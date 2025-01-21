Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Coach Reveals Best Fast Food Finds Under 300 Calories for Weight Loss

I’m a Fat Loss Coach and These Under 300 Calorie Fast Food Meals Will Help You Lose Weight

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 21, 2025
Jenna Bernhardt jennabernhardt10
Copyright jennabernhardt10/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight but don’t want to give up fast food? According to one expert, you don’t have to! Jenna Bernhardt is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who gained and lost 35 to 40 pounds during her three pregnancies. In a new social media post, she reveals her go-to fast food meals that can help you lose weight. “It’s sometimes nice to just go grab fast food! But what if you have goals to hit!? A certain calorie range to stay in? Believe it or not- It can be done!” she writes. “My favorite fast food under 300 calories.”

Chick-fil-A

  • Egg white grill has 290 calories, 8g of fat, and 26g of protein
  • Greek Yogurt Parfait with granola has 270 calories, 9g of fat, and 13g of protein
  • 5 count of nuggets is 160 calories, 7g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • 8 count of nuggets is 250 calories, 11g of fat, and 27g of protein
  • 2 count of Chick-fil-A chicken strips is 200 calories, 9g of fat, and 19g of protein
  • A small mac n cheese bowl is 270 calories, 17g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • A bowl of chicken noodle soup is 255 calories, 5.5g of fat, and 16g of protein.

Starbucks

NEW YORK CITY - MAY 2015: Starbucks store. Starbucks is the largest coffeehouse company in the world.Shutterstock
  • The reduced fat turkey bacon breakfast sandwich is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 17g of protein.
  • The spinach, feta, and egg white wrap is 290 calories, 8g of fat and 20g of protein.
  • The kale and portabella mushroom sous vide bites are 230 calories, 14g of fat, and 15g of protein.
  • The bacon and gruyere sous vide bites are 300 calories, 20g of fat, and 19g of protein.
  • Their cake pops range anywhere from 140 -170 calories
  • The marshmallow dream bar is 230 calories, 5g of fat, and 1g of protein

Subway

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,foodShutterstock
  • Veggie Delite A 6-inch Veggie Delite on 9-grain bread has 200–250 calories, 2 grams of fat, made with 9-grain wheat bread and contain two servings of vegetables.
  • Any of the salads are under 300 calories WITHOUT the dressings!
  • Add extra meat to load up on protein!

Taco Bell

Taco,Bell,Restaurant,fast, food, junk, Mexican,Shutterstock

All under 300 calories!

  • Grilled Chicken soft shell fresco style
  • Crunchy Taco with beef fresco style
  • Grilled Steak taco fresco style
  • Veggie Power Bowl- no rice or ranch

Taco John’s

Taco John's exterior and sign. Taco John's is fast-food restaurant featuring Mexican-inspired fast-food.

Shutterstock

  • Crispy Taco, Chicken: 160 calories
  • Softshell Taco, Chicken: 210 calories
  • Street Taco, Chicken: 170 calories
  • Potato Oles-1/2 a small order 250😉

McDonald’s

Ayutthaya,Thailand - March 7, 2018 :View in Porto Go Bangpa-in, McDonald's Restaurant in Ayutthaya,Thailand. McDonald's is an American hamburger and fast food restaurant chainShutterstock
  • Egg McMuffin has 300 calories, 12g of fat, and 17g of protein
  • One hash brown has 150 calories, 9g of fat, and 1g of protein
  • 4 piece chicken nuggets has 190 calories, 12g of fat, and 9g of protein and the 6 piece has 280 calories, 18g of fat, 13g of protein
  • Plain hamburger has 250 calories, 9g of fat, and 12g of protein
  • Cheeseburger has 300 calories, 13g of fat, and 15g of protein
  • One sausage burrito has 300 calories, 16g of fat, and 12g of protein.
  • Fruit and maple oatmeal has 290 calories, 4.5g of fat, and 5g of protein
And if you enjoyed this article, don't missI'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear

.

sustainable-weight-lossproteins

