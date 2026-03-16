I'm an MD and These Are the 2 Mistakes Kathy Bates Avoided While Losing 100 Pounds at 77

With numerous personal experiences documented online and across social media to examine, there's no need to re-create the wheel when planning your own weight-loss journey. But with so many options available, it can be quite overwhelming.

The advantage of comparing different approaches is you can learn from them—determining what works, what doesn't, and how to avoid some common mistakes. Consider following someone's exact routine or mix and match plans to identify the path that will work best for you. You can gather shortcuts and insights before you even get started.

Kathy Bates has shared everything about her weight-loss journey—and it's truly fascinating. The 77-year-old actress lost 100 pounds by combining several strategies: she used Ozempic, modified her eating habits, and committed to regular exercise. We spoke with a doctor who shares the two key mistakes Bates wisely avoided along the way.

1 Weight Loss Looks Different at 70

Every age and stage of life brings on new changes—and your lifestyle habits should be tweaked accordingly. One mistake older adults make when embarking on a weight-loss journey is not realizing that approaching it at 70 is very different than at 40 or 50.

According to Mochi Health's Dr. Rochelle Collins, Board-Certified Family Medicine Physician and Obesity Medicine Diplomate dedicated to helping patients prevent and manage weight-related conditions while promoting balance, wellness, vitality and lasting healthy habits, "As we age, there are changes in our metabolism and muscle mass that affect how we lose weight. I see a lot of people jump straight to cutting calories without paying attention to what they are eating, and that can be harmful. They may skip meals, reduce the amount of protein they eat, and be sedentary. I also see people ignore chronic conditions they may have, such as hypothyroidism, insulin resistance, or side effects from medications, that can hinder weight-loss efforts. These often need to be addressed before weight loss can become sustainable."

2 Bates Didn't Rush the Process

What makes Bates's approach stand out is that the majority of her body weight was lost due to healthy lifestyle changes. The celeb took Ozempic to help manage her type-2 diabetes.

"When Ozempic came along, I was able to lose the last 15 to 20 lbs. and keep it off," Bates told PEOPLE.

Dr. Collins says this approach is essential for maintaining sustainable changes.

"[Bates's] journey was also impacted with her diagnosis of type-2 diabetes, which impacts the weight loss mindset," Dr. Collins adds. "With your health at risk, weight loss becomes less of a 'looking skinnier' goal and more of a getting healthy goal. By taking things slow and sustainably, she was able to avoid one of the biggest mistakes older adults make which is trying to force the process."

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3 She Didn't Follow a Super Restrictive Diet

While Bates may indulge in an occasional treat, she didn't follow a super restrictive diet. The celeb previously shared, "I was determined, I was absolutely determined that I wasn't going to gain the weight back, and that I was going to continue to lose, and that's what I did … It wasn't some crazy diet that I was trying to follow. I was listening to my body. Then I felt in control" (via EatingWell).

Dr. Collins says that very low-calorie diets can make older adults lose lean muscle in addition to fat. Muscle loss naturally occurs with age, so further muscle loss can lead to fractures and falls.

"Low-calorie diets can also lead to nutritional deficits because older adults do not absorb nutrients as efficiently as younger people," Dr. Collins notes. "This can cause deficiencies in vitamin D, B12, calcium, and protein, which can lead to a decrease in bone density, immune function, and potentially affect heart rhythm in some cases."

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4 The Importance of Protein and Strength Training During Weight Loss

Consuming sufficient protein and performing regular resistance training are both essential for successful weight loss. Protein helps build and maintain muscle; strength training helps preserve muscle mass and bone density.

"Without adequate protein intake, even moderate calorie restriction can lead to a loss in muscle mass, which is difficult to regain as we age. Older adults may need more protein than the general recommendation, up to 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight per day depending on health status and physical activity level," Dr. Collins says. "Resistance training can also improve insulin sensitivity. Together, adequate protein and resistance training are probably the most protective things an older adult can do during their weightloss journey."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Janet Jackson Lost 70 Pounds After Pregnancy Without Cardio And Here Are the 4 Things Her Trainer Had Her Do.