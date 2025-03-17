She Walked 15,000 Steps Every Day & Found 4 Surprising Benefits

Ever find yourself scrolling through your phone at the end of a long day, knowing you should have moved more but lacking the motivation? You're not alone. We all know walking is good for us, but finding time for 15,000 steps daily seems daunting.
Robin Laird, creator of the popular YouTube channel The Science of Self-Care with nearly 200,000 subscribers, committed to this challenge for two full years and discovered benefits that went far beyond physical fitness. As her New Year's resolution for 2020 and 2021, Laird walked 15,000 steps every single day, without exception—even through the pandemic.
"I'm no longer continuing this resolution in the new year, but I definitely think I have some tips and takeaways that might be helpful to anyone who is interested in walking more or figuring out their step count sweet spot," Robin explains. Her experience revealed four surprising benefits that transformed her daily routine and might just inspire you to lace up your walking shoes today to discover your own perfect step count.
Benefit #1: Mental Health Transformation
The most significant impact wasn't what anyone would expect. "The most surprising benefit was not at all physical but mental," Robin shares. "This habit saved me through COVID when everyone was cooped up. I made sure every morning, lunchtime, and evening to be going for walks and that fresh air, that movement made all the difference."
Multiple studies have linked walking to improvements in mental health, something Robin experienced firsthand. The combination of movement, fresh air, and time away from screens created a powerful antidote to pandemic isolation and everyday stress.
RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster
Benefit #2: Enhanced Sleep Quality
Robin discovered a profound impact on her rest. "I feel like I got a lot of really good deep sleep," she notes, attributing this to both physical activity and an often-overlooked factor: natural daylight exposure.
"In the back of our eyes, we have retinal ganglion cells that specifically sense light and send it to the central clock in our brain that sort of runs our sleep-wake cycles, our circadian rhythms," Robin explains. This exposure to daylight helps regulate our body's internal clock.
The difference between indoor and outdoor light is substantial. "Even during the winter, there might be 10 times as much light outside as indoors," she points out. These regular doses of natural light helped her body distinguish between day and night, significantly improving her sleep quality.
Benefit #3: Improved Learning and Memory
For someone who struggled with focus in school, Robin made a surprising discovery about her learning style. "While walking, I found that I can remember and learn things so well," she reveals. The experience became something like a "live memory palace," where information from audiobooks and podcasts became associated with specific locations.
"I still have specific memories and things that I learned in specific streets of Amsterdam that are seared into my brain," Robin shares. "For me personally, I've just found this very much to be true. So if you're someone who has to do a lot of reading, even on the internet, you can do this reading while walking."
She recommends apps like Speechify for converting articles and documents into audio format, allowing productive learning during walks.
Benefit #4: Healthier Evening Habits
The commitment to reaching 15,000 steps transformed Robin's evenings. "Before I started this challenge, in the evening I would often be doing mindless things, maybe going on the internet or scrolling through my phone," she admits. "By having this daily goal I had to reach, often by 8 p.m. I still had to walk four or five thousand steps."
This necessity created a meaningful routine. "These evening walks were so special. I would do them either alone, but also with my partner or with my sister, a loved one. I would call my mom," Robin explains. These walks became opportunities for connection rather than isolation.
"When we're scrolling through social media in the evening, we often want to unwind, but we also often just want to connect with other people. Walking with a loved one is such a healthy way to do both of those things."
RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat
The Reality Check: Walking's Limitations
Despite the benefits, Robin acknowledges important limitations. "Truth be told, walking is very inefficient when it comes to time and bang for your buck in terms of exercise," she explains. "It takes you twice as long to walk a mile as it does to run a mile."
For those with time constraints, Robin suggests incorporating some walking but supplementing with higher-intensity exercise. "If you're someone who does not have a lot of time, you probably want to maybe incorporate a walk in your day, but you'll also want to incorporate some high intensity training or some sprint intervals."
She's also realistic about physical transformation. "I don't think it's going to monumentally change your physique," Robin cautions. "If you're looking to lose a large amount of weight to get into a healthy weight range, then this is probably not the most important physical activity that you should be doing."
Instead, she recommends complementing walks with "higher intensity forms of physical activity like sprint intervals and HIIT workouts and weight lifting" to build muscle mass and increase metabolic rate.
Finding Your Perfect Step Count
Robin's experience led to a valuable conclusion about walking's unique versatility. "Probably my biggest takeaway from these past two years is that walking can be a wonderful healthy activity that you can combine with other things like learning and socializing," she concludes.
This realization inspired her podcast "Psycare," designed specifically for 10-minute walks that combine movement with learning about wellness and self-care.
While 15,000 daily steps provided significant benefits for Robin, the perfect count varies for each person based on their goals, available time, and other exercise. Finding your own "step sweet spot" might mean a more modest daily goal combined with other activities—or it might mean fully embracing the mental health and sleep benefits of longer walks.
"I would love to know what your relationship to walking is, how many steps you're currently walking each day, and if you have any goals to increase that in this new year," Robin asks. Whether you're aiming for 5,000 steps or 15,000, consistency and finding ways to integrate walking into your lifestyle are the keys to success.