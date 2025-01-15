Skip to content
Nutrition & Diet

The “10x Protein Trick” That Helps You Lose Fat, Not Muscle

Master the simple math that makes protein work for your weight loss goal.

The “10x Protein Trick” That Helps You Lose Fat, Not Muscle
Copyright Amanda Nighbert/YouTube
Nutrition & Diet

"You can burn fat or find protein. The body cannot do both." These words from registered dietitianAmanda Nighbert highlight a common frustration: trying to increase protein intake while keeping calories low enough to lose weight. If you've ever found yourself going over your calorie limit while chasing protein goals, there's a surprisingly simple solution that could transform your approach.

With over 18 years of experience helping thousands achieve their weight loss goals, Amanda Nighbert has developed a straightforward method to optimize protein intake without breaking your calorie bank. Her practical approach has earned her trust in the fitness community, where she continues to share science-backed strategies that work in real life.

Why Your Body Needs Adequate Protein

"When you don't consume adequate amounts of protein, you essentially shut down fat metabolism," Amanda explains in her post. She emphasizes that protein isn't just another nutrient – it's essential because our bodies don't store it like other macronutrients. Without enough protein, your body shifts from burning fat to breaking down muscle tissue for protein, lowering your metabolic rate and making it harder to maintain weight loss.

Find Your Perfect Protein Target

Understanding your individual needs is crucial. Amanda recommends dividing your daily protein goal by three to find your per-meal target. Using herself as an example, she shares, "I need a minimum of 120 grams of protein a day, so I aim for 40, 40, 40." This ensures optimal protein absorption throughout the day, as your body can only process a certain amount at once.

The 10x Protein Trick Revealed

Here's Amanda's game-changing technique: Take the grams of protein in a serving and add a zero to the end. Compare this number to the total calories. "You want that new number with an added zero to be close to or over your calorie goal," she explains. For example, cottage cheese with 14 grams of protein and 80 calories becomes 140 versus 80 – a winning ratio for fat loss.

Avoid These Protein Pitfalls

Not all protein sources are created equal. Amanda warns about protein bars that might seem healthy but aren't optimal for weight loss. She demonstrates how a bar with 10 grams of protein and 210 calories would require eating three bars – almost 700 calories – to get 30 grams of protein. Compare this to lean protein sources that provide the same protein for just 160 calories.

Smart Protein Swaps

Using canned chicken as an example, Amanda shows how 18 grams of protein for 90 calories follows the 10x rule perfectly (180 vs 90). This means you can get nearly 40 grams of protein for about 200 calories – a far more efficient choice for staying in a caloric deficit.

The Egg Strategy

While eggs are nutritious, Amanda suggests a strategic approach. "Five whole eggs provide 30 grams of protein but cost you 420 calories," she notes. Her solution? Use a two-to-one ratio of egg whites to whole eggs, providing the same protein for just 160 calories while retaining some of the whole egg benefits.

The Truth About Plant Proteins

"Peanut butter is often praised as a protein source, but it's primarily a fat source," Amanda clarifies. She demonstrates that getting 30 grams of protein from peanut butter would require consuming about 800 calories – not ideal for weight loss goals.

Choose Your Protein Sources Wisely

For successful fat loss, Amanda recommends leaner protein sources: opt for 90/10 or 92/8 ground beef instead of 80/20, choose chicken breast over dark meat, and select the leanest ground poultry options. "When they take out the fat, you ultimately also get more protein," she explains.

Put the 10x Trick Into Practice

Success comes from consistently applying this simple math. Use the 10x trick while shopping, compare protein-to-calorie ratios, and always consider how many calories it takes to reach your target protein intake from each source. This approach makes it easier to stay within your caloric deficit while meeting your protein goals.

Your Action Plan

Start by calculating your daily protein needs and breaking them into per-meal targets. Then, use the 10x trick to evaluate your current protein sources and gradually replace high-calorie options with more efficient choices. Remember, successful fat loss comes from maintaining adequate protein intake while staying in a caloric deficit – and now you have the tool to make it work. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

Speed Up Your Fat Loss With These Simple Food Choices

Jillian_Rebecca_jillianrfit7
jillianrfit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJul 19, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Jillian Rebecca (@jillianrfit) is a social media influencer “Bridging the gap between hormones + fat loss.” She regularly shares videos on how to hack your metabolism and lose weight in the process by making simple changes to your diet. In one viral video, she claims you can speed up your weight loss journey by doing one simple thing. “I'm going to tell you the one thing that can speed up your fat loss journey faster than pretty much anything else you could possibly do without taking ridiculous extreme measures,” she says in the clip. “Literally this one thing that you can do is the difference between you losing fat and you losing weight,” she adds, before going on to drop her “bomb” of knowledge.

When You “Lose Weight,” You Are Likely Losing Muscle

“When you lose weight, it means the scale goes down,” she says, explaining that you’re likely losing muscle and not fat. “But if you do this one thing, it will shift what you're losing from weight to fat, and that's what we're here for.”

Losing Weight Will Leave You “Skinny Fat”

Jillian_Rebecca_jillianrfit3jillianrfit/Instagram

She explains that you need to put your focus on more than a “goal weight,” as simply losing weight will leave you “skinny fat.” She adds that “strength training is near and dear” to her heart and she is anti-cardio.

If You Want to Lose Fat, You Need to Eat Protein

Raw minced pork. Black background. Top view. Space for textShutterstock

“If you want a toned body and to lose fat instead of weight and to really ramp up your fat loss journey, the one thing that you need to do is eat the correct amount of protein for your body,” she reveals.

Use the Lean Body Mass Calculator

Gourmet portion of thick juicy fresh salmon grilling on a griddle seasoned with lemon zest, herbs and spices in a low angle view with copyspace and rising steamShutterstock

“The majority of the population does not eat nearly enough protein to get through their day,” she continues. “My general rule of thumb is going off of your lean body mass, so you can just Google ‘lean body mass calculator’ and whatever number it spits out to you of your lean body mass. After you enter your stats, let's say it's 120 pounds of lean body mass, you should have at least 120 grams of protein daily. If you can eat a little bit more than that, that's awesome. At a bare minimum, you should be eating at least 0.8 grams of protein per pound of body weight.”

This Will Help You Maintain Your Muscle Mass

Jillian_Rebecca_jillianrfit2jillianrfit/Instagram

“Doing this will ensure that you maintain your muscle mass, especially if you're lifting and if you're not, at least maintain the muscle mass that you do have so that the weight that you're losing in your journey, your dieting journey is fat and not just anything. That's one of the biggest secrets to getting toned,” she claims.

Amping Up Protein Will Lead to Weight Loss, Says Science

Balanced,Diet,Food,cooking,meal,carbs,proteinShutterstock

According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

An Expert Agrees

Chris_McMahonChristopher Michael/Facebook

If you do want to lean out, upping your protein intake “will help with hunger and fullness,” Chris McMahon, a nutrition and fitness coach, tells The Body Network. “It'll also help with preserving the muscle mass you have. And if you are lifting weights and you are training, it'll help you build muscle and recover. So we want to make sure that's higher.”

Choose Lean Protein

Chris_McMahon2.Christopher Michael/Facebook

McMahon also suggests gravitating toward leaner sources of protein “Fat just tends to be a more expensive macronutrient. In one gram of protein, there's four calories in one gram of fat, there's nine calories. So if you're someone who's used to eating fattier pieces of steak, if you're eating darker meat, then you're going to have higher fat content. So it just comes down to if I eat a leaner source of protein, if I switch to non-fat, Greek yogurt, if I switch to 1% cottage cheese, if I'm aware of those things, you're going to be able to increase the amount of it that you're eating without driving up your calories.”

💪🔥Body Booster: If you want to build lean muscle, opt for lean protein choices. If you want to bulk up, you should gravitate toward fattier protein. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Protein Tricks for Burning Fat You’ll Love, From a Nutritionist

_lillie_kane9
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackDec 31, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Losing weight can feel like an uphill battle, especially when food cravings keep derailing your progress. But what if the key to weight loss isn’t cutting carbs or sugar but simply eating more protein?

Lillie Kane, a Certified Nutrition Health Coach and metabolism specialist with over 300,000 YouTube subscribers, believes the solution lies in prioritizing protein. With expertise in micronutrients, longevity, and biohacking, she shares how eating the right amount of protein can help you curb cravings, feel full, and achieve sustainable weight loss.

If you’ve been struggling with diets that don’t work, read on to discover 10 protein-packed tricks to take control of your health and “start small and win big.”

Protein Deficiency Causes Overeating

"One of the biggest reasons people overeat is because they’re deficient in protein," says Lillie in her post. Research supports this, showing that humans continue eating until their bodies get enough protein. When your meals lack protein, your body doesn’t signal fullness, leaving you hungry and prone to overeating.

"If I eat salad, a donut, and an apple, none of those foods provide enough protein. My body will still scream, ‘Keep eating!’ because I haven’t satisfied its protein needs," Lillie explains.

Start Small to Increase Protein

Eating more protein doesn’t mean overhauling your diet overnight. "It would be unrealistic to double or triple your protein intake tomorrow," says Lillie. Instead, she recommends easing into it: "Start small by adding more protein to each meal, and let your body adapt over time."

Even increasing your daily protein intake to 90 grams is a great starting point. "Small steps add up, and your body will thank you," she says.

Eat 1 Gram of Protein Per Pound of Ideal Weight

Lillie’s golden rule is to aim for one gram of protein per pound of your ideal body weight. "If your goal weight is 130 pounds, aim for at least 130 grams of protein daily," she advises. For many, this target ensures enough protein to stay full and prevent cravings.

"Protein is essential for building muscle, repairing tissues, and keeping you alive. It also signals to your brain that you’re full," she adds.

Make Protein Your Craving Crusher

Protein isn’t just filling—it can help you cut down on sugar cravings. "If someone tells me they can’t stop eating sugar, my first thought is, they’re not getting enough protein," Lillie explains. Once you’re full on protein, sugary treats become less tempting.

She compares it to leaving an all-you-can-eat buffet: "When you’re so full your buttons are popping off, if I offered you a donut, you’d say, ‘I can’t even look at food right now.’ That’s the power of being full on protein."

Know Your Protein Portions

For portion sizes, Lillie suggests a quick visual guide: "Four to five ounces of most raw meats equals roughly 30 grams of protein. That’s about the size of your palm—without the fingers."

Examples include chicken breast, salmon, pork chops, or ground beef. "This simple trick can help you estimate your protein intake and stay on track," she says.

Build High-Protein Meals

Lillie offers practical ideas for creating protein-packed meals:

Breakfast: "Try a three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon or sausage. If you’re in a rush, Greek yogurt with fruit is a great option."

Lunch: "Air-fried pork chops, cucumber sandwiches with turkey and cheese, or a hearty salad topped with chicken or tuna work wonders."

Dinner: "I love shredded chicken soup with bone broth, eggs, and bacon bits—it’s warm, filling, and protein-packed."

Snack Smart with Protein

Lillie discourages frequent snacking but offers protein-rich ideas if hunger strikes. "Hard-boiled eggs, beef jerky, and cheese are great options," she says. For a creative twist, add protein powder to your coffee or crack a raw egg into it. "The hot coffee will gently cook the egg, creating a creamy texture."

The Scale Isn’t Everything

As you increase protein, the scale might not reflect immediate progress. "Protein helps repair and grow muscle, so you may be losing fat while gaining muscle," Lillie explains. Instead of relying on the scale, she suggests: "Measure your waist, check how your clothes fit, or look at yourself in the mirror for a better sense of progress."

Plan for a Week of High-Protein Meals

To make things simple, Lillie shares a week’s worth of meal ideas:

Day 1 Breakfast: Three-egg omelet with cheese and salmon

Day 2 Lunch: Ground beef bowl with spices

Day 3 Dinner: Baked salmon with butter and olives

"Each meal provides roughly 30 grams of protein, making it easy to hit your daily target," she says.

Stay Consistent for Long-Term Results

"Weight loss isn’t about eating healthy for a month—it’s about building habits for life," says Lillie. By prioritizing protein, you’ll curb cravings, feel full longer, and sustain your weight loss journey. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

8 Ways Protein Burns Stubborn Belly Fat

Cooking,Juicy,Beef,Steak,By,Chef,Hands,On,Dark,Black
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackOct 30, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
FACT CHECKED BY Adita Yrizarry-lang, holistic lifestyle coach
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

If you've ever tried to lose belly fat, you know it’s one of the trickiest areas to target. But here’s the good news: protein might be the secret weapon you’re missing. Unlike carbs or fats, protein does more than just fuel your body—it actively works to torch calories, curb hunger, and keep your metabolism in high gear. Imagine burning more calories simply by digesting a delicious meal! By adding more protein to your diet, you’re not just eating to survive; you’re setting your body up to become a fat-burning machine. Here’s how protein can help you slim down your waistline and keep those stubborn pounds off for good.

Protein Boosts Your Calorie Burn

Close up of young businessman eating rib steak on wooden tray at restaurant.

The Thermic Effect of Food

When you eat protein, your body works harder to break it down, resulting in more calories burned. Known as the thermic effect of food (TEF), this process is more intense with protein than with carbs or fats. By choosing protein-rich meals, you’re giving your metabolism a boost, making it easier to burn off fat, especially around your middle.

Protein Keeps You Full Longer

Woman Suffering a Stomachache after Eating in a Restaurant. Girl with hands on her abdomen suffering after eating too muchShutterstock

Say Goodbye to Cravings

Protein is highly satiating, which means it helps you feel full for a longer time. By adding a source of protein to every meal, you’re less likely to reach for snacks or overeat later in the day. This natural appetite control is key to maintaining a calorie deficit and effectively shedding belly fat.

Preserves Muscle, Burns Fat

Beautiful brunette sexy athletic muscular young brunette Caucasian fitness girl working out training in the gym gaining weight pumping up abs muscles and poses bodybuilding health care concept

Building Lean Muscle for Fat Loss

When losing weight, it’s crucial to preserve muscle mass, as muscle burns more calories than fat. Protein supports muscle maintenance, which keeps your metabolism running high even as you lose fat. A protein-rich diet ensures that the weight you lose is primarily fat, including stubborn belly fat.

Reduces Cravings and Late-Night Snacking

woman by the open refrigerator at nightShutterstock

Balancing Blood Sugar Levels

Protein helps stabilize blood sugar levels, preventing the spikes and crashes that can lead to cravings, especially for sweets. By keeping blood sugar steady, protein can curb those late-night snack attacks that tend to derail diets and cause weight gain around the abdomen.

Protein-Rich Foods Are Nutrient-Dense

Chicken eggs in sack bag on black background.Shutterstock

More Nutrients, Fewer Empty Calories

High-protein foods like lean meats, eggs, fish, and legumes are packed with essential nutrients, unlike many carb-heavy options. These foods provide lasting energy and support overall health, giving you a double benefit of fat loss and better nutrition.

Improves Fat-Burning While at Rest

Back of woman relaxingly practicing meditation yoga in the forest to attain happiness from inner peace wisdom serenity with beam of sun light for healthy mind wellbeing and wellness soul conceptShutterstock

Preserving Lean Body Mass

Protein intake supports lean body mass, which is crucial for burning fat even when you’re resting. The more muscle you have, the higher your resting metabolic rate, meaning you’ll naturally burn more calories throughout the day—even while you sleep!

Easy to Incorporate into Every Meal

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,LentilsShutterstock

Practical Ways to Add Protein

From adding eggs to your breakfast to swapping pasta for lentils at lunch, getting more protein doesn’t have to be complicated. With a little planning, you can easily add protein to every meal, making it a sustainable way to support your weight loss goals.

Supports Mental and Physical Stamina

Woman,Stretching,Her,Arms,In,Bamboo,GardenShutterstock

Power Through Your Day with Protein

Protein isn’t just good for your body—it’s good for your brain. Studies show that adequate protein intake can improve focus and energy levels, giving you the stamina to stay active and make healthier choices, both of which contribute to burning off belly fat. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

The One Habit Worth Adopting to Transform Your Body, According to Weight Loss Champions

Woman,Stretching,Her,Arms,In,Bamboo,Garden
Shutterstock
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 04, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
FACT CHECKED BY Christopher Roback
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bodynetwork.com.

Are you trying to lose weight? You have likely heard that weight loss is 80 percent diet and 20 percent exercise. Many people believe the key to slimming down is staying in a caloric deficit: Burning more calories than you consume. However, it is a lot more complicated than that. According to several weight loss warriors and experts, there is one habit that you can adopt that will totally transform your body — and Body Network has the answer.

Lacey Baier Lost 250 Pounds, and Protein Was Key

Lacey Baier (@LaceyBaier_) is a Sweet Pea chef and social media influencer who promotes a healthy "cleanish" lifestyle on her YouTube channel and is a weight loss warrior who lost over 250 pounds. In one YouTube video, she reveals her top hacks, and “getting enough protein” is on her list. “Having more protein in your diet is so important for fat loss,” she says, noting that it helps your muscles grow and helps burn fat, "especially in your abdomen, which is where a lot of people have that excess body fat because of that visceral fat."

Luisana Carrero Lost 28 Pounds in 4 Months and Says the Same

Luisana Carrero is a nutrition coach and social media influencer who lost 28 pounds in 4 months, stressing the importance of eating high-protein foods in one of her Instagram posts. “As a general guideline, if your goal is to lose fat, aim to consume .8-1.2g of protein per lb of target body weight a day,” she says.

Another Expert, Katya Campbell, Agrees

Couple of Young Happy Travelers Hiking with Backpacks on the Beautiful Rocky Trail at Warm Summer Sunset. Family Travel and Adventure Concept.Shutterstock

Katya Campbell, GM/Fitness Director, Mountain Trek Health Reset Retreat agrees that adding protein to your diet is the top habit you should incorporate if you want to lose weight. “As we age, we begin to lose one of our body's most precious resources, our skeletal muscle. This incredible endocrine organ is what we call 'the organ of longevity,’” she says.

Protein Feeds Your Muscles

Grilled chicken breasts and vegetablesShutterstock

“Not only does having muscle make the body look more toned, but it burns more calories just keeping it alive. But we need to do something to build and maintain this incredible metabolic sink, and that is to feed it,” she says.

It Is Difficult for Your Body to Store Protein As Fat

Happy,Female,Diner,Savoring,Fresh,And,Tasty,Shrimp,,A,HighlightShutterstock

“Protein is the builder macro (the others being carbohydrates and fats). It is very difficult for your body to store protein as fat, and has the greatest satiety of all the macronutrients,” she continues.

It Has a High Thermic Effect

Young woman in kitchen. Beautiful woman making delicious food.Shutterstock

Another bonus of protein. “It also has the highest thermic effect of all the macros,” says Katya. This means “it burns more calories in the process of digestion and absorption of nutrients,” she explains.

Here’s How Much Protein You Need

Raw chicken breast on tray on white backgroundShutterstock

So how much protein is enough? “We recommend consuming at minimum .8 grams per pound of ideal body weight and ideally we target 1 gram per one pound of ideal body weight,” suggests Katya. “This means if we are 180 lbs, but according to our doctor our ideal weight is 140 lbs, we then eat 140 grams of protein per day. This will allow you to build your metabolic warehouse, feel full longer while doing it, and burn more calories just to digest it!”

Science Backs This Up

A female scientist controls the operation of devices for laboratory research. Modern laboratory technologiesShutterstock

What does science say about protein aiding in weight loss? According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW), but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Here Are Some Tips for Getting Enough Protein

Close-up Of Pen With Meal Plan FormShutterstock

In Carrero’s post she offers some tips on how to make sure you are eating enough protein.

  • Spend 5 mins in the morning planning what you’ll eat.
  • Cook protein in bulk to quickly put meals together in less than 5 mins.
  • Start your day with at least 30g protein, this helps control hunger levels, decrease cravings and it makes it easier to reach your protein goal.
  • Opt mainly for lean protein sources for higher volume, fewer calories and more protein per serving.

And, Here Are Some Food Recommendations

Woman hands breaking an egg to separate egg white and yolks and egg shells at the backgroundShutterstock

She also offered some high protein food suggestions in order to “140g of protein in a day and make fat loss easier.”

  • Non-Fat Plain Greek Yogurt: “I opt for plain greek yogurt for lower calories and more protein. 200g greek yogurt provides 22g of protein. I add stevia, peanut butter and frozen blueberries to mine, I eat that for dessert every night,” she says.
  • Chicken breast: “130g of cooked chicken breast will give you 40g of protein. I cook it in bulk and use it to make many different meals like grilled chicken sandwiches, tacos, salads, bowls,” she explains.
  • 96/4 Lean Ground Beef: “140g of cooked ground beef provides 40g of protein. I cook it in bulk and make burger patties or use it for my pasta,” she says.
  • Egg whites: “200g of liquid egg whites will give you only 108 calories and 22g of protein. You can add liquid egg whites to your full eggs for more protein and more volume. I mix a cup of egg whites with 2 full eggs, or use it for my french toast or my pancakes,” she explains.
  • Fat Free Cottage Cheese: “A serving of cottage cheese gives you 13g of protein. You can add it to your eggs, eat it with fruits or add it to your salads,” she adds.

MSN Feed - Slideshow

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight

Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)
Copyright coachshruti/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you feel like you are losing weight, but the scale refuses to budge? There are other signs to look out for that don't involve the numbers on the scale. Shruti Vekaria is a Certified weight loss and gut health coach and social media influencer who regularly shares weight loss tips and tricks. In a new post she reveals non-scale signs you are dropping weight. "5 signs you are losing weight, even if the scale doesn't show it yet," she writes across the Instagram video. In the post, she goes on to break down all the clues.

Progress Pictures Tell the Story

The first way to tell you are losing weight? By taking progress photos at every stage of your journey. "You might not notice the daily changes, but when you compare photos from a few weeks or months apart," she writes in her post. "The difference can be remarkable."

Clothes Fitting Better

Another easy way to tell you are losing weight? Your clothes suddenly fit better. "Those jeans that were once too tight are now slipping on with ease! Your wardrobe can be a great indicator of your progress," she points out.

Feeling More Energized and Less Sluggish

Your energy level is also a great indicator if you are in fat loss mode. "If you're feeling more vibrant, alert, and ready to take on the day, that's a big win! Increased energy levels often come from better nutrition and physical activity," she says.

Improved Fitness Levels and Strength

Improved fitness levels and strength are other non-scale indicators you are losing weight. "If you're lifting heavier weights, running faster, or just feeling stronger during your workouts, you're definitely on the right track!" she says.

Consistently Hitting Your Calorie and Protein Goals

The last sign you are losing weight, even though the scale doesn't reflect it? You are consistently hitting your calorie and protein goals. "Even though this isn't a direct sign, if you've consistently met your daily calorie intake, protein goals, and daily steps, you're definitely losing fat, even if the scale takes some time to catch up," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

