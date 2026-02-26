Jelly Roll Lost Over 200 Pounds Without Ozempic and Here Are 5 Rules He Follows Every Single Day

Jelly Roll's weight-loss journey has many fans in complete awe of the outcome. Any significant weight loss is clearly the result of a plan that worked, involving dedication and consistency. The country singer and rapper lost almost 300 pounds without using Ozempic, and we learned five rules he follows every single day to maintain an all-around healthy lifestyle.

1 Jelly Roll Lost Nearly 300 Pounds

Shedding close to 300 pounds is a truly impressive achievement, and Jelly Roll's journey is inspiring. The 41-year-old country star completely revamped his lifestyle both on tour and at home. He started eating healthier, exercising more, and prioritizing his mental health.

2 He Began His Weight-Loss Journey in 2022

"I've been fat my whole life," Jelly shared on The Bobby Bones Show in 2022. He explained that his mom gave him the "Jelly Roll" nickname when he was a kid.

"She started calling me Jelly Roll when I was young, and I spent the next 20 years trying to grow into the name," the singer added.

3 He Makes His Mental Health a Priority

Before Jelly got blood work done, he addressed his overeating habits in mental health therapy.

"I started treating my food addiction like what it was: an addiction," he told Men's Health. "Once I started treating food like an addiction, it started changing everything for me. When I started really looking at the source of why I was eating. What was I eating for?"

4 He Follows Healthier Habits on Tour

Jelly dropped 60 to 70 pounds during his Beautifully Broken tour. The celeb told PEOPLE that the habits he follows on tour now are a stark contrast to the way he used to tour.

"It's cool because there was once a time in life that the culture I built on tour was the opposite," he shared. "It revolved around alcohol and drugs. And now our tour culture is around good eating and around exercising and doing emotional check-ins with our crew every day."

5 He Follows "Good Habits With Good Food"

In 2021, Jelly began working with chef and sports nutritionist Ian Larios to get his diet and eating patterns in check.

"There is no bad food in our plan, but if you eat too much of any food, it could be bad," Larios told Men's Health. "You can overconsume good calories, too. So it was just creating thought patterns for him where it's like, 'Let's create good habits with good food and go from there and move our bodies.' That was step one."

6 He Still Enjoys His Favorite Meals (With a Healthy Twist)

Jelly still enjoys some of his favorite meals—but with a much healthier spin. For instance, the singer's go-to Waffle House pick is the hash brown bowl with double hash browns, scrambled eggs, sausage patties, American cheese, peppers, onion, and tomatoes, according to Men's Health.

So, most mornings, Larios prepares a healthier spin, cooking the potatoes in bone broth, and then air-frying them so they're full of collagen and protein. Larios also whips up homemade chicken sausage and roasts the veggies in a sugarless ketchup.

7 He Hikes and Works Out

In addition to optimizing his diet, Jelly revved up his workout routine—and he doesn't skip out on exercise when on-tour, either. In addition to checking out invigorating hiking trails, the "Need a Favor" singer walks arenas, shoots hoops, and boxes when touring.

"I love to go walking, I love to go to the trails, all of Oregon," Jelly Roll previously shared in an interview with the Portland Trail Blazer. "We went to Eugene yesterday to go up to Mount Pisgah, it was awesome." The singer has also shared clips of himself hiking on social media.

