Jonah Hill Lost 40 Pounds and Here's the Mental Health Habit He Says Mattered Most

He focused on “shadow” work with his therapist.
February 14, 2026

If you're always ready to learn new ways to achieve lasting weight loss, you'll be incredibly inspired by actor Jonah Hill's story. The 21 Jump Street star lost 40 pounds. He changed up many of his lifestyle habits to achieve this full-body transformation, but there's one mental health habit that mattered most.

He Worked With a Nutritionist

Jonah Hill at the Los Angeles Premiere of "How To Train Your Dragon," Gibson Amphitheater, Universal City, CA. 03-21-10
Shutterstock

There's so much that goes into effectively losing weight—and that includes finding the lifestyle that works for you. Hill worked with a nutritionist to develop and maintain a balanced, unrestrictive diet.

He Logged His Food

"Superbad" star Jonah Hill at the 2007 Teen Choice Awards at the Gibson Amphitheatre, Universal City, Hollywood. August 26, 2007 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash
Shutterstock

While working with a nutritionist, one healthy habit Hill adopted was logging his meals. He would send his log via email each day. The celeb revealed on The Tonight Show that, one time, he accidentally emailed his food log to Drake.

"I looked back about an hour later at my sent messages because he didn't email back, and it must have been D-R, because it was doctor, and I sent it to Drake. So Drake, who I don't know well at all, I met him once, he just got an email from me that said like, 'Yogurt, salad, chicken.' And then just 'Jonah' at the end of it," Hill shared.

He Exercised

Jonah Hill at the Los Angeles Premiere of "Pineapple Express". Mann Village Theater, Westwood, CA. 07-31-08
Shutterstock

Hill also worked out and stayed active regularly—whether it be shadow boxing, jabbing, and/or working with a trainer (via Men's Health). He created a lifestyle that prioritized his wellness, kicking unhealthy habits to the curb.

He Focused on "Shadow" Work With His Therapist

NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Actor Jonah Hill attends 'The Sitter' premiere at Chelsea Clearview Cinemas on December 6, 2011 in New York City
Shutterstock

There was one mental health habit Hill adopted that mattered most: "shadow" work.

Hill's therapist, Dr. Phil Stutz, was instrumental in providing the tools that proved to be life-changing for the celeb. Stutz's therapy involved "shadow" work, which is working to face the "shadow" image of his own self, according to Tudum by Netflix.

Hill directed the documentary about his therapist, Stutz, which came out in 2022.

It Helped Him Overcome Insecurities Pertaining to His "Shadow" Self

Jonah Hill at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Watch" held at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California, United States on July 23, 2012.
Shutterstock

This focus in his therapy helped Hill get through insecurities relating to the "shadow" version of himself.

"When I was a kid, exercise and diet was framed to me as like, 'There's something wrong with how you look,'" Hill shared in the Stutz documentary (via PEOPLE). "But never once was exercise and diet propositioned to me in terms of mental health."

He Turned Down the Noise

LOS ANGELES - AUG 5: Jonah Hill arriving at the FOX TCA Summer 2011 Party at Gladstones on August 5, 2011 in Santa Monica, CA
Shutterstock

Learning to turn off the public noise and focus solely on his own mental wellness was integral in Hill's efforts. He actually requested privacy without comments, according to Teen Vogue, because his body is his own business.

His Life Has Gotten "Immeasurably Better"

OAKLAND, CA - SEP 19: Jonah Hill at the world premiere of Columbia Pictures' 'Moneyball' at the Paramount Theater of the Arts on September 19, 2011 in Oakland, California
Shutterstock

"I'm just gonna acknowledge how odd this endeavor is: A patient making a movie about his therapist," Hill shared with Stutz (via E! News). "But my life has gotten immeasurably better as a result of working with you. If it worked for me, maybe it will work for other people."

