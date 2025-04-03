Skip to content
6 Best Costco Foods That Burn Fat Fast, According to a Nutritionist

Shop them now and watch the pounds drop off.

Bathroom scales, Costco Wholesale retail exterior and trademark logo.
Do you ever wonder what health experts buy at Costco? Elaine Morrison is a Nutritional Therapy Practitioner and Certified Pilates Instructor who helps her clients lose weight and get into the best shape of their lives. We recently chatted with the menopause and midlife coach and asked her what is in her Costco cart when she wants to lose weight.

1. Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt

Los Angeles, California, United States - 07-22-2020: A view of several cases of Kirkland Signature organic Greek yogurt, on display at a local Costco.

Shutterstock

Kirkland Signature Organic Greek Yogurt is one of the most popular items from Costco’s brand KS collection, and Morrison is one of the many health experts who is a fan. “With 18 grams of protein per serving, it's great to add to a smoothie or enjoy alone,” she says.

2. Kerrygold Butter

GERMANY - DEC 23, 2024: Kerrygold Original Irish Butter Packaging in Store

Shutterstock

When it comes to butter, only buy Kerrygold. “This grass-fed butter is a healthy fat to add to potatoes or grains,” says Morrison. Luckily, Costco sells the brand a lot cheaper than other stores, and carries both salted and unsalted.

3. 100% Grass-Fed Wagyu Ground Beef Patties

cooking burgers on hot grill with flames​Grass-Fed BurgerShutterstock

Yes, you can eat burgers and lose weight. Morrison is a fan of 100% Grass-Fed Wagyu Ground Beef Patties. “These are great to keep in the freezer for a quick meal with 24 grams of protein. Heat and serve,” she says.

4. Organic Blueberries

Freshly picked blueberries in wooden bowl. Juicy and fresh blueberries with green leaves on rustic table. Bilberry on wooden Background. Blueberry antioxidant. Concept for healthy eating and nutrition​Fresh BerriesShutterstock

Costco has a good selection of fresh organic fruits and vegetables, but her top pick for weight loss is blueberries. “Blueberries are low in sugar and have polyphenols, which feed the good bacteria in your gut,” she says. “Add to smoothies or top Greek Yogurt with them.”

5. Chosen Foods Avocado Spray

Merrillville, IN USA April 3, 2024: Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray on a store shelf

Shutterstock

Morrison is also a fan of Chosen Foods Avocado Spray. “Avocado oil is a healthy addition to the kitchen. It is a monounsaturated fat,” she says. “I like the spray because you can easily add oil to vegetables and roast them in the oven. Chosen Foods doesn't cut its avocado oil with vegetable or seed oils.”

6. Sabatino's Paleo Organic Basil and Cracked Black Pepper Smoked Chicken Sausage

Czech sausages​Best: Chicken SausageShutterstock

Chicken sausage is delicious – and a great source of protein. Costco sells a few types, but she recommends Sabatino’s Paleo Organic Basil and Cracked Black Pepper Smoked Chicken Sausage. “These pre-cooked sausages are a great option for a quick meal. They need to be reheated on a grill or stovetop and served,” says Morrison. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Mom of 4 Over 30 Lost 40 Pounds in 6 Months with Daily Walks

Ashley_Hughes_huze8
From Struggling Mom to Fit Influencer: How I Dropped 40 Pounds with These 3 Simple Habits
Copyright ashleyhuze/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackApr 10, 2025
Christopher Roback
Health & Wellness Writer | Author | Exclusive Contributor at Body Network
Christopher Roback is a health and wellness writer and exclusive contributor to Body Network.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

We've all been there—standing on the scale, feeling like change is impossible. For Ashley Porter, that frustration peaked when she saw the number on her scale matched what she weighed the day she gave birth to twins. As a busy mom of four in her thirties, she felt stuck in a cycle of failed attempts and disappointment. "I had done countless weight loss challenges in my life," Ashley shares in her post. "After each baby, the weight seemed to be a little more difficult to get off." But through a dedicated six-month journey involving daily walks and establishing key morning habits, Ashley not only lost 40 pounds but created a sustainable lifestyle she loves. Her story proves that it's never too late to transform your life—and shows exactly how you can do it too.

The Turning Point

Everyone reaches a breaking point before making a real change. For Ashley, October was her darkest month. "I got to the point where I felt I wasn't in control of so many areas of my life," Ashley admits. "I just felt every aspect of my life just felt sad." She had gained weight with each pregnancy and never fully lost it before the next one. When she stepped on the scale at 33 and saw she weighed exactly what she did the day she delivered twins, something inside her shifted. It was time for a change.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

The Decision That Started It All

Sometimes simply acknowledging you're unhappy creates the momentum for change. "On Halloween last year, I remember sitting down with my husband and talking about all the areas of my life that I wasn't happy with," Ashley reveals. That honest conversation became her catalyst. "In that moment, I immediately felt better. I felt happier. I felt excited," she says. By recognizing her power to choose a different path, Ashley experienced an immediate mental shift that would fuel her entire journey.

Morning Habit 1: The Daily Checklist

Ashley's transformation began with a simple tool—a daily checklist that kept her accountable. "On November 1st, I made my very first checklist and I got on Instagram and I told everyone what I was doing," Ashley explains. Her checklist included items like working out 4-5 times weekly, personal development, daily walks, 8 hours of sleep, and eliminating negativity. This morning ritual of creating and reviewing her checklist set the tone for each day. By making her commitment public, she created extra accountability that helped her follow through consistently.

Morning Habit 2: Personal Development

Starting each day with personal growth became a cornerstone of Ashley's success. "I knew I had so much mental work I needed to do, and spending time daily in personal development, meditating, and focusing on removing negativity from my life, which also included negative self-talk," Ashley shares. She began each morning immersing herself in content that supported her goals—listening to podcasts or watching motivational videos while preparing breakfast. This intentional morning practice reshaped her mindset and fueled her motivation throughout the day.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Morning Habit 3: Visualizing Her Future Self

Ashley's powerful morning visualization practice changed how she approached each day. "Imagine the highest version of yourself and start showing up as her," became the screensaver on her phone and her daily mantra. Each morning, Ashley would envision her ideal self and how that person would navigate the day ahead. "What would her morning routine look like? What time would she go to bed? How would she spend her time in the day?" she would ask herself. This morning habit helped close the gap between her current reality and her aspirations.

Daily Walks: The Consistent Physical Practice

Walking became Ashley's gateway to consistent physical activity. As part of her six-month commitment, she incorporated daily walks into her routine, making them non-negotiable. "I had to unbecome who I naturally am," Ashley admits. "Naturally, I want to stay up late and sleep in all morning. Naturally, I want to relax all day." These walks not only contributed to her weight loss but became a time for mental clarity and reinforcing her commitment to change. The simplicity and accessibility of walking made it the perfect foundation for her physical transformation.

The Decision-Making Framework

Ashley developed a powerful question that guided her choices throughout the day. "Anytime a decision in my day was to be made, I'd ask myself, what would a fit person do?" she explains. This simple framework helped her navigate temptations and stay aligned with her goals. "Yes, I would rather eat a bag of chips. And I knew that was going to give me temporary satisfaction," she acknowledges. "But consciously choosing a healthier alternative made me go to bed feeling accomplished and proud." This mindset shift transformed her eating habits without extreme dieting.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

Create Your Supportive Environment

Your environment either supports or sabotages your goals. "To really completely reinvent yourself, you've got to be eating, sleeping, breathing this new lifestyle," Ashley emphasizes. She intentionally surrounded herself with content and people that reinforced her new path. "Start following accounts on social media that will inspire you every single day to stick to your new lifestyle. Unfollow anyone who maybe causes you to have negative thoughts," she advises. This environmental design made good choices easier and strengthened her resolve.

Focus On Daily Actions, Not Just Results

Ashley discovered that targeting daily behaviors, not just outcomes, accelerated her progress. "Instead of saying, my goal is to lose 20 pounds, that can be your big goal. But your goal today is to get your workout in and to stick to your meal plan," she suggests. This shift created immediate wins and deeper satisfaction. "When you do this consistently, your big goal happens by default," Ashley explains. By celebrating daily actions rather than distant results, she maintained motivation throughout her journey.

The Power of Daily Progress

The joy of transformation comes from the journey itself. "You will never be happier than when you are working towards something," Ashley insists. She found truth in the idea that "progress equals happiness," experiencing greater fulfillment with each step forward. "The day you decide to change and you wake up and you're crossing things off your checklist that are helping you move the needle towards your goals—you will never be happier," she shares. This realization kept her going even on difficult days.

RELATED:She Walked in a Weighted Vest For 30 Days & Built Strength Without Going to the Gym

When New Habits Become Your Identity

The ultimate reward came when Ashley's new behaviors became automatic. "Eventually the decisions that used to be so hard or uncomfortable for you to make will become uncomfortable for you to not make them because this is just who you are," Ashley explains. After six months of consistent effort, her healthy choices no longer felt like a struggle—they simply felt like her. The morning habits, daily walks, and mindset shifts had transformed not just her body but her identity. "This is the new you," she affirms, celebrating the sustainable nature of her 40-pound weight loss. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

I'm a Bikini Competitor Who Beat Belly Fat at 50 and Here's How You Can Too

Melissa Neill msmelissaneill MelissaNeill
Copyright msmelissaneill/Instagram
Melissa Neill
By Melissa NeillApr 10, 2025
Melissa Neill
CEO of Body By Bikini
Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the founder of Body By Bikini.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

That unexpected belly fat that seems to appear out of nowhere once you hit your 40s can feel impossible to lose. No matter how many sit–ups you do or salads you eat, that stubborn midsection just doesn't budge like it used to. I know exactly how frustrating this is because I've been through it myself.

As a fitness coach who specializes in helping women over 40, I discovered the real solutions to menopause belly fat through my own journey competing in bikini competitions. Back in 2018, I was struggling just like you might be now – trying all the usual methods and seeing no results until I finally cracked the code.

Today, I'm going to share the exact process that has helped over 13,000 women lose menopause belly fat – a straightforward approach you can follow to flatten your midsection in just 6–8 weeks. If you're tired of feeling uncomfortable in your clothes and ready for real solutions that work with your changing body, you'll want to read every word of what follows.

RELATED:Coach Lost 90 Pounds by Getting Brutally Honest with Herself About These 10 Things

Why We Get Menopause Belly Fat

First off, I'm going to show you the shocking reasons you have gained fat around your midsection and how, once you hit the age of 40, your body has changed.

Linda is one of my clients – she was struggling with belly fat after having a child. The lifestyle she adopted was catching up with her, but she couldn't understand why. She was doing the same things she did in her younger days, but gradually her waist was expanding. She couldn't find clothes to fit, and she realised she had to make a choice to either go and buy new clothes or do something about her expanding waistline.

She decided to take action and join my program. As each week passed, she saw her waistline diminishing and lost 20 lbs. Linda was elated she had found success when it had eluded her before. You can see from these pictures and the smile on Linda's face talking about it that she was really happy with her results in just 8 weeks.

So what had happened to Linda's body, and why had she gained so much weight?

There are three things in Linda's body that were causing her belly fat and preventing her from losing weight using the traditional methods.

1. Insulin Resistance

If you try pouring water into an already soaked sponge, the sponge can't absorb any more water. That's the same as your glucose or sugar in your body – it can't be absorbed like it used to, so you get blood sugar spikes that cause fat gain.

The fat gain will typically sit around your midsection, as Linda found.

2. Loss of Estrogen

Linda's body once she hit the age of 40 is changing due to her hormones. This is because her body has lost estrogen. You can see here she started to store fat around her midsection. That's because as her body has lost estrogen, it's trying to make more, and with that, it makes more fat too. And that typically sits around her midsection. She hasn't changed anything – she has the same lifestyle habits, but her body is storing more fat because it's lacking in estrogen.

3. Loss of Muscle

There is another important thing that is happening to Linda's body, which is adding to the already expanding waistline.

Linda and every woman at this stage will find that her muscles are declining. It's declining at a rate of 1% per year once you hit the age of 40.

RELATED:I Lost 100 Pounds in 18 Months With Walking and 3 Simple Food Changes

Why Is That Important?

Muscle is like logs I am putting on a fire—the more you have, the longer and hotter the fire burns, even when you're not stoking it.

When you have more muscle, like more logs on the fire, your body is going to burn calories without effort, just when you're sitting, resting, and sleeping.

But as you age, you are not getting that magic effect of muscle. Take me – I'm 58 – if I hadn't done anything about it, I would have lost 18% of muscle or 18% of the logs I had available to burn.

Inflammation

Let's move on to the fourth thing that is happening in your body.

When I was perimenopausal, I was suffering from 2 things I couldn't quite understand. I was getting water retention and bloating. This was during the time I was doing bikini shows, and leading up to the show, I would get really anxious about the water retention and bloating. My ankles would always swell up towards the end of the day, and my coach would order me to have my legs raised to ease this.

And the bloating would get worse throughout the day, and I would have a particular reaction to eating certain foods, like dairy and even natural sweeteners.

What was going on was inflammation, which is a huge problem for perimenopausal and menopausal women and contributes to our belly fat.

Simply put, your body becomes more inflamed as a way of healing itself. But many women experience chronic inflammation, and when left unchecked, it will lead to weight gain, joint pain, and even autoimmune diseases like Hashimoto's.

RELATED: She Lost 75 Lbs by Eating These 3 Foods That “Mimic” the Effects of Ozempic

What Doesn't Work For Belly Fat

So we've learned why we get belly fat, so I'm going to show you why some traditional methods for fat loss won't work anymore. These were methods when you were younger, and some people will even get upset and angry with the first one I'm going to talk about because they love it. But I am not talking about whether you love it, I'm talking about whether it reduces belly fat.

Do you remember the role of muscle, and loading more logs on the fire would keep the fire burning longer and hotter without effort? Well, there are some things that are going to put that fire out, like throwing cold water on it. In other words, they are going to slow your metabolism down.

Running: It’s the worst kind of exercise you can do, because you will reduce your muscle mass.

Very low carb, low calories, or extreme fasting: again, as it will result in loss of muscle, so they are going to put your fire out.

Torch Belly Fat with These Exercises

Remember that fire we were talking about and how we can add more logs on so the fire burns hotter and for longer? That is done by building more muscle. So you need to lift weights to get this magical fat burning.

But you're not going to get bulky like a bodybuilder. You're just putting back the muscle you lost through the aging process.

RELATED:5 Movement Hacks to Shed Pounds From a Sports Medicine Specialist

Lifting Weights

What happens to your body when you lift weights is that your metabolism speeds up and you are going to be burning calories when you are sitting around, sleeping, and doing everyday things.

It's not about the calories you burn when you are exercising, and it's the calories you burn throughout the day when you are lifting weights.

And that's not the only benefit of lifting weights.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full up because of insulin resistance? You can make your sponge bigger by adding more muscle. The more muscle you have, the better your body is at absorbing glucose. So lifting weights is your new friend.

Your body turns into a fat-burning machine when you lift weights.

This is why I have remained so lean for years after my initial success at transforming my body and becoming a stage competitor.

Now I strength train 4 times a week for around 45 mins to an hour per session. So I don't spend huge amounts of time working out. Some people are surprised by this.

And there are two more forms of exercise that will help you keep those logs on the fire, in other words, support your metabolism:

As well as strength training, you do want to be doing some sort of cardio, but not to the detriment of your strength training. We have already learned that too intense cardio can throw water on the fire, but there is a type of cardio that will enhance your muscles and help you put more logs on your fire….

Walking

Walking is amazing for menopausal women because it will not deplete your muscles and it's easy on your joints. You want to get in 7,000 steps per day, which will help your body burn extra calories with the minimum effort. To up your walking game, I love to add in a weighted vest, and that's what I do with my clients. It really is a game changer. Go for 10% of your body weight.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

High Intensity Interval training

Another option is to implement High-Intensity Interval training (HIIT). But only in small amounts. You want to be doing 15–20 minutes per session, no more than 4 times a week. You can go for 30 minutes, but I wouldn't do that anymore, so you don't end up depleting your muscles.

Personally, I love HIIT, but not everyone does, so if you don't like it, stick to walking.

Eat Your Way to a Flatter Tummy

Exercise is not the only tool in your armoury when it comes to the war against belly fat. How you eat is absolutely crucial, and I am going to reveal my secret to eating, which will absolutely torch belly fat and has been so successful for the thousands of women on my programs.

So we've discovered earlier that we get inflammation & insulin resistance; so how do we tackle them?

To reduce inflammation, we need to be eating food that will fight inflammation and cutting out foods that make it worse.

That's cutting out ultra-processed foods, refined carbs, and alcohol, and instead having a diet that is rich in vegetables, fruit, and whole foods.

Foods that actively fight inflammation are berries, tomatoes, peppers, green leafy veg, green tea, oily fish, and even 70% cocoa dark chocolate.

Remember that sponge that couldn't soak up the water because it was full. You can reduce the amount of water you are sending to your sponge. The water is glucose in your body and too much if it will make your sponge overflow. So you should be eating less sugar and fewer refined carbs like white flour and swap these for whole grains and starchy veg.

Then there is an amazing food group which will put more logs on your fire like strength training.

That's Protein

Protein helps with belly fat in 2 ways:

1. Your body takes longer to break down protein, so you are burning more calories than when you eat carbs and fats

2. Protein will support strength training and is the building block to putting on muscle, so it will help with putting those logs on the fire.

You want to be getting in 1g of protein per pound in body weight, which sounds a lot, but that's eating protein at every single meal and snack.

But is eating non-inflammatory foods and increasing your protein all it takes to lose belly fat?

No, you do need to be burning more energy than you are consuming in food for this to work. In other words, you do need to be in a calorie deficit.

I know many of you ask me how many calories I should be eating. The answer is – that depends on so many things. What your goal is, how much activity you are doing, and how much you currently weigh. You also need to have a workout plan that's designed for your level of fitness, experience, and goals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

About the author: Melissa Neill is a weight loss coach and the CEO of Body By Bikini

Fitness & Workouts

5 Best Walking Exercises for Burning Fat After 50

Josh York JoshYorkGG joshyorkgg
Copyright JoshYorkGG/YouTube/Shutterstock
Josh York
By Josh YorkApr 10, 2025
Josh York
Founder & CEO of GYMGUYZ
Josh York is a Certified Personal Trainer, Founder &amp; CEO of GYMGUYZ.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Expert-Recommended

We've consulted with our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians to bring you informed recommendations for food products, health aids and nutritional goods to safely and successfully guide you toward making better diet and nutrition choices. We strive to only recommend products that adhere to our philosophy of eating better while still enjoying what you eat.

Walking is something most of us do every day without much thought, but it can be transformed into a powerful fat-burning exercise, especially for those over 50. Throughout my career as a personal trainer, I've seen clients lose significant weight and become happier with who they are simply by adding a daily walk to their schedule. It's an accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine. Ready to turn your regular walks into fat-burning sessions? Here are five exercises that will help you do just that.

Why Walking Works Best for You After 50

Morning jog. Beautiful sporty woman in sportswear and earphones looking at her watch, checking the result while running in a green park on a sunny summer day

Shutterstock

Walking is a great low-impact workout option that is easy on the joints, making it a go-to exercise for people over 50. It is an extremely accessible workout that fits naturally into your daily routine, plus the intensity can easily be varied depending on the speed at which one walks, helping to burn more calories and improve fat loss. Additionally, walking aids in building and maintaining muscle mass, which is important as metabolism slows down naturally with age. Walking provides other benefits such as improved cardiovascular health, reduced risk of chronic diseases, and increased bone density.

This is a better option for people over 50 due to its low-impact nature, accessibility, and gradual progression that walking offers. High-intensity activities put stress on joints like the knees, ankles, and hips, which can increase injury risk. Walking requires no additional equipment or facilities, and you can increase the intensity or duration throughout the exercise to make it adaptable to your fitness level.

RELATED:5-Minute Walking Workouts for Women Over 40 to Burn Fat at Home

1. Walking Lunges

Mature couple having a workout together in the park

Shutterstock

How to do it: Start standing straight up with your feet together. Take a step forward. Bend at your knees until they are at 90 degrees. Rise back up and step forward with your back leg to bring your feet back together. Repeat with the opposite leg.

Why it's beneficial: Walking lunges are beneficial because they boost metabolism and burn calories through the engagement of large lower-body muscles such as your quads, hamstrings, glutes, and core muscles. They also improve your strength, stability, and functional fitness.

Mistakes to avoid: Common mistakes to avoid when doing walking lunges are leaning forward or backward, rushing the movement, not engaging the core, and not breathing properly. These will all decrease the benefits of the exercise if performed incorrectly.

2. Power Intervals

Caucasian mature female runner athlete tying training shoes while jogging on the stadium in public park in the morning. Active healthy sporty lifestyle.

Shutterstock

How to do it: Begin with a brisk walking warm-up for five to 10 minutes. Speed up your pace with a power walk for a set duration. Slow down to a more moderate pace to allow for recovery. Continue alternating between the two paces for the duration of your walk.

Why it's beneficial: This exercise elevates your heart rate to lead to increased calorie burning during and after your workout. Power intervals also provide cardiovascular benefits that include lower blood pressure, reduced risk of stroke, and overall improved cardiovascular health.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistake is rushing intervals. It is not a sprint; the goal is power and controlled movements to get an effective workout. On the other side, make sure you slow down during the more moderate intervals to allow your body time to rest. Most importantly, warm up before and stretch after.

3. Overhead Presses

Beautiful senior woman on a walk in the park, performs exercises with dumbbells in her hands

How to do it: Grab dumbbells or water bottles as weights. Bend your elbows so the weights are at shoulder-height in a neutral position. As you walk, press your arms straight up. Lower them back to shoulder height and repeat.

Why it's beneficial: This workout is a dual-threat that combines cardiovascular exercise with strength training to promote muscle growth and increase metabolic rate to help with fat loss. Strength training fights the natural decrease of muscle mass that comes with aging, ultimately requiring more energy to maintain than fat and a higher resting metabolic rate. Overhead presses can also aid in improving bone density to reduce one's chances of osteoporosis and fractures, plus also improve posture.

Mistakes to avoid: A common mistake is selecting too heavy a weight. Keep in mind that you want to select a weight you can maintain throughout your walk, so start light and build up as you get stronger. It is important for your posture and injury avoidance that you don't arch your back.

RELATED:I Got My Best Body After 50 and Here’s How You Can, Too

4. Walking Backwards

Close up of unrecognizable young woman legs ready to run wearing sneakers and tropical leggings with palm trees

Shutterstock

How to do it: Find a clear and flat path. Maintain your balance by slowly and carefully lifting one foot and placing it behind the other. Bring the second foot behind the first. Repeat this rhythm for a selected distance or time.

Why it's beneficial: Walking backwards activates different muscles compared to walking forward. This generates greater calorie burn and improved cardiorespiratory fitness by forcing you to work harder, while also improving balance, stability, and flexibility. The workout hits your glutes, hamstrings, quads, and core. Additionally, it can improve your brain function by providing a change of pace and a mental challenge for you to focus on the new movement.

Mistakes to avoid: The most common mistakes are obstacles and uneven surfaces. Simply check your surroundings before beginning your workout. You will be grateful you did as it allows you to focus on the exercise and be fully in the moment without worry. Start with small steps to get a grasp of your footing through accurate distances and directions to avoid falling.

5. Calf Raises

Close-up of gil's bare feet on wet sand. Running shoes and cold sea in the background. tip toe, Calf raises

Shutterstock

How to do it: Pause at pre-set intervals during your walk. Stand with your feet together. Place your arms straight by your side. Rise up on your toes and slowly return your feet to flat on the ground.

Why it's beneficial: Calf raises are beneficial in helping with muscle mass and endurance. By performing calf raises, you are building muscle tissue that burns more energy compared to fat at rest, leading to a boost in your metabolic rate when not working out. This is also essential to enhancing your physical activity and improving cardiovascular health by strengthening the muscles that pump blood back to your heart. Calf raises provide better circulation and cardiovascular function.

Mistakes to avoid: Focus on the full range of motion through slow and controlled movements. This means maintaining straight knees and avoiding bouncing or rolling your ankles.

RELATED:Tone Sagging Arms in 2 Weeks With These 5 Exercises

Don’t Have Unrealistic Expectations

Mature woman drinks water while exercising in the park. The concept of a healthy lifestyle. Copy space​Final WordShutterstock

When you're getting into a workout routine, it's easy to fall into some common traps. Things like skipping your warm-up, doing too much cardio, ignoring strength training, or expecting overnight results can really hold you back. It’s also important to stay consistent, fuel your body with the right nutrition, and keep track of your progress. These little things make a big difference—and skipping them can make it way harder to see the results you’re working for.

How to Start Your Fat-Burning Walking Routine

Mature Couple On Autumn Walk With LabradorShutterstock

Start by focusing on consistency and gradual progression to find a routine that works for your body and schedule. You don't want to overdo it early on, so start slow and build up as you start to feel more confident. Small steps will help build big results over time.

I highly recommend walking, whether with a friend or by yourself – it is simple and effective. By incorporating these exercises into your walks, you'll maximize your fat-burning potential and enjoy all the benefits walking has to offer. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

About the author: Josh York is a certified personal trainer and the founder of GYMGUYZ

