Lizzo Lost 60 Pounds After Facing Body-Shamers and Here Are 5 Daily Habits That Fueled Her Transformation

Lizzo has been busy for a hot minute. One of her most recent accomplishments? The "Juice" singer dropped 60 pounds and shared her journey with fans on social media. Body shamers fueled Lizzo's motivation—and the results are truly inspiring. We're here with five daily habits the celeb incorporated into her lifestyle that were essential throughout her "weight release" journey.

1 Lizzo Lowered Her BMI

The singer kickstarted her wellness journey in 2024 and ended up dropping an impressive 60 pounds. According to PEOPLE, Lizzo decreased her body mass index (BMI) by 10.5 and lost 16% of her body fat.

2 She Dubbed Her Experience a "Weight Release Journey"

Rather than calling her experience a weight-loss journey, Lizzo dubbed it a "weight release journey."

"I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth," she shared. "Because there's young people who are watching me and they're experiencing what I'm putting into the world and they're applying to their own experience and their own life like I did when I was a kid."

3 She Believes "You Can Do Anything You Put Your Mind To"

Lizzo keeps a positive mindset, which is crucial for staying successful in any weight-loss or wellness journey.

"I did it. Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven't seen this number since 2014! Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!," the "Juice" singer wrote on Instagram in January 2025.

4 She Keeps It Real

When it comes to body positivity, Lizzo also keeps things real, acknowledging that every journey has its ups and downs.

"I'm not going to lie and say I love my body every day. The bottom line is, the way you feel about your body changes every single day," the singer told The New York Times. "There are some days I adore my body, and others when I don't feel completely positive."

5 She's "Methodical"

Lizzo stressed the importance of being "methodical" throughout her weight release journey.

"I'm taking the time every day to put some love into my body. There is never a day when I regret taking a walk or doing some Pilates," Lizzo told The New York Times. "I've been methodical, losing weight very slowly."

6 She Consumes a High-Protein Diet

Consuming plenty of protein is key during any weight-loss journey to maintain muscle mass and stay energized. Lizzo's diet is packed with this nutrient.

"I eat a savory breakfast, so for instance this morning, I had two scrambled eggs and a cup of piping hot bone broth with Celtic sea salt in it," Lizzo told Women's Health. "It was fabulous, it's one of my favorite breakfasts."

7 She Gets Her Fill of Veggies

She's also a major fan of soup.

"I come from a soup family…I would do a chicken-vegetable soup for dinner typically because it's packed with vegetables, it's packed with protein, it has a nice, warm, relaxing broth," Lizzo added.

