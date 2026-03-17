Lizzo Lost 60 Pounds and Here's the Diet She Ditched and the Protein-Packed Breakfast That Fuels Her Now

From "Juice" to "About Damn Time" to "Truth Hurts," Lizzo never fails to deliver the most iconic high-energy hits. In addition to crushing it in her music career, the 37-year-old singer and rapper made headlines for embarking on a personal wellness journey. Lizzo ended up losing an impressive 60 pounds. We're here with the diet she ditched—and some of her go-to eats.

1 She Ditched the Vegan Diet

Lizzo kicked off being vegan in 2020, according to E! News. However, after a trip to Japan, the singer added animal protein back into her diet.

"It has some of my favorite foods," Lizzo shared on TikTok when speaking of Japanese cuisine. "When I got to Japan, I was in awe at how clean and delicious their food was. I indulged in fresh sushi and fluffy egg. And I was amazed at how good my body felt the next day."

2 Animal Protein Gave Lizzo More Energy and Helped Her Lose Weight

The celeb became more in sync with her body and learned that animal proteins make her feel better all-around.

"After tests and research, I found that animal proteins helped me have more energy, lose weight and helped with my mental fog," Lizzo added.

RELATED: The 7-Minute Dumbbell Routine That Builds More Muscle Than Most Gym Workouts After 60

3 She Still Appreciates the Diet and Hopes "To One Day Be a Raw Alkaline Vegan"

In the clip, Lizzo says she still believes the vegan diet offers plenty of benefits—but she ultimately found what works best for her during her wellness journey.

"I do believe that the vegan diet is still the healthiest diet to have. I aspire to one day be a raw alkaline vegan. Until then, this is the diet that's helped me reach my goals and help me feel good in my body," the star added.

4 She Has Eggs for Breakfast

In an interview with Women's Health, the singer chatted about one of her "favorite breakfasts" that's packed with protein.

"I eat a savory breakfast, so for instance this morning, I had two scrambled eggs and a cup of piping hot bone broth with Celtic sea salt in it," Lizzo shared, noting, "It was fabulous."

RELATED: 5 Standing Exercises That Restore Posture Faster Than Floor Exercises After 60

5 She Doesn't Deprive Herself

Lizzo's diet is very healthy overall. She loves vegetable soups—especially for dinner—and rice bowls for lunch. But she also doesn't deprive herself.

"If your body wants salty, crunchy chips, go eat some chips or go eat a pickle. If your body wants sweet, eat the damn cookie. If your body wants bread, eat the bread, [and] if your body wants butter, eat the butter," Lizzo told Women's Health.

6 She's Endless Motivation

Lizzo's positive mindset serves as endless motivation for anyone embarking on a weight-loss journey.

The celeb shared in an October 2024 TikTok, "I was doing Stairmaster today, and I was doing a higher level than normal," adding that, in order to avoid stopping her workout early, she decreased the speed. "Sometimes when you want to give up, it's really just because you've been pushing yourself too hard. Don't give up, just take it easier on yourself."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Kim Kardashian Lost 21 Pounds With This Diet Change and Workout Hack.