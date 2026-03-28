Adele Lost 100 Pounds and Here Are 3 Mental Health Habits She Credits More Than Any Diet

Adele is an incredible success story, and fans all across the globe love her. The award-winning vocalist has sold over 120 million records worldwide. But it's not just her incredible talent that fans admire. The Grammy and Oscar winner has also been extremely open about personal struggles, including anxiety, divorce, and postpartum depression—challenges so many people can relate to.

Adele embarked on a two-year wellness journey which led to a 100-pound weight loss. She credits most of her healthy transformation to certain mental health habits she adopted into her lifestyle—more so than dieting.

1 Her Journey Wasn't About Weight Loss

The celeb told British Vogue in October 2021 that weight loss was never the main focus of her wellness journey.

"It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone," she shared.

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2 She Did It For Herself

Adele noted that she kept her journey private because she did it for herself, not for anyone else.

"People are shocked because I didn't share my 'journey'. They're used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn't give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don't find it fascinating. It's my body," the singer told British Vogue.

3 The Gym Became "My Time"

Adele learned that working out served as a major stress and anxiety reliever—and she loved it.

"The gym became my time. I realized that when I was working out, I didn't have any anxiety. It was never about losing weight," she shared with Vogue (via PEOPLE). "I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong."

4 She Worked Out Two to Three Times a Day

Adele also revved up her fitness routine, making time to work out two to three times a day.

She told British Vogue, "I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers."

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5 She Didn't Diet

Contrary to reports claiming the star tried the Sirtfood diet, Adele confirmed she did nothing of the sort. In fact, she didn't diet at all.

"I haven't done any diet," she told British Vogue. "No intermittent fasting. Nothing. If anything I eat more than I used to because I work out so hard."

6 She Reportedly Took Charge of Her Health for Her Son

A major motivator behind Adele's health journey was reportedly her son, Angelo, according to PEOPLE.

A source shared with the outlet in 2019, "For her, it's not about losing weight. She wants to stay healthy for her son's sake, and though it's been challenging for her to keep a new workout routine, she is sticking with it … She has taken a more serious interest in improving herself and is actually having a great time."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.