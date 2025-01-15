Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Coach Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months Eating 10 “Practically” Zero-Calorie Foods

Lose weight without hunger by eating these filling but low-calorie foods.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Coach Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months Eating 10 “Practically” Zero-Calorie Foods
Copyright heathereisenbergfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight by eating delicious, nutritious foods? One expert claims to know the best ones. Heather Eisenberg is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps women over 40 "lose weight with nutrition & fitness," she writes in her Instagram bio. She lost 10 pounds in two months. "Here are 10 foods that are practically zero calories that I eat on repeat when I want to lose weight," she writes across the Instagram video. "One of the best ways to stay full and satisfied while cutting calories is by choosing high-volume, low-calorie foods. These are the foods that give you a lot to eat without packing in a ton of calories. They're nutrient-dense, full of fiber, and keep you feeling fuller for longer—perfect for anyone looking to lose weight without feeling deprived," she adds in the post.

Eggplant

The first food on her list is a vegetable, eggplant. "Approximately 20 calories per cup cooked," she says in the video. They are also versatile. "You can grill, roast, or bake them."

Brussels Sprouts

The following food is a controversial veggie: Brussels Sprouts. "Roughly 38 calories per cup cooked," she reveals. As for cooking methods, "You can roast, steam, or sauté them," she says.

Zoodles

While pasta isn't considered a weight-loss food, you can substitute your noodles for zoodles, she says, aka zucchini noodles. "About 33 calories per cup," she says. "A low-carb pasta substitute."

Hearts of Palm

Hearts of Palm are another great low-calorie food for weight loss. "Around 41 calories per cup, a crunchy, unique vegetable for salads. Trader Joe's makes a great hearts of palm pasta alternative," she says.

Pickles

Next up, are pickles, which are basically a tastier version of cucumber. "As long as they're not too salty," she says, noting they are only 4 calories per spear.

Raspberries

Craving something sweet? Raspberries are a great option, she says. "About 64 calories per cup," she notes. "Also a good source of fiber."

Watermelon

Watermelon is also sweet and fills you up. "Hydrating and refreshing," she says. And, at only about 46 calories per cup, the fruit is great for weight loss.

Cauliflower

Eat your cruciferous veggies. She claims that cauliflower is great for losing weight. "About 25 calories per cup," she says. It also makes an "excellent" rice substitute.

RELATED: Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster

Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is a sweet veggie that will fill you up with a few calories. "About 82 calories per cup. You can roast and make spaghetti squash as a great pasta alternative," she says.

Green Beans

Her last recommendation? green beans. "Around 31 calories per cup cooked, high in fiber," she says. "These foods are great for volume eating, allowing for larger portions while still keeping calorie intake low." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

sustainable-weight-losshealthy-eating

More For You

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 10 Lbs With 10 Low-Calorie Foods

Coach Lost 10 Pounds in 2 Months Eating 10 “Practically” Zero-Calorie Foods
Copyright heathereisenbergfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight by eating delicious, nutritious foods? One expert claims to know the best ones. Heather Eisenberg is a nutrition coach and personal trainer who helps women over 40 "lose weight with nutrition & fitness," she writes in her Instagram bio. She lost 10 pounds in two months. "Here are 10 foods that are practically zero calories that I eat on repeat when I want to lose weight," she writes across the Instagram video. "One of the best ways to stay full and satisfied while cutting calories is by choosing high-volume, low-calorie foods. These are the foods that give you a lot to eat without packing in a ton of calories. They're nutrient-dense, full of fiber, and keep you feeling fuller for longer—perfect for anyone looking to lose weight without feeling deprived," she adds in the post.

Eggplant

The first food on her list is a vegetable, eggplant. "Approximately 20 calories per cup cooked," she says in the video. They are also versatile. "You can grill, roast, or bake them."

Brussels Sprouts

The following food is a controversial veggie: Brussels Sprouts. "Roughly 38 calories per cup cooked," she reveals. As for cooking methods, "You can roast, steam, or sauté them," she says.

Zoodles

While pasta isn't considered a weight-loss food, you can substitute your noodles for zoodles, she says, aka zucchini noodles. "About 33 calories per cup," she says. "A low-carb pasta substitute."

Hearts of Palm

Hearts of Palm are another great low-calorie food for weight loss. "Around 41 calories per cup, a crunchy, unique vegetable for salads. Trader Joe's makes a great hearts of palm pasta alternative," she says.

Pickles

Next up, are pickles, which are basically a tastier version of cucumber. "As long as they're not too salty," she says, noting they are only 4 calories per spear.

Raspberries

Craving something sweet? Raspberries are a great option, she says. "About 64 calories per cup," she notes. "Also a good source of fiber."

Watermelon

Watermelon is also sweet and fills you up. "Hydrating and refreshing," she says. And, at only about 46 calories per cup, the fruit is great for weight loss.

Cauliflower

Eat your cruciferous veggies. She claims that cauliflower is great for losing weight. "About 25 calories per cup," she says. It also makes an "excellent" rice substitute.

RELATED: Trainer Reveals 5 Changes That Make Weight Loss Progress 10x Faster

Butternut Squash

Butternut squash is a sweet veggie that will fill you up with a few calories. "About 82 calories per cup. You can roast and make spaghetti squash as a great pasta alternative," she says.

Green Beans

Her last recommendation? green beans. "Around 31 calories per cup cooked, high in fiber," she says. "These foods are great for volume eating, allowing for larger portions while still keeping calorie intake low." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 20 Superfoods for People Over 50.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 15 Pounds in 30 Days by Following 3 Simple Steps

Steve_Cha_Rockstar_Eater6
Rockstar Eater/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJun 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose 30 pounds in two weeks? While it might seem impossible, one YouTuber claims it isn’t. Steve Cha of Rockstar Eater, a YouTube channel focusing on his love of food, shared a recent video about how rapidly he lost weight to the tune of a pound every two days. He claims it all boils down to following three simple steps.

He Gained 10 to 12 Pounds After Starting His YouTube Channel

Steve from Rockstar Eater explains that he gained “about 10 to 12 pounds” after starting his YouTube channel from “eating a lot of food” and that “it did take some toll” on his body. He topped the scales at 170, admitting that his blood pressure and cholesterol both went up.

He Gave Himself 30 Days to Lose 15 Pounds

Man tying jogging shoesShutterstock

“So I decided that I'm going to take some steps in order to try to take care of my health for the next few weeks. So in this video, I'm gonna be documenting my journey on losing basically 10 to 15 pounds,” he says, giving himself a time frame of 30 days.

His Plan Starts with Exercise

Man walking on sunlit trail in autumn forest enjoying peaceful walk in natureShutterstock

Steve’s plan was to start with exercise. “What I'm gonna do is basically every day do a lot of walking, cardio, jogging in order to sweat, burn some calories,” he says.

It Also Involves Changing His Diet

“And I'm also gonna, of course, alter my diet. That's the most important thing because it's no use for me to go out and do all of this exercising but then come home and snack on all this junk food,” he says. “Of course, I'm not gonna go the drastic route of starving myself, you know, like what some people do. That's actually not healthy at all.”

Protein with Salads or Veggies

Salmon,Served,With,Mix,Salad,Veggies,VegetablesShutterstock

What will he be eating for the next few weeks while he’s trying to lose weight? “Definitely low-fat foods,” he says. He might make a big salad and some salmon but only have a third of it, then “probably the other third for dinner. And then for dinner, I can change it up by eating, for example, fish, some cucumber and some baby broccoli, which is really good. I highly recommend this.” He will also eat an apple.

No Fried Food

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryerShutterstock

“So something like this is what I would be eating every day with just some variations, but definitely staying away from all the fried stuff, all the beef, you know, high cholesterol stuff, definitely no ice cream,” he adds.

10,000 Steps Per Day

Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Feb 20, 2022. A Person with an Apple Watch Series 7 with a pedometer app on the screen and with a daily ten thousand steps.Shutterstock

Steve’s goal is to try to hit about 10,000 steps a day. “On a busy day, I'd probably be walking for about one hour, kind of like a walk-jog. But then, if I have one of those days where it's not that busy, who knows, I might even go for half a day, like three to four hours of walking. But remember, drink plenty of water when you're out here, especially during the summertime,” he says.

Week One He Lost 3 Pounds

Check your body shape with white weight scales, top view.Shutterstock

“So it's been about a week now, and it looks like I've been able to lose about three pounds in the course of six to seven days. So far off to a good start,” Steve says. “I mean, I'm already feeling it. My body feels a little lighter, and I can get into my pants without feeling so very tight.”

Week Two He Lost Two-and-Half-Pounds

my goals - setting goals concept - blank flowchart sketched on a cocktail napkin with a cup of coffeeShutterstock

This week I was able to drop about two to two and a half pounds, and I do feel better. Everything feels good all around,” Steve says. If “you're losing weight over time, it gets more difficult and difficult to drop the same amount of weight every single week.”

He Did Cheat

Rolled,Oats,,Healthy,Breakfast,Cereal,Oat,Flakes,In,Bowl,food, oatmealShutterstock

Steve admits that he “did have some cheat days here and there, but for the most part, still sticking to vegetables, fruits, and cereal, oats, you know, all that healthy stuff, and I don't overeat. That's the key. And you gotta also do a lot of exercise.”

30 Day Mark: 15 Pounds

The man who measures a waist with a tape measureShutterstock

“Moment of truth after 30 days of hard work. Let's see what the final result is.

As many of you guys probably know, that was not an easy task to all of a sudden go onto such a strict diet exercising plan. So yes, it looks like I lost about 14 to 15 pounds in the span of 30 days, which is not easy to do, but it is doable though.”

Step 1: Diet

Fruit,Market,Fresh,Fruits,Vegetables,market,farmers,farm,Shutterstock

He then details each step he followed. “Number one, I changed my diet plan,” he reiterates, “eating stuff with less sugar, less sodium, less carbs in it, sticking mainly to fruits and vegetables and oats and wheat. I mean, once in a while, I had my cheat day here and there to eat something heavier, but that's pretty much what I've been sticking to.”

Step 2: Hydrating

Glasses,Of,Water,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Selective,Focus.,ShallowShutterstock

The second step? Hydration. “ I've been drinking a lot of water, like a lot of water,” he continues. “No more of the sodas and the fruit juices, mostly water during a lot of these days.”

Step 3: Exercising

Woman running outdoors - Young sportive girl jogging at sunset on Brooklyn Bridge, close up on shoesShutterstock

His final step? Exercise, including “a lot of cardio, jogging, some stretches here and there,” he says.

It’s Not Easy, But Gets Easier

Calories counting , diet , food control and weight loss concept. Calorie counter application on smartphone screen at dining table with salad, fruit juice, bread and fresh vegetable. healthy eatingShutterstock

Steve encourages others to stick to a diet. “It's not easy, I'll tell you that, especially in the first few days. It's gonna be very difficult, but then you kind of get used to it over time,” he says.

His Blood Pressure Decreased

Closeup of unrecognizable male patient using modern tonometer at home, panorama with copy space. Cropped of middle-eastern man measuring his blood pressure, making self checkupShutterstock

“But overall, I'm definitely feeling it. It's flatter all around my stomach area and my chest and I feel better health-wise. And I was even able to go to the local grocery store to measure my blood pressure. It actually went down by 15, I think I was at 1 35 before in terms of blood pressure. And then I think it went down to about like one 20 or one 17, which is really good.”

So Did His Body Fat

Happy man jumping for joy on the peak of the mountain, cliff at sunset. Success, winner, happinessShutterstock

His “body fat level has gone down a little bit as well, and I'm assuming that's also cholesterol,” he notes. “So overall, I'm feeling very healthy. So if you guys want to lose some weight and you want to lose it fast, maybe within 30 days, just letting you know that it is possible.”

The NIH Recommends Losing 1 to 2 Pounds Per Week

Lose 10 PoundsShutterstock

Is Steve’s weight loss realistic? According to the National Institutes of Health, no. “Weight loss should be about 1 to 2 pounds per week for a period of 6 months,” they say. That would be a maximum loss of 8 pounds in 30 days.

RELATED: 15 Lazy-Girl Ways to Exercise at Home

Body Network’s Expert Weighs In

tara_collingwood7Tara Collingwood

Body Network’s Resident RDN, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, agrees that starving yourself thin is not a good idea. She notes that rapid weight loss usually leads to weight regain. “Starving and fasting can produce fast weight loss, but it also stresses the body and causes the metabolism to shut down, which in turn can cause rebound weight gain,” she says.

However, sustainable weight loss is possible with the right mindset and approach. "Anything hard takes some discipline, and losing weight is one of the hardest lifestyle habits to modify," says Collingwood. "I coach my clients to think about their motivations for eating to make the changes in their lifestyle that will require them to lose the weight they say they want to lose. With discomfort comes growth and results." she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

💪🔥Body Booster: It's important to have a solid motivation for making tough choices. "When you have a strong reason for making the hard choices, it becomes easier to keep yourself on track," says Collingwood.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 50 Pounds and Here’s How You Can Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Gen_Cohen2
gensgym/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 13, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Tara Collingwood, ms, rdn, cssd, acsm-cpt
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Losing weight can seem overwhelming, but it shouldn’t be. In fact, you can quickly lose ten pounds before Memorial Day weekend, according to one health expert. Gen Cohen, CNC, recently shared a motivating video via Instagram with her followers, offering some easy ways you can lose weight without going to extremes. “How to feel your best by summer! Here’s how I lost 10lbs in the first two months of my health journey,” she writes in the caption of the Instagram post. The Body Network also consulted The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian, to weigh in on the weight loss suggestions that could get you feeling like the healthiest version of yourself before swimsuit season.

Focus on Losing Body Fat, Not Water Weight

“What I would do if I was trying to lose 10 pounds in the next two months,” she says in the video. “And I'm not talking about 10 pounds of water weight that you just gained back the next day. I'm talking about 10 pounds of body fat.” She starts by pointing out things a person should avoid, even if they could work in the short term.

Don’t Starve Yourself

Gen_Cohen2gensgym/Instagram

“What I would not do is starve myself,” she says. “That is the quickest way to lead to fat gain after weight loss.” Collingwood agrees. “Starving and fasting can produce fast weight loss, but it also stresses the body and causes the metabolism to shut down, which in turn can cause rebound weight gain,” she says.

Related: 8 Ways to Eat Your Way to 6-Pack

Don’t Do "Hours of Cardio” Daily

Blonde young woman give up workout in gym, fail.Shutterstock/sakkmesterke

“What I also wouldn't do is ... hours of cardio every single day,” she continues. “Exercise is excellent, but too much can also stress the body and cause injury, not to mention burnout,” Collingwood adds.

Eat in a “Modest Caloric Deficit”

Calorie counting on a paper with calculator. Diet and weight control conceptShutterstock

She then reveals her plan. “What I would do is eat in a modest caloric deficit, which, if you're a woman watching this video, means you'll probably be eating an average of 1500 to 2000 calories per day in order to lose weight,” she maintains.

Download a Meal Planning App

New Delhi, India 4 September 2023:- My fitness pal app on iphone used to calculate caloriesShutterstock

“I would download an app like MyFitnessPal and pre-plan my meals the day before to make sure I was able to hit my calories and my protein goal while still enjoying my social life,” she continues. Collingwood loves the idea of the app. “Keep track of calories to increase awareness, but don’t obsess over it,” she elaborates. “Focus on getting target goals for macros and balancing with movement and exercise.”

Invest in a Big Water Bottle and Hydrate

Close-up of a large water bottle on a running track with woman's legs in backgroundShutterstock

She also suggests investing in a big water bottle. “I would drink 16 ounces of water before getting out of bed in the morning, which helps regulate your cortisol and stress levels throughout the day,” she says. “And I would also drink 16 ounces of water before each meal. This will help you feel full quicker while you're still learning proper portion control.” Water is always essential for overall health, and when embarking on a weight loss plan, “however, it will not really fill you up for very long because it is absorbed within minutes into the stomach and intestines,” Collingwood points out.

Lift Weights and Walks

Young woman walking on green asphalt road in forestShutterstock

“And finally, rather than subscribing to some crazy fitness routine, I'd commit to lifting weights three maximum four times per week and prioritize getting a 60-minute walk in per day,” she suggests. “You can go to the gym and do 12-3-30. You can take your dog for a walk. You can get a walking pad and put it under your desk. I don't care how just 60 minutes of walking.”

Collingwood agrees that walking is a great way to burn calories with low impact. “Lifting weights is key to maintaining muscle while you are losing weight,” she says.

Related: 15 Proven Ways to Sculpt Your Dream Body by An Expert Coach

Be Happy

Gen_Cohen3gensgym/Instagram

“I'd also visualize myself being the hottest, happiest version of me and remember that while my life isn't defined by the number on the scale, it's okay to want to take control of my health,” she concludes the video. In the caption, she added: “P.S. It’s okay to want to lose weight and improve your health...but please remember your life isn’t defined by the number on the scale.” Collingwood is on board with Gen’s overall approach. “Positive self-image and body image are wonderful. You don’t walk around with people knowing how much you weigh, but people do respond to your energy and attitude. If that is positive, you will be someone others will want to be around!” she says.

💪🔥Body Booster: Lift weights 3-4 times per week max. Prioritize getting a 60-minute daily walk for overall fitness. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 40 Pounds in 4 Months Without Exercise Using Unusual but Effective Tricks

Xiaomanyc1
Copyright Xiaomanyc/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 07, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Do you want to lose 10 pounds a month simply by making a few simple changes to your diet? Xiaoma is “a polyglot who has studied dozens of languages,” according to his YouTube profile, who lost 40 pounds in 4 months when he decided to “seriously start losing weight.” Xiaoma explains that he went from 187 to 150. “I've lost a good 40 pounds,” he says. Here is what he did.

Exercise Isn’t the Key to Losing Weight

“For many people, the first thing that comes to mind when they think about losing weight is exercise. But I had already learned that exercise was not a stepping stone to losing weight. In fact, for me, it was the opposite. Like, the more I exercised, the more weight I gained because the hungrier I got, the more I allowed myself to eat,” he explains.

It Is “A Hundred Percent Diet,” He Says

Bagels with cream cheese and smoked salmon on rustic wooden backgroundShutterstock

“My big realization was that it was a hundred percent diet,” he says. Before, he would eat “multiple pieces of toast or bagels or lots of butter and cheese and multiple eggs fried in butter” for breakfast. And, for dinner, “whatever he wanted. “It usually ended up being like big bowls, cheesy pasta, or like the most delicious pizza I could get my hands on, just like really rich fatty foods, which I somehow convinced myself was okay because saturated fat is all keto and good for you these days.”

First, He Amped Up His Veggie Intake

Raw vegetables background. Healthy organic food concept.Shutterstock

“The first thing that I did was I had a call with my nutritionist,” he continues. She advised him to eat more vegetables. “It didn't really make sense to me at first because I was like, what do vegetables have to do with losing weight? Like, I just, I didn't really get it, but I was like, okay, so I'll humor you. I'll eat some more vegetables.”

RELATED:What's Better: High-Protein or Low-Carb Diet for Weight Loss?

He Ate Veggies Before Other Food

Salmon,Served,With,Mix,Salad,Veggies,VegetablesShutterstock

He started with making sure half of every meal was veggies, “and that would be the first thing that I ate,” he says. “I realized pretty quickly that it actually is a great way to lose weight because what you're doing is filling your body with nutritious fiber and crowding out room for all the other rich fatty foods. You're kind of filling yourself up in advance.”

He Realized That He Used to Eat Too Much “Rich and Fatty” Food

cheese burger with fries on a wooden plate at a restaurantShutterstock

He came to a realization. “I realized what the root of my problem was, that I would just let myself eat as much rich and fatty food as possible, and I would be absolutely stuffed with every meal,” he says.

RELATED:I Reduced My Size from 16 to 6 in 9 Months with One Simple Lunch Change

He Changed the Type of Carbs He Ate

close-up red kidney bean in wood spoon and gunny bag on wood tabShutterstock

The other major change he made was the type of carbs he ate. “Most of my carbs, rather than coming from grains, came from whole recognizable beans or legumes. I eliminated all processed carbs from my diet. So, no more bread. I completely stopped eating bread. No more cookies, no cakes, nothing like that. No soda, obviously. No, no candy, no processed foods of any kind. That wasn't a huge problem for me before. But bread was a big problem. And so what I replaced it with was just essentially these slow carbs, like chickpeas. I had a lot of chickpeas and lentils.”

He Stuck to Whole Foods

Gourmet portion of thick juicy fresh salmon grilling on a griddle seasoned with lemon zest, herbs and spices in a low angle view with copyspace and rising steamShutterstock

“The core principle for what I was to eat just became whole foods, like as minimally processed as possible—calorically dense foods. I try to eliminate to the maximum extent possible, less fatty meat and more whole grain carbs like oatmeal,” he says.

He Also Ate “Unappetizing” Meals

Man eatsShutterstock

He admits that some of his meals are a “little bit unappetizing,” which is “actually the point,” he says. “I wanted to eat food that was as kind of unappetizing but nevertheless still healthy as possible.” Why? “I felt like it was a pretty easy way to lose weight if the food became much less appetizing because I always really enjoyed eating.”

RELATED:10 Quick and Simple Steps to Losing 10 Pounds of Fat, According to a Metabolism Expert

He Started Weighing Himself Daily

White scale on a wooden table top view, fitness and weight loss conceptShutterstock

“That became, that became a core part of my ethos. I started weighing myself every single day. I mean, I started losing weight immediately, but you know, like the first week I lost like several pounds. Here I am, having lost 40 pounds four months later. And honestly, it feels really good.”

Follow Xiaoma on Social Media

For more on Xiaoma, you can follow him on social media. He is on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.