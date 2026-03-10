Shonda Rhimes Lost 150 Pounds and Here's How She Did It Naturally

Award-winning screenwriter and producer Shonda Rhimes has given us countless binge-worthy TV hits, including Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Private Practice, and steamy Netflix romance series, Bridgerton. Many fans are completely immersed in all-things Shondaland and always eager to see what projects Rhimes will take on next. Amid the director's incredibly busy schedule, Rhimes also embarked on a personal health journey, where she lost roughly 150 pounds. We're here to share everything Rhimes did to accomplish this milestone and how she successfully keeps the weight off.

1 She Kicked an Unhealthy Lifestyle to the Curb

About 10 years ago, Rhimes realized her lifestyle had become unhealthy—so she made necessary changes to turn things around, according to E! News. With her health and her children in mind, she implemented positive tweaks in her daily routine.

"I really thought like I might be dead in 10 years. That's how bad I felt. I couldn't put my 20-pound kid on my shoulders and run around, which I should have been able to do," the celeb shared at the Shonda Rhimes in Conversation with Robin Roberts: Year of Yes at 92NY event Oct. 14, according to People.

2 She Dealt With Sleep Apnea

Rhimes added, "At a certain point I started to feel like truly feel terrible. I developed sleep apnea and I like woke up all the time, choking in, in my sleep. I started to feel awful and I was like, I have to do something about this."

RELATED: 5 Morning Exercises That Flatten Apron Belly Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

3 She Got a Complete Physical To See Where She Stood

One of the first important steps Rhimes took during her health journey was getting a complete physical, according to TODAY.

"I asked for and got a complete physical. I did this so I knew where I was starting out because I wanted to know what I was working with," she shared. "I wanted to be able to see progress in even the smallest ways. I also did whatever my doctor told me to do."

4 She Lost Weight Naturally

Rhimes noted in her memoir that she lost weight naturally: "I did not go on any specific diet or use any specific program. And I did not have any kind of weight-loss surgery."

RELATED: The 8-Minute Seated Routine That Firms Sagging Thighs Faster Than Weight Training After 55

5 In 2015, Rhimes Revealed She Lost 117 Pounds

In 2015, the celeb shared that she shed 117 pounds. In Rhimes's memoir, entitled Year of Yes, she noted that after dropping 50 pounds, she "galloped" throughout her house while carrying her daughter Emerson.

"When that moment happened, when I could do that, it was such a moment of both relief and revelation for me, that it's one of those memories I'll take with me forever. That moment her joy and me sort of having done it and feeling like, 'Oh my God, I feel myself again,'" Rhimes said.

6 She Tweaked Her Diet

Although she didn't enjoy it, a major part of Rhimes's weight-loss efforts involved switching up her diet.

"I just changed everything I ate," Rhimes shared. "And I hated that, all of that. And I hate exercising and I did that too, and I hated that the whole time. I still hate it. I hate every minute of every bit of it."

7 She Consumed Smaller Portion Sizes

Rather than eliminating some of her favorite foods, she still enjoys what she likes, but focuses on portion control.

"I actually eat everything I want to eat. but I try to make it like, much less, and little, smaller portions. But what's happened is, is that you change what your palate was. Like suddenly, now I'm craving fish and salad," she added. "Now I have a lot of extra energy and I feel much better."

RELATED: 4 Bed Exercises That Fix Arm Jiggle Faster Than Weight Training After 50

8 She Didn't Obsess Over the Number on the Scale

Rather than focusing on the number on the scale, Rhimes prioritizes how she feels—and she feels amazing.

"For me, it's never truly been about a number," Rhimes told People in 2015 (via TODAY). "It's just about feeling good. I feel good and really healthy."

For more weight-loss inspiration, check out Christina Aguilera Lost 50 Pounds and Here Are 3 Things She Ditched in Her Diet.