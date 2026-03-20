I'm a Dietitian and Here Are 8 Common Foods That Quietly Sabotage Your Ozempic Results

If you've chosen the GLP-1 prescription drug Ozempic for your weight-loss plan, congratulations—we know that deciding on the right method is not an easy one to make. Now that you've started, it's essential to learn everything there is to know that can help—and impede—your success.

Two of the most important habits to be mindful of are to consume a healthy diet and make sure to exercise regularly. Strength training is key to maintaining lean muscle mass as you start to lose weight.

We spoke with a dietitian to learn more about healthy eating. Dr. Kezia Joy, RDN, a Physician who has extensive hands-on experience in patient care and a Medical Advisor with Welzo, shares eight common foods that can unknowingly sabotage your Ozempic results.

1 When Taking GLP-1 Medication, Improving Your Diet Is Key

One of the biggest mistakes GLP-1 patients make is taking the prescription medication without improving their diet.

"While Ozempic will assist you in decreasing your hunger by reducing the amount of ghrelin you have in your stomach, the greatest results will be obtained when you eat a balanced diet and establish regularity in your eating," Dr. Joy explains. "If you continue to consume a large amount of processed foods, even though your hunger has decreased, you may find that you're making very little progress as a result of this type of diet."

2 Prioritizing Nutritious Whole Foods Is Key

Irregular eating patterns can also cause many issues for GLP-1 patients. For instance, some who use GLP-1s to address cravings will often go long periods of time before consuming a meal due to not feeling hungry. Eventually, they eat whatever is readily available—which tends to be foods high in fat and/or sugar.

"Eating meals that are composed of whole foods, including a good source of protein and fiber, as well as other nutrient-dense foods, assists in maintaining consistent energy levels and ultimately leads to greater success with managing your weight," Dr. Joy says.

3 4 Common Foods That Work Against the Appetite-Controlling Effects of Ozempic

There are several common foods that work against your hard-earned progress on Ozempic. According to Dr. Joy, these include items like soda, sweetened coffee drinks, fruit juices, alcoholic beverages, baked goods, potato chips, fast-food meals, and a variety of packaged sweets.

"Liquid calories from sugary beverages [can] interfere with the patient's ability to regulate their own hunger. While liquid calories do contain some amount of caloric intake, liquid calories provide virtually no sense of being full or satisfied, which makes it extremely difficult for most patients to be aware of how quickly their total caloric intake exceeds recommended daily levels," Dr. Joy explains. "Many other highly processed snack items, including baked goods (pastries), potato chips and a variety of packaged sweets, fast food meals and alcoholic beverages, all contain high amounts of calorie density and can be consumed relatively quickly."

Foods that are high in fiber and protein typically support a GLP-1's impact on appetite regulation.

4 The Importance of Portion Size and Calorie Density

While reduced feelings of hunger may lead to eating less, the calorie content of the food consumed plays a major role in overall calorie intake.

"Foods that are considered high-calorie density, i.e., one small portion provides a large number of calories, when included as primary ingredients in meals, may result in higher caloric intake for individuals who experience reduced hunger," Dr. Joy explains.

She stresses the importance of consuming low-calorie-dense foods, which will make a noticeable impact on overall calorie intake.

"In general, vegetables, lean protein sources, whole grain products, and fiber-rich foods provide volume and nutritional value while contributing to feelings of fullness," Dr. Joy tells us. "Therefore, this strategy can be used in conjunction with the medication's ability to decrease appetite, as opposed to in opposition to it."

5 Diet Habits To Reassess if You Feel Like Ozempic Is Losing Its Effect

If you feel as though Ozempic is losing its power, Dr. Joy offers some essential diet habits to reevaluate.

"The first habit to assess is your daily consumption of 'hidden' calories. Frequent snacking on sweetened beverages, eating oversized portions of processed foods, etc., will increase the overall amount of calories consumed without realizing it," Dr. Joy tells us. "Making minor changes in this area may be enough for you to get back on track with your goals."

In addition, assessing the quality and composition of your meals can help restore balance and boost how well your prescription medication works.

"A meal consisting of protein, fiber, and whole food tends to provide a feeling of fullness and maintain your energy levels," Dr. Joy notes. "Once your diet has been improved, your medication will work better as part of an overall healthy regimen."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale.