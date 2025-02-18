Has someone told you that to lose weight, you will have to stop eating at your favorite restaurants and fast food joints? That isn’t the case, says an expert. Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he reveals that you don’t have to quit eating fast food or at popular chains to get in shape. “How I lost 30 pounds eating at my favorite restaurants,” he explains. “It’s easy once you do this.” He then reveals a few key tips – and what he orders at five of his go-to spots.
You Shouldn’t Eat at Restaurants Every Day
“So first and foremost, I don’t believe you should be relying on restaurant food daily. Preparing meals at home, focused on single ingredient whole foods will always give you the most efficient results when it comes to health and weight loss goals. However, when you do find yourself at a restaurant, follow these tips!” he writes.
Keep Calories Between 500 to 700 with 45 to 40 Grams of Protein
Tip one? “Regardless of what restaurant I go to, my goal is to keep the calories for that meal between 500-700 and protein at a minimum of 35-40 grams. This is a great rule of thumb to go by considering most meals at restaurants are over 1,200 calories!” he writes.
Check the Online Nutrition Calculator
His second tip is to see if the restaurant has an online nutrition calculator. “These calculators allow me to view the calories and protein amounts for all meals and even allow me to customize my own meal. Restaurants like Moe’s, Chipotle, Chick Fil a, iHop, Have epic online nutrition calculators!” he says.
Bring Your Own Chips
His third tip? “I will bring in my own chips,” he reveals. “I’ll usually keep a box of quest protein chips in my truck. Quest chips are 140 calories and have 20 grams of protein per bag. My favorite flavor is the sweet spicy chili or loaded taco.”
Watch Sauces and Condiments
Don’t load your food with sauce. “Be mindful of sauces and condiments! They add up fast!” he says.
Don’t Drink Your Calories
Don’t drink your calories. “I will choose diet soda or ask for club soda and fresh lime. Club soda is super carbonated and when I add the fresh lime, it taste like sprite!” he writes.
Subway: Grilled Chicken WrapSubwayShutterstock
He then reveals his “top 5 restaurants to stay on track!” and what he orders:
Subway
Grilled chicken wrap. No cheese. All veggies.
Calories: 500
Protein: 42
Carbs: 54
Fat: 11.
Applebees: Bourbon St Chicken and ShrimpShutterstock
Applebees
Bourbon St chicken & shrimp.
(Sub potatoes for steamed broccoli)
Calories: 585
Protein: 53g
Carbs: 10
Fat: 33g.
Waffle House: Eggs, Chicken, Hash Browns
Shutterstock
Waffle House
3 eggs + side of chicken + side of hash browns.
Calories: 544
Protein: 51g
Carbs: 31g
Fat: 24g.
Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Side of Super Greens
Shutterstock
Panda Express
Grilled teriyaki chicken + side of super greens
Calories: 430
Protein: 47g
Carbs: 24g
Fats: 16g.
Chilis: Guiltless Menu
Shutterstock
Chilis
“Can’t go wrong with choosing any meal of the Guiltless Grill menu section! Anything off that section of menu will put you under 650 calories and well over 30-40 grams of protein!” he says.
Start Your Day with 40 Grams ProteinShutterstock
In another post he reveals details about his 40-30-20 program, starting with the 40. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.
Walk for 30 MinutesShutterstock
Next up, the 30. “Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.
Lift Weights for 20 MinutesShutterstock
And finally, the 20. “Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:
- Develop strong bones
- Manage your weight
- Enhance your quality of life
- Manage chronic conditions
- Sharpen your thinking skills.