I Dropped 15 Pounds and Gained 20 Pounds of Muscle by Making This One Morning Change

If you're working toward your goal weight, there are a few key steps that can help set you up for success—and optimizing your morning routine is one of them. After all, establishing healthy habits first thing when you wake up can impact how the rest of your day plays out. We linked up with Itay Shechter, who lost 15 pounds of body fat and gained more than 20 pounds of muscle, to learn what helped him achieve his transformation. One essential tweak to Shechter's morning regimen completely changed the game in his weight-loss and muscle-gain journey.

1 He Completely Removed Carbs From His Morning

Shechter runs the @gfbeef Instagram account, where he serves up practical food tips and swaps and how they impact your body over time. For him, there was one key change that made all the difference in the world during his weight loss: completely eliminating carbs from his morning routine.

"Things like bread, cereal, pastries—these were the major cravings drivers for me," Shechter shares. "[Since eliminating them, I've experienced] fewer spikes, fewer crashes, less thinking about snacking during the day."

2 He Builds All His Meals Around Good-Quality Sources of Protein

Shechter also builds all of his meals around good-quality protein. Protein is essential for anyone who's looking to lose a significant amount of weight, as it helps preserve and build lean muscle.

"That's the first thing I focus on—it usually looks like grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken, wild-caught seafood, or grass-fed dairy. Once protein is set, adding fat and carbs becomes the easy part," he says.

Rather than toast, Shechter now prepares and enjoys homemade bone broth.

3 He Stopped Long Runs and Started Lifting

Another crucial aspect in Shechter's muscle-building journey was turning his focus away from long-distance running and toward resistance training. Lifting weights is essential for building and preserving muscle—especially as you lose weight.

4 He Still Walks Daily, But Lifts 3 Times a Week

"I still move daily and aim to reach at least 10k steps per day, but instead of long endurance runs, I prioritize lifting weights three times a week," he shares. "I had it backwards as I tried to 'out cardio' my diet, but this approach helped me fully re-comp."

