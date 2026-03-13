America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale

If you're a fan of The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, Ugly Betty, and/or Barbie, then you're already familiar with Golden Globe and Emmy Award winning actress America Ferrera. Over the years, the 41-year-old star has been refreshingly honest about her life-long relationship with food, body image, dieting, and the challenges that being in the public eye present.

Ferrera has embraced a more balanced and mindful approach to her overall health and wellness. One of the most important lessons she's learned along the way? You can't please everyone—you simply have to prioritize what works and feels good to you.

1 She Changed Her Beliefs About Herself

The celeb shared with Vogue, "In our culture, we spend a lot of time thinking about ourselves as like a problem we need to fix—our skin, weight, diet, even fashion is never quite living up. Recently, I shifted and reframed my belief about myself: I am whole, I am strong, I am healthy, and I am enough."

2 She's Grateful for "The Ability To Move My Body in Ways That Make Me Feel Strong"

The actress previously told Today she's grateful "for the ability to move my body in ways that make me feel strong, joyful, and alive." She shared that she learned to "trust the wisdom of my body to tell me what I need," moving away from a strict diet plan and refocusing on her overall wellness.

We love Ferrera's self-love mindset over quick fixes. She has established healthy mental and physical habits that are sustainable, and we're here with the transforming lifestyle changes she adopted to help support her weight loss and overall healthy living.

3 Her Favorite Workouts Include Dancing

According to Today, Ferrera attributes her weight loss to doing activities she genuinely enjoys. Rather than pushing herself to perform exercises she dislikes, she does what she loves—like Zumba.

"I was so happy to find Zumba for Beginners because it gives me lots of options when I don't have that much time to get away, including just a five-minute video if that's all I have to get some movement in," Ferrera said (via Parade). "And since it's free and fun for anyone, I know I can get my friends or even my kids to join me."

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4 She Lives By Principles—Not Strict Dieting

The actress does not obsess over tracking calories or strict workout routines. She simply focuses on habits that support her overall wellness.

5 Self-Care Is a Priority

One major change Ferrera made was how she thinks about herself. She stopped being critical of her body and shifted to being positive and self-accepting of how she looks.

"Self-care means valuing myself the way that I value other people," she told Harper's Bazaar. "My journey of self-care has had to go from emergency triage…to taking care of myself so that I can take care of others, to, more presently, taking care of myself because I'm worthy of that care."

This new self-appreciation was integral in starting to build healthy habits.

6 She's an Intuitive Eater

Improving her thoughts about food and eating was another top priority. Ferrera stays mindful of how her food choices make her feel. What's not on her rotation? Items that don't make her feel good or energized.

She previously told Health, per PEOPLE, "More than anything, I just try to be aware of how does what I eat make me feel. Do I feel better? Do I feel energized? Does this make me tired and not feel great?"

7 She Tossed Her Scale to the Curb

Ferrera no longer weighs herself. According to PEOPLE, she "swore off scales" and tossed hers to the curb. A gutsy move, right? Instead, she stays mindful of how she actually feels.

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8 She Doesn't Follow a Rigid Schedule

She doesn't have a strict schedule. According to Today, the celeb shared, "If you miss a day, who cares? If you miss a week, who cares? If you had a busy month—and this happens to me a lot—and your workout time is just not possible for that month, let it go," adding, "Let go of the idea that it has to be perfect."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Janet Jackson Lost 70 Pounds After Pregnancy Without Cardio And Here Are the 4 Things Her Trainer Had Her Do.