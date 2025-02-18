Skip to content
Fitness & Workouts
Trainer Dropped 10% Body Fat with This 30-Minute StairMaster Routine

Lose weight fast with this expert-recommended workout.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Matt Crouch mcfitness365
Copyright mcfitness365/Instagram
Fitness & Workouts

Are you trying to lose body fat? There are cardio techniques that can help you achieve this fast, according to an expert. Matt Crouch is a fat loss coach and personal trainer who helps clients “lose fat/build muscle w/ custom workout & meal plans,” according to his Instagram bio. In a new post, he unveils a foolproof StairMaster routine for blasting fat. “If your goal is fat loss, this stairmaster routine will guarantee…” he writes. “I dropped to sub 10% body fat by doing this…”

LISS Cardio Helps Maximize Fat Burn

“The goal is to maximize fat burn by using fat as fuel through low-intensity steady-state (LISS) cardio,” he says, revealing details about the workout.

  • Goal: Fat Loss
  • Duration: 30 mins
  • Calories Burned: ~300
  • Training Zone: 2 (explained below).

StairMaster Routine

  • Minute 1-3 → Level 9
  • Minute 3-10 → Level 8
  • Minute 10-20 → Level 7
  • Minute 20-30 → Level 6 (if heart rate goes above 70% of max).

Stay in Zone 2

“Everyone is different, so focus on your heart rate! Stay in Zone 2,” he continues, explaining why Zone 2 training works. First, it “uses fat as the primary fuel source,” he says. Next, it “improves cardiovascular fitness & endurance,” he says. And finally, it “helps preserve muscle while burning fat.”

Combine It with the Following

“Fat loss is GUARANTEED when you combine this routine with,” he continues, revealing three other important things. The first? “A calorie deficit diet,” he says. The second? “A strength training plan,” he writes. And the third? Daily movement.

Consume EAA’s

He also offers a “pro tip” that involves essential amino acids. “Consume EAA’s intra-workout to prevent muscle breakdown (catabolism),” he suggests.

RELATED: 10-Min Walking Workout Burns Fat at Home, Says Coach

High-Protein Diet

In another post, he reveals the “5-Step Process” he follows to stay lean while building muscle, starting with a high-protein diet. “I hit at least 1g of protein per pound of body weight daily to support muscle growth while keeping me full and preventing overeating,” he writes.

Calorie Control

Next up, is calorie control. “I stay in a small deficit or maintenance ensuring my protein target is hit daily, to fuel muscle growth without excessive restrictions,” he writes.

Strength Training 4-5x/Week

Strength training four to five times a week is also essential. “I focus on progressive overload (adding weight, reps, or improving form) to ensure continuous muscle growth,” he writes.

Daily Steps & Cardio

He also gets his steps in and does other cardio. “I keep my NEAT high (10k+ steps daily) and include 1-2 cardio sessions per week to maintain a lean look,” he writes.

80/20 Diet

Finally, he follows the 80/20 diet. “I eat 80% whole, nutrient-dense foods and allow 20% flexibility to stay consistent without unnecessary fat gain,” he writes. “Stay disciplined, and you’ll build muscle without getting soft.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Fitness & Workouts

Kesley Rose in Two-Piece Workout Gear Shares 25-Minute Walking Workout to Get You “Sculpted & Snatched”

Kelsey_Rose3
Copyright thekelseyrose_/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothDec 12, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Evidence-Based

This content references scientific studies and academic research, and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of licensed nutritionists and dietitians strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions around food, health, and wellness. We know how important making choices about your overall health is, and we strive to provide you with the best information possible.

Kelsey Rose is showing off her ab-fab body – in her two-piece workout gear. In a new social media post, the fitness trainer flaunts her washboard abs in an Alo exercise set as she unveils her under-30-minute fat-blasting workout. “The only fat-burning cardio workout you need to get sculpted & snatched,” she writes across the video, recommending doing it two to four times weekly for fat loss. Do you want to lose weight just by walking? Here is what you need to know.

She Upped Her Step Count

“When I upped my daily steps from 4k to 10k, let me tell you—it completely transformed not just my body but my entire mindset. Walking is such a simple but effective way to stay active, and it’s seriously the secret sauce to slimming down and feeling your best. Plus, it works wonders for your mental,” she says.

RELATED: 12 Genius Hacks a Dietitian Uses to Double Her Protein “Without Touching Chicken”

The Routine Combines Jogging and Incline Walking

“This routine also incorporates jogging + incline, which forces your heart rate up and down, revving up the metabolism in the best way possible!” she continues. Walking on an incline burns more calories than walking fast or even running on a flat surface, which is why many experts suggest upping your incline. A 2013 study even found that walking on a 2 to 7 percent incline increased heart rate by almost 10 percent when compared with running on a flat surface.

Here Is the 25 Minute Routine

Here’s the breakdown:

  1. Warm-up: 5 min brisk walk (3.0-3.5 mph, 2% incline)
  2. Jog: 3 min (5.5 mph, 2% incline)
  3. Power walk: 3 min (3 mph, 8% incline)
  4. Jog: 2 min (6.0 mph, 2% incline)
  5. Power walk: 2 min (4.0 mph, 9% incline)
  6. Sprint: 1 min (7.0 mph, 2% incline)
  7. Power walk: 5 min (3.5 mph, 10% incline)
  8. Jog: 2 min (5.5 mph, 2% incline)
  9. Cool down: 2 min easy walk.

She Also Shared a 15-Minute Workout

In another post, she unveils a 15-minute walking workout. “This is your sign to STOP skipping your post-workout cardio and squeeze in a quick 15-minute treadmill workout for best results! It’s easy to feel like cardio needs to be a long, intense session to matter, but even a short burst after strength training can make a big impact,” she says.

Just 15 Minutes Offers So many Benefits

“By adding just 15 minutes on the treadmill, you can boost fat burn, increase endurance, and rev up your metabolism—all without draining yourself. Cardio is also a great way to wind down, reset, and give your body some extra love post-workout,” she says.

RELATED: Nutritionist Reveals 8 Signs You're Eating Too Many Carbs

Here Is the 15 Minute Workout

“My Cheat Code Treadmill Series,” she says.

  1. 5 min steady walk at incline 8, speed 3.0—get the blood flowing!
  2. 5 min intervals: alternate 30-sec fast run (speed 6.0-8.0) + 30-sec walk (speed 3.0) to elevate your heart rate and maximize calorie burn
  3. 5 min cool down with incline 5, speed 3.0—ease into a steady pace and let your body relax.

Do It After Your Regular Workout

She recommends doing it after your regular workout. “Just 15 minutes, and you’re done! Try it out as a finisher for your next workout and see how it feels to add this extra boost. Let’s make cardio simple and effective!” she says.

Walking Offers Lots of Health Benefits

Walking at a brisk speed offers lots of benefits. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that getting your steps in about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia, and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

RELATED: 10 Everyday Foods This Expert Says Are “Absolutely Destroying Your Health”

10,000 Steps Is Ideal for Weight Loss

According to research published in the journal Obesity, walking 10,000 steps a day, weight loss, and weight management are linked. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure, and fewer strokes. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Fitness & Workouts

Everything You Need to Know About 12-3-30, the Walking Workout That Helps People Lose Weight Fast

Lauren Giraldo
laurengiraldo/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMay 01, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
So, you want to lose weight fast – without having to pay a personal trainer or sign up for a class? One of the most popular workouts for weight loss doesn’t require a gym membership or an expensive fitness pass. In fact, all you need is a treadmill and a pair of sneakers. The 12-3-30 workout has millions upon millions of views on TikTok for a reason – it works. Here is everything you need to know about the 12-3-30 treadmill workout.

Lauren Giraldo Created the 12-3-30 Workout

laurengiraldo2laurengiraldo/Instagram

When she was 24, Lauren Giraldo made the 12-3-30 treadmill workout go viral. It involves setting the treadmill to a 12% incline and walking at 3 miles per hour for 30 minutes. She first shared the treadmill routine in a 2019 YouTube video, uploading it to Instagram and TikTok in 2020, where it went viral. In the clips she claimed that it helped her lose 30 pounds.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

She Was Intimidated By the Gym

laurengiraldo3laurengiraldo/Instagram

"I used to be so intimidated by the gym, and it wasn't motivating," Giraldo explained in a 37-second TikTok video. "But now I go, I do this one thing, and I can feel good about myself."

She Calls It a “Game Changer”

“Game changer honestly. Have you tried my treadmill routine?” she captioned another post.

She Struggled to Run

laurengiraldo4laurengiraldo/Instagram

Giraldo explains that her struggle to run on the treadmill let her to seek an alternative. "I'm not a runner, and running on the treadmill was not working for me," she told TODAY.com. "I started playing around with the settings, and at the time, my gym's treadmill had 12 incline as the max. The three miles per hour felt right, like walking, and my grandma had always told me that 30 minutes of exercise a day was all you needed. That's how the combination started."

Most Fitness Experts Are On Board with the 12-3-30

fit african american woman hiking up runyon canyon at sunsetShutterstock

While some viral workouts aren’t exactly endorsed by fitness experts, there is little controversy surrounding the 12-3-30. In fact, there is scientific evidence supporting it.

Walking Slower on an Incline Burns More Calories Than Running on a Flat Surface

Beautiful woman traveler climbs uphill with a dog on a background of mountain views. She is with a backpack and in red clothes.Shutterstock

Walking on an incline burns more calories than walking fast or even running on a flat surface, which is why many experts suggest upping your incline. A 2013 study even found that walking on a 2 to 7 percent incline increased heart rate by almost 10 percent when compared with running on a flat surface.

Our Resident RDN Also Agrees

Sporty woman tying shoelace on running shoes before practice. Female athlete preparing for jogging outdoors. Runner getting ready for training. Sport active lifestyle concept. Close-upShutterstock

“Walking is an excellent way to get started in exercise,” agrees Body Network’s Resident RDN, The Diet Diva, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and a co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies. If you don’t want to jog/run, elevating the incline on the treadmill is a great way to get your heart rate higher, she adds.

RELATED: The Ultimate Guide to Getting Fit as a Pear Body Type

You Might Want to Start at a Lower Incline, She Says

Woman using incline threadmill in modern gym. Incline threadmills are used to simulate uphill walking or running and deliver additional workout benefits to users.Shutterstock

“However, be careful with how much and how long you do the incline. Start with just a few degrees for a few minutes. Bring it back down for a few minutes and raise it again, repeating several times in interval style. I have seen people get injured by doing too much incline too quickly and not letting their body acclimate to it.”

💪🔥Body Booster: You don’t have to start with 30 minutes. Try doing a 12-3-15 instead.

Fitness & Workouts

This 15-Minute Walking Workout Has 87,000 People Burning Fat Without Leaving Home

Lucy_Wyndham_Read_lucywyndhamread11
Copyright lucywyndhamread/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackNov 18, 2024
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Can't find time to exercise between work, family, and life's demands? You're not alone. That's why 87,000 people have turned to celebrity fitness trainer Lucy Wyndham-Read's game-changing walking workout. With three decades of experience and 2.47M YouTube subscribers, Lucy has perfected the art of burning fat without leaving your living room. Her 15-minute routine requires zero equipment and minimal space, making it perfect for busy schedules. Read on to discover the exact moves that are helping thousands transform their bodies while watching TV, working from home, or even wearing pajamas.

Jump-Start Your Metabolism: Basic March and Corner Walks

Begin igniting your fat burn with a basic march in place, maintaining a tall posture for maximum calorie burn. "Land nice and softly with those feet. Keep those feet moving," Lucy instructs in her post. Progress to walking toward corners with slight leg bends to engage more muscles. "It doesn't matter if you don't get the move straight away," Lucy reassures, "just follow along. We're doing this at home, nobody's watching."

Fat-Burning Power Moves: Punches and Side Steps

Accelerate your calorie burn with power punches while marching. "These low impact workouts are perfect if you don't like being a burpee girl," Lucy explains. Add lateral side steps with arm pulls to target stubborn inner and outer thigh areas. Lucy emphasizes making the moves as wide as comfortable: "The wider you step it, the more intense that is working through those legs."

RELATED:Woman Lost 50 Pounds on the 5050 Diet and Never Felt Hungry

Upper Body Sculpting: Rope Pulls and Arm Circles

Keep your heart rate elevated while toning your arms and shoulders. "We're toning and sculpting your whole body at the same time with these moves," Lucy shares. Incorporate circling arms into your power march for increased calorie burn. These movements simultaneously strengthen your chest and upper back while maintaining fat-burning momentum.

Metabolic Boosters: Knee-Friendly Strength Moves

These strategic movements protect your joints while maximizing calorie burn. "We're actually going to build strength around the knees because we're really working through the lower body, we're making those legs nice and strong," Lucy explains. She adds a practical tip: "You can do all my workouts, these low impact ones, walking ones, you can do them in your pajamas. You don't need to be in workout gear."

Calorie-Burning Coordination

Multi-tasking movements increase your workout's effectiveness. "We're having to focus on what we're doing with this double step and this clap. So it's going to help improve what we call your motor skills and your coordination." These movements don't just burn calories – they enhance overall body awareness and mental acuity.

RELATED:Dad Drops 125 Pounds in Just 13 Months By Eating These Foods Every Day

Heart-Rate Elevating Moves

Strategic arm movements maximize fat burn. "Anytime we take the arms above heart level just means we're working your heart. Cardiovascular fitness a little bit harder," Lucy notes. These movements are particularly effective for women in different life stages: "This is great if you're perimenopause, menopause, postmenopausal as well."

Sustainable Fat Loss Approach

Lucy highlights long-term success: "You and I are focusing on your future health. I want you to wake up every morning feeling fit, healthy, and strong." She stresses healthy motivation: "Weight loss should only ever be for better health. It's not about appearance. We just want to be in our healthy weight range."

Maximum Burn: Fast Feet and Cross-Country

The workout peaks with high-energy movements. "Low impact is just as effective as high impact," Lucy emphasizes. The finale features cross-country skiing movements, which Lucy describes as "a really dynamic full-body move, also great for a lovely stretch."

RELATED:Weight Loss Coach Shares 5 Key Reverse Dieting Hacks

Pro Tip

Personalize your fat-burning session by playing your favorite music. "This workout today has always just been about focusing on improving and investing in your future health," Lucy concludes. Her approach proves that effective fat burning doesn't require complicated routines or expensive equipment – just 15 minutes of strategic movement in your own home. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss 12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

I’m a Fat Loss Coach and This Is the Cardio Trick I Used to Lose 20 Pounds in 3 Months Without Running

Mahtab Ekay fitbymahtab
Copyright fitbymahtab/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothSep 28, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Do you want to lose weight fast without running? Mahtab Ekay is a fat loss coach and social media influencer who lost 20 pounds in 3 months. In a recent Instagram post, she revealed her hack for losing weight fast, which doesn’t involve pounding the pavement. “The cardio trick I used to lose 20 pounds in 3 months without running,” she writes across the Instagram Reel.

You Need to Be in a Calorie Deficit

“I know you want to hear about some secret workout routine. But the truth is, there’s NO special cardio that will ‘cause’ weight loss,” she writes in the post. “If you’re serious about losing weight, start with the one thing that’s key to success: being in a calorie deficit.”

In Fact, 80 Percent of Weight Loss Comes From Nutrition, She Says

Mahtab maintains that diet is the leading factor in weight loss success. “80% of weight loss comes from nutrition. The best thing you can do for the other 20%, in addition to strength training, is walking,” she explains.

Walking Burns 100 Calories in 30 Minutes

“Walking can burn approximately 100 calories in 30 minutes at a moderate pace. By walking consistently, these calories add up over time, contributing to your overall calorie deficit,” she points out. “And that’s exactly what helped me lose 20 pounds in less than three months.”

She recommends keeping track of your steps. “First, check your average daily steps in your phone’s health app. This is your starting point,” she says.

Increase Your Weekly Steps

Then, progress toward a step goal. “Gradually increase your average weekly steps. If you’re currently taking 5,000 steps daily, aim to add 1,000 steps in the next week,” she says.

And, continue. “Keep increasing by 1,000 steps each week until you consistently hit 8,000-12,000 steps per day,” she recommends.

RELATED:10 Foods That I Will Never Eat Again After Losing 120 Pounds

How to Increase Your Daily Steps

She also offers “some easy, quick ways to increase your daily steps.”

  • Take the Stairs: Skip the elevator or escalator for an easy way to add more steps.
  • Park Further Away: Choose a parking spot farther from your destination to get extra steps in.
  • Walk During Breaks: Use your breaks to take short walks and boost your step count.
  • Walk and Talk: Pace around while talking on the phone to stay active.
  • Use the Restroom on Another Floor: Opt for a restroom on a different floor for added steps.
  • Set a Step Goal Reminder: Use a fitness tracker or app to remind you to move.
  • Walk During TV Time: Walk in place or do laps during your favorite shows.
  • Take a Post-Meal Walk: Walk around the neighborhood after meals to aid digestion and add steps.
  • Use a Standing Desk: Stand and move more frequently throughout the day.

Other Benefits of Cardio

“Cardio has many benefits for heart health, overall fitness, and mental well-being. If you enjoy it or are doing it for those reasons, go for it! You just don’t need it to lose your first 10-20lbs,” she concludes.

There Are Lots of Benefits to Walking

Going for a daily walk can be a game changer for your overall health. One study published in JAMA Internal Medicine found that walking at a brisk pace for about 30 minutes a day led to a reduced risk of heart disease, cancer, dementia and death, compared with walking a similar number of steps but at a slower pace.

RELATED:Perfect Your Posture in 100 Seconds With This Simple “Titanic” Exercise

Science Has Found a Link Between 10,000 Steps a Day and Weight Loss

Research supports walking for weight loss. According to a 2018 study published in the journal Obesity walking 10,000 steps a day results in weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 75 Pounds with These Foods

Hey Aimee Meier
Coach Reveals Easy Exercise Hack That Helped Her Lose 75 Pounds
Copyright hey.aimee.meier/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 19, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose weight by starting your day with a delicious chocolate smoothie? One weight loss coach claims to have the perfect recipe. Aimee Meier is a weight loss warrior and fat loss-slash-hormone expert who helps her clients lose weight without medication. In a new social media post, she unveils her viral smoothie recipe for fat loss. “When your high protein breakfast smoothie goes viral because women realize they can lose weight plus have more energy when they swap this in for breakfast,” she writes.

It Is Packed with Protein and Healthy Fats

Young woman in jeans and shirt holding glass jar of protein drink cocktail, milkshake or smoothie above white wooden table with measuring spoon of protein powder, chocolate pieces, bananas and apples.

Shutterstock

“Ready to kick sugar to the curb?! HERE IS HOW,” she writes in the post. “Here is the key - prioritize protein & healthy fats. “This will help stabilize blood sugar levels, keep you full, and keep cravings down.”

You Should Aim for 100 Grams of Protein and 50 Grams of Fat

Woman in sportswear drinking sweet banana chocolate protein powder milkshake smoothie.Drinking protein after workout.Whey,banana and low fat milk sport nutrition diet after gym.Healthy lifestyle

Shutterstock

How many grams should you aim for? “The goal: 100 grams of protein & 50 grams of fat EVERY DAY,” she continues. “This is The 100-50 Method.”

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

The Smoothie Has 32 Grams of Protein and 22 Grams of Fat

Chocolate Protein Shake Smoothie with Whey Protein Powder and Red Dumbbells. Sports Drink

Shutterstock

This is the beauty of her viral drink. “This smoothie is one of my favorites to get 32 grams of protein (& 22 grams of fat), which helps kick sugar cravings all day,” she says.

Here Is How to Make It

hands holding a scoop of chocolate protein over white background.

Shutterstock

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of water (& 2-3 ice cubes)
  • 2 scoops creamy chocolate protein powder
  • 2 tbsp chia seeds
  • 2 tbsp ground flax seeds.

You Will Lose Weight Fast

Female leg is stepping on white bathroom scales at home, weightShutterstock

Aimee claims that following this program helped her lose weight quickly. “Focusing on The 100-50 Method approach is what let me finally lose the 75 pounds I had carried around after having five babies (who were no longer babies when I lost the weight 😅)” she wrote.

She Also Swears by 3 Foods that Mimic Ozempic

A lot of avocados in boxesShutterstock

In another post, she reveals three foods she eats daily “that mimic the effects of Ozempic in a natural way,” she writes. She explains that Ozempic “helps keep your blood sugar levels from getting too high. In your body, this medicine acts like a hormone called GLP-1. It stimulates your body to make more insulin after you eat, prevents your liver from releasing stored sugar, and slows the movement of food through your body,” she writes.

Here Is How These 3 Foods Mimic Ozempic

Hungry woman holding spoon in her mouth.5 Ways to Suppress Your Appetite Without Taking OzempicShutterstock/Roman Samborskyi

How do the three foods mimic Ozempic? “By helping regulate blood sugar levels,” “helping you feel fuller longer,” and supporting insulin sensitivity, she says.

RELATED:17 Pre-Meal Foods That Burn Fat Like Ozempic, According to an Expert

Greek Yogurt

Greek,Yogurt,I,Bowl,Spoons,food,dairy,dietEating Too Little at a Time​Shutterstock

The first food is Greek yogurt. “Rich in protein, Greek yogurt slows digestion, which helps regulate blood sugar after meals. The protein also keeps you satiated, curbing hunger for longer. And the probiotics in Greek yogurt improve gut health, which can impact metabolism and inflammation, both related to insulin sensitivity,” she says.

Chia Seeds

Healthy,Chia,Seeds,Shutterstock

The second food is chia seeds. “Packed with fiber and healthy fats, both of which slow digestion and stabilize blood sugar. By slowing the release of glucose into the bloodstream, chia seeds help prevent spikes and crashes, which can support insulin regulation and steady energy levels. The fiber also keeps you fuller longer, reducing the urge to snack and helping with weight management,” she says.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Avocado

Sliced,Avocado,On,A,Cutting,BoardShutterstock

The third food? Avocado. “Avocados contain healthy fats, particularly monounsaturated fats, which help the body better respond to insulin. This aids blood sugar regulation. The fiber in avocados also slows digestion and keeps you feeling full longer, reducing cravings and supporting weight control,” she reveals. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

6 Foods to Eat on Ozempic and 4 to Avoid

Ozempic shutterstock_1404723482
Planning for Long-Term Success
Shutterstock
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackFeb 19, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Have you noticed your appetite vanishing since starting Ozempic? You're not alone. While this breakthrough medication is transforming weight loss treatment, many patients are struggling with unexpected nutrition challenges. "It works so well that they forget to eat. We're actually seeing cases of malnutrition and dehydration," Dr. Vijaya Surampudi, a Board Certified in Internal Medicine, Endocrinology and a Physician Nutrition Specialist, and the associate director of the UCLA Medical Weight Management Clinic at UCLA Health, shared with WebMD. Don't let your weight loss journey compromise your health. Read on to discover the essential foods you need—and the ones to avoid—to make Ozempic work safely and effectively for you.

How Ozempic Changes Your Eating Patterns

Montreal, CA - 16 November 2023: Ozempic semaglutide injection pens. Ozempic is a medication for obesity​These Were Game ChangersShutterstock

"We're still learning about how they work, but simplistically, I think of it in three ways," explains Dr. Surampudi. "One, they work in the way that we initially brought them to light with diabetes medications: They tell the pancreas to release more insulin, depending on what your blood glucose is. Two, they slow digestion down. Three, they also seem to have an effect on the brain, where they're actually quieting the brain down a little bit and helping you not think about food as much." Read on to learn six foods you should eat.

RELATED: 20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

1. High-Quality Proteins

An enticing close-up image of fresh, glistening raw salmon fillets artfully arranged on a bed of iceShutterstock

"Because these medications reduce your appetite and you can't eat as much, and because food stays in your stomach longer so you stay full longer, it's really important to make sure the food that you are eating is very high nutritional quality," explains Geri Lynn Grossan, registered dietitian nutritionist. She suggests eating protein first at meals since it's not something our bodies store.

2. Eggs and Lean Meats

Fresh chicken eggs​7. EggsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi recommends focusing on the most bioavailable sources of protein: "Eggs, chicken, and fatty fishes are great sources of protein." These options are especially important when your appetite is reduced.

3. Plant-Based Proteins

Edamame,boiled green soybeans with salt​15. EdamameShutterstock

"If you're more plant-based or you prefer to avoid animal products, look at things like tofu, edamame, and tempeh, which are all soy products. You can also get protein out of lentils and some beans," Dr. Surampudi explains.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

4. Colorful Vegetables

Red, Green and Yellow Bell Peppers12. Bell Peppers: 20 caloriesShutterstock

"Each color represents a different phytonutrient," explains Dr. Surampudi. "If you've got three different-colored bell peppers, you're getting three sets of different phytonutrients. That doesn't mean every plate has to look like a rainbow, but throughout the week make sure you're varying your vegetables."

5. Low-Sugar Fruits

Fresh red ripe raspberries. Raspberries background.47. Raspberries: 45 caloriesShutterstock

"Fruit over the years has gotten very, very sweet," notes Dr. Surampudi. "It has a higher carbohydrate count than once upon a time, so I usually recommend no more than two fruits per day, and people should view it more as a dessert or a snack."

6. Whole Grains and Legumes

Lentils,In,A,Bowl,On,A,Wooden,Table.,Red,Lentils​Beans and Lentils: The Hunger-Fighting Fiber ChampionsShutterstock

Grossan recommends incorporating whole grains, beans, lentils, and legumes as part of a balanced diet. These foods provide sustained energy and additional protein. Read on to discover four foods to avoid.

RELATED:20 Things to Avoid While on Ozempic

1. High-Fat Foods

A slice of hot Italian pizza with stretching cheese. Pizza four cheeses with basil.​9. PizzaShutterstock

"Fats take a longer time to digest, so they already naturally spend a longer time in the stomach," Dr. Surampudi explains. "If you have an external stimulus that's slowing your digestion down, and then you have fat sitting in your stomach even longer, it might make you feel more nauseous."

2. Processed Foods

Pop,Tarts,Toaster,Pastry,processed,food,sugarShutterstock

Think about what your grandma was eating 50 years ago, suggests Grossan. The rise in processed foods has changed our understanding of real food, and these should be limited while on Ozempic.

3. Deep-Fried Items

French fries in hot fat in a deep fryer​1. French Fries and Potato ChipsShutterstock

Dr. Surampudi specifically warns about avoiding "very highly processed fatty foods and deep fried foods" as they can increase side effects like nausea and vomiting.

4. Excess Alcohol

Group of people drinking beer at brewery pub restaurant - Happy friends enjoying happy hour sitting at bar table - Closeup image of brew glasses - Food and beverage lifestyle concept​7. Beer and AlcoholShutterstock

"Alcohol can play a funny role. It can worsen side effects for some people, like nausea and vomiting," Dr. Surampudi cautions. She recommends following standard guidelines: two or fewer drinks per day for men and one or less for women.

RELATED:5 Foods That Maximize Weight Loss on GLP-1 Medicines, According to Coach

Staying Hydrated is Essential

Young woman jogger resting drinking waterShutterstock

Water becomes even more crucial while on Ozempic. "Not only does it curb hunger, but people sometimes forget that they're thirsty, so they're not drinking enough water," Dr. Surampudi emphasizes.

When Things Don't Feel Right

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitness​Walk 10,000 Steps Per DayShutterstock

If you're experiencing side effects, Dr. Surampudi advises: "Listen to your body. For overindulgence, take a walk. It helps with motility and getting the food to digest a little bit more." She also emphasizes the importance of talking to your doctor about dose adjustments if side effects persist.

The Long-Term View

Pen,Injection,Semaglutide,Ozempic, diabetes, medicine, medication, diet, weight, loss​The Right Way to StopShutterstock

"I think this is just the beginning," Dr. Surampudi shares. "I think these medications are going to be an incredible tool in weight management. But it's important to remember it's just that: a tool in the toolbox, and we still need to prioritize diet and exercise."

RELATED:12 Tips to Maintain Weight Loss After Using Ozempic and GLP-1 Medications

Your Next Steps

Young woman and foodstuff. Food coordinator. Nutritionist.

Shutterstock

Consider working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan. Many insurance plans cover nutritional counseling for obesity, making it an accessible way to optimize your Ozempic journey while ensuring proper nutrition.

A healthy weight loss goal is about two pounds per week. If you're losing more than that, you might not be getting enough calories to support your body's needs. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss20 Incredible Ozempic Success Stories of All Time.

Nutrition & Diet

Coach Lost 30 Lbs with These Fast Food Tips

keith ozment fit coaching
​Avocado Toast and Berries with Honey
Copyright keithozment_fitcoaching/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 18, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Has someone told you that to lose weight, you will have to stop eating at your favorite restaurants and fast food joints? That isn’t the case, says an expert. Keith Ozment is a fitness and weight loss coach specializing in helping people over 30 “repair metabolism, build muscle & burn fat!” he writes in his Instagram bio. In a new social media post, he reveals that you don’t have to quit eating fast food or at popular chains to get in shape. “How I lost 30 pounds eating at my favorite restaurants,” he explains. “It’s easy once you do this.” He then reveals a few key tips – and what he orders at five of his go-to spots.

You Shouldn’t Eat at Restaurants Every Day

“So first and foremost, I don’t believe you should be relying on restaurant food daily. Preparing meals at home, focused on single ingredient whole foods will always give you the most efficient results when it comes to health and weight loss goals. However, when you do find yourself at a restaurant, follow these tips!” he writes.

RELATED:30 Best Protein Foods That Melt Fat Almost Instantly

Keep Calories Between 500 to 700 with 45 to 40 Grams of Protein

Tip one? “Regardless of what restaurant I go to, my goal is to keep the calories for that meal between 500-700 and protein at a minimum of 35-40 grams. This is a great rule of thumb to go by considering most meals at restaurants are over 1,200 calories!” he writes.

Check the Online Nutrition Calculator

His second tip is to see if the restaurant has an online nutrition calculator. “These calculators allow me to view the calories and protein amounts for all meals and even allow me to customize my own meal. Restaurants like Moe’s, Chipotle, Chick Fil a, iHop, Have epic online nutrition calculators!” he says.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

Bring Your Own Chips

His third tip? “I will bring in my own chips,” he reveals. “I’ll usually keep a box of quest protein chips in my truck. Quest chips are 140 calories and have 20 grams of protein per bag. My favorite flavor is the sweet spicy chili or loaded taco.”

Watch Sauces and Condiments

Don’t load your food with sauce. “Be mindful of sauces and condiments! They add up fast!” he says.

Don’t Drink Your Calories

Don’t drink your calories. “I will choose diet soda or ask for club soda and fresh lime. Club soda is super carbonated and when I add the fresh lime, it taste like sprite!” he writes.

RELATED:10 Foods to Avoid If You're Trying to Burn Fat, Says Expert

Subway: Grilled Chicken Wrap

Subway,Restaurant,sandwich,fast,food​SubwayShutterstock

He then reveals his “top 5 restaurants to stay on track!” and what he orders:

Subway

Grilled chicken wrap. No cheese. All veggies.

Calories: 500

Protein: 42

Carbs: 54

Fat: 11.

Applebees: Bourbon St Chicken and Shrimp

Applebee's casual family dining grill and bar restaurant, Saugus Massachusetts USA, December 11, 2019Shutterstock

Applebees

Bourbon St chicken & shrimp.

(Sub potatoes for steamed broccoli)

Calories: 585

Protein: 53g

Carbs: 10

Fat: 33g.

Waffle House: Eggs, Chicken, Hash Browns

Theodore, Alabama, USA - Feb. 4, 2024: A Waffle House restaurant is pictured in Theodore, Alabama. Waffle House, which operates chains in the United States, is known for always being open.

Shutterstock

Waffle House

3 eggs + side of chicken + side of hash browns.

Calories: 544

Protein: 51g

Carbs: 31g

Fat: 24g.

Panda Express: Grilled Teriyaki Chicken with Side of Super Greens

Bel Air,Maryland/United States-Feb 13 2020- Panda Express is a fast food restaurant chain which serves American Chinese cuisine. it is the largest Asian segment restaurant chain in the United States.

Shutterstock

Panda Express

Grilled teriyaki chicken + side of super greens

Calories: 430

Protein: 47g

Carbs: 24g

Fats: 16g.

Chilis: Guiltless Menu

York, PA - December 30, 2016: Chili's bar and grill is a casual restaurant that specializes in Mexican cuisine.

Shutterstock

Chilis

“Can’t go wrong with choosing any meal of the Guiltless Grill menu section! Anything off that section of menu will put you under 650 calories and well over 30-40 grams of protein!” he says.

Start Your Day with 40 Grams Protein

Chicken Breast on Food Scale with Mushrooms and SpinachShutterstock

In another post he reveals details about his 40-30-20 program, starting with the 40. “Start your day with 40g of protein. A breakfast smoothie with protein powder, berries, and almond milk or overnight oats with Greek yogurt and protein powder are great options,” he writes. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Walk for 30 Minutes

Man walking on sunlit trail in autumn forest enjoying peaceful walk in natureShutterstock

Next up, the 30. “Walk for 30 minutes daily. Split it into two 15-minute sessions if needed. Walking boosts metabolism, reduces stress, and aids fat loss,” he says. A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

Lift Weights for 20 Minutes

close up of man holding weight in gymShutterstock

And finally, the 20. “Dedicate 20 minutes to weightlifting 3-4 days a week,” he adds. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills.
And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

