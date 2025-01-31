Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet
50+ Coach Dropped 15 Pounds with 6 Simple Protein Hacks

Make these simple tweaks and lose weight faster.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 31, 2025
lois hughey coaching
Copyright lois.hughey.coaching/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Are you struggling to lose weight despite increasing your protein intake? Lois Hughey is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost 15 pounds and kept it off. Now, she makes it her mission to help women over 50 “simplify nutrition and fitness” and regularly offers tips for sustainable fat loss in menopause on her social media feeds. In a new social media post, she reveals easy ways to get enough protein into your diet so you can lose weight. “When you need more protein but have no idea how to get it…grab these 6 simple protein hacks,” she writes.

Protein Is Important for Weight Loss

“When you haven’t even thought about protein for most of your life, trying to figure out how to add MORE feels almost impossible. Protein helps keep you full for longer, helps control hunger and reduces cravings, and is the key to building more muscle, which is VITAL in midlife and beyond for overall health and longevity,” she says.

Here’s How Much You Need

How much protein do you need? “I recommend 0.8-1g per pound of ideal body weight, but you can start with 100g if you aren’t quite there yet. Here are my favorite tips,” she writes.

Increase Serving Sizes

Her first tip? “Increase serving sizes,” she suggests. “If you are used to having just 2-3 ounces at a meal, increase to 4-5 ounces.”

Eat Protein First

Also, she recommends eating your protein in a particular order. “Eat protein first,” she says. “If you start with your carbs or fat at meals, you will fill up quickly and not be hungry for protein. Start with protein and fats and eat carbs last. This will also help with blood sugar balance.”

RELATED:20 Superfoods for People Over 50

Spread It Out Throughout the Day

She also doesn’t recommend eating all your protein in one meal. “Aim for 30+ grams at each meal plus one or two snacks that include a protein source,” she writes.

Keep Protein on Hand

Also, keep protein handy. “Have plenty of protein on hand by preparing 2-3 sources for the week. Cook extra chicken on the grill, brown up ground beef or chicken, and throw something in the crock pot,” she suggests.

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

Get No Prep Proteins

“Make it easy” on yourself, she continues. “Buy no prep proteins like Greek yogurt, rotisserie chicken, deli meat, cottage cheese, jerky or turkey sticks, even canned options like tuna or salmon are quick and easy options.”

Supplement If You Need To

Finally, supplement if you need to. “A good protein shake lets you get 30g in without even thinking about it (DM me for a 15% off code at Paleo Valley… I’m loving their vanilla beef broth)” she says.

RELATED:I'm 50+ and These 7 Fat-Blasting Habits Keep Me in the Best Shape of My Life

Science Has Linked Protein to Weight Loss

Clinical trials support that consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance reduces body weight (BW) and enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

sustainable-weight-lossproteins

Nutrition & Diet

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Who Lost 15 Pounds Reveals 3 Simple Fat Loss Truths

lois hughey coaching
Copyright lois.hughey.coaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you overcomplicating weight loss, stunting your results? Lois Hughey is a weight loss warrior and coach who lost 15 pounds and kept it off. Now, she makes it her mission to help women over 50 “simplify nutrition and fitness” and regularly offers tips for sustainable fat loss in menopause on her social media feeds. In a new post, she reveals that fat burning and muscle building don’t have to be complicated. “I wish more women over 50 understood that losing fat and building muscle is as simple as these 3 things,” she says. “There is a lot of noise around what to do and what not to do in mid-life, but these 3 simple things will make a huge difference,” she adds.

Spend Less Time Doing Cardio, and More Time Building Muscle

Her first truth is you need to spend less time doing cardio and more time building muscle. “You don’t have to stop doing cardio, but it’s not helping you build muscle… and neither is yoga or pilates. You have to lift some heavy things. Even if it scares you. The body you want has muscle on it,” she writes.

Building Muscle Will Help You Burn Fat While You Are Doing Nothing

“Perimenopause is a season of rapid muscle loss if you aren’t doing something to maintain and build it. Women with muscle live longer and reduce their risk of heart disease,” she continues. “I’ll say it again and again… muscle is metabolically active. If you want to burn fat lying on the couch, start building some muscle.”

Stop Under Eating

Next, stop under eating. “You can’t keep eating less and less. Your body is smart and will eventually just learn how to use less energy, which is going to make fat loss really hard. Eat enough food for YOUR body. This is going to be specific to YOU, so be careful about anyone who tells you that all women need to eat more than 2,000 calories,” she says.

Under Eating Will Not Serve Your Fat Loss Goals

“Most women in their 50s who have been dieting their whole lives are going to struggle with 2000 calories unless they are very active. But your maintenance calories are almost certainly higher than you think they are. Under eating is not serving your fat loss goals,” she continues.

Don’t Be Afraid of Carbs

Her third tip? Don’t be afraid of carbs.”Not all carbs are created equal, so be smart about the ones you choose. Whole food carbs have the benefit of fiber, which you definitely need, so look for whole grains, fruit, and both starchy and non-starchy veggies. If your goal is to calm cortisol, have more energy, and get your metabolism working the way you want it to, you need some carbs!” she writes. “Obviously not a comprehensive list, and a (strategic) calorie deficit is needed for fat loss.”

Extend Your Time Line

“The bonus piece is always to extend your time line,” she adds at the end of the post. “If you have been chronically dieting or moving your calories all over the place for decades, you need to be willing to give yourself at least a year of consistent action before you even consider a calorie deficit.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 40 Health Symptoms That Can Be More Serious Than You Think.

Nutrition & Diet

5 High Protein Breakfasts to Shed Fat

keith ozment fit coaching
Copyright keithozment_fitcoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 29, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight but aren’t sure what to eat for breakfast? Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he unveils a handful of breakfast ideas to jumpstart your weight loss. “5 high protein breakfast ideas to eat when you want to shed fat & build muscle,” he writes on Instagram. “🔥MELT BODY FAT🔥These are some of my favorite breakfast options I use to shed body fat and build muscle!” he continues. “When it comes to losing weight and building muscle, it’s crucial you are in an efficient calorie deficit and consuming adequate protein.”

Greek Yogurt Cereal Bowl

Ingredients:

  • 300-400g nonfat Greek yogurt (FAGE brand)
  • 1/4 cup berries
  • 1 cup Premier or Ghost protein cereal.

Macros:

  • Calories: ~400
  • Protein: ~50g
  • Carbs: ~30g
  • Fat: ~5g.

Egg & Cheese McMuffin

Ingredients:

  • 1 Thomas English muffin
  • 1 whole egg + 2 egg whites
  • 1 slice fat-free cheese
  • Optional: 1-3 slices of Canadian bacon

Macros:

  • Calories: ~350-400
  • Protein: ~35-40g
  • Carbs: ~30g
  • Fat: ~10g.

Avocado Toast and Berries with Honey

Ingredients:

  • 1 slice high-protein bread @dohjoybread
  • 1/4 avocado
  • 3 large egg whites + 1 whole egg.
  • 1/4 cup mixed berries
  • 1 tsp honey

Macros:

  • Calories: ~400
  • Protein: ~35g
  • Carbs: ~27g
  • Fat: ~14g.

Breakfast Smoothie

Ingredients:

• 1 scoop of whey protein

• 1/2 cup Greek yogurt

• 1/2 frozen banana

• 1 tbsp peanut butter

• 1/2 cup unsweetened almond or Fairlife milk

Macros:

• Calories: ~400

• Protein: ~40g

• Carbs: ~22g

• Fat: ~12g.

Overnight Oats

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup rolled oats
  • 1 scoop whey protein
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt

Macros:

  • • Calories: ~450
  • • Protein: ~39g
  • • Carbs: ~33g
  • • Fat: ~10g.

He Recommends the 40-30-20 Method, First Starting Your Day with 40 Grams Protein

In another post, he touts the benefits of the 40-30-20 Method. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Next, Walk for 30 Minutes

“Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes.

Finally, Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

“Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.

RELATED:I'm 50+ and These 7 Fat-Blasting Habits Keep Me in the Best Shape of My Life

Here Is the Workout Split He Recommends

He goes on to reveal a simple 4-day split:

Day 1: Upper Body Push

  1. • Push-Ups or Chest Press (3x12)
  2. • Dumbbell Shoulder Press (3x10-12)
  3. • Tricep Dips or Overhead Extensions (3x12)

Day 2: Lower Body

  1. • Goblet Squats (3x12)
  2. • Romanian Deadlifts (3x10-12)
  3. • Glute Bridges or Step-Ups (3x12/leg)

Day 3: Upper Body Pull

  1. • Bent-Over Rows (3x12)
  2. • Pull-Ups or Lat Pulldown (3x10-12)
  3. • Bicep Curls (3x12)

Day 4: Full Body + Core

  1. • Deadlifts (3x12)
  2. • Dumbbell Clean and Press (3x10)
  3. • Plank Holds (3x30-60 sec).

And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally With 4 Rules

Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules
Copyright brookeralphsfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? According to a top expert, it all boils down to a few healthy habits. Brooke Ralphs is an online fitness and nutrition coach (CPT and CNC) who helps her clients burn fat and sustainably build muscle. “I went from 225 pounds to 135 naturally, and if I was someone who wanted this in 2025this, this is what I’d put in my New Year goals,” she writes across the video. “A golden goal list to set you up. I'd make sure this was set,” she adds in the caption. Here is what she recommends:

Set a Realistic Calorie Goals

Don't overdo it when it comes to cutting calories. "Setting a realistic calorie goal" and making sure your protein goal is around your goal body weight in grams, is Brooke's first recommendation. "Usually this is close to the 40,30,30 split with macros for fat-loss," she says in her video.

Get Your Steps In

Walking is also instrumental for weight loss, says Brooke. "Commit to a daily step goal," she recommends. This gets her body "up and moving so that my total daily energy expenditure gets higher," she says.

Plan Your Workouts Ahead of Time

Don't wing it when it comes to exercise. "Decide what days and times I'm working out and what workouts I'm doing," says Brooke. "Treat them like important appointments that can't be missed or moved around."

Strength Training

Like many experts, Brooke recommends lifting weights. "Focus on strength training at least 3x a week and commit to learning how to lift in progressive overload with time under tension rather than just doing random machines. Treat it like you're learning a new skill and hobby," she says.

Track Your Victories

"Keep track daily of things you're proud of yourself for doing and celebrate the daily wins that you accomplished by showing up rather then being perfect," says Brooke. "This will help you get rid of all or nothing mindset."

RELATED: Metabolism Expert Reveals 4-Ingredient Pudding That Burns Fat Like Ozempic

And Reward Yourself for Them

And, set up "a non food reward system where you award yourself with a massage, a new outfit, a book, get yourself a memorable trophy that you're proud of or collect something that will remind you of your accomplishments," she says.

Know Your Why's

Understanding why you are on your journey goes a long way, according to Brooke. "Write down the biggest list of 'why's' in your phone that don't have to do with just the scale moving. Reflect on this daily to help you keep going when you're having a hard time not having bigger wins. (Like scale drops etc)," she writes.

Avoid Extreme Diets

Brooke doesn't recommend serious restrictions. "Have a goal to avoid extreme diets that won't teach you how to live when you're at your goal weight," she says. "What you do to get there is what you do to stay there but just with more food."

RELATED: Woman Gets Stronger Body at 45 Than 25 With Simple Changes

Do the Opposite of What You Did Before

"Do the opposite of what you've done in the past," she continues. "For example (no sugar in 2025, no carbs, only Whole Foods, etc) AND INSTEAD make the goal to do it WHILE incorporating this food so you're not demonizing food but seeing it for what it is and giving it a time and place. (Eliminating food guilt and speaking the language of food)" she writes.

Be Consistent

And, keep going no matter what. Her last tip is to "decide to make consistency be more important than how your day looks, being perfect, & don't dwell on messing up." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Fitness Coach Reveals the 5 Foods That Helped Him Lose 20 Pounds in 90 Days

Dan_Go_danfounder17
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 12, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Looking for a simple way to lose weight without complicated meal plans? Fitness coachDan Go discovered that focusing on just five specific foods helped him drop 20 pounds in three months. "Eating similar meals every single day is a low key weight loss hack," says Dan, who specializes in helping entrepreneurs transform their bodies. Here's his straightforward approach that anyone can follow.

Dan's Weight Loss Philosophy

"I get way more benefit from doing something almost every day as opposed to figuring out what I'm going to eat on an hour-to-hour basis," Dan shares about his journey. As an entrepreneur, he found that simplifying his food choices was key to sustainable weight loss.

The Lifestyle Change That Made It Possible

"We make about 200 food decisions a day," Dan reveals. His solution? "I'd rather have limited decisions rather than open myself up to the hundreds of decisions that I would make around food." This mindset shift helped him maintain consistency while losing those 20 pounds.

Why These Foods Work: The Three-Factor Framework

Before diving into specific foods, Dan explains his selection criteria: "I look for three key factors when choosing foods for weight loss: nutrient value, satisfaction level, and the protein-to-calorie ratio." This framework ensures you're not just counting calories but getting maximum nutrition and staying full longer.

Your New Best Friend: New York Strip Steak

"Steak is a superfood with the amount of nutrients it contains," Dan emphasizes. A 100-gram serving of strip steak provides 30 grams of protein for just 175 calories, plus essential nutrients like carnitine, zinc, creatine, iron, and B vitamins. Can't afford strip steak? Dan suggests extra lean ground beef as an equally effective alternative.

Power Up with Cruciferous Vegetables

Want to eat more while losing weight? Dan's solution is simple: "I love to volumize my meals with vegetables like broccoli, Brussels sprouts, kale, spinach, and asparagus." These low-calorie powerhouses are packed with fiber and nutrients. Dan particularly favors grilled broccoli for its crunch and impressive nutrient profile, including calcium, iron, phosphorus, and vitamin C.

The Unsung Hero: Chicken Breast

"It's not the flashiest food," Dan admits, "but chicken breast gets the job done." With 31 grams of protein per 100-gram serving at just 165 calories, it's one of the most efficient protein sources available. Dan notes that this budget-friendly option is perfect for those who want flexibility with their remaining daily calories.

RELATED:Coach Lost 49 Pounds at 43 by Removing These 7 Foods From Her Diet

Your Insurance Policy: Whey Protein

While technically not a whole food, whey protein is Dan's secret weapon. "Think of this as protein insurance," he says. A double scoop provides 50 grams of protein for just 120 calories. Dan's pro tip: Add psyllium husk for fiber and satisfaction, plus creatine for additional benefits.

The Freedom Factor: Planned "Free" Meals

"If you can incorporate your favorite foods into your diet, that makes for a way of eating that you can sustain for the long term," Dan explains. He recommends following an 80/20 approach: "80 to 90% of my meals are going to come from whole single ingredient nutrient-dense sources, and 10 to 20% of my calories are going to come from whatever I want."

Dan's Simple Success Strategy

"I like to call this kind of like the Steve Jobs turtleneck of dieting," Dan says of his approach. "You have your flexibility with the free foods that allow you to have some fun, but 80 to 90% of the time, you're basically wearing a black turtleneck with jeans." This simple but effective strategy helped him lose 20 pounds while maintaining his busy entrepreneurial lifestyle.

RELATED:9 Things You Need to Do to Drop Body Fat in 30 Days, According to Expert

Putting It All Together: Your Action Plan

Dan's approach is refreshingly simple: "I created about five to seven meals that I had on rotation." This eliminates decision fatigue and ensures consistency. By limiting your daily food decisions, you can focus your mental energy on what really matters while still getting results. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Ways to Lose the Max Amount of Fat in 2 Weeks

Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro
Copyright franciscotorresfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to get in shape fast? According to one expert, you can do a few things to burn fat ASAP. Francisco Torres, AKA the Belly Fat Pro, is a fitness coach helping men over 40 lose weight fast. In a new post, he reveals 8 of his secret tips for getting the job done fast. “If I had to lose the maximum amount of fat in 2 weeks…This is exactly what I would do,” he says.

Nutrition

Torres recommends starting with nutrition. “To kickstart your fat loss journey, paying attention to your nutrition is crucial. Calculate your TDEE online and reduce 20/30% on that number,” he writes.

Protein

Next, amp up your protein intake. “Aim to consume around 2.2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight. This will ensure you lose fat and not muscle keeping your body composition, energy levels and not comprising lean muscle. You don’t want to lose muscle, only fat,” he writes.

Choose Whole, Nutrient-Dense Foods

Next, choose whole, nutrient-dense foods. “Opting for unprocessed, nutrient-dense foods is essential for maximizing fat loss. Avoid junk food, refined carbs, and supplements as they can lead to inflammation, bloating, and unhealthy food cravings. Cutting out bread and refined carbs,” he writes.

Consider Ditching Daily

Some people may consider ditching dairy. “Consider cutting out protein bars, powders, and dairy products for 2 weeks to potentially experience improved skin and reduced bloating. Individuals intolerant to dairy may particularly benefit from this adjustment,” he writes.

Control Food Preparation

Next, control food preparation. “Preparing over 90% of your meals at home allows you to accurately hit your daily calorie intake target and avoid the uncertainties of macros when dining out. you know exactly what you’re eating and automatically makes it easier to control calories,” he writes.

Hydration and Alcohol Management

Make sure to hydrate and manage your alcohol intake. “Abstain from alcohol to reduce inflammation and eliminate empty calorie intake. Opt for water as your primary fluid source and prioritize building or maintaining muscle during your gym sessions,” he says.

Be Tactical About Your Workouts

Next, be tactical about your workouts. “Maximize your gym time by planning 5 sessions per week, and be flexible with your schedule as needed. On rest days, engage in active activities like walking 15k steps per day. Don’t do excessive cardio to prevent muscle loss,” he says.

Get Enought Sleep

And lastly, get enough rest. “Make sure you’re sleeping at least 7h per night as it’s during sleep that you actually burn fat and build muscle,” he says.

This Approach Is Sustainable and Not Extreme

“The approach above is far from being extreme and it can be perfectly sustainable for a healthy lifestyle. This can help you accelerate fat loss but please don’t focus on 2 week challenges and make sure you can lose fat, keep it off and make this journey pleasant,” he concludes the post. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Coach Lost 44 Lbs by Doing These 3 Things

Laura Denys laura.fitwoman
Copyright laura.fitwoman/Instagram
John-Chapple1
By John-Chapple1Jan 30, 2025
John-Chapple1
See Full Bio
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you working out but not achieving your weight loss goals? According to one expert, you don’t need to slave away at the gym to lose weight. Laura Denys is a fitness and nutrition coach with over 1.3 million Instagram followers. In a new Instagram post, she reveals the three things she does instead. “How I stay lean while working out inconsistently,” she writes. CAN’T BE CONSISTENT WITH/ YOUR MOVEMENT?👇🏼Here’s how to still STAY LEAN!”

You Can Stay in Shape When You Are “Out of Routine”

“Ngl, the beginning of the year has been a whirlwind but in the best way possible. 2 months, 4 trips which means I’ve been out of routine for basically half of that time. It requires focus on overall lifestyle habits!” she says.

These 3 Things Will Help You Stay On Tracks

“But!!! I haven’t lost my results and l’ve managed to still stay fairly lean. if you’re not able to stay consistent with a workout routine because of travel, health reasons etc. here are 3 things you can do to stay on track with your progress!” she added.

Walking

Walking is the first thing you should do. “Walking is effective for staying lean because it is STILL a form of cardio and great for fat/ calorie burning weight management! It’s accessible, sustainable, and can be easily integrated into daily routines no matter where you’re at or how you’re feeling!” she says.

Doing What You Can

Next, she recommends just doing what you can. “You may think 10 minutes of working out is useless but the point is you need to do what you can when you can! Not only does any type of movement improve your mood, increase your energy etc. but I promise you quick movement can still be effective and keep you on track!” she says.

Limiting Sugar

Finally, limiting sugar will go a long way. “We all love a sweet treat here and there but cutting down on sugar while in an inconsistent movement phase can legit make a big difference on your body. Blood sugar levels will normalize which also helps with cravings, mood, energy & the list goes on. Also sugar is just empty (high) calories with 0 nutritional value so we ain’t about it.

Cut it out and see the wonders!” she writes. “So the next time you find yourself unable to stay consistent just know you can keep up with your progress while dedicating less time to moving your body.”

Stop Following Diets

In another recent post, she revealed five things she stopped doing to lose 44 pounds, starting with ditching diets. If you are seriously restricting yourself and going on crash diets to lose weight, you could be getting in your own way, according to Laura. “Stop following diets,” she says. “Go to get out of that ‘all or nothing’ mindset.”

Stop Skipping Meals

Next, don’t eat less even if you think it will help you lose weight. “Stop skipping meals, used to think going all day without eating was gonna help me get results but it only caused me to binge eat at midnight,” she says.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Stop Overdoing It with Exercise

Don’t go too hard with exercise. “Stop exhausting yourself and learn to rest. I used to do hours on the stair master now I only walk/run for my cardio,” she says.

Stop Restricting Yourself

“Stop restricting yourself and had to learn portion control,” she says. You can even enjoy sweet treats. “I learned to enjoy dessert in moderation,” she says.

Stop Setting Weight Loss Goals

“Stop having goals,” is her final tip. “Think that you could lose 2-5lbs a week consistently and would put so much pressure on myself. But as a female your weight changes daily so some weeks l’d lose 2lbs and than gain a lb the next week.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost Over 75 Lbs with These 6 Easy Habits

Cassie B cassiebfitness
Copyright cassiebfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 30, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Are you trying to lose weight but can’t seem to reach your goals? Cassie B of Cassie B Fitness is a coach and influencer who shares her health and fitness journey with thousands of social media followers. In a new post, she reveals her most unpopular advice about how to follow in her footsteps. “I lost over 75 pounds in less than a year. Here’s my unpopular weight loss advice to help you lose weight in 2025,” she writes. “Don’t shoot the messenger. Here’s my unpopular advice that may make some people mad, but following this advice helped me lose over 75lbs and is sure to help you lose weight in 2025.”

Stop Cutting Out Food

Her first tip is to “stop cutting out food,” she writes. “No single food makes you lose weight and no single food makes you gain weight. All food can and should be enjoyed. It all comes down to calories.”

Don’t Do or Eat Anything You Hate

Next, “stop eating foods you hate or doing exercise you dread,” she says. “There’s no reason to!! Eat the things you love while staying in a deficit and move your body in a way that you find enjoyable (walking is the best IMO).”

Stop Trying to Speed It Up

Her third suggestion? Stop trying to speed it up. “Weight loss is slow; but the time will pass anyway! Speeding it up causes you to do unsustainable things, which will cause you to fail!! Slow and steady,” she says.

Stop Looking for Quick Fixes

Fourth, “stop looking for a quick or easy fix,” she says. “There is no magical pill, diet, cleanse, etc.. the right way is the easy way. Calorie deficit.”

Stop Taking Short Cuts

Next, stop taking shortcuts. “Eating in a calorie deficit Monday through Thursday then taking the weekends off won’t get you anywhere!!! You don’t have to be perfect, but you do have to be consistent,” she writes.

Stop Looking for Excuses

Finally, “stop looking for excuses or a perfect time to start,” she says. “No one can do it for you. You have to be the one to put in the effort, time, and consistency. You just have to START.”

She Also Offers Running Tips

In another post, she offers some of her priceless running tips. “Get proper running shoes! Go to a store and have them record your run so you can get proper shoes!” she writes.

Start Slow

Next, she says to pace yourself. “Start slow!! I ran my first mile at a 4.0mph pace. The slower you start, the longer you can go,” she says.

Focus on Time, Not Distance

Next, focus on time, not distance. “Focus on being able to run 1 minute without walking, then 2, then 5, so on. Once you’re ready, slowly build your speed,” she says.

RELATED:I Got Into the Best Shape of My Life at 50 by Following These 6 "Basics"

Use the Treadmill

“Don’t be afraid of the treadmill!” she continues. “I LOVE the treadmill for so many reasons. Running on a treadmill doesn’t make you any less of a runner.”

RELATED:20 Things You Need to Know About Ozempic and Weight Loss

Use Training Plans

Another tip is to use training plans as a guide. “They can help you structure how often / far / types of runs you should do to achieve your goals!” she says.

Sign Up for a 5K

She also recommends signing up for a 5k. “This motivates you like no other and helps keep you excited for running!” she points out.

Let Go of Pace

Her last tip? “Let go of pace. It doesn’t matter how fast you go. A mile is a mile whether it takes you 18 minutes or 8. You’re a runner either way,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss these 3 Simple Stretches Made This Coach More Flexible in 2 Weeks.

