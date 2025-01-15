Skip to content
She Lost 45 Pounds By Adding These 6 High-Protein Foods to Her Cart

Transform your body with these protein-packed grocery essentials.

By Christopher RobackJan 15, 2025
Katie Dunlop Love Sweat Fitness
10 Foods and Drinks I Eat Every Day to Lose Cellulite After Losing 45 Pounds
Copyright lovesweatfitness/Instagram
Nutrition & Diet

Standing in the grocery store, overwhelmed by choices and unsure what to buy for your weight loss journey? Katie Dunlop knows this feeling all too well. After transforming her body and losing 45 pounds, she discovered that protein was the game-changer. "I've noticed that when I am focused on eating more protein and my goal's been like 140 grams a day, I'm able to lose belly fat, lean out, and just see more definition in my body," Katie shares. Now a certified fitness trainer with a thriving YouTube channel, she reveals the exact protein-rich foods that made the difference.

Start With a Smart Shopping Strategy

"When I first started my 45-pound weight loss journey, I made a rule for myself to always shop the perimeter of the grocery store first because that's where you find your fresh whole foods," Katie explains in her post. This simple strategy ensures you fill your cart with nutrient-dense options before venturing into the inner aisles.

Load Up on Protein-Rich Bone Broth

One of Katie's top protein sources might surprise you. "Bone broth has honestly helped transform my health and help me get more protein without feeling like I'm eating all day long," she reveals. With 19 grams of protein per 16-ounce container, it's an easy way to boost your daily intake. Katie suggests drinking it plain or using it as a base for protein-packed soups.

Choose the Right Greek Yogurt

"Greek yogurt is the yogurt you should be having if you're having yogurt because it has the highest protein," Katie emphasizes. She recommends selecting varieties with at least 15 grams of protein and less than 5 grams of sugar per serving. Her go-to option packs 20 grams of protein per serving.

Incorporate Lean Ground Turkey

Katie recommends 93% lean ground turkey as a versatile protein source. "It literally takes three minutes to cook ground anything, especially ground Turkey," she says. The key is choosing meat with some fat content: "93% lean, 7% fat – that's kind of the perfect ratio. If you're getting 99% fat free, it's going to taste terrible."

Add Protein-Packed Tuna

"When you are short on time or just need something fast that I can prep ahead, I'll prep a big container of it," Katie shares about tuna, which provides an impressive 33 grams of protein per can. Her pro tip: "Buy it in water, no salt added. That is the key."

Don't Skip the Power Seeds

"Pumpkin seeds are so underrated," Katie notes. With 8 grams of protein in just a quarter cup, they're an easy addition to meals. "I've been throwing these on all my salads, throwing 'em on dinners. They have so much zinc and iron, copper, magnesium."

Make Smart Snacking Choices

For sustained energy and continued weight loss success, Katie emphasizes the importance of protein-rich snacks. She recommends sugar-free beef jerky, which provides 12 grams of protein per ounce. "If you are trying to eat more protein, if you're trying to eat healthier, if you're trying to lean out and lose some weight this year, again, the protein's going to be the key."

Know Your Protein Goals

"Most women especially do not get enough protein every day," Katie explains. "If you feel like you've been working out and eating well and not seeing your body change, you likely just need to increase your protein and you'll see things start to change because it really does impact our ability to lose weight, balance out our hormones, create muscle."

This protein-focused approach isn't just about weight loss. As Katie notes, "Eating like this isn't just about weight loss, but this is going to support your hormone health, your energy levels, you're going to sleep better. All of those things come along with what we put in our body." And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage ofthese 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

