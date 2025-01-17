Skip to content
She Got Her Abs to Pop Without Situps by Doing These 3 Things

One weight loss warrior reveals three things that helped her get flat abs

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 17, 2025
Gina cowboyleisure
Copyright cowboyleisure/Instagram
Do you want to lose weight and achieve washboard abs without doing situps? One weight loss warrior claims to know how. Gina (@CowboyLeisure) is a social media influencer who lost 50 pounds and got in the best shape of her life in the healthiest way possible. In a new post, she reveals how to get great abs – no crunches required. “You want abs? Stop doing situps. 3 things I did to get mine to POP after a 50 lb weight loss,” she says.

She Ate

Shutterstock

The first thing she did? She ate. “Stop skipping breakfast and everything after! Focus on protein and hitting those goals at every meal. I learned that filling our bodies with Whole Foods and not processed crap- truly made a difference. I learned that it isn’t in restriction, it’s in nourishment. Food = fuel and ABS are built in your kitchen,” she says in the post.

She Lifted Weights

Shutterstock

Next, she lifted weights. “You have to not be being afraid of lifting weights. I started to focus on different exercises for 30 min 3x a week- master those. Women who know that they will not get bulky by lifting weights,” she writes.

She Walked with a Weighted Vest

Shutterstock

The final habit that helped her get flat abs was walking. “10k steps in a weighted vest, daily,” she writes. “Walk walk walk. It’s so underrated! Try to hit 10k steps a day, and atleast half with the vest on. Increase your step goal each month. I now average 18-22k steps. Stick with the plan, not your mood and create a habit of going to walk everyday. Get some sun in your face.”

Gina Knows the Belly “Hang” Well After 7 Kids

Shutterstock

In another post she reveals one exercise she does to tighten her midsection. “As a c section mother and mother of 7- I know the hang. 🤪 after losing 50 pounds I know it takes much more than some random crunches. I have found that standing core exercises help so much to tighten and strengthen that area,” she says in the post.

She Has a Hack for the “Fatty Upper Pubic Area

Shutterstock

“FUPA stands for ‘fatty upper pubic area’ and refers to the accumulation of fat around the mons pubis, or pubic bone,” she continues And, it’s not just women who experience it — so do men!

She Tightened Hers with This Move

Shutterstock

“Although we can’t target fat loss in a specific area of the body, we can definitely work on certain exercises that help us tighten and strengthen muscles in that area. This is one example of what I have done with my journey, and after 7 kids and c-sections, I have found that this area has become increasingly tighter since incorporating overhead weights with movement such as you see,” she says about the move, which she demonstrates in the video. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Do you want to lose weight and achieve washboard abs without doing situps? One weight loss warrior claims to know how. Gina (@CowboyLeisure) is a social media influencer who lost 50 pounds and got in the best shape of her life in the healthiest way possible. In a new post, she reveals how to get great abs – no crunches required. “You want abs? Stop doing situps. 3 things I did to get mine to POP after a 50 lb weight loss,” she says.

She Ate

Shutterstock

The first thing she did? She ate. “Stop skipping breakfast and everything after! Focus on protein and hitting those goals at every meal. I learned that filling our bodies with Whole Foods and not processed crap- truly made a difference. I learned that it isn’t in restriction, it’s in nourishment. Food = fuel and ABS are built in your kitchen,” she says in the post.

She Lifted Weights

Shutterstock

Next, she lifted weights. “You have to not be being afraid of lifting weights. I started to focus on different exercises for 30 min 3x a week- master those. Women who know that they will not get bulky by lifting weights,” she writes.

She Walked with a Weighted Vest

Shutterstock

The final habit that helped her get flat abs was walking. “10k steps in a weighted vest, daily,” she writes. “Walk walk walk. It’s so underrated! Try to hit 10k steps a day, and atleast half with the vest on. Increase your step goal each month. I now average 18-22k steps. Stick with the plan, not your mood and create a habit of going to walk everyday. Get some sun in your face.”

Gina Knows the Belly “Hang” Well After 7 Kids

Shutterstock

In another post she reveals one exercise she does to tighten her midsection. “As a c section mother and mother of 7- I know the hang. 🤪 after losing 50 pounds I know it takes much more than some random crunches. I have found that standing core exercises help so much to tighten and strengthen that area,” she says in the post.

She Has a Hack for the “Fatty Upper Pubic Area

Shutterstock

“FUPA stands for ‘fatty upper pubic area’ and refers to the accumulation of fat around the mons pubis, or pubic bone,” she continues And, it’s not just women who experience it — so do men!

She Tightened Hers with This Move

Shutterstock

“Although we can’t target fat loss in a specific area of the body, we can definitely work on certain exercises that help us tighten and strengthen muscles in that area. This is one example of what I have done with my journey, and after 7 kids and c-sections, I have found that this area has become increasingly tighter since incorporating overhead weights with movement such as you see,” she says about the move, which she demonstrates in the video. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

