How to Drop a Dress Size in 90 Days, According to a Nutrition Coach

One coach reveals a few easy ways to lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah Groth Jan 16, 2025
Nutrition coach Lora Higgins
Copyright lorahiggins_nutritioncoaching/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Do you want to lose 30 pounds by summer? Lora Higgins is a nutrition coach whose mission is to help women over 50 drop a dress size in 90 days. In a new post, she reveals 7 things she ditched to lose 5 pounds per month. “Realistic sacrifices I made to lose 30 pounds in 6 months as a 55-year-old woman in menopause,” she writes about the Instagram video. “I’ve maintained that 30lb loss for 4 years,” she adds in the caption. She goes on to reveal exactly how she did it.

1. She Keeps Her Focus on Sustainability

“It was a combination of many things & sticking to it that helped me lose & successfully keep the weight off. The focus was always on sustainability, it had to be something that would fit into my lifestyle because I wasn’t looking for a short-term fix,” she says.

2. She Got Honest with Herself

Getting honest with herself was step number one. “The first thing I did was I stopped lying to myself. I took ownership over my situation & gave up the excuses & forced myself into action,” she says.

3. She Stopped Dieting

“I stopped dieting,” she continued. “I was looking for fat loss & I wanted to build muscle at the same time. & so I stopped binging, restricting, eliminating & beating myself up over my choices. I finally accepted that there is no quick fix & that it truly is a process that takes time.”

4. She Ate More Protein, Fruits, & Veggies

“I stopped snacking & focused on eating more protein, fruits & veggies,” she continued. “I’m an adult, not a child, & I needed to stop acting like one. My health was the priority, I stopped Turning my nose up & complaining about the fact that I didn’t like something because it didn’t taste good. I now eat 20-40 gr. of protein with each meal or snack & 25-35 gr of fiber each day.”

5. Stopped Doing Just Cardio

She also changed her approach to exercise. “I stopped doing strictly cardio & began strength training 4-5 times/wk. I also stopped sitting on my ass & got up & moved more, especially at work. I now walk between 7 & 10k steps/day,” she writes.

6. She Stopped Pigeonholing Myself

“I stopped pigeonholing myself into a corner where I thought that I didn’t have the ability to do the things that I could do. Meal planning, lifting heavier weight, challenging myself, & stepping out of my comfort zone. I realized that in order for me to become the woman that I had envisioned I needed to make some serious changes & that meant getting uncomfortable,” she says.

7. She Stopped Putting Herself Down

And lastly, “I stopped blasting myself for being a failure & granted myself the grace that I needed to realize that I’m not perfect, & the transformation I wanted would take a lot of patience & practice,” she says.

8. These Tools Will Help You Lose Weight and Keep It Off

“Looking back, the sacrifices I’ve made weren’t really sacrifices at all - I know I meant for bigger things & so are you…. If you need help, follow me if you’re looking to change - I have the tools to help you lose weight & feel your best!” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Lose 30 lbs in 6 mos: 7 Tips!

