainly eating large amounts of low-calorie foods, so some examples of that would be like instead of having a cup of rice, you would have a half cup of rice and then a half cup of cauliflower rice,” she says. Another example? “Instead of having a whole serving of pasta, you would split it in half and then have zoodles,” she adds, explaining that you would mix in your cauliflower rice with your rice or zucchini noodles with your noodles. “You're eating the same exact amount as you would've, but the calories you're cut in half, and you're allowing yourself to eat much more vegetables, which are good for you,” she says.

RELATED:I Lost Over 50 Pounds Doing the 75 Hard Method

Briana Farnsworth Lost 30 Pounds in 3 Months by Interval Training on a Treadmill

@brianafarnsworthx

Replying to @$ I like to implement other workouts everyone now and then but I swear by walks!! #walkingroutine #hotgirlwalks #slimlegs #slimarms #weightloss #modelworkout #modelroutine #modelarms

Briana Farnsworth (@brianafarnsworthx) lost a whopping 30 pounds in three months just by walking. “People literally don't believe me when I tell them that I changed my body from this to this just by walking alone,” she says in the clip. Her key to losing weight with walking is doing interval training on an incline. “So my treadmill has this option here, it's called Fat Burner, and I love this one. It alternates between the incline of 1.5 to 4.5, and then I usually keep my speed between 3 and 4,” she explains, adding that if you don’t have that option, you can manually change the incline and speed accordingly.

Blake Also Amped Up His Fiber Intake

Healthy natural ingredients containing dietary fiber. Healthy high fiber diet eating concept with antioxidants and vitaminsShutterstock

Blake (@thenutritionnarc) offers another weight loss tip that helped him get in shape, “eat more fiber,” he says. This is probably one of the most underrated macronutrients. It's not a macronutrient, but it is one of the most underrated things you can eat. It will not only keep you full, it'll improve your gut microbiome health, and it'll also keep you regular,” he explains.

Keisha Lost 40 Pounds in One Month by Filling Up on Healthy Fats

@kickweightwithkeisha

#grocerylist #kickweightwithkeisha @Kick Weight With Keisha

Keisha (@kickweightwithkeisha) is a diet and fitness influencer who lost 40 pounds in just one month. She claims that amping up her intake of healthy fats was instrumental in her weight loss. “Fats are going to consist of things like avocados, olive oil, avocado oil, butter, sour cream, heavy whipping cream, and cheese,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

And, by Cutting Out Added Sugar

Coffee blended with ghee butter and MCT coconut oil, paleo, keto, ketogenic drink breakfast.Shutterstock

“Now, the only thing that I drank, water, tea, and coffee,” she continued. However she avoided buying calorie-heavy sweeteners. “Okay, if you're going to do sugar for your tea and your coffee, you want to do a natural sugar substitute, which are things like Stevia, monk, fruit, Truvia,” she says.

Amber Clemens Lost 160 Pounds by Eating Fast Food

@amber_c_fitness

Something I still struggle with after losing 160 pounds ❤️ #weightloss #weightlossstruggle #growingupfat #beforeandafter #fatphobia #thinprivilege

Amber Clemens (@amber_c_fitness) is a weight loss warrior and influencer on TikTok who lost a whopping 160 pounds while still eating fast food. In a viral video, she describes her before meal at Wendy’s: A Four for Four meal with a Junior cheeseburger, four piece chicken nugget, a small fry, “and I would actually order an additional six piece nugget because I wanted 10 and I would get a large root beer and that one meal would be 1,450 calories,” she says, noting “that's not including any dipping sauces that I would get to dip this stuff in, but I couldn't find the nutrition information for that.”

Now, she chooses from two lower calorie alternatives, the apple pecan salad “because it's so filling,” she says. “You get a high volume of food for about 550 calories.” Her other option is a six piece nugget and a small fry paired with a medium light lemonade. “And you can get that meal for 545 calories,” she says. “It's not about cutting things out, it's about finding things that you like equally as much, making swaps in moderation,” she points out. Read about more of her swaps here.

Fitness & Workouts

This Woman Lost 13 Pounds at 40 By Completely Changing 3 Exercise Habits

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 26, 2024
Erica Lynn is a weight loss coach and social media influencer whose mission is “helping women 40+ shed body fat.” In a recent Instagram post, she reveals that making five changes to her diet and exercise approach were pivotal in her weight loss journey. In fact, she went on to lose 13 pounds and cut her body fat in half after she made them.

She Started Doing Less Cardio

Doing “less cardio” helped Erica lose weight. “I spent my decades doing cardio for the calorie burn. I would be so proud of the 400+ calories I burned. Does that sound familiar? What I didn’t realize is that calories burned are a bunch of BS. The more cardio I did, the more my body adapted/got conditioned, the less I burned,” she says in the post.

She Amped Up Her Strength Training

She also did more strength training. “Calories burned during lifting are typically lower than cardio sessions. This is what confused me: why the hell would I spend 30 min lifting when I can burn 2x doing cardio in the same amount of time? Here’s why: cardio only burns calories at the moment, while lifting heavy shit burns calories for hours afterward. Plus, the difference between adapting to cardio (see above) & adapting to lifting is that you grow in strength and muscle size with strength training,” she writes.

RELATED: I'm a Nutritionist and Banned These 4 Harmful Food Additives From My Kitchen

She Ate More Protein

Amping up her protein intake was also pivotal. “When I started making protein the star of my plate, I started losing inches and not just weight. This is when the definition of my muscle began to show back in 2017 when I started this current fitness journey,” she writes.

Walking

She also started getting her steps in. “I used to think walking was a waste of time. I would rather do cardio to burn more calories. I was so focused on how many calories I burned vs. making sure I was moving throughout the day. Then I learned that Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT) actually accounts for DOUBLE the calories burned/day compared to Exercise Activity! All those 2x/day training & hours spent in the gym weren’t adding up like I thought,” she writes.

80/20 Rule

Erica claims that following an 80/20 lifestyle is key. “I’m going to admit to you – I am a Type-A perfectionist. Why do you think I have the Level Up nickname?? I am extra with everything and can’t just do anything half-measured. However, after decades of fad diets, I’ve learned that I will NEVER be successful at SUSTAINING any results if I have to restrict foods forever. I eat 80% wholesome, clean, minimally processed, lean foods. The other 20%? Whatever the hell I want because life is too short! Through tracking macros, I’ve learned how to fit these “fun” foods into my day & developed habits to keep them under control so I don’t eat the whole bag of Doritos,” she writes.

RELATED: This Woman Lost 15 Pounds in 90 Days After She Started Eating These 4 Foods Every Day

Steps She Took to Lose Weight: Ignited Her Metabolism

In another post, she reveals the three steps she took to help her lose weight. The first was igniting her metabolism. “Learning you can’t lose weight by chronic under-eating was the most valuable lesson,” she says. Restoring my metabolism to burn more calories & maintain my weight set me up for success when I eventually dieted.”

Enjoyed Food Freedom

She also enjoyed food freedom. “Restricting food didn’t get me anywhere except binging on the foods I restricted,” she writes. “Learning to eat a balanced diet in the right macro portions while staying within my daily targets was key to breaking free from restricting & binging.”

RELATED: This Doctor Added 40 Grams of Carbs Daily and Transformed Her Energy Levels in One Week

Maximizing Workouts

It’s about quality, not quantity, when it comes to exercise, says Erica. “Boy, oh boy, was I wrong here! Too much cardio & just way too much exercise in general didn’t get me results and put me under extreme stress,” she says. “These days, my priority is strength training with a sprinkle of cardio every week. Oh… and I made getting my steps in a priority over both the above!” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 60 Pounds After Realizing These Biggest Weight Loss Mistakes

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 16, 2024
Kiki (@kikivirk) is a weight loss influencer who has amassed a social media following for sharing all the tips and tricks that enabled her to lose a whopping 60 pounds and keep it off. In one of her viral videos – viewed over 8 million times, Kiki reveals the biggest weight loss mistake she made on her journey – and also what ultimately led to her weight loss success.

She Says Doing High Intensity Workouts Were a “Huge Mistake”

The plan that helped me shed 60lbs 💪🏽 #weightloss #pcos #pcosweightloss #weightlossmotivation #weightlosstipsforwomen #pcosworkout

“I was so motivated to lose weight and I wanted to see results fast, but I didn't do my research and I jumped straight in, literally into a high intensity, 90 day workout plan. Huge mistake,” Kiki says in the video.

After 45 Days She Hadn’t Lost Weight

kikivirk2kikivirk/TikTok

After a month-and-a-half, she didn't feel like she'd lost any weight. “I was overdoing it. The long, painful HIIT workouts were actually doing my body no good. They were causing it too much stress and loads of other problems,” she says.

Related: 5 Pilates Exercises for a Flat Stomach in 14 Days

She Had “Weight Plateaus” and “Felt So Hungry and Fatigued”

young sports woman working out, running and feeling tired on treadmill in gymShutterstock

In another video, she specified that she was doing “high intensity cardio” five times a week in hopes it “would burn fat fast and give me my dream body,” she explained. “But instead, I had weight plateaus and felt so hungry and fatigued.

Her Fat Began to “Melt Off” When She Started Strength Training

,Dumbbells,,,Rack,hym,weights, fitness, exerciseShutterstock

“Literally, as soon as I started strength training and less cardio, the fat began to melt off, and the lean muscle mass I gained gave me the tone look I'd always wanted,” she continued.

Her Program: LISS, Walking, Strength and Resistance Training, and a Short HIIT Workout

Running shoes - woman tying shoe laces. Closeup of female sport fitness runner getting ready for jogging outdoors on waterfront in late summer or fallShutterstock

Her program starts with doing 45 to 60 minutes of LISS cardio four times a week. She also walks 7 to 12,000 steps every day, does strength and resistance training three times a week, and a 15-minute HIIT workout once a week.

Related: Patrick Mahomes' "Natural Dad Bod" Has Everyone Talking. Here's How to Ditch It, According to Expert

An Expert Weighs In

Kendra_Gamblehitfitnesstraining/Instagram

“What she says is definitely spot on,” says Kendra Gamble, HIT Fitness Training, Huntingdon Valley, PA, NPTI Certified Personal Trainer and Nutritional Consultant. “Intense cardio and intense HIIT more than twice a week will do the body more harm than good and is not the way to lose fat and get that toned look.” Instead, she agrees that “increasing your everyday steps is more of the most important and beginner things you can do to start losing fat along with getting your diet right.” Unfortunately, “fat loss is not an immediate thing and will take time and dedication but she explains it all perfectly.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you are a beginner trying to lose weight, starting by increasing your steps and modifying your diet instead of going overboard with higher intensity workouts.

Nutrition & Diet

She Dropped 60 Pounds in 3 Months, Here’s How

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 27, 2024
If you have a lot of weight to lose, it can seem hopeless and impossible. However, Samantha Costa, a 23-year-old influencer, lost a whopping 60 pounds in 3 months. In a viral YouTube video, she explains exactly how she did it, and a lot of it had to do with shifting her perspective and overall approach to weight loss.

Losing 60 Pounds in 6 Months with PCOS

Samantha_CostaSamantha Costa/YouTube

She starts with her backstory: In 2018 she was diagnosed with PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), which resulted in weight gain. “I fluctuate weight a lot and it also affects my periods. With that being said, because I was diagnosed with PCOS, I put on a lot of weight very fast, and it wasn't a type of weight that was healthy,” she said. Costa, who is five-foot-one, topped the scale at around 200 pounds. “Being in a place where I knew I wasn't healthy was really scaring me.” At the time she was able to drop 50 to 60 pounds in “five to six months” by going to Orangetherory and eating right. “I think I weighed around 196 pounds and I got down to around 135,” she specified.

Related: #1 Way to Flatten Your Stomach for Women, According to a Pelvic Floor Expert

The Power of Whole Grains

Wholemeal,Fusilli,Pasta,Whole, GrainsShutterstock

Her main dietary change at the time involved swapping out white carbs with whole grain and whole wheat. “I literally had grilled chicken, pasta, grated cheese, and tomato sauce every single day because that's what made me happy,” she said. After graduating from college in May 2022, “and I honestly was a very steady weight of around probably 129 pounds to 140 throughout all of my senior year of college,” she felt like she was at a healthy weight for herself around 135 pounds. She spent the summer lifeguarding. “I was having a really fun time, and honestly everything was going very well,” she continued.

A Stressful Job Ruined Her Health and Happiness

Samantha_Costa2Samantha Costa/YouTube

However, in August she started her “big job at a big four company” and it was “the downfall of everything,” she claims. “I'm not going to talk too much about it, but the stress of that job, which I am no longer working in, was very, very hard for me.” She stopped working out and spent most of her free time isolating. Over a period of about 7 months she probably gained 60 to 70 pounds, and was “very, very sad,” she says. “I wasn't happy with how I looked and I was having a hard time with it, but it was more that I knew I wasn't healthy and I knew I needed to get healthy because of this. I would always tell myself, ‘You know what? You did it once. You can definitely do it again.’”

From 10,000 Steps to 500

Young adult woman walking up the stairs with sun sport background.Shutterstock/siam.pukkato

She couldn’t motivate herself to go to fitness studio again, “something that I used to love going to do,” she says. While she used to walk 10,000 steps a day, she “was lucky if I hit probably 500 steps a day because I was always at my computer, always doing something for work, and there was really just no time for me to do it.”

She Lost 10 Pounds in a Week and Kept Going

Woman,,Balance,Weight,Scale,health,scalesShutterstock

Every day she looked in the mirror and told herself “in three months from now, you will look so much better. You'll feel so much better, which is the most important, and you will want to do things because you started.” Eventually she started seeing progress, claiming that she lost 10 pounds in one week, which she knew was water weight. Within a few weeks she noticed a “little bit of a difference” and once she started to see that difference, “it was a lot easier to believe in myself and notice that there was real progress happening and that there was change happening, which allowed me to keep going within my journey.”

Related: 11 Shoulder-Sculpting Workouts for Impressive Definition

The Secrets to Her Success

Healthy,Eating,Food,Low,Carb,Keto,Ketogenic,Diet,Meal,Plan,salmon,avocado,egg, broccoliShutterstock

She revealed that she did keto, which is “very hard to sustain,” she admits. “It was very hard for me to eat a certain amount of carbs every single day, and it was very hard for me to cut out sugar. I'm someone who loves sugar, but I knew that in order to be in a healthy place again, and in order to get to my goal in the most efficient way, especially with summer coming up, I needed to do something that would really change and really allow my body to adapt.” She also emphasizes the importance of protein. “Eating carbs is something that obviously we all need. I am not saying don't eat carbs. Please eat your macros. Please eat carbs. Please allow yourself to have the energy that you need. I'm just saying what I did was I lowered the amount of carbs that I ate, but I was still eating enough to feel energized to be able to go to the gym and to give my body what it needs.”

She Increased Intake of Proteins and Exercised

ChickenGrill,grilled,bbq,breast,meat,proteinShutterstock

Amping up your protein intake may help you lose weight. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. She also went back to fitness studio four to five times a week, starting with gentle workouts and working her way up to more intense ones. She also recommends taking rest days.

Stay Motivated and Positive on Your Journey

Samantha_Costa5sam.costaa/Instagram

“In the beginning, you're probably going to feel like you can't do it and it's probably going to feel impossible, and if you are someone who doesn't feel like that, I give you so much credit because I've been there so many times and I felt like it was impossible every single time,” she adds. “The number one thing I want to tell you is to prove yourself wrong. Prove every single person that may have doubted you wrong. The only thing that matters is that you believe in yourself. The only thing that matters is that you have the mindset that will allow you to feel better, and every single time you question yourself, make one of those videos, take progress pictures, tell yourself that you are so much better than you were even one day ago, and if you are really having trouble starting, just try for one day.”

Related: Fitness Expert's $5 a Day Meal Plan for Fat Loss

💪🔥Body Booster: Increasing your protein intake and decreasing your carbohydrates is a scientifically backed tactic for weight loss. However, you still need a sufficient amount of carbs to stay energized.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

