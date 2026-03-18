Jelly Roll Lost Nearly 300 Pounds Without Medication and Here Are 3 Rules He Follows at Every Meal

Country singer and rapper Jelly Roll has achieved an incredible transformation in both his body and health in recent years. The celeb lost roughly 300 pounds through certain lifestyle adjustments, revamping his diet and fitness routine. At one point, Jelly weighed 550 pounds. Here are the healthy habits Jelly swears by and the rules he follows at every meal.

1 Jelly Roll Started Losing Weight in 2022

The artist shared with Music Mayhem that he began dropping weight in 2022.

"I'm going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health," Jelly Roll told the publication. "I lost some weight this year in 2022, but in 2023 I wanna finally conquer the demon. I don't leave for a big tour until about the middle of the year. So I plan on taking the first half of the year to tighten the album up and get some work in."

2 His Chef Implements "Good Habits With Good Food" Principles

Jelly recruited chef and sports nutritionist Ian Larios to overhaul his diet and help him adopt healthier eating habits.

Larios told Men's Health, "There is no bad food in our plan, but if you eat too much of any food, it could be bad. You can overconsume good calories, too. So it was just creating thought patterns for him where it's like, 'Let's create good habits with good food and go from there and move our bodies.' That was step one."

3 He Consumes Many Homemade Meals

One key player in Jelly's weight-loss journey? Consuming healthy homemade meals. According to Men's Health, Larios moved into Jelly's home and prepares meals for him on most days. The singer even had a custom mobile kitchen made for when he's on tour. Larios cooks Jelly's meals with unprocessed ingredients and created nutrient-packed dishes he knew Jelly would genuinely enjoy.

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4 He Enjoys Healthier Swaps

Jelly didn't completely give up his favorite meals—instead, Larios prepares them with a healthier twist using nutritious, unprocessed ingredients.

One example is Jelly's go-to Waffle House order: the hash brown bowl with double hash browns, sausage patties, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomatoes, onions, and American cheese. Larios revamps the dish by preparing the potatoes in a protein-packed bone broth—then popping them into the air fryer. The meal is complete with homemade chicken sausage and roasted vegetables in sugarless ketchup. Yum!

5 He Runs and Hikes

In addition to changing his diet, Jelly adopted an impressive cardio habit. He enjoys walking, running, and hiking. In fact, the artist is a major fan of Coldwater Canyon Park—"the little, little bitty 0.2-mile lap right there in Beverly Hills next to the fire station. I like it 'cause it's real pretty."

Jelly typically runs for the first mile and a half, then walks a half mile. He'll switch between two-tenths running and two-tenths walking, according to Men's Health.

He told the publication, "When this journey started, I couldn't get a full mile in in that 30 minutes. Now I could put on a pair of tennis shoes, walk out that door, do a mile loop around Hollywood Boulevard, and be back in 12 minutes and 25 seconds. You feel me?"

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6 He Regularly Works With a Physiotherapist

Every day, Jelly works with a physiotherapist to retrain his body to move seamlessly again—and he can feel the difference. During his interview with Men's Health, the celeb shared that he notices his previously hunched shoulders rolling back and his hips opening up.

For more weight-loss success stories, check out Here's How Whoopi Goldberg Lost the Weight of "Almost Two People" on Mounjaro After 65.