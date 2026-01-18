I'm an MD Who Prescribes Wegovy and Here Are 5 Side Effects I Warn Every Patient About

If you're considering turning to GLP-1 medications for weight loss, you have a lot to learn. There are many options available—and there's never been a better time to get started. Although they all may guide you toward your weight-loss goal, the road could vary a bit with each drug.

Kathy Bates and Rebel Wilson have shared their journeys while on Ozempic. Oprah has also used a drug for weight loss, but has not disclosed which one. Everyone's body is different, and it's wise to learn the facts before deciding.

To help get you started, we spoke with Dr. Bronwyn Holmes, M.D., Medical Advisory Board at metabolic health platform Eden, who prescribes Wegovy. Dr. Holmes shares five side effects she warns every patient about before starting the drug.

Before choosing which direction you may head, it's always a smart idea to speak with your own healthcare professional so you can make an educated decision as to which is the best choice for you based on your health history, lifestyle, and preferences.

1 Side Effects of Wegovy

"When I prescribe a GLP-1 like Wegovy® (semaglutide), shared decision-making and managing expectations from day one are key," Dr. Holmes tells us. "Here are five side effects I consistently educate members about, and how I frame it to encourage confidence, not fear."

2 Nausea

This side effect is typically manageable, Dr. Holmes points out.

"[Nausea] is by far the most common early side effect, especially as doses increase. About 44% of people report nausea in clinical trials, but it's often temporary and improves as the body acclimates over two to four weeks at a given dose level," Dr. Holmes says.

3 How To Manage Nausea

Dr. Holmes will explain to patients that nausea is a sign the medication is "engaging your appetite signaling pathways." It's essential to listen to your body and tweak how and what you eat.

"I recommend smaller, slower meals with lower fat content, think soup over salad, or crackers and rice over high-fat cheese and butter," Dr. Holmes says.

4 GI Slowness and Constipation

Semaglutide slows down gastric emptying, which is part of how it manages satiety. However, it can cause bloating, constipation, and even acid reflux—especially when you don't consume enough fiber or water.

5 How To Manage GI Slowness and Constipation

"Think of it like this: Your gut is learning a new rhythm. You can support it by staying hydrated and eating soluble fiber, plus light walking after meals works wonders," Dr. Holmes says. "Sometimes, I proactively recommend magnesium citrate or gentle fiber powders for support."

6 Fatigue

Some patients feel a bit "off," or low-energy, during the first month taking Wegovy. This side effect heightens if you aren't eating enough.

"Weight loss often reduces caloric intake quickly, and unless you're emphasizing protein, hydration and consistency with movement, fatigue can quietly creep in," Dr. Holmes explains.

7 How To Manage Fatigue

Dr. Holmes recommends "fueling your success" rather than depriving it.

"A GLP-1 isn't a starvation medication, it's a regulation medication. Your body still needs nourishment, rest, and movement," she points out.

8 Dizziness or Headaches

If you're slightly dehydrated or under-nourished during the early stages of taking Wegovy, you may experience dizziness or headaches.

"We see it most often in those skipping meals or forgetting to drink water throughout the day," Dr. Holmes says.

9 How To Manage Dizziness and/or Headaches

To combat dizziness and/or headaches, have a water bottle with you throughout the day and make it your mission to consume a protein-packed snack if you feel lightheaded.

"Think apple [with] almond butter—not just coffee," Dr. Holmes says.

10 Appetite Changes or Absence of Hunger

Some patients on Wegovy may find it distressing to feel so indifferent to food.

"It can even trigger emotional responses," Dr. Holmes notes.

11 How To Manage Appetite Changes

Dr. Holmes will typically tell patients who are feeling this way, "You're not broken, you're finally hearing satiety. Let's channel this as an opportunity to eat with intention and rebuild a safe, supportive relationship with food."

​​