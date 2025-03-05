Are you trying to lose weight and drop clothing sizes but unsure what to do? Keep it simple, says one woman who has lost a significant amount of weight. Gina Frattini is a weight loss warrior and social media influencer who regularly shares about her dramatic transformation that unfolded over a period of just over a year. In a new social media post, she reveals some of the core habits responsible for her 15-month glow-up. “THE NON NEGOTIABLE FIVE,” she writes. “5 things I did to help aid in weight loss from home!”
The first thing she did was amp up her protein intake. “Minimum 30g protein 3x a day is always my goal! Ensure you are putting real protein before processed proteins. You can’t expect to lose weight and tone up when you’re eating less than a good chunk of protein daily or if you aren’t eating at all. Stop skipping meals! If you’re serious about weight loss and muscle build- this is non-negotiable,” she writes.
She also started getting up earlier. “Before work, before kids, before other responsibilities. 5-530am is the quietest time to get in a weighted walk for me or a run on the treadmill. Make a habit of getting up early. Make it a habit to move your body during that time. I love walking weighted!” she writes.
Strength training was also part of her approach. “Lift as heavy as you can while challenging yourself, every time! Listen, you will not get bulky. You will get toned. You need to lift 3x a week. Start light, start building consistency and do full body ( I have examples in my guide!) but keep at it and increase weights gradually!” she suggests.
She also made sure to drink water. “Ensure you are properly hydrated. I drink half my body weight in ounces of water! Example 120 lbs, I stick with 60 ounces of water daily! I love having electrolytes and colostrum in my cup daily! I can immediately tell when I haven’t hit my water intake for the day,” she says.
She also gets enough sleep, 8-10 hours a night. “Yup, skip the Netflix and go to bed earlier so you can wake up earlier and hit the 2nd one. Proper sleep is crucial for recovery, fat burn, muscle gain and proper health. You have to get enough sleep!” she says.
“Nothing happens overnight except sleep, so stick with the plan not your mood. Good things take time and great things take longer. Try these 5 things the next 6-12 weeks and you’ll feel like a completely different person. Not only will you start to notice your mood and mind shift, but you’ll see your body changing too,” she concludes.
In another post, she elaborates on walking with a weighted vest. “The real MVP to my 50 + pound weight loss journey and how I started it all. See other reels for my 2023 body,” she says about it. “I started over a year ago.”
She went on to describe her routine. “Daily/nightly walks but make sure we get at minimum get 3 miles a day with it on at least 5x a week. You can achieve this with sidewalk walking, road walking, or walking on a treadmill/walking pad,” she says. “Weighted walks are super beneficial.”
“I bought the 40 pound with shoulder pads and removed all but ten pounds and worked my way up- anytime the weight felt comfortable- I added more in. My husband did the same thing but bought the 100 pound and started at 60 lbs,” she says. It’s customizable so grab the 40-60 pound with shoulder pads then remove what you can’t use until you can!”