Ethan Suplee Lost Over 200 Pounds After Gaining and Losing "Close to 1,000 Pounds" and Here Are the Habits That Finally Worked

If you're embarking on a weight-loss journey and looking for some solid inspiration, you're certainly not alone. Ethan Suplee, known for his roles as Randy Hickey in My Name is Earl, Louie Lastik in Remember the Titans, Frankie Stechino in Boy Meets World, and more, lost 200+ pounds, according to Men's Health. After attempting fad diets, navigating his overeating habits, and battling the frustrating cycle of weight-loss-and-gain, the celeb finally found a few key methods that worked for him.

Suplee is proof that not every plan is meant for everyone, and success is really all about identifying what works—and what's sustainable—for you and your lifestyle in the long-term. Here's everything to know about Suplee's weight-loss journey.

1 He "Gained and Lost Probably Close to 1,000 Pounds"

Suplee previously revealed on his American Glutton podcast that he had "gained and lost probably close to 1,000 pounds at this point" due to years of overeating and following extreme diets that led to weight regain, according to PEOPLE.

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2 He Struggled With Weight Issues Throughout His Life

The 49-year-old actor struggled with weight issues throughout his life, starting as early as the age of five. According to PEOPLE, Suplee was placed on a restrictive eating plan he "wasn't interested in." The star noted that he would often binge eat when his parents weren't around. When Suplee turned 10, he weighed 200 pounds.

3 He Started Acting Around the Age of 16

Suplee kicked off his acting career around the age of 16. He told PEOPLE, "I never wanted to do something where I was the fat guy who was the butt of a fat guy joke. I told my agents to look for roles outside the box that could work for me. There were instances where somebody would want to add a line about me being fat, and I would say, 'Hey, no, we're not doing that.'"

4 He Tried Various Diets

In 2002, when Suplee was 26 years old, he began to make strides in his weight-loss efforts. According to Men's Health, the star tried a liquid diet, a blood type diet, and the keto diet. He also worked with a personal trainer and ended up shedding 250 pounds.

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5 He Had Skin Removal Surgery

After losing weight, Suplee had his first skin removal surgery in 2008. The surgery removed excess skin from his lower back, hips, abdomen, and buttocks, Men's Health says. Suplee noted that, looking back, he had the surgery done earlier than he should have.

6 He Navigated a Challenging Cycle of Weight Loss and Weight Gain

Following that first procedure, Suplee navigated weight gain, weight loss, and a second skin removal surgery, which he recovered from within six weeks, Men's Health reports. Fast-forward to 2016, when Suplee returned to a weight of 400 pounds.

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7 He Got His Eating Habits in Check

In 2018, Suplee found dietary habits and fitness regimens that genuinely worked for his journey. The celeb consumed some carbs, weighed his food, and pinpointed a long-term strategy for weight loss and maintenance.

"That's where I really figured out how to live the rest of my life," Suplee told Men's Health.

8 He Maintained a New Healthy Weight

As of June 2025, Suplee successfully maintained a healthy weight, a dedicated workout regimen, and a nutrient-dense diet. He noted that it will always be a struggle dealing with weight and body image—and there's no magical solution.

"This idea of having a body that looks the way I want it to look—I think it doesn't exist," he told Men's Health. Suplee added, "I am so utterly impressed with what I've been able to do physically. That doesn't mean I'm never self-conscious or don't want to binge eat sometimes. I've had to do deep introspection."

For more weight-loss journeys, check out America Ferrera Lost Weight at 41 and Here Are the 5 Things She Tossed Starting With Her Scale.