Nutrition & Diet
10 Restaurant Tips From a Dietician Actually Using GLP-1 Medications

Yes, you can still eat out while on a weight loss drug.

By Leah GrothFeb 26, 2025
Whitney Black whitney.the.dietitian
Copyright whitney.the.dietitian/Instagram/Shutterstock
Nutrition & Diet

If you are taking a GLP-1 weight loss drug like Ozempic or Mounjaro, it can be challenging to figure out what you should and shouldn’t be eating to maximize weight loss and minimize side effects – especially when dining out. However, an expert says it doesn’t have to be complicated. Whitney Black, MS, RD, is a GLP-1 Dietitian on Mounjaro herself. In a few new social media posts, she reveals her top 10 “tips for eating at restaurants while taking GLP-1 meds like Mounjaro,” she writes. “You don’t have to give up eating at restaurants! You can still enjoy your time out and meet goals while on GLP-1 meds like Mounjaro or Wegovy! But there are things you can do to maintain goals and minimize side effects! Try these tips the next time you are out to eat!”

Order From the Kids Menu

close up of woman finger with menu choosing dishes at restaurant​Creating a Sustainable RoutineShutterstock

Her first tip? “Order from the kid's menu or lunch menu if you can!” she suggests. “Especially if there is a similar item. This is a great way to get smaller servings and save $.”

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Stay Away From the Bread or Chips

Healthy Gluten Free Rice Chips in a PileShutterstock

Don’t be tempted by a free teaser food. “Limit the bread baskets and chips that come before your meal! Listen, I love the Texas Roadhouse Rolls as much as anyone, but you can easily fill up on those if you aren’t careful! Enjoy a small amount, but be aware of earlier satiety with GLP-1 meds!” she says.

Order Condiments on the Side

Set of sauces - ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard soy sauce, bbq sauce, pesto, chimichurri, mustard grains and pomegranate sauce on dark stone background.Shutterstock

Get your condiments on the side. “Ask for heavy sauces or dressings on the side if able! This can help you control how much is used. A lot of times, heavy sauces or dressings can be higher in fat, which may not be tolerated well with GLP-1 meds,” she writes.

Make Healthier Selections

Grilled Chicken Breast Fillet on grill pan with rosemary close up. Grilled meat steak on rustic black background.Shuttestock

Try to make healthier menu suggestions. “Opt for grilled, steamed, or baked items if able! Again, trying to limit the amount of fatty foods can help reduce GI side effects! If you wanted to get fried food, try to eat in small amounts to see how well it’s tolerated first,” she says.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Center Your Meal Around Protein and Fiber

Avocado,Toast,With,A,Perfect,Poached,Egg,On,Top,WithShutterstock

“Center the meal around protein and fiber!” she adds. “You can still enjoy your meal and get in protein and fiber! Start by eating the protein source first, and grabbing a side salad, or adding avocado or veggies for fiber!”

Split Up Your Meal

Salmon steak fillet with grainy mustard and spinach. Lunch in a restaurant, a woman eats delicious and healthy food. Restaurant menu, a series of photos of different dishes​Mistake 1: Saving Up Calories for Dinner.Shutterstock

In another post, she reveals 5 more tips for eating at a restaurant on a weight loss drug. One of her suggestions? Cut portions in half. “Split a meal or box up half before you start eating,” she suggests.

Choose a High Protein Appetizer

Delicious shrimp cocktail with tomato sauce, closeupShutterstock

You don’t have to order off the main menu. Sometimes an app is the healthiest option, she says. “Choose high-protein appetizers instead of big entrées (shrimp cocktail, meat skewers, small charcuterie plates),” she writes.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Order Extra Veggies

Brussels,Sprouts,Roasted,vegetable44. Brussels sprouts: 43 caloriesShutterstock

When you get a choice of sides, make healthier selections and sub if possible. “Ask for extra veggies instead of starchy sides,” she says.

Eat Slow

A picture of delightful man enjoying his meal. He is chewing a piece of sandwich and keeping eyes closed. Isolated on striped and blue background.Shutterstock

Remember, it’s not a race to finish your meal. “Eat slow & check in with your hunger cues,” she suggests. This helps “with portion control,” she says.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

Choose Meals That Reheat Well

Young woman putting plate with food into microwave oven in kitchen

Shutterstock

When choosing off the menu, try to focus on items that you can eat the next day. “Pick a meal that reheats well for leftovers,” she says. That way, “you get multiple meals out of one order!” And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

sustainable-weight-lossozempic

