Weight Loss Dietician Used to Be Overweight Until She Eliminated These 5 Foods

Do you want to lose weight but can't figure out what foods are preventing you from succeeding? Temple Stewart is a weight loss dietician who uses a ketogenic diet to lose weight and helps others do the same. In a new social media post, she reveals several things she needed to give up to achieve her body goals. "Food I avoid as a dietician who used to be overweight," she writes across the Instagram video.
These Foods Have "Very Little Nutrient Density"
"Now hear me out, I'm NOWHERE close to being perfect, but for my personal journey, I've found that these foods take me away from goals. These foods are hard to control and provide very little nutrient density. I'm also not creating a FEAR around these foods, I'm just exposing some of the worst contributors when it comes to obesity and chronic disease," she writes in the post.
High-Fat/High-Sugar Foods
The first category she discusses is high-fat/high-sugar foods. "Think ice cream, milkshakes, cakes, cookies, etc. The high fat/high sugar combo is a WEIGHT GAIN combo and it'll pack it on quickly," she says. You don't have to avoid sweets altogether. "Make homemade alternatives," she suggests.
Alcohol
Don't drink your calories in the form of alcohol. "I know this'll make someone upset, but the fact is alcohol is poison. ☠️ It provides no nutrient value and is linked to worsened health in every way, including cancer. It promotes inflammation and damage," she writes.
RELATED: Trainer Reveals the 60-20-20 Rowing Secret That Builds Full-Body Muscle
Foods Fried in Low Quality Oil
You should also avoid foods fried in low-quality oil, like French fries and chicken tenders. "This one feels obvious, but you need to know that 99.9% of all restaurants use trash oil to fry your food," she reveals.
Sugar
Next up, sugar, "in most of its forms, except some small amounts of fruit and veggies," she says. "All added sugar had to go. I was too addicted. High fructose corn syrup, agave nectar, maple syrup, honey, coconut sugar, etc, all have the same processes of metabolism in the body. Your body doesn't know the difference between agave nectar and white bleached sugar."
RELATED: Coach Lost "Postpartum Pooch" by Eating These 5 High Protein Meals
Processed Flour
And the last category is processed flour. "Very similar to sugar in terms of metabolism," she explains. This includes breads, cakes, and pasta. They "weren't helping me and they kept me addicted longer," she says. These were my 'BIG 5'. Once I got control over them, I started seeing results. Even today, you'll find that I still avoid these." And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss I'm a Nutritionist and Here Are 25 Weight Loss Truths You Need to Hear.