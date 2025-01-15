Skip to content
Weight Loss Dietician Used to Be Overweight Until She Eliminated These 5 Foods

One nutritionist gets real about what foods she had to ditch to lose weight.

Jan 15, 2025
Weight Loss Dietician Used to Be Overweight Until She Eliminated These 5 Foods
Jan 15, 2025
Nutrition & Diet

Do you want to lose weight but can't figure out what foods are preventing you from succeeding? Temple Stewart is a weight loss dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals several things she needed to give up to achieve her body goals. "Food I avoid as a dietician who used to be overweight," she writes across the Instagram video.

These Foods Have "Very Little Nutrient Density"

"Now hear me out, I'm NOWHERE close to being perfect, but for my personal journey, I've found that these foods take me away from goals. These foods are hard to control and provide very little nutrient density. I'm also not creating a FEAR around these foods, I'm just exposing some of the worst contributors when it comes to obesity and chronic disease," she writes in the post.

High-Fat/High-Sugar Foods

The first category she discusses is high-fat/high-sugar foods. "Think ice cream, milkshakes, cakes, cookies, etc. The high fat/high sugar combo is a WEIGHT GAIN combo and it'll pack it on quickly," she says. You don't have to avoid sweets altogether. "Make homemade alternatives," she suggests.

Alcohol

Don't drink your calories in the form of alcohol. "I know this'll make someone upset, but the fact is alcohol is poison. ☠️ It provides no nutrient value and is linked to worsened health in every way, including cancer. It promotes inflammation and damage," she writes.

Foods Fried in Low Quality Oil

You should also avoid foods fried in low-quality oil, like French fries and chicken tenders. "This one feels obvious, but you need to know that 99.9% of all restaurants use trash oil to fry your food," she reveals.

Sugar

Next up, sugar, "in most of its forms, except some small amounts of fruit and veggies," she says. "All added sugar had to go. I was too addicted. High fructose corn syrup, agave nectar, maple syrup, honey, coconut sugar, etc, all have the same processes of metabolism in the body. Your body doesn't know the difference between agave nectar and white bleached sugar."

Processed Flour

And the last category is processed flour. "Very similar to sugar in terms of metabolism," she explains. This includes breads, cakes, and pasta. They "weren't helping me and they kept me addicted longer," she says. These were my 'BIG 5'. Once I got control over them, I started seeing results. Even today, you'll find that I still avoid these." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits

I Lost 40 Pounds at 61 by Changing These 4 Habits
Copyright silverandstrong/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 16, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Are you struggling to lose weight after 60? According to an expert, a few habit changes can be game-changing. Ilene Block is the founder of Silver and Strong, a coaching company that specializes in helping women over 50 get into the best shape of their lives. She lost 40 pounds at 61 (and 55 pounds altogether) by making a few simple changes to her routine. “At 61 I was holding most of my weight in my hips and lower belly until I made these 4 changes to my daily habits,” she writes about the Instagram video. “Are you like me and have a hard time losing weight from your hips and lower belly? These foundational changes to your daily habits are the keys to being able to lose that weight and keep it off,” she adds in the caption.

Make Sure You Are Eating Enough

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her first suggestion? Make sure you are eating enough. “Many women of my generation (50+) grew up eating as little as possible to be skinny. I now know that the key is to eat as much as possible of healthy foods to fuel my body,” she writes.

Protein: “Aim for 1 gram of protein per lb of goal bodyweight,” she says.

Complex Carbohydrates: “Eat your largest carb meals before and after your weight training,” she says.

Healthy Fats: “These are more limited since they have 2.5x the cals as protein or carbs, but are important for overall health,” she writes.

Lift Heavy Weights

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Next, make sure to lift heavy weights, “heavy for you,” she says, “to achieve muscle hypertrophy. “Most women don’t lift often enough (4-5x a week) or heavy enough to get the maximum benefits from weight training,” she continues. “The goal for women 50+ is building muscle and bone strength which can become an issue after menopause.”

Move Your Body Throughout the Day

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her third habit has to do with movement, specifically moving your body throughout the day to “get the benefits of NEAT,” she writes. ”NEAT stands for nonexercise activity thermogenesis,” she says. Examples include taking a walk, doing housework, and gardening. “Moving throughout the day can give you more benefits in terms of raising your overall calorie burn for the day than a half hour of cardio exercise.”

Prioritize Your Mental Health

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

Her last healthy habit is taking time to care for your mental health and mindset. “Change your mindset, change your life! At 50+, we are often unaware of our own limiting beliefs. You CAN do this! Awareness is the first step to changing your internal dialogue and how you talk to yourself,” she says. “Be willing to make yourself a priority and honor your boundaries.”

Be Patient

Ilene_Block silverandstrong

These habit changes won’t rear results instantly. You need to be patient, she says. “These changes take time, consistency and focus. Start with one and add the others over time and imagine where you will be a year from now.” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I’m a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.

Nutrition & Diet

She Ditched These 5 Habits and Lost 30 Pounds

Cortisol Expert Lost 35 Pounds After Fixing These 5 Daily Mistakes
Copyright conquering_cortisol_control/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Do you want to lose weight and keep it off? Your hormones might be getting in the way, according to an expert. Amanda Borchardt is a cortisol expert and coach who lost 35 pounds when she finally "cracked the code" to cortisol and adopted certain habits that helped her keep her hormones under control. In a new post, she reveals that she lost 30 and healed her gut after making a few changes. "Here are the 5 things I stopped doing to lose weight after I found out I had High Cortisol," she writes in the Instagram video caption.

She Stopped HIIT Workouts

You might have heard that high-intensity interval training is an effective method for fat loss. However, if you are hormonal, it might be doing more harm than good. Hard HIIT workouts- when your body has high cortisol every intense workout you do is releasing more cortisol, causing further inflammation in the body," says Amanda in her post.

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

She Stopped Under Eating

Many people assume that in order to lose weight, you need to eat less, but it's possible you aren't eating enough, either. "Eating too few calories" is a bad habit, per Amanda. "When you don't have enough protein and calories, your body will go into starvation mode, halting your metabolism!" she says.

She Stopped Going to Bed at Midnight

Another unhealthy habit? Not getting enough sleep. "Going to bed at midnight" is something Amanda stopped doing. "The body won't heal if you aren't sleeping enough hours! Cortisol also helps coordinate your sleep cycles!" she says. What are the health benefits of sleep? According to the Sleep Foundation, getting enough z's is a mood booster, promotes heart health, regulates blood sugar, improves mental function, restores your immune system, helps relieve stress, and aids in weight loss.

She Stopped Dehydrating

Another bad habit she ditched? "Not drinking enough water," she says. "This will allow your body to remove the cortisol and return to a healthy balance. Increasing your water consumption is vital to cortisol health." According to the Mayo Clinic, hydration is essential for various reasons. Water helps eliminate waste through urination, perspiration, and bowel movements, keeps your temperature regular, lubricates and cushions joints, and helps protect sensitive tissues.

RELATED: Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40

She Quit Skipping Vitamins

She also made sure to get all her nutrients. "Skipping Vitamins and supplements" is the final habit she gave up. "Your body is in a state of emergency. The correct supplements can aid your gut and heal your body," she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

This Secret Burns Fat at 40, Says Coach

Fitness Coach Reveals Strength Training Secret That Burns Fat at 40
Copyright physicalkitchness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 15, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Do you want to burn fat and lose weight in 2025? You may think you are doing all the right things, but there is a good chance you are missing the mark. Chrissa Benson is a health and fitness expert specializing in helping women over 35 get in shape. In a new post, she reveals how she lost weight and dropped body fat over the last year. "I'm 40 years old. Last year I got more serious about gaining muscle and focused on balancing my hormones. I worked out less, dialed in my nutrition, and lost 2 percent body fat," she explains over the video, adding in the caption that "focusing on 4 main things," was the ultimate game-changer for her fat loss.

She Hit Her Protein and Fiber Goals Daily

Macros are an important part of fat loss, according to Chrissa. "Hitting my protein and fiber goals every day," is the first thing that helped her lose weight. "I learned how to build an optimal plate for every meal that was SIMPLE and easy to do (even during my kids' baseball season when fast food became more of the norm than ever)," she writes in her Instagram post.

RELATED: Coach Loses 90 Pounds Naturally Following 4 Simple Daily Rules

Eating for Balanced Blood Sugar

"Eating for balanced blood sugar," also helped her. "And this meant I could still enjoy things I loved (like DQ blizzards with my kids and my beloved tortilla chips) because I knew the tricks to eat them without a massive blood sugar spike and crash," she says.

Strength Training with a Little HIIT

She also shifted her approach to fitness. "Prioritized strength training with the shorter cardio/HIIT workouts only 1-2x a week max," she writes. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

And, Consistency

She also shifted her overall approach. "Consistency over perfection!!" she writes. "Just showing up even if it wasn't full out. Just doing the best I could with eating even if it wasn't always perfect or the most ideal."

RELATED: Coach Reveals 5 Signs You Are Losing Weight (Even If the Scale Isn't Budging)

Bottom Line: Sustainable Habits Equal Sustainable Results

"Building sustainable habits that fit my lifestyle was really the make or break," she concludes. "It's not about checking a daily box of to-do's – it's about shifting my identity to truly believe I was that fit, healthy person who craved healthy choices. And then aligning my habits with my life – not overhauling my life to try and meet habits that weren't possible to keep for the long haul." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

