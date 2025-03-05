Skip to content
She Dropped From Size 12 to 2 in 15 Months with These 5 Habits

One weight loss warrior reveals what she did to shape up.

Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Gina Frattini cowboyleisure
I Dropped 50 Pounds and Lost My “Pooch” by Doing This One, Simple Exercise
Copyright cowboyleisure/Instagram
Are you trying to lose weight and drop clothing sizes but unsure what to do? Keep it simple, says one woman who has lost a significant amount of weight. Gina Frattini is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who regularly shares about her dramatic transformation that unfolded over a period of just over a year. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the core habits responsible for her 15-month glow-up. “THE NON NEGOTIABLE FIVE,” she writes. “5 things I did to help aid in weight loss from home!”

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

Eating Meat. Closeup Of Woman Mouth With Red Lips, White Teeth Biting Tasty Beef Steak On Fork. Close-up Of Beautiful Female Mouth Eating Delicious Grilled Meat. Nutrition Concept. High Resolution8 Essential Proteins That Boost Weight Loss EffortsShutterstock

The first thing she did was amp up her protein intake. “Minimum 30g protein 3x a day is always my goal! Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins. You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals! If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle build- this is non-negotiable,” she writes.

She Woke Up Earlier

,Brunette,Waking,Morning,,Stretches,sleep,bed,bedroom,wake,up,yawn,sleeping​Bottom Line: Don’t Skip BreakfastShutterstock

She also started getting up earlier. “Before work, before kids, before other responsibilities. 5-530am is the quietest time to get in a weighted walk for me or a run on the treadmill. Make a habit of getting up early. Make it a habit to move your body during that time. I love walking weighted!” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Lifted Heavy Weights

,Female,Athlete,Dumbbells,weights,lifting,gym,exercise​Lift WeightsShutterstock

Strength training was also part of her approach. “Lift as heavy as you can while challenging yourself, every time! Listen, you will not get bulky. You will get toned. You need to lift 3x a week. Start light, start building consistency and do full body ( I have examples in my guide!) but keep at it and increase weights gradually!” she suggests.

She Hydrates

women drinking water on the parkShutterstock

She also made sure to drink water. “Ensure you are properly hydrated. I drink half my body weight in ounces of water! Example 120 lbs, I stick with 60 ounces of water daily! I love having electrolytes and colostrum in my cup daily! I can immediately tell when I haven’t hit my water intake for the day,” she says.

She Sleeps

Sleeping beauty, lights and woman with sleep and creative neon lighting. Resting, face and model glow and feeling relax and calm on a bed pillow with aesthetic profile in a bedroom bed at homeShutterstock

She also gets enough sleep, 8-10 hours a night. “Yup, skip the Netflix and go to bed earlier so you can wake up earlier and hit the 2nd one. Proper sleep is crucial for recovery, fat burn, muscle gain and proper health. You have to get enough sleep!” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Be Consistent

Female,Legs,,Running,Shoes,walk,walking,run,hije,outdoors,exercise,fitness​When Things Don't Feel RightShutterstock

“Nothing happens overnight except sleep, so stick with the plan not your mood. Good things take time and great things take longer. Try these 5 things the next 6-12 weeks and you’ll feel like a completely different person. Not only will you start to notice your mood and mind shift, but you’ll see your body changing too,” she concludes.

She Is a Big Advocate of Weighted Vests

An athlete in a bulletproof vest demonstrates her strength during the first Carpathian Mile crossfit tournament. weight, weighted, vest

In another post, she elaborates on walking with a weighted vest. “The real MVP to my 50 + pound weight loss journey and how I started it all. See other reels for my 2023 body,” she says about it. “I started over a year ago.”

Here Is Her Routine

Running Women walking in Country​The Clinical Approach to WalkingShutterstock

She went on to describe her routine. “Daily/nightly walks but make sure we get at minimum get 3 miles a day with it on at least 5x a week. You can achieve this with sidewalk walking, road walking, or walking on a treadmill/walking pad,” she says. “Weighted walks are super beneficial.”

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Weighted Vests Are Adjustable

Happy woman running with a weighted vest​She Walked with a Weighted VestShutterstock

“I bought the 40 pound with shoulder pads and removed all but ten pounds and worked my way up- anytime the weight felt comfortable- I added more in. My husband did the same thing but bought the 100 pound and started at 60 lbs,” she says. It’s customizable so grab the 40-60 pound with shoulder pads then remove what you can’t use until you can!”

She Dropped From Size 12 to 2 with 5 Habits

Nutrition & Diet

I Lost 120 Pounds and These 5 Major Habits Help Me Stay in the Best Shape of My Life

Louise_Rodhouse_LouisesJourneyxo21
louisesjourney2.0xo/Instagram/truly/YouTube
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothAug 08, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you have over 100 pounds to lose but are not sure where to start? Making a few simple changes can make a huge difference. Louise Rodhouse, 27, from Slough, UK, dramatically changed her lifestyle in 2020 after topping the scales at 269 lbs. She shares her weight loss journey and the major habits she adopted to help her drop 120 pounds with Truly.

She Struggled with Her Weight Her Whole Life

“Throughout my whole life, I've always struggled with my weight. Probably about six years old. I remember noticing that I was bigger than the other children. As I got older, I started to get more self-conscious of my weight. I always felt like the odd one out of a group of friends and with other girls. If I got into a little argument with a friend, they would call me fat. I did go home after school, and I would just eat like that, which was kind of my comfort,” Louise says in the video.

Her Relationship with Food “Wasn’t the Best”

“When I was overweight, my relationship with food wasn't the best. I used food as a comfort and when I felt sad, I would eat. When I was happy, I would eat. When I was bored, I would eat. Every time I would eat to make myself feel better. I would end up feeling worse after and then because I felt worse, I would eat again. I felt like it was a vicious cycle,” she explains.

She Gained More Weight with Her Pregnancies

Caucasian Young Pregnant woman Tummy belly summer green dress touching stomach field expecting a baby relaxing outside nature park lake rural Beautiful magic 8 months enjoying life glasses hatShutterstock

"As I got older, I became more self-conscious about my weight. I always felt like the odd one out in a group of friends,” she says in the caption. She became pregnant with her first son at 19 and "gained weight very quickly." This impacted her mental health, too, "every time I felt bad about myself, I would eat, and then I would feel worse," she said. "I was just really down about myself. I had really low self-esteem and low confidence. I felt myself going into this darker and darker place."

She Hit Rock Bottom After Buying a New Outfit

However, it was after a shopping trip that she hit bottom. " I bought this outfit, the buttons kept popping open where my belly kept popping through it. That was the moment I thought, I'm not doing this anymore, I deserve to feel good about myself."

Her Eating Habits Have Changed

people, diet, culinary and food concept - hungry young woman eating meat on fork over kitchen backgroundShutterstock

“Now I'm able to still eat food that I enjoy,” she says, noting that her palate has changed. “I love eating fruits and vegetables, and I feel like I enjoy food a lot more now. When I started actually eating healthier, I felt so much better just in myself. I had so much more energy before I lost weight. Prior to losing weight, she would have “either a cup of tea with biscuits” or “four slices of toast with chocolate spread or peanut butter,” and it “wouldn't keep me full,” she admits. “Today, I'm making protein oats. We have lots of fruits. I love my protein In the morning.”

She Started Tracking Her Calories

CALORIE counting counter application Medical eating healthy Diet conceptShutterstock

She also started tracking calories “and learning about foods and looking at nutrition labels and seeing what was better for me,” she says. “It taught me that a chocolate bar was not gonna fill me up and it was like three, 400 calories. Whereas I could have a big bowl of oatmeal that will keep me full till lunchtime.”

She Starting Walking

Young fitness woman running at forest trail. Sporty young girl running in the park in the summer morning. Teenager running in nature. Healthy lifestyle and relax concept. Weight loss content.Shutterstock

Walking was a big part of her routine. “I literally just went to the gym, and I went on the treadmill. I did that for 20 minutes on an incline. I got a Fitbit to help track my steps,” she says.

She Also Started Lifting Weights

She also started working out with a personal trainer. “About eight months into my journey, I'd lost about 85 pounds, and I decided that I wanted to start building muscle, so I started weightlifting. It's been the combination of weightlifting and just moving more that has helped me lose weight,” she says.

She Took Progress Photos

Close-up Of Fat And Slim Woman Standing Opposite To Each OtherShutterstock

She also took progress photos. “I never thought I would ever show anyone these pictures. Taking pictures in my briers was more of an accountability thing to make myself realize, ‘Okay, this is what I've done to myself.’ As hard as it was to actually take the pictures. I'm really glad I did because I can look back on it, and I'm really proud of that person who did that.”

She Is Now Training for a Bikini Competition

“At my heaviest, I weighed 269 pounds, and I currently weigh 145 pounds. In total, I've lost 124 pounds,” she exclaims. She is also working toward her first bikini competition. “I'm excited. I'm nervous, but I'm excited at the same time. Two years ago, the old me would never have dreamed that I would be doing this. I didn't even want to look at myself in the mirror, let alone stand on a stage in a bikini in front of strangers.”

Start Small, She Says

Close-up Of A Woman Holding Arm With Excess Fat On Grey BackgroundShutterstock

However, now she has learned to be herself. “I'm gonna be proud of everything. Loose skin, stretch marks, everything. I'm gonna be proud. I've worked for this. My advice to anyone who is going through their own weight loss transformation is to not be too hard on yourself. Start small. Don't try to change everything all at once because when you do that, it can be very overwhelming,” she says.

RELATED: 5 Weight Loss Mistakes That Kept Me Fat

Change One Thing at a Time

Just change one thing at a time, even if that is going for a 30-minute walk a day. As long as you are making gradual, small changes, just know that you are gonna get to that goal. Just keep going. Just pick yourself back up and just keep going. You can't fail if you'd never give up.” And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 15 Lbs with These 5 Mindset Habits

Raman Sekhon ramanksekhonn
Copyright ramanksekhonn/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothFeb 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you trying to glow-up and transform your body? It may be as simple as shifting your mindset, says one expert. Raman Sekhon is a weight loss warrior and PCOS coach who transformed her life by making some changes. In a new pose she reveals some of the simple things she did that helped her achieve success. “I’ve lost 15 lbs in the past 3ish months, but the biggest transformation wasn’t my body.. it was my mindset,” she says. She then goes on to reveal “5 things that changed everything” for her “can change it for you, too.”

She Started Saying No

“I started saying no to the things that don’t serve me anymore,” is the first thing she did. “For the longest time out of guilt I would say yes to things that just didn’t make me feel good, like when people would tell me to drink alcohol or eat certain foods even though I knew they just weren’t going to make feel good. but I just didn’t want to say no and hurt their feelings.bI started choosing myself first and saying no kindly!”

She Started Priotizing Herself

She also prioritized herself. “Choosing to show up for myself every day even on the days I didn’t want to, because I deserve to prioritize myself,” she writes.

RELATED:8 High-Protein Foods with Nearly Zero Calories That Melt Fat

She Focused on Results

“Trusting the process instead of focusing on the results,” is the third shift she made. “It’s so easy to get focused on where you want to go, but learning to trust the process and enjoy it will make it a lot easier and enjoyable! I like to think of it as delayed gratification,” she writes.

Walking 10,000 Steps Per Day

Another healthy habit that was a game-changer? “Walking every day!” she says. “Goal is to hit more than 10k steps - it’s honestly the easiest way to burn fat without feeling like you’re trying to lose weight.” A 2018 study published in the journal Obesity found a link between walking 10,000 steps a day and weight loss and weight management. Other studies published by the Journal of American Medical Association (JAMA) in JAMA Neurology and in JAMA Internal Medicine also linked walking 10,000 steps a day to less dementia and less cardiovascular disease overall, with less heart disease, less heart failure and fewer strokes.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Doing Things to Feel Good

Her final shift? Changing her reason why. “Shifting my mindset from saying things like ‘I have to do it’ to ‘I choose to do it because it makes me feel good,’” she writes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Lost 20 Lbs After Ditching 6 Bad Habits

Lacey Iskra laceeiskk
Copyright laceeiskk/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothJan 24, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you eating less and exercising more and still can’t seem to lose weight? Lacey Iskra is a health coach who specializes in “root cause healing,” helping “women get to the root cause of their symptoms, lose fat & increase their energy,” she explains in her Instagram bio. In a recent video, she reveals some of the habits she had to give up in order to health her gut and lose weight. “6 crappy habits I had to quit to heal my hormones and lose 20 pounds of fat,” she writes in the video.

She Had to Shift Her Perspective From Eating Less and Working Out More

“I also had to give up a massive belief…A belief I had carried for most of my life,” she continues. “That in order to look and feel how I wanted I just had to eat less and move more. The belief was not working for me and also not serving me. Because I did that. I skipped meals, ate salads multiple times a day and refused to eat anything that wasn’t labelled low calorie.

She Wasn’t Losing Weight and Was “Puffy” and “Exhausted”

“And by following and listening this belief i dug my body into a deep hole,” she says. “Where nothing was working and I felt so stuck. I couldn’t possible eat any less or move any more and yet I was still bloated, puffy, overweight and exhausted.”

She Finally Admitted That the Habits Were Hurting Her

“Once I admitted that my daily habits were hurting me more then serving me I promised myself to start making changes and these were the first habits I kicked to the curb!!” she says, going onto to reveal the list.

Here Are the Bad Habits She Quit

  • Drinking coffee on an empty stomach
  • Working out 7 days a week and never taking rest days
  • Doom scrolling on my phone before bed
  • Rushing through everything absolutely as fast as possible
  • Undereating and skipping meals
  • Running multiple times per week.

She Also Recommends Modifying Current Habits

In another post, she reveals how modifying her daily habits and adding to them was also a game changer. “I still relax on the couch every night … now I just wear a castor oil pack,” she writes. “I still drink a litre of water every morning …now It just has two nettle teabags in it.”

She Also Tweaked Her Diet and Workouts

“I still hit 8000-10,000 steps per day….now I just do it outside instead of in. I still eat 4 meals a day ….now I just make sure its mainly whole foods. I still eat breakfast….now I just make it double the size lol,” she continued. The bottom line? Making small changes to you habits can result in a big, positive impact. And if you enjoyed this article, don't miss12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster.

Nutrition & Diet

Woman Lost 38 Pounds After 45 With Daily Walks and These 2 Simple Changes

Melissa_Chiappone2
Copyright mel.chips.fit/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothOct 28, 2024
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to lose weight simply by making a few simple changes? Melissa Chiappone, AKA Mel the Midlife Health & Fitness Coach, lost 38 pounds in her late 40s and helps other women do the same. In a new social media post, she delves into her transformation, revealing what it took to slim down. “Doing three things consistently for the last five years has changed my entire life!

At 45, She Weighed 171 Pounds

Melissa explains that she used to struggle with weight. “Just 5 years ago, at age 45, I weighed 171 lbs at 5’7”. I was heavier than I had been while I was pregnant. I blamed it on hormones and perimenopause,” she says in the post.

These Were Her Unhealthy Habits

“I was eating salad almost every single day, but I would binge at night. I was running 3 miles almost every single day. I was drinking 3-4 times a week. I’d buy box wine because I wouldn’t drink a single bottle, and it works. It just goes to waste (at least that’s what I told myself, but it was always available),” she continues.

Now She Is Almost 50 and Weighs 133 Pounds

However, she decided to change her life. “Fast forward 5 years to the present, and I will turn 50 in November,” she writes. “I weigh 133 pounds. I feel and look better than I did in my 20s,” she writes.

Here Is What She Did

Melissa changed her approach to exercise and diet. “I repaired my relationship with food. I gave up running and started walking. I rarely eat salad! I drink 3-4/month if that,” she reveals.

She Walked at Least 8,000 Steps a Day

“Doing these three things consistently changed my entire life,” she says. “These three things can change your life too. I promise.” The first thing she did? “Walking 8k steps minimum each day (usually aim for 10k),” she says.

She Lifted Weights

Melissa also incorporated strength training into her routine. “Started weight training a minimum of 4 times per week,” she says. According to the Mayo Clinic, strength and weight training help reduce body fat, preserve and increase lean muscle mass, and burn calories more efficiently. Strength training may also help you:

  • Develop strong bones
  • Manage your weight
  • Enhance your quality of life
  • Manage chronic conditions
  • Sharpen your thinking skills

She Amped Up Her Protein Intake

She also amped up her protein intake. “Started prioritizing protein and Whole Foods, but don’t restrict any foods,” she concluded. According to clinical trials, consuming more protein than the recommended dietary allowance not only reduces body weight (BW) but also enhances body composition by decreasing fat mass while preserving fat-free mass (FFM) in both low-calorie and standard-calorie diets.

Building Strength Is Key, She Says in Another Post

In another post, she discusses the importance of building strength. “Strong is the new confidence! If your goal is to be strong and confident in midlife and beyond, keep reading! Forget the old ideas of what confidence looks like. In midlife, it’s all about being STRONG,” she writes.

RELATED:This Mom Lost 135 Pounds Without Exercise and These Are the Foods She Cut Out

It Helps Build Confidence

“The truth is, when you build physical strength, your confidence follows naturally. It’s not just about how you look—it’s about what your body can do. Every rep, every set, and every step forward is a reminder of your power and resilience. This is empowerment!” she continues.

And, Changes Your Mindset

“When you focus on getting stronger, you’re not just changing your muscles—you’re changing your mindset. Strong women aren’t just confident in their bodies, and they’re confident in their lives. Long gone are the days of women wanting to be skinny!” she concludes. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

5 Body Changes When Stopping Ozempic

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP drjencaudle
Copyright drjencaudle/Instagram
Christopher Roback
By Christopher RobackMar 06, 2025
Christopher Roback
Professional Health, Science Editor and Writer
Christopher Roback is an experienced news journalist specializing in political, science, and crime news.
See Full Bio
Many of us have heard about the remarkable results people are experiencing with Ozempic and Wegovy for weight loss. But what happens when treatment ends? Dr. Jennifer Caudle, DO, FACOFP, known to many as Dr. Jen, is a board-certified Family Medicine physician and Associate Professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine who understands these concerns. Understanding these medications and their effects after discontinuation is crucial for anyone considering or currently taking them. Read on to discover the five key changes your body may experience when stopping these medications.

What Are Ozempic and Wegovy?

Before diving into what happens when you stop these medications, it's important to understand what they are. "Ozempic is FDA-approved for diabetes. Wegovy is FDA-approved to help with weight loss," Dr. Jen explains in her post. She notes that both medications contain the active ingredient semaglutide, which is why many people take Ozempic off-label for weight loss as well.

RELATED: 15 Things to Know Before Requesting Ozempic for Weight Loss

Blood Sugar Changes

Woman use glucometer checking blood sugar level

Shutterstock

The first significant change when stopping these medications affects your glucose levels. "Your blood sugar will likely go up," says Dr. Jen. She explains this happens because these medications are designed to lower blood sugar, so removing them naturally allows levels to rise again. "Depending on who you are will determine the significance of that," Dr. Jen cautions, emphasizing that for diabetics, this change could be particularly important and might require replacement medications.

Appetite Returns

upset woman in pajamas looking at camera while eating cake in bed aloneWhat Happens to Your Body When You Stop Emotional EatingShutterstock

One of the most noticeable effects of discontinuing Ozempic or Wegovy is the return of your pre-medication appetite. "Your appetite may increase when you stop these medications," warns Dr. Jen. She explains that many of her patients appreciate how these drugs reduce cravings and hunger while taking them. "If you go off the medication, your appetite very likely will return. So you've got to be prepared for that," Dr. Jen advises.

Side Effects Disappear

handsome man feeling sick after the party put his head in toillet and vomit. Strong headachesShutterstock

There's a silver lining to stopping these medications if you've been experiencing adverse effects. "Side effects that many people say they have with these medications can be things like nausea or vomiting, diarrhea or constipation, abdominal pain, abdominal cramping," Dr. Jen lists. She points out that gastrointestinal issues are the most common, but other effects like headaches can occur as well. "Should you stop them, if you had these side effects, they're likely going to go away," Dr. Jen reassures.

RELATED:20 Possible Ozempic Side Effects

Weight Loss Benefits End

Menopause, weight gain. Concerned woman standing on floor scales in bathroomShutterstock

Perhaps the biggest concern for many people is what happens to their weight after stopping. "One of the big side effects of these medications is weight loss. It's one of the reasons why so many people take these medications," acknowledges Dr. Jen. She explains that when you stop taking Ozempic or Wegovy, "the additional help that you're getting from the medications to help you with weight loss will go away too."

Will all the weight return? Dr. Jen says that's complicated: "That's going to depend on you, your body, what things you're doing to try to maintain your weight loss, how you're managing your diet, your exercise and all the other things in your life." She confirms that many people do regain weight after stopping but emphasizes that this isn't inevitable with proper maintenance strategies.

Cardiovascular Benefits Cease

ozempic_wegovy-split2Wegovy vs Ozempic: Pros and Cons for Weight Loss TreatmentShutterstock

The final important change involves heart health. "There have been studies that have shown that both Ozempic and Wegovy have cardiovascular benefits," Dr. Jen points out. These medications have been shown to reduce the risk of strokes, heart attacks, and other cardiovascular issues. Unfortunately, "when you stop the medication, those benefits that these medications afford you will go away," explains Dr. Jen.

RELATED:What Happens to Your Body When You Stop Taking Ozempic

Conclusion

Santiago, Chile, august 16th, 2023. Pen injection of semaglutide named \u201cozempic\u201d, is a diabetes medicine to improve blood sugar​And Now, Some Are Recommending MicrodosingShutterstock

Whether you're considering starting or stopping these medications, understanding these five potential changes is essential for making informed decisions about your health. Dr. Jen emphasizes that this information isn't meant to judge anyone's choice to use or discontinue these medications—rather, it's about being prepared for what might happen. As with any medication change, consult with your healthcare provider before making decisions about Ozempic or Wegovy.

Nutrition & Diet

10 Habits to Lose 10 Pounds in 2 Months

Hana Carrier carrierfitness
Copyright carrierfitness/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 06, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Do you want to shape up by spring? It might be time to incorporate some new, healthy habits into your routine. Hana Carrier is a fitness coach who helps women get into their best shape ever. In a new social media post, she reveals her strategy for losing weight fast. “Here is what I would do to lose 10 pounds before spring break as a transformation specialist for single moms,” she writes.

Get in a Calorie Deficit

“Get in reasonable caloric deficit,” she says. “Everyones deficit is different but if you go too low- you won’t be able to last for too long. Aim for 500-700 less than you maintenance calories,” she says.

Track Every Bite

The next thing you need to do is keep track of the food you are eating. “Track every bite- You would be surprised how many extra calories those bites and licks add up too,” she says.

Add Protein to Every Meal

Third, add protein to every meal. “Aim for 25-50 grams per meal. Protein will help you feel full longer and it will also help you balance those sugar crashes,” she says.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Add Veggies Too

She also recommends adding veggies, 2 to 3 times daily. “Veggies are a great way to feel full without racking up the calories,” she says. “Plus they are great for your health.”

Strength Training 3 to 4 Times a Week

“Strength training 3 to 4 times a week, is another key habit. “This won’t help you lose much weight quicky but it will help you build more muscle mass so you can burn more calories daily over time. Plus who does not want to look toned and strong. These workouts don’t need to be an hour long. 30-45 min is enough,” she says.

Walk 8,000 Steps Per Day

Also, get your steps in. “8K steps daily (add weighted vet to your walks when possible)- start moving more. Get a step tracker and aim for 8 K steps daily if possible,” she suggests.

RELATED:12-3-30 Walking Method: 20 Proven Tips to Lose Weight Faster

Eat 3 to 4 Times a Day

Make sure to eat enough. She recommends three to four times a day. “You don’t need 6 meals per day. Focus on 3-4 filling meals,” she says.

Meal Prep Twice a Week

Mealing prepping will also help you achieve your goals. She recommends doing it twice a week. “Fail to prep- prep to fail. It is soo much easier when you have the right foods ready,” she says.

Stop Drinking Alcohol

Don’t drink your calories. “Stop drinking alcohol,” she suggests. “Drinking alcohol stops you from losing fat- your body takes time to metabolize the alcohol(24-48 hours) and while your body is metabolizing the alcohol, fat burning stops.”

Hydration

Her last recommends is to hydrate. “Drink 2-3 L of water. It will help you speed up your metabolism but also feel full,” she says. And if you enjoyed this article, take advantage of these 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week.

Nutrition & Diet

She Transformed Her Body in 5 Easy Steps

Breanna Henry breehenryy
Copyright breehenryy/Instagram
Leah Groth
By Leah GrothMar 05, 2025
Leah Groth
Writer, Editor, and Content Creator
Leah Groth has decades of experience covering all things health, wellness and fitness related.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Are you struggling on your weight loss journey? One weight loss warrior shares her effective, step-by-step approach to her impressive transformation. Breanna Henry is a swimwear and activewear founder who lost weight and transformed her body, regularly sharing about how she did it on social media. In a new post, she offers some tips. “How to transform your body in five easy steps,” she writes in the Instagram post.

You Need to Break Your Old Habits

“HOW I FINALLY LOST THE WEIGHT AND KEPT IT OFF!!!” she continues. “Maybe ‘easy’ isn’t the word. It will be difficult to break the old habits you’ve instilled. But they’re simple rules,” she says. “My weight fluctuated for years and I always felt like I had to ‘cut’ or ‘diet.’”

These 5 Changes Helped Her Lose Weight

“Once I made these 5 changes, I’ve been able to lose the weight. Anytime it feels like I’m putting weight on, I evaluate where I’m slipping up with one of these and get back on track and I’m good to go,” she says. “It doesn’t have to be difficult and confusing. Dumb it down and get it done.”

RELATED: This Is Exactly How to Lose Body Fat This Year

Step One: Improve Sleep

The first step is to improve sleep. “Cold temperature at night and sleep in less clothing magnesium before bed. I mask to make it dark. No phone in bed,” she continues. “Charge it in another room. Try to go to bed and wake up around the same times every day. Sunlight in your eyes, first thing in the morning.”

Step Two: Eat Regularly

Her second step has to do with nutrition. “Eat to prevent crazy glucose spikes. Eat greens first, then protein and fats, then carbs. Never eat carbs by themselves. Decrease overall sugar intake,” she says.

Step Three: Eat More Protein

Her third step? Amp up your protein intake. “Eat more protein. Eat as much meat, fish and eggs as you please,” she says.

RELATED: 15 Quick Ways to Lose Body Fat Percentage in a Week

Step Four: Focus Your Diet Around Whole Foods

Step four? Most of your diet should be whole foods like meat, fish, eggs, fruit, and veggies. “Stick to the perimeter of the grocery store where things have to be refrigerated. Foods that don't have ingredient labels,” she says.

Step Five: Exercise

The final step is “balanced training,” she says. “Strength train two to three days a week. Some form of endurance training once a week, 10 to 15,000 steps per day. The remaining of exercise to be lower intensity, Pilates, yoga, something fun outdoors. Occasional HIIT workouts to challenge yourself, but not multiple times per week. Allow time for recovery. Better to train harder on fewer days. Exercise doesn't have to be the gem. It can be pickleball, roller skating, long walks with friends, run club to socialize.”

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Body Network is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.