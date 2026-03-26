Kate Hudson Ditched Pilates for Boxing and Here Are 7 Daily Habits That Keep Her in Top Shape at 46

If you're looking for serious health and wellness inspiration, look no further than Kate Hudson. The Song Sung Blue, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Bride Wars, and Fool's Gold star has delivered so many fan-favorite films. Off-screen, she's a firm believer in the physical and mental goodness derived from staying active. Hudson enjoys hiking, skiing, walking, and riding her bike. As for her diet? The Golden Globe winner prioritizes many nutritious plant-based foods. Here's everything we know about how Kate Hudson stays in top shape in her 40s.

1 Being Fit Isn't Just About Aesthetics

Hudson is all about the total-body benefits she gets from a solid workout.

The celeb told PEOPLE, "It's not just about trying to look physically. It's important to get oxygen to my brain and feel like my blood is really circulating."

RELATED: 5 Bed Exercises That Flatten Stubborn Midsection Faster Than Crunches After 60

2 She Makes Time for a Little Movement Each Day

Hudson enjoys a variety of workouts, including Pilates and yoga. She stresses the importance of moving her body daily.

The actress told PEOPLE, "I need to be moving to feel good. Even just making time for a little movement every day—going for a walk, doing a few minutes on the treadmill, some Pilates, or if I have more time for it, I love hot yoga."

3 She Enjoys High-Intensity Workouts That Help Her "Sweat It Out"

The celeb's workout routine is full of variety. Hudson loves exercises that help her break a sweat.

"I've been switching up from the softer stuff, like Pilates and yoga, to more aggressive activities like TRX and boxing. I really enjoy sweating it out, and it helps me clear my mind," Hudson told PEOPLE.

RELATED: 5 Exercises Personal Trainers Recommend for Clients Over 60 Who Haven't Worked Out in Years

4 She Carves Out Time for Family Fitness

The actress shares her genuine passion for fitness with her family. Hudson posted a sweet carousel on Instagram with her daughter Rani, captioning it, "I grew up witnessing my parents take care of their bodies. People always ask me how I get motivated to stay in shape. The answer is, it's what I know. It's how I was raised. It's engrained in my brain that honoring and working our body is a gift and so I don't take it for granted. I loooove moving. I love when it's challenging. I love being in charge of my results. And I looooove seeing my daughter have fun doing it with me. They watch everything we do! Gotta make some good moves for kids."

5 She Tracks Her Nutrients

When it comes to her diet, Hudson stays on top of her nutrient intake. In fact, she's a major fan of the MyFitnessPal app to track her meals, according to TODAY.com.

RELATED: 5 Dumbbell Exercises That Build Shoulder Strength Faster Than Machines After 60

6 She Consumes Plenty of Protein

Hudson knows the importance of protein, an essential nutrient that promotes satiety and helps preserve lean muscle mass. She previously told TODAY.com, "We, especially women, should really be eating more protein, especially in the morning."

7 She Loves Green Juice and Eats Many Plant-Based Foods

In addition to starting her day with a warm cup of joe, Hudson typically enjoys fresh green juice and a protein-packed shake after working out. According to EatingWell, the celeb loves savoring salads for lunch, along with vegetables and fish for dinner.

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale.