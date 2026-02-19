I'm a Weight Loss Doctor and Here Are 3 Signs You're Losing Weight Too Fast on a GLP-1

Originally developed to help treat type-2 diabetes, GLP-1 medications like Ozempic and Wegovy are now being touted as effective weight-loss methods. As with any medication, it's important to take it under the guidance of a medical professional who can determine proper dosing and monitor your progress every step of the journey. In addition to potential side effects, there are also signs you may be losing weight too fast on a GLP-1. We spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Holmes, M.D., Medical Advisory Board at metabolic health platform Eden, who breaks down exactly what to look out for.

1 Warning Signs You Are Losing Weight Too Quickly

Sudden dizziness or fatigue, especially when standing. This could indicate muscle and fluid loss. Minimal to no appetite to the point where you under-eat all day. Noticeable "deflation" in body parts like the face or arms. This is usually a sign of muscle or structural tissue loss—not fat loss.

"These are subtle at first, but when weight drops more than two to three pounds per week consistently, it usually comes at a cost," Dr. Holmes explains.

2 How To Tell the Difference Between Healthy Fat Loss and Concerning Muscle Loss

Fat loss usually feels slower and is coupled with improved sleep and energy levels. Muscle loss, on the other hand, feels quite different.

"It's often paired with weakness, soreness, fatigue that doesn't correct with rest, and poor recovery from exercise. If patients notice they feel 'washed out' instead of energized, we review body composition and increase protein and resistance training immediately," Dr. Holmes shares.

In addition to seeing results on the scale, a reliable way to track fat loss is by monitoring grip strength, walking pace, and resistance tolerance.

3 A Healthy Rate of Weight Loss When Taking GLP-1s

For most adults 40+, a healthy, sustainable rate of weight loss on a GLP-1 is 0.5 to 1.5 pounds each week.

"Any faster, and there's a substantially higher risk of losing lean mass, affecting skin elasticity, and destabilizing blood sugar rhythms," Dr. Holmes says. "More is not better. Sustainable fat loss is hormonal repair, not just calorie subtraction. The goal should be body recomposition, not just scale reduction."

4 The Truth About GLP-1s

GLP-1s are effective appetite suppressants—but that's not all they do. Weight-loss medication also slows down gastric emptying, modulates inflammation, and sends signals to the brain that you're full. According to Dr. Holmes, GLP-1s require consistency in order to do their job effectively.

