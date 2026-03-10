Mariah Carey Lost 70 Pounds and This Is the Diet Plan That Helped Her Slim Down

Weight loss looks different for everyone, but it's always inspiring to hear stories from those who have embarked on the journey and accomplished incredible results. That's especially true when people—including those in the spotlight—share success stories about losing weight through certain lifestyle habits. Mariah Carey, for instance, lost 70 pounds through diet and exercise after giving birth to her twins. Here's everything the singer did to shed the weight.

1 She Dealt With "So Much Edema" During Pregnancy

Carey revealed that she dealt with "so much edema"—swelling due to fluid buildup.

"Most pregnant women have that just in their feet," Carey shared (via People). "One day I was doing my thank-you notes and I noticed it started rising up the leg, so I had edema … I didn't think I would ever be the same person."

2 She Followed the Jenny Diet Plan

Carey tweaked her diet to follow the Jenny Craig plan, which involves prepacked, portion-controlled meals.

"The first week, I lost 40 lbs. … of just water," Carey said. "It was just water, initially. When I started with the program, I lost at least 30 lbs. of weight that needed to be lost."

3 She Worked Out

Although Carey credits her diet for 90% of her weight-loss success, exercise was another key part of the equation. According to People, the celeb exercised with her pups and performed workouts in the ocean.

4 She Emphasized Cardio and Resistance Training

Carey is no stranger to crushing productive workouts. In fact, the singer previously focused on 60 to 90-minute workouts that blended strength training and cardio. She also enjoyed using the pool for an added challenge.

"What's great about working out in the pool is the water acts as resistance," Carey told Oprah.com. "You're actually exercising twice as hard without feeling it."

5 She Didn't Focus on the Scale

Carey didn't stress over the scale. In fact, the singer said she "never" weighed herself.

"People will think I'm a liar but it's true. This is another cliché phrase, I'm a big boned girl … I'm tall and so I always weigh more," she shared.

6 She Found an Alternative That Worked Well for Her

Rather than obsessing over the number on the scale, Carey found an alternative to track her progress that worked well for her.

"I would tend to go, 'Does this size dress fit me that I wore three years ago? I'm good, let's go.' I would go by what it looked like, how I felt," she said.

