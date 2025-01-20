Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Fitness Expert Says Fit Women in Their 40s Have These 6 Things in Common

Incorporate them into your life and lose weight.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Julie Clouse
Copyright julieclouse_/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you over 40 and struggling to lose weight? Julie Clouse is a social media influencer and fitness and macros expert who tries to “inspire others to be the best version of themselves.” In a new social media post she reveals a few of the habits all the fittest women she knows share. “Not to be dramatic but…There is no secret. The fittest women I know in their 40s have these 6 things in common. They ALL DO THIS!!!” she writes.

Strength Training

The first habit they share? “They prioritize strength training,” she says. “Fittest women in their 40s consistently lift heavy weights, focusing on progressive overload to build muscle and maintain strength.”

Healthy Diet

The next thing they have in common is a healthy diet. “They eat for their goals,” she explains. “They track their macros, prioritize protein (about 1g per pound of body weight), and fuel their bodies with balanced nutrition instead of following fad diets.”

Daily Activity

Another thing they do? “They stay active daily,” she says. “They prioritize NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) by walking, staying active, and avoiding a sedentary lifestyle, aiming for at least 8-10k steps a day.”

Stress Management

They also understand the importance of mental health and self-care. “They manage stress and recovery,” she writes. “They take rest days, prioritize sleep, and understand that recovery is just as important as workouts. Many practice mindfulness or stress management techniques.”

Patience and Discipline

The fifth habit they share? “They embrace patience and discipline,” she says. “They know results take time and stay disciplined even when progress feels slow.”

Consistency

And what is the most significant piece that ties this all together? “They are CONSISTENT,” she says. “No matter how busy life gets, they show up for themselves day after day. They don’t rely on motivation; they rely on habits they’ve built over time.”

Bonus Tips: Just Start

She also offers some bonus tips. “Just start,” she suggests. “Instead of getting overwhelmed about 6 things you feel like you need to change. Pick 1 start there.”

Don’t Focus on Perfection

“You do NOT have to be perfect. If you’ve been here long enough, I share how to incorporate a sustainable life style with your busy lives and families,” she adds.

Stay the Trail

Next, just keep going. “Yes, it will be hard at first. Yes, there will be days you’re wondering if you’re making progress. Stay the trail. This is for the long term. This is for longevity with your kids and spouses. This is for YOU!” she says.

Take One Hour for Yourself

She also stresses the importance of taking care of yourself and not feeling guilty for it. “Self care is not selfish. You deserve 1 hour to yourself,” she says.

Focus on Losing One Pound a Week

Finally, aim for one pound a week and celebrate it. “Losing 1lb a week is a BIG DEAL!! Imagine if you gained a lb a week. Give yourself grace. The slow way is the fast way for the long term,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Fitness Trainer Reveals 10 Fat Burning Habits Over 50

Christine Roderick corexchristine
Copyright corexchristine/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you letting your age be an excuse for not getting into shape? One 57-year-old expert who looks half her age has some recommendations to help you burn fat and achieve your best body. Christine Roderick is an “age positive” fitness trainer who helps “women over 40 transform their body, mind & spirits.” In a new social media post, she shows off her flat abs and reveals all her healthy daily habits that help her achieve her fantastic figure. “What I do for maximum fat burning at 57,” she writes. “Use this template for a week, 2 weeks or a month to get results,” she adds, sharing “what a typical day looks like” in her life.

Intermittent Fasting

Her first habit is intermittent fasting. “Fast 12-13 hours,” she recommends. Intermittent fasting prolongs “the period when your body has burned through the calories consumed during your last meal and begins burning fat,” explains Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Hydration

Christine wakes up at 6:15 a.m. The first thing she does is hydrate. According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

Coffee

Christina drinks a “loaded” coffee latte at 7:00 a.m. She adds @cymbiotika nootropic creamer and one scoop of collagen. According to the Cleveland Clinic, drinking coffee in moderation has several benefits. “It acts on your brain to improve memory, mood, reaction times, and mental function,” they say, citing a study finding that caffeine can improve endurance and performance during exercise. It is also antioxidant-rich, can ward off diabetes, prevent neurologic disease, lower cancer risk, and ward off depression, they point out.

Protein Before Workout

At 8:00 a.m., she hits the gym for a challenging strength training workout “with about 15 grams of protein as fuel & water with. @kion aminos,” she reveals. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Here Is What She Eats in a Day

For breakfast, Christine consumes 30 to 49 grams of protein, healthy fats, and carbs. She might eat eggs, lean meat, avocado, and whole grain toast or have a protein shake with prebiotic powder. Lunch is her largest meal of the day, “lean protein, bit more complex crabs & veggies ( i.e. salmon, leafy green salad & brown rice )” she writes. At 3 she will have a snack, 20 grams of protein in the form of cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, or hummus with veggies or seed cracker. Dinner might be lean meat, grilled veggies, and salad. “I tend to skip a lot of carbs at night but if I do do it it’s usually quinoa or a whole grain,” she says. For dessert, she will have “chocolate something!” she says. In total she aims for 120 grams of protein.

Stretching or Yoga

She also does stretch or yoga in the afternoon “to work on mobility & flexibility,” she says. “Stretching keeps the muscles flexible, strong, and healthy, and we need that flexibility to maintain a range of motion in the joints,” says Harvard Health. “Without it, the muscles shorten and become tight. Then, when you call on the muscles for activity, they are weak and unable to extend all the way. That puts you at risk for joint pain, strains, and muscle damage.”

Walking

Christine gets her steps in. She explains that she is “trying to incorporate the 15-20 minute walk after dinner at a 50% so far lol but really want this in my life,” she writes. Going for a daily walk can be a game changer, especially at a brisk speed. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day reduced the risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

Tea Before Bed

She also avoids eating 2 to 3 hours before bed, “just a habit I made myself get consistent with,” she says. “I drink tea or sugar free cacao if I need something.” Numerous studies have shown that various teas may boost your immune system, fight inflammation, and even ward off cancer and heart disease.

Supplements

Christine takes supplements throughout the day:

Morning supplements: @fatty15, @seed probiotics @joiwomenswellness NAD, glutathione, C & methylated vitamin B 12

Afternoon supplements: @modere_us collagen & Trim ( Cla) @cymbiotika D3K2 @udeawellness the hair pill & omega 3 supplement

Evening supplements: Magnesium threonate & citrate for calm & progesterone

Sleep

Lastly, she prioritizes sleep. “In bed by 10 hopefully!!!!” she writes. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Nutrition & Diet

58-Year-Old Trainer Reveals 5 Habits to Look Half Her Age

Michaela_Bentley9
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 02, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you letting your age be an excuse for not getting into shape? Don’t, says one expert. Michaela Bentley is a CPT & Nutrition coach. At the age of 58, she looks half her age! In fact, she maintains that she has a much better grasp on diet and exercise now than she did in her forties. In a new Instagram post she reveals 5 secret habits that women her age follow to help them look half their age. “The fittest women over 50 share these 5 habits,” the video reads. Here’s the list:

They Stay in a Moderate Calorie Deficit

The first thing these women do? Make sure to eat enough. “Ultra low calorie diets are not sustainable and set us up to fail from the start. Instead opt for a moderate calorie deficit that you can handle without feeling deprived,” Michaela writes.

They Track Their Calories

They also know exactly what they are eating every day. “Tracking calories is the only way to know how many calories you are actually taking in. All three macro nutrients are important but most important is protein and fiber. This will keep you satiated and help preserve muscle and gut health,” she says.

They Walk 10,000 Steps Per Day

They also get their steps in. “Walking upwards of 10k steps a day will ensure you are getting enough movement into your day. If you work a desk job consider a standing desk and a walking pad,” says Michaela. Science agrees with her. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

They Strength Train

When it comes to exercise, these over-50 women are lifting weights. “Strength training to build and preserve muscle mass are the key to successfully improving body composition over 40. More muscle mass you have the more efficiently your metabolism performs,” she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, They Get Enough Sleep

Rest is also something these women make a priority. “Sleep is so important for fat loss. When you don’t get enough, sleep, the hormones that control hunger and satiety get out of whack causing overeating, making fat loss more challenging,” says Michaela. According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z’s is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Fitness & Workouts

This 30-Second Trick Burns More Fat Than Long Runs After 50

Dr.-Vonda-Wright8
Alek Korab
By Alek KorabOct 20, 2024
Alek Korab
Editor
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network
See Full Bio
Follow:
Worried about losing your strength and energy as you get older? Dr. Vonda Wright, a top orthopedic surgeon and researcher, has good news for you. Her work is changing how we think about aging and staying fit. In a chat with Steven Bartlett on “The Diary Of A CEO” podcast, Dr. Wright shared some surprising tips for burning fat and staying healthy as we age. Read on to discover proven strategies that can help you burn fat more effectively and improve your overall health, no matter your age.

The 30-Second Fat-Burning Secret

In the podcast episode, Dr. Wright reveals a quick way to burn fat that works better than long runs. She says, "You only have to do that for 30 seconds. That will burn 40% more fat than even high-intensity interval training." Here's how it works:

"When I'm done with that because that's good for my cardiovascular base, I punch it up to 11, and I go as hard as I can because I'm not very tall, and I don't want to fly off the back of the treadmill, but my heart rate goes up to about 186, and I keep it there for 30 seconds. What that does, that will burn 40% more fat than just even high-intensity interval training, which is done at about 80%."

Try this twice a week: sprint as hard as you can for 30 seconds, then rest for 2-3 minutes. Repeat a few times.

Stay Strong as You Age

Portrait of senior woman lifting dumbbellsShutterstock

Getting older doesn't mean you have to get weaker. Dr. Wright's research shows we can stay strong for longer than we think. She states, "We have no excuse until our mid-seventies for slowing down." In fact, "if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

The FACE of Healthy Aging

Dr. Wright uses the word FACE to help us remember four key things for staying healthy:

F - Flexibility and stretching

A - Aerobic exercise

C - Carry weights (strength training)

E - Equilibrium and balance

She says, "There are four components that we should try to find time for. Number one is flexibility and dynamic stretching... A is aerobic... C is this weightlifting we talked about... E is equilibrium and balance."

Why Muscle Matters

Muscular Caucasian forty year old woman doing exercises with dumbbells in the gym.Shutterstock

Keeping your muscles strong is super important as you age. Dr. Wright explains, "We know from other people's studies that lifting weights consistently infers a 20-year advantage, such that if you're an 80-year-old consistently lifting weights, you are functionally as strong as a 60-year-old person who doesn't."

This is especially true for women going through menopause. Dr. Wright says, "We know that without estrogen, we can lose two to 3% of our muscle mass, and rapidly during this period, we have estrogen is an anabolic steroid. It's made for muscle building through the mTOR system."

Her advice? "We must lift as heavy as our bones will let us."

Boost Your Metabolism with Strength Training

WebMD supports Dr. Wright's focus on strength training: "To boost your metabolism, try strength training and lifting weights. Building muscle mass also helps your body burn more calories, so you don't convert them to fat as easily."

Eat Right to Age Right

What you eat matters, too. Dr. Wright suggests eating "one gram of protein per ideal body pound" and avoiding sugar. She warns, "Sugar is a huge inflammatory which increases your arthritis pain." Don't forget fiber: "30 grams of fiber, so that just means complex carbs. Your microbiome needs fiber."

The Importance of Protein as You Age

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Alex Oskian, a registered dietitian, agrees with Dr. Wright on the importance of protein, "As you age, you require more protein to build or maintain muscle. A good rule of thumb is to include a protein food (animal or plant-based source of protein) at all meals and snacks."

Stay Above the Frailty Line

Dr. Wright talks about something called VO2 max and the "frailty line". She explains, "Fragility means you get older, slower, weaker, you lose your functional capacity. 25% of all people are frail and unable to live independently by the time they're 85, not on my watch."

To avoid this, try VO2 max training: "It's four minutes as hard as you can go, torture, and then you recover for four minutes, only four minutes, and then four minutes as hard as you can go."

Watch Your Weight for Joint Health

Weight scale 120 kilogramShutterstock

Extra weight can really hurt your joints. Dr. Wright explains it this way: "If you gain one pound, this rock is one pound, you would think that this is all the amount of pressure you're going to feel. But because of the mechanics, what you actually feel is the weight of these bricks, which is nine pounds."

So, losing even a little weight can make a big difference for your joints.

The Power of Hydration

Fitness woman drinking water from bottle. Muscular young female taking a break from workout outside.Shutterstock

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) underlines the importance of staying hydrated: "Some evidence suggests that drinking water before a meal can curb your appetite to help with portion control."

Women and Menopause: What to Know

For women going through menopause, Dr. Wright has some important info: "80% of all women going through perimenopause, we'll experience what the term we've coined the musculoskeletal syndrome of menopause."

This can affect your muscles, bones, and joints. But with the right exercise and diet, you can stay strong and healthy.

The Role of Hormones in Weight Management

Group of senior women at bar cafeteria enjoying breakfast drinking coffee and eating croissant - Life style concept - Mature female having fun at bistrò cafe and sharing time togetherShutterstock

Sarah Hormachea, a registered dietitian, speaking to the National Council of Ageing, says: "Female hormones like estrogen play a significant role in weight maintenance and boosting metabolism. As estrogen levels decline during menopause, the challenges of weight loss can intensify."

The Importance of Regular Check-ups

Medicine,,Healthcare,And,People,Concept,-,Female,Doctor,With,TabletShutterstock

Regular medical check-ups are crucial for tailoring your weight loss approach, especially as you age. They can help you monitor your overall health and adjust your strategies as needed.

Focus on Sustainable Changes

Cheerful senior friends exercising in park. Women in sportive clothes stretching on cloudy day. Sport, friendship conceptShutterstock

Dr. Phyllis Pobee, a family medicine physician, offers this encouraging advice: "You're not just losing pounds—you're gaining life. Focus on sustainable changes that celebrate your body. Small, consistent tweaks over time can lead to remarkable transformations."

By following Dr. Wright's advice on quick sprints, strength training, eating right, and staying active, along with the additional tips from other experts, you can burn fat faster and stay healthy as you get older. It's never too late to start taking care of yourself! And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I Hit 60 and These 15 Anti-Aging Foods Keep Me Fit and Feeling 20 Years Younger.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm 70 but Look 40 After Sculpting My Body with 2 Unexpected Exercises

Liz_Hilliard_5844
Liz Hilliard
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 15, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Liz Hilliard, 70, is living, breathing proof that age is just a number. The pilates instructor, who trains out of her studio Hilliard Studio Method, discovered the workout when she was 48, and completely transformed her approach to health. Over the years she has managed to learn a few things about longevity, revealing her secrets in an interview with Body Network.

Liz Used to Rely on Traditional Workouts

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

Liz, who lives in Charlotte, North Carolina, explains that she was athletic throughout her childhood and enjoyed playing basketball and other team sports. “Traditional workouts always felt boring and offered minimal results for the time and energy put into them, " she says. Until I was in my late 40s, I relied on tennis and walking as my main sources of exercise.

RELATED: I'm a Personal Trainer and These 5 Moves Banished My Clients' Bat Wings in Weeks

She Discovered Pilates at Age 48

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

“At age 48, I attended my first Pilates class and immediately felt incredibly challenged. I even had fun, which led me to become certified in Pilates,” she says. In 2002, she opened her first personal Pilates training studio. “It was a successful business, and my clients were seeing real results. However, at age 51, while going through menopause, I noticed despite my Pilates workout, my belly fat was increasing, and my overall strength was decreasing as well, aka flabby arms and sagging bottom."

Fusing Strength Training with Pilates Was a Game-Changer

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

"Inspired by my daughter, who was getting married and sculpting up for her wedding, I began researching heavy resistance training and hired my own personal trainer to try to sculpt my 51-year-old, menopausal body. We implemented heavy weight training, and I was determined to debunk the ‘bulking’ myth that most women feel about weightlifting," Liz says.

"The short story is that adding heavier resistance training to my core-centric Pilates workout began to sculpt my body in ways I hadn’t seen before using only traditional Pilates. That’s when I devised my Method. By incorporating heavy resistance with the core-centric exercises of Pilates, the Hilliard Studio Method was born."

She Shaved Inches Off Her Waistline

Slim young woman measuring her thin waist with a tape measure, close upShutterstock

Hillard, who has since authored the book "Be Powerful: Find Your Strength at Any Age" and co-hosts the Be Powerful Podcast, has remained 135 pounds throughout most of her life. “Muscle weighs more than fat, so I was replacing adipose tissue with muscle. My body was sculpting and changing at a rapid rate, especially given that I was in the throes of menopause. I lost inches around my waist, my arms became strong and sculpted, my abs flattened, and my glutes lifted. My entire body changed over the course of a year or less,” she says.

She Works Out 4 to 5 Times a Week

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

What are the most important things she learned about getting in shape? “Find a workout that you enjoy, or you won’t stick with it. Our lives are busy, so finding a workout that efficiently provides resistance combined with stretch and enough cardio is essential. I do my workout at Hilliard Studio Method 4 to 5 times a week because we change the workout daily, moving through compound exercising and utilizing different resistance tools like balls, gliders, and bands to continuously cause muscle confusion and avoid the dreadful plateau, both mentally and physically. We keep the work fun and evolving, low impact yet high intensity. The amazing side effect of getting in physical shape is that one’s mental and emotional outlook becomes far more positive. Strength training like I do at HSM is the fountain of youth,” she continues.

RELATED: This Woman Gave Up Processed Sugar and Got Into the Best Shape of Her Life at 54 By Doing These 4 Things

Get Your Steps In

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

Her top workout suggestions? “Walk every day and everywhere. Get outside as often as possible to walk in nature. Bonus points if you walk with a friend. It’s built-in mental and physical therapy, which will not only help keep you fit but also lift your mood and keep your mind creative,” she says.

Strength Train Four Times a Week

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

Also, strength training 4 times per week. “Strength training is an absolute requirement for healthy aging and simply means load-bearing exercises that require your muscles to engage. This can include anything from hand weights, resistance bands, weighted balls or any weighted object that taxes and builds skeletal muscles. Skeletal muscle strength allows the body to burn calories and maintain a healthy weight while setting the body up for success when inevitable accidents happen, so you are far less likely to avoid falling and breaking bones,” she says.

It’s Never Too Late to Get in Shape

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

What is her message for women out there who are struggling to get in shape? “It’s never too late, and you’re never too old or out of shape to start exercising. By simply getting out of your chair and going for a 20-minute walk, you’ll have the immediate feedback of feeling better physically, mentally, and emotionally,” she says.

Make Exercise Social

Liz HilliardLiz Hilliard

She also recommends connecting with friends to walk, workout, “and just talk every day,” she says. “Walking and talking with a friend or acquaintance is the perfect combo for both physical and mental health! Add resistance training to your workout, which can be as simple as a plank for as long as you can hold it until you work for up to a minute. Then go for 2 minutes or more. This is resistance training and incredible for your core and overall fitness! Then add a pushup on your knees, which is basically a moving plank that strengthens your arms, back, and core, not to mention flattens your abs. Do as many as you can, and try to work up to 20 or more. Mostly, just keep moving every single day. Our bodies are designed to move. The fastest way to early aging is to stop moving. The move it or lose it cliché is true.”

Try the Hilliard Studio Method at Home

Athletic woman in stylish sportswear doing lunges exercises at home in bedroom.Shutterstock

She says she “takes working out to the next level to produce results that are nothing short of a total mind-body transformation for women and men of all ages and stages,” she says. “Hilliard Studio Method group classes are designed to be taken on a regular basis. Each class is different from the day before. Our energetic and encouraging trainers utilize a variety of powerful movements and workout tools in a high intensity, low impact method driven by empowering, beat-driven music; think personal training in a group setting.” Her classes can also be done virtually via an online streaming platform and live Zoom classes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Lost 44 Pounds When She Stopped Doing These 5 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight, doing everything you think you should be, but the number on the scale won’t budge? According to an expert, it’s possible that you are doing the wrong things and don’t even know it. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new social media post, she discusses her weight loss journey and admits that she couldn’t lose weight until she changed her approach to diet and fitness. Here are the 5 things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds.


Stop Following Diets

The cabbage soup diet, keto, cleanses or other trendy diets may seem like a quick fix for weight loss. However, if you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

It can be tempting to miss a meal to cut calories from your day, but Laura doesn’t recommend it because oftentimes, it will lead to you eating more later in the day. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Also, don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

And, you don’t have to go to extremes with your diet. “Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

And her final tip might come as a surprise. “Stop having goals,” she says. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition Coach Reveals 6 High-Protein Desserts for Fat Loss

Brittney Blanco
Copyright profitablenest/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you have a sweet tooth and are struggling to lose weight? According to an expert, you can still indulge in dessert while burning fat. Brittney Blanco is a Macros Nutrition Coach and social media influencer who regularly shares her creative weight loss meal recipes with her followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals some delicious go-to desserts to help you lose weight. “6 High-Protein Desserts That Taste Like Cheat Meals 😍 (But Aren’t!)” she titled it. She adds in the video that they have “hardly any calories.”

They Are Low-Calorie, High Protein, with “Amazing” Macros

Photo of excited beautiful young pretty woman sitting in cafe indoors have a breakfast eating saladShutterstock

According to Blanco, just because a food is sweet doesn’t mean it is bad for you. “Craving something sweet but want to stay on track? 🍪💪 Here are 6 guilt-free, high-protein desserts with almost zero calories (okay, super low-cal 😉) and amazing macros,” she writes. “🎯 High protein, low calorie, and completely satisfying! Which one are you making first?”

Protein Mug Cake

Chocolate cupcake in a white mug. Easy homemade dessert. Mugcake

Shutterstock

Her first dessert? Protein Mug Cake. It has 150 calories, 20 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and 5g of fat per serving. “Mix protein powder, almond flour, baking powder, and almond milk. Microwave for 1 min—instant dessert magic!” she says.

Greek Yogurt Parfait

Healthy breakfast of strawberry parfaits made with fresh fruit, and yogurt over a rustic white table. Selective focus on glass jar in front. Blurred background and foreground.

Shutterstock

Her second go-to dessert is a Greek Yogurt Parfait with 120 calories, 15 grams of protein, 8 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Layer nonfat Greek yogurt, stevia, and sugar-free syrup with berries. So simple, so good,” she says.

Protein Ice Cream

Ice cream in a paper cup. Sweets and weekend walks.Shutterstock

If you love ice cream, try Blanco’s Protein Ice Cream, which is simple to make and has just 100 calories, 20 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and zero fat. “Blend protein powder, almond milk, ice, and xanthan gum. Freeze for 1 hour = creamy heaven,” she writes.

Chocolate Protein Pudding

top view of chocolate protein pudding. Eating a healthy sweet dessert

Shutterstock

Chocolate Protein Pudding is her fourth dessert with 90 calories, 18 grams of protein, 4 grams of carbs, and one gram of fat. “Mix casein protein, unsweetened cocoa powder, and almond milk. Chill, top with sugar-free whipped cream,” she says.

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Jar with peanut butter on peanut background, close upShutterstock

Peanut butter fans will love Brittney’s Peanut Butter Protein Balls. One serving has 140 calories, 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of carbohydrates, and six fat grams. “Mix protein powder, powdered peanut butter, almond milk, and stevia into balls. Perfect grab-and-go snack!” she says.

Protein Brownie Batter

Are you constantly licking out the brownie batter bowl? Try Brittney’s Protein Brownie Batter with 80 calories, 12 grams of protein, 3 grams of carbs, and 2 grams of fat. “Mix whey protein, cocoa powder, sugar-free syrup, and a splash of water for a fudgy treat,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Nutritionist Lost 40 Pounds with PCOS with These 7 Tips

Lexi wellnessbylex
Copyright wellnessbylex/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 20, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

If you suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome, weight loss can be tricky. However, it’s not impossible, according to one expert. Lexi Frumenti is a nutritionist and certified hormone health coach with a B.S. in nutrition. She also battles PCOS and claims to have cracked the code in terms of the right diet and exercise routine needed to lose weight. “Weight loss tips that helped me lose and keep off 40 pounds with PCOS!💅🏼 These are also killer tips to follow for those who don’t struggle with PCOS!” she writes in the post.

Resistance Movement

Her first tip is to exercise. “Resistance movement 4-5x a week,” she recommends. “Any type of movement where you are putting resistance on your muscles is perfect! This could be weights in a gym/at home, Pilates, CorePower yoga (my obsession), barre, etc.!”

3 High Protein Meals Per Day

Next up she recommends 3 high protein meals a day. “Making sure you’re getting AT LEAST 25-30g of protein into each of your meals is super important and will help with overall blood sugar which will THEN HELP with cravings + weight loss!” she writes.

Plus, 1 to 2 High Protein Snacks Per Day

She also suggests snacking. “1-2 high protein snacks a day: your snacks being protein based rather than carb based is so so important. These are the types of snacks that will ACTUALLY keep you full/do what you need them to do!” she explains.

10,000 Steps Per Day

Don’t forget to get your steps in, specifically “10k steps every single day,” she says, “yes, 7 days a week. This may seem like a lot but I promise with time and consistency, you can absolutely build up to this + it’ll be a breeze! For me this looks like walking for an hour and a half or so depending what speed I’m going at.”

Low Calorie/Low Sugar Alcoholic Beverages

If you are going to drink, do it healthily. “Low calorie/sugar alcoholic beverages,” she says. “I still enjoy alcohol and I’m not at a place in my life where I feel the need to cut it out yet. That being said, I keep it very very simple and stick to low calorie + no sugar added drinks. Vodka soda with extra lime is my go to! Ditch the vodka cran/Red Bulls and thank me later.”

Volume Eating

She strongly suggests volume eating. “Guys this is a game changer if your eyes tend to eat first!!! Sometimes when we look at our plates/it doesn’t look like enough food to us, we tend to over eat or go for seconds. And listen, nothing wrong with going for seconds but if your goal is to lose weight, you need to be in a calorie deficit. SO- adding in extra veggies + protein to your meals will be super helpful for this!” she says.

Favorite Foods in Moderation

Her last tip? “Enjoying my favorite foods in moderation,” she says. “I’m not giving up chocolate, a good burger, brunch with the girls, NO THANK YOUUU! Not realistic for me (& most people). If I know I’m going out to pizza with the girls, I will make sure the rest of my day consists of lots of protein + veg.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

