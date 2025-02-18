Trainer Dropped 10% Body Fat with This 30-Minute StairMaster Routine

Are you trying to lose body fat? There are cardio techniques that can help you achieve this fast, according to an expert. Matt Crouch is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who helps clients “lose fat/build muscle w/ custom workout & meal plans,” according to his Instagram bio. In a new post, he unveils a foolproof StairMaster routine for blasting fat. “If your goal is fat loss, this stairmaster routine will guarantee…” he writes. “I dropped to sub 10% body fat by doing this…”
LISS Cardio Helps Maximize Fat Burn
“The goal is to maximize fat burn by using fat as fuel through low-intensity steady-state (LISS) cardio,” he says, revealing details about the workout.
- Goal: Fat Loss
- Duration: 30 mins
- Calories Burned: ~300
- Training Zone: 2 (explained below).
StairMaster Routine
- Minute 1-3 → Level 9
- Minute 3-10 → Level 8
- Minute 10-20 → Level 7
- Minute 20-30 → Level 6 (if heart rate goes above 70% of max).
Stay in Zone 2
“Everyone is different, so focus on your heart rate! Stay in Zone 2,” he continues, explaining why Zone 2 training works. First, it “uses fat as the primary fuel source,” he says. Next, it “improves cardiovascular fitness & endurance,” he says. And finally, it “helps preserve muscle while burning fat.”
Combine It with the Following
“Fat loss is GUARANTEED when you combine this routine with,” he continues, revealing three other important things. The first? “A calorie deficit diet,” he says. The second? “A strength training plan,” he writes. And the third? Daily movement.
Consume EAA’s
He also offers a “pro tip” that involves essential amino acids. “Consume EAA’s intra-workout to prevent muscle breakdown (catabolism),” he suggests.
High-Protein Diet
In another post, he reveals the “5-Step Process” he follows to stay lean while building muscle, starting with a high-protein diet. “I hit at least 1g of protein per pound of body weight daily to support muscle growth while keeping me full and preventing overeating,” he writes.
Calorie Control
Next up, is calorie control. “I stay in a small deficit or maintenance ensuring my protein target is hit daily, to fuel muscle growth without excessive restrictions,” he writes.
Strength Training 4-5x/Week
Strength training four to five times a week is also essential. “I focus on progressive overload (adding weight, reps, or improving form) to ensure continuous muscle growth,” he writes.
Daily Steps & Cardio
He also gets his steps in and does other cardio. “I keep my NEAT high (10k+ steps daily) and include 1-2 cardio sessions per week to maintain a lean look,” he writes.
80/20 Diet
Finally, he follows the 80/20 diet. “I eat 80% whole, nutrient-dense foods and allow 20% flexibility to stay consistent without unnecessary fat gain,” he writes. “Stay disciplined, and you’ll build muscle without getting soft.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.